Bibliothek für ein leichtes und schnelles Entwickeln vom Programmen für den MetaTrader (Teil XXIII): Handelsklassen - Verifikation der Parameter

Wir setzen die Entwicklung der Handelsklasse fort.

Wir haben fertige Handelsmethoden, die mit "sauberen" Bedingungen arbeiten. Wir sind bereits vor der eigentlichen Ausführung in der Lage zu prüfen, ob ein Handelsauftrag an den Server gesendet werden kann (Server-, Terminal- und Programmbeschränkungen werden geprüft). Aber das ist nicht genug. Wir sollten auch die Gültigkeit der Werte überprüfen, die durch Argumente an die Methoden zum Senden von Anfragen an den Server übergeben werden. Zum Beispiel müssen wir sicherstellen, dass eine Stop-Order nicht kleiner als der minimal zulässige Abstand ist, der für ein Symbol festgelegt wurde (StopLevel).

Wenn er tatsächlich kleiner ist, macht es keinen Sinn, einen solchen Auftrag an den Server zu senden, da sie vom Server abgelehnt wird. Um den Server nicht mit absichtlich fehlerhaften Orders zu belasten, werden wir die Gültigkeit von Stop-Orders prüfen und den Fehler zurückgeben, bevor wir die Order an den Server senden.

Außerdem prüfen wir den Mindestabstand, bei dem eine Position nicht geöffnet werden kann, eine Pending-Order nicht entfernt werden kann, sowie die Preise von Stop-Orders und Pending-Order nicht verändert werden können. Dieser Abstand wird durch einen Freeze-Level definiert, der für ein Symbol in Punkten (FreezeLevel) festgelegt ist.



Für den Moment, wenn eine Level-Verletzung erkannt wird, informieren wir einfach über den Fehler und beenden die Handelsmethode mit false.

Im aktuellen Artikel werden wir auch die Geräusche des Sendens einer Anfrage an den Server und die Audiosignale eines Fehlers, der bei der Überprüfung der Werte der Handelsaufträge erkannt wurde oder der vom Server zurückgegeben wird, nachdem der Auftrag bereits gesendet wurde, einstellen und abspielen.



Die Behandlung von ungültigen Werten in einer Handelsorder, sowie die Behandlung von Verarbeitungsfehlern, die vom Server zurückgesendet werden, sollen im nächsten Artikel implementiert werden.

Zunächst werden wir das Basis-Handelsobjekt verbessern, so dass wir in der Lage sind, für jedes Handelsereignis eingestellte Audiosignale abzuspielen. Um die Audiosignale im Test-EA bequemer einzustellen (um zu vermeiden, dass für jedes Ereignis und Symbol ein Sound eingestellt wird), werden wir für alle Handelsaktionen und Symbole die gleichen Standard-Fehler- und Erfolgssignale einstellen.

Wir sind in der Lage, für jedes Handelsereignis und jedes Symbol einen beliebigen Sound einzustellen.

Einstellen der Audiosignale für den Handel

Im vorherigen Artikel haben wir die Methoden für das Abspielen von Audiodateien bei verschiedenen Handelsereignissen implementiert:

void PlaySoundOpen( const int action); void PlaySoundClose( const int action); void PlaySoundModifySL( const int action); void PlaySoundModifyTP( const int action); void PlaySoundModifyPrice( const int action); void PlaySoundErrorOpen( const int action); void PlaySoundErrorClose( const int action); void PlaySoundErrorModifySL( const int action); void PlaySoundErrorModifyTP( const int action); void PlaySoundErrorModifyPrice( const int action);

Diese Methoden wurden sich im 'public' Teil der Klasse definiert. Hier werden wir nur zwei Methoden zum Abspielen von Erfolgs- und Fehlersignalen implementieren, während die Daten zu einem Handelsereignis an die neuen Methoden übergeben werden sollen. Dies wird die Implementierung von Audiosignale für verschiedene Handelsereignisse vereinfachen.

Verschieben wir die Methoden in den privaten Bereich der Klasse und ändern wir ihre Implementierung ein wenig:

void CTradeObj::PlaySoundOpen( const int action) { switch (action) { case ORDER_TYPE_BUY : if ( this .UseSoundOpen(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.Buy.SoundOpen()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP : if ( this .UseSoundOpen(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.BuyStop.SoundOpen()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT : if ( this .UseSoundOpen(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.BuyLimit.SoundOpen()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT : if ( this .UseSoundOpen(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.BuyStopLimit.SoundOpen()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL : if ( this .UseSoundOpen(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.Sell.SoundOpen()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP : if ( this .UseSoundOpen(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.SellStop.SoundOpen()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT : if ( this .UseSoundOpen(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.SellLimit.SoundOpen()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT : if ( this .UseSoundOpen(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.SellStopLimit.SoundOpen()); break ; default : break ; } } void CTradeObj::PlaySoundClose( const int action) { switch (action) { case ORDER_TYPE_BUY : if ( this .UseSoundClose(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.Buy.SoundClose()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP : if ( this .UseSoundClose(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.BuyStop.SoundClose()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT : if ( this .UseSoundClose(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.BuyLimit.SoundClose()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT : if ( this .UseSoundClose(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.BuyStopLimit.SoundClose()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL : if ( this .UseSoundClose(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.Sell.SoundClose()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP : if ( this .UseSoundClose(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.SellStop.SoundClose()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT : if ( this .UseSoundClose(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.SellLimit.SoundClose()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT : if ( this .UseSoundClose(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.SellStopLimit.SoundClose()); break ; default : break ; } } void CTradeObj::PlaySoundModifySL( const int action) { switch (action) { case ORDER_TYPE_BUY : if ( this .UseSoundModifySL(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.Buy.SoundModifySL()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP : if ( this .UseSoundModifySL(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.BuyStop.SoundModifySL()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT : if ( this .UseSoundModifySL(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.BuyLimit.SoundModifySL()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT : if ( this .UseSoundModifySL(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.BuyStopLimit.SoundModifySL()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL : if ( this .UseSoundModifySL(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.Sell.SoundModifySL()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP : if ( this .UseSoundModifySL(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.SellStop.SoundModifySL()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT : if ( this .UseSoundModifySL(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.SellLimit.SoundModifySL()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT : if ( this .UseSoundModifySL(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.SellStopLimit.SoundModifySL()); break ; default : break ; } } void CTradeObj::PlaySoundModifyTP( const int action) { switch (action) { case ORDER_TYPE_BUY : if ( this .UseSoundModifyTP(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.Buy.SoundModifyTP()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP : if ( this .UseSoundModifyTP(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.BuyStop.SoundModifyTP()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT : if ( this .UseSoundModifyTP(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.BuyLimit.SoundModifyTP()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT : if ( this .UseSoundModifyTP(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.BuyStopLimit.SoundModifyTP()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL : if ( this .UseSoundModifyTP(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.Sell.SoundModifyTP()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP : if ( this .UseSoundModifyTP(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.SellStop.SoundModifyTP()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT : if ( this .UseSoundModifyTP(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.SellLimit.SoundModifyTP()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT : if ( this .UseSoundModifyTP(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.SellStopLimit.SoundModifyTP()); break ; default : break ; } } void CTradeObj::PlaySoundModifyPrice( const int action) { switch (action) { case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP : if ( this .UseSoundModifyPrice(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.BuyStop.SoundModifyPrice()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT : if ( this .UseSoundModifyPrice(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.BuyLimit.SoundModifyPrice()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT : if ( this .UseSoundModifyPrice(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.BuyStopLimit.SoundModifyPrice()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP : if ( this .UseSoundModifyPrice(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.SellStop.SoundModifyPrice()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT : if ( this .UseSoundModifyPrice(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.SellLimit.SoundModifyPrice()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT : if ( this .UseSoundModifyPrice(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.SellStopLimit.SoundModifyPrice()); break ; default : break ; } } void CTradeObj::PlaySoundErrorOpen( const int action) { switch (action) { case ORDER_TYPE_BUY : if ( this .UseSoundOpen(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.Buy.SoundErrorOpen()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP : if ( this .UseSoundOpen(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.BuyStop.SoundErrorOpen()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT : if ( this .UseSoundOpen(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.BuyLimit.SoundErrorOpen()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT : if ( this .UseSoundOpen(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.BuyStopLimit.SoundErrorOpen()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL : if ( this .UseSoundOpen(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.Sell.SoundErrorOpen()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP : if ( this .UseSoundOpen(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.SellStop.SoundErrorOpen()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT : if ( this .UseSoundOpen(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.SellLimit.SoundErrorOpen()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT : if ( this .UseSoundOpen(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.SellStopLimit.SoundErrorOpen()); break ; default : break ; } } void CTradeObj::PlaySoundErrorClose( const int action) { switch (action) { case ORDER_TYPE_BUY : if ( this .UseSoundClose(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.Buy.SoundErrorClose()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP : if ( this .UseSoundClose(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.BuyStop.SoundErrorClose()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT : if ( this .UseSoundClose(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.BuyLimit.SoundErrorClose()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT : if ( this .UseSoundClose(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.BuyStopLimit.SoundErrorClose()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL : if ( this .UseSoundClose(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.Sell.SoundErrorClose()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP : if ( this .UseSoundClose(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.SellStop.SoundErrorClose()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT : if ( this .UseSoundClose(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.SellLimit.SoundErrorClose()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT : if ( this .UseSoundClose(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.SellStopLimit.SoundErrorClose()); break ; default : break ; } } void CTradeObj::PlaySoundErrorModifySL( const int action) { switch (action) { case ORDER_TYPE_BUY : if ( this .UseSoundModifySL(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.Buy.SoundErrorModifySL()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP : if ( this .UseSoundModifySL(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.BuyStop.SoundErrorModifySL()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT : if ( this .UseSoundModifySL(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.BuyLimit.SoundErrorModifySL()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT : if ( this .UseSoundModifySL(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.BuyStopLimit.SoundErrorModifySL()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL : if ( this .UseSoundModifySL(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.Sell.SoundErrorModifySL()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP : if ( this .UseSoundModifySL(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.SellStop.SoundErrorModifySL()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT : if ( this .UseSoundModifySL(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.SellLimit.SoundErrorModifySL()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT : if ( this .UseSoundModifySL(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.SellStopLimit.SoundErrorModifySL()); break ; default : break ; } } void CTradeObj::PlaySoundErrorModifyTP( const int action) { switch (action) { case ORDER_TYPE_BUY : if ( this .UseSoundModifyTP(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.Buy.SoundErrorModifyTP()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP : if ( this .UseSoundModifyTP(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.BuyStop.SoundErrorModifyTP()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT : if ( this .UseSoundModifyTP(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.BuyLimit.SoundErrorModifyTP()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT : if ( this .UseSoundModifyTP(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.BuyStopLimit.SoundErrorModifyTP()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL : if ( this .UseSoundModifyTP(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.Sell.SoundErrorModifyTP()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP : if ( this .UseSoundModifyTP(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.SellStop.SoundErrorModifyTP()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT : if ( this .UseSoundModifyTP(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.SellLimit.SoundErrorModifyTP()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT : if ( this .UseSoundModifyTP(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.SellStopLimit.SoundErrorModifyTP()); break ; default : break ; } } void CTradeObj::PlaySoundErrorModifyPrice( const int action) { switch (action) { case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP : if ( this .UseSoundModifyPrice(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.BuyStop.SoundErrorModifyPrice()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT : if ( this .UseSoundModifyPrice(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.BuyLimit.SoundErrorModifyPrice()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT : if ( this .UseSoundModifyPrice(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.BuyStopLimit.SoundErrorModifyPrice()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP : if ( this .UseSoundModifyPrice(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.SellStop.SoundErrorModifyPrice()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT : if ( this .UseSoundModifyPrice(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.SellLimit.SoundErrorModifyPrice()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT : if ( this .UseSoundModifyPrice(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.SellStopLimit.SoundErrorModifyPrice()); break ; default : break ; } }

Hier haben wir die Prüfung hinzugefügt, ob eine Audiodatei eines bestimmten Ereignisses gespielt werden darf. Die Audiodatei wird nur abgespielt, wenn das entsprechende Flag gesetzt ist.

Deklarieren Sie im 'public' Teil der Klasse die beiden Methoden zum Abspielen der Audiodateien bei einem Erfolg und bei einem Fehler:

void PlaySoundSuccess ( const ENUM_ACTION_TYPE action, const int order, bool sl= false , bool tp= false , bool pr= false ); void PlaySoundError ( const ENUM_ACTION_TYPE action, const int order, bool sl= false , bool tp= false , bool pr= false );

Lasst uns ihre Implementierung außerhalb des Klassenkörpers schreiben:

void CTradeObj::PlaySoundSuccess( const ENUM_ACTION_TYPE action, const int order, bool sl= false , bool tp= false , bool pr= false ) { if (! this .m_use_sound) return ; switch (( int )action) { case ACTION_TYPE_BUY : case ACTION_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT : case ACTION_TYPE_BUY_STOP : case ACTION_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT : case ACTION_TYPE_SELL : case ACTION_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT : case ACTION_TYPE_SELL_STOP : case ACTION_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT : this .PlaySoundOpen(order); break ; case ACTION_TYPE_CLOSE : case ACTION_TYPE_CLOSE_BY : this .PlaySoundClose(order); break ; case ACTION_TYPE_MODIFY : if (sl) { this .PlaySoundModifySL(order); return ; } if (tp) { this .PlaySoundModifyTP(order); return ; } if (pr) { this .PlaySoundModifyPrice(order); return ; } break ; default : break ; } } void CTradeObj::PlaySoundError( const ENUM_ACTION_TYPE action , const int order , bool sl= false , bool tp= false , bool pr= false ) { if (! this .m_use_sound) return ; switch (( int )action) { case ACTION_TYPE_BUY : case ACTION_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT : case ACTION_TYPE_BUY_STOP : case ACTION_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT : case ACTION_TYPE_SELL : case ACTION_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT : case ACTION_TYPE_SELL_STOP : case ACTION_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT : this .PlaySoundErrorOpen( order ); break ; case ACTION_TYPE_CLOSE : case ACTION_TYPE_CLOSE_BY : this .PlaySoundErrorClose( order ); break ; case ACTION_TYPE_MODIFY : if (sl) { this .PlaySoundErrorModifySL( order ) ; return ; } if (tp) { this .PlaySoundErrorModifyTP( order ) ; return ; } if (pr) { this .PlaySoundErrorModifyPrice( order ) ; return ; } break ; default : break ; } }

Die Methoden erhalten Handelsereignis und Ordertypen, sowie StopLoss/TakeProfitModifikationsflags und die Preise der Aufträge.

Wenn das allgemeine Flag, das das Abspielen von Audiosignalen für ein Handelsobjekt erlaubt, nicht gesetzt ist, verlassen wir die Methode — alle Audiosignale sind deaktiviert.

Als Nächstes rufen Sie je nach Art des Handelsvorgangs, die Methoden auf, um die entsprechenden Töne für einen entsprechenden Auftrag zu spielen.

Wenn ein Handelsereignis eine Modifikation ist, dann prüfen Sie zusätzlich die Flags, die genau angeben, was modifiziert wird. (Wenn mehrere Parameter gleichzeitig geändert werden, wird nur der Klang des ersten von ihnen abgespielt)



Auch die Reihenfolge der Argumente in den Handelsmethoden wurde geändert: jetzt sollte ein Kommentar unmittelbar auf eine Magicnummer folgen, die wiederum von einer Veränderung gefolgt wird. Der Grund dafür ist, dass der Kommentar im Vergleich zu einer Slippage öfter für verschiedene Orders gesetzt wird. Deshalb wurden die Plätze von Kommentar und der Veränderung getauscht:

bool OpenPosition( const ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type, const double volume, const double sl= 0 , const double tp= 0 , const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const string comment= NULL , const ulong deviation= ULONG_MAX );

Dies ist bei allen Handelsmethoden geschehen. Alle Dateien sind unten angehängt.



Die Methode für die Einstellung der standardmäßigen Audiodateien für alle Handelsereignisse, dem Setzen des Flags, das das Abspielen der Audiodateien erlaubt:

void CTradeObj::SetSoundsStandart( void ) { this .SetUseSound( true ); this .m_datas.Buy.UseSoundClose( true );

Zusätzlich gibt es einige kleinere Änderungen in der Klasse zur Vereinfachung der Kompatibilität mit MQL4. Diese werde ich hier nicht berücksichtigen. In den angehängten Dateien finden Sie weitere Informationen.

Damit ist die Verbesserung des Basisobjekts für den Handel abgeschlossen.

Beim Senden von Handelsanforderungen aus dem Programm müssen wir einen Abstand für Pending-Orders festlegen und Stop-Order-Werte definieren. Dazu können wir in den Parametern der Trading Order einen bestimmten Orderpreis übergeben. Alternativ können wir einen Abstand in Preispunkten für die Platzierung einer Pending-Order oder einen Abstand in Punkten von einer Position/Pending-Order, an der Stop-Order-Preise zu finden sind, übergeben.

Wir können sowohl überladene Methoden implementieren, die die Parameter in der realen Darstellung der Preise erhalten, als auch Methoden, die ganzzahlige Distanzwerte in Punkten erhalten. Dies ermöglicht uns die Übergabe an die Methoden der Eröffnung von Positionen/Platzierung von Orders und der Stop-Order-Level/Änderung durchzuführen.

Dies ist jedoch nicht die beste Lösung. Zuerst müssen wir mindestens zwei identische Methoden implementieren, um reelle und ganzzahlige Werte zu erhalten.

Zweitens sind bei dieser Lösung die Parameterkombinationen begrenzt. Wenn wir reale Werte übergeben, sollten sie für jeden Parameter real sein — für die Preise sowohl für den Auftrag als auch für StopLoss/TakeProfit. Die gleiche Beschränkung bleibt auch bei der Übergabe von Entfernungen in Punkten an die Methoden — alle übergebenen Werte sollten ganzzahlig sein.

Die Alternative ist die Implementierung mehrerer Methoden, die alle möglichen Kombinationen von Preisen und Entfernungen enthalten, was nicht praktikabel ist.

Deshalb werden wir eine andere Lösung implementieren: alle Handelsmethoden werden als Vorlage gemacht. Die Typen der Variablen, die zur Übergabe der Orderwerte verwendet werden, werden innerhalb der Methoden definiert. Dies erlaubt uns, die notwendigen Werte in beliebigen Kombinationen an die Methoden zu übergeben, zum Beispiel einen Orderpreis und einen Abstand von einem Stop-Order-Preis in Punkten oder umgekehrt. Dies gibt uns viel mehr Flexibilität bei der Berechnung von Order-Levels.

Innerhalb der Handelsmethoden werden alle eingehenden Werte auf Preiswerte reduziert. Die Werte in Preisen werden in einem Handelsauftrag gesendet.



Einschränkungen für die Durchführung von Handelsgeschäften sind in drei Stufen zu prüfen:



Prüfung der Handelseinschränkungen



Prüfung der Mittelausstattung für die Eröffnung von Positionen/Orders



Prüfen der Parameterwerte durch StopLevel und FreezeLevel



Die ersten beiden Stufen haben wir bereits umgesetzt. Jetzt ist es an der Zeit, Prüfungen durch StopLevel und FreezeLevel hinzuzufügen. Die beiden vorgefertigten Checks (Handelsbeschränkungen und Geldmittelausstattung) werden derzeit direkt aus den Handelsmethoden nacheinander gestartet, was nicht so elegant ist.

Deshalb werden wir eine einheitliche Methode zur Überprüfung aller Einschränkungen implementieren. Sie wird aus den Handelsmethoden heraus gestartet, während alle drei Prüfungen in ihr nacheinander durchgeführt werden. Die Liste der festgestellten Einschränkungen und Fehler wird erstellt. Wenn Fehler entdeckt werden, wird die vollständige Liste der Fehler und Einschränkungen von der Methode an das Journal gesendet und das Flag für das Fehlschlagen aller drei Prüfungen wird zurückgegeben. Andernfalls wird das Erfolgsflag zurückgegeben.



Da fast alle Methoden fertig sind und schon in der Endphase sind, werde ich nicht im Detail auf sie eingehen und stattdessen nur kurze Erklärungen geben.



Kontrolle über fehlerhafte Werte, Automatisierung der Auswahl und Verwendung der Eingaben der Handelsmethode

Die Handelsmethoden der Klasse CTrading erhalten reale Orderpreiswerte. Wir fügen die Möglichkeit hinzu, auch eine Distanz in Punkten anzugeben. Unterstützte Parametertypen, die den Handelsklassen zur Angabe von Preisen oder Distanzen übergeben werden sollen — double, long, ulong, int und uint. Alle anderen Typen werden als ungültig betrachtet.

Der 'private' Teil der Klasse CTrading erhält das globale Flag, das den Sound der Handelsereignisse ermöglicht, und die Kursstruktur, die die an die Handelsmethoden übergebenen und in reale Werte umgewandelten Kurse/Distanzen enthalten soll:

class CTrading { private : CAccount *m_account; CSymbolsCollection *m_symbols; CMarketCollection *m_market; CHistoryCollection *m_history; CArrayInt m_list_errors; bool m_is_trade_enable; bool m_use_sound ; ENUM_LOG_LEVEL m_log_level; struct SDataPrices { double open; double limit; double sl; double tp; }; SDataPrices m_req_price ;

Das globale Flag, der die Audiosignale aktiviert, wirkt sich auf alle Handelsereignisse aus, unabhängig von deren Audiosignale und unabhängig davon, ob das Abspielen eines Audiosignals bei jedem der Events aktiviert ist.

Für Handelsmethoden müssen wir ein Orderobjekt durch sein Ticket erhalten.

Fügen Sie die Methodendeklaration in den 'private' Teil der Klasse ein:

COrder *GetOrderObjByTicket( const ulong ticket);

Da die Methoden der Prüfung auf Handelsbeschränkungen und die Mittel zur Eröffnung von Positionen/Platzierung von Aufträgen innerhalb der allgemeinen Methode zur Prüfung von Fehlern arbeiten sollen, werden sie vom 'public' Teil der Klasse in den 'private' verschoben, sowie die Template-Methode für die Preise zur Platzierung von Handelsanfragen, die Methoden, die Flags zurückgeben, die StopLevel und FreezeLevel und die Methode, die prüft, ob Handelsoperationen durch Stop- und Freeze-Level-Abstände erlaubt sind:

template < typename PR, typename SL, typename TP, typename PL> bool SetPrices ( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE action, const PR price, const SL sl, const TP tp, const PL limit, const string source_method,CSymbol *symbol_obj); bool CheckStopLossByStopLevel ( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type, const double price, const double sl, const CSymbol *symbol_obj); bool CheckTakeProfitByStopLevel ( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type, const double price, const double tp, const CSymbol *symbol_obj); bool CheckPriceByStopLevel ( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type, const double price, const CSymbol *symbol_obj); bool CheckStopLossByFreezeLevel ( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type, const double sl, const CSymbol *symbol_obj); bool CheckTakeProfitByFreezeLevel ( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type, const double tp, const CSymbol *symbol_obj); bool CheckPriceByFreezeLevel ( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type, const double price, const CSymbol *symbol_obj); bool CheckTradeConstraints ( const double volume, const ENUM_ACTION_TYPE action, const CSymbol *symbol_obj, const string source_method, double sl= 0 , double tp= 0 ); bool CheckMoneyFree ( const double volume, const double price, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type, const CSymbol *symbol_obj, const string source_method); bool CheckLevels ( const ENUM_ACTION_TYPE action, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type, double price, double limit, double sl, double tp, const CSymbol *symbol_obj, const string source_method); public :

Im 'public' Teil der Klasse deklarieren Sie die Methode zur Überprüfung der Handelsverfügbarkeit und der Fehler bei Handelsanfragen, sowie die Methoden zum Setzen von und zur Rückgabe der Flags, die die Audiosignale aktiviert:



public : CTrading(); void OnInit (CAccount *account,CSymbolsCollection *symbols,CMarketCollection *market,CHistoryCollection *history) { this .m_account=account; this .m_symbols=symbols; this .m_market=market; this .m_history=history; } CArrayInt *GetListErrors( void ) { return & this .m_list_errors; } bool CheckErrors ( const double volume, const double price, const ENUM_ACTION_TYPE action, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type, const CSymbol *symbol_obj, const string source_method, const double limit= 0 , double sl= 0 , double tp= 0 ); void SetCorrectTypeFilling( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type= ORDER_FILLING_FOK , const string symbol= NULL ); void SetTypeFilling( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type= ORDER_FILLING_FOK , const string symbol= NULL ); void SetCorrectTypeExpiration( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type= ORDER_TIME_GTC , const string symbol= NULL ); void SetTypeExpiration( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type= ORDER_TIME_GTC , const string symbol= NULL ); void SetMagic( const ulong magic, const string symbol= NULL ); void SetComment( const string comment, const string symbol= NULL ); void SetDeviation( const ulong deviation, const string symbol= NULL ); void SetVolume( const double volume= 0 , const string symbol= NULL ); void SetExpiration( const datetime expiration= 0 , const string symbol= NULL ); void SetAsyncMode( const bool mode= false , const string symbol= NULL ); void SetLogLevel( const ENUM_LOG_LEVEL log_level=LOG_LEVEL_ERROR_MSG, const string symbol= NULL ); void SetSoundsStandart( const string symbol= NULL ); void SetSound( const ENUM_MODE_SET_SOUND mode, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE action, const string sound, const string symbol= NULL ); void SetUseSounds ( const bool flag); bool IsUseSounds ( void ) const { return this .m_use_sound; }

Lassen Sie uns alle oben deklarierten Methoden außerhalb des Klassenkörpers implementieren.

Die Methode, die ein Auftragsobjekt per Ticket zurückgibt:

COrder *CTrading::GetOrderObjByTicket( const ulong ticket ) { CArrayObj *list= this .m_market.GetList(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list, ORDER_PROP_TICKET,ticket ,EQUAL); if (list== NULL || list.Total()== 0 ) return NULL ; return list.At( 0 ); }

Die Methode erhält das gewünschte Ticket, das in den Eigenschaften des Auftragsobjekts hinterlegt ist. Sie erhält die vollständige Liste aller aktiven Aufträge und Positionen und sortiert die Liste nach den Tickets. Wenn kein Auftragsobjekt mit diesem Ticket gefunden wird, geben Sie NULL zurück, sonst geben Sie das einzige Auftragsobjekt aus der Liste zurück.

Wie Sie sich vielleicht erinnern, kann ein Auftragsobjekt entweder durch einen schwebenden Auftrag oder durch eine Position dargestellt werden.

Die Methode liefert ein Objekt zurück, unabhängig davon, ob es sich um einen Auftrag oder eine Position handelt.



Die Template-Methode zur Berechnung und zum Eintragen der Preise der Handelsanfragen in die Struktur m_req_price:

template < typename PR, typename SL, typename TP, typename PL> bool CTrading::SetPrices( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE action, const PR price, const SL sl, const TP tp, const PL limit, const string source_method,CSymbol *symbol_obj) { :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_req_price); if (action> ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT ) { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (source_method,CMessage::Text( 4003 )); return false ; } if (price> 0 ) { if ( typename (price)== "double" ) this .m_req_price.open=:: NormalizeDouble (price,symbol_obj. Digits ()); else if ( typename (price)== "int" || typename (price)== "uint" || typename (price)== "long" || typename (price)== "ulong" ) { switch (( int )action) { case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT : this .m_req_price.open=:: NormalizeDouble (symbol_obj.Ask()-price*symbol_obj. Point (),symbol_obj. Digits ()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP : case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT : this .m_req_price.open=:: NormalizeDouble (symbol_obj.Ask()+price*symbol_obj. Point (),symbol_obj. Digits ()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT : this .m_req_price.open=:: NormalizeDouble (symbol_obj.BidLast()+price*symbol_obj. Point (),symbol_obj. Digits ()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP : case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT : this .m_req_price.open=:: NormalizeDouble (symbol_obj.BidLast()-price*symbol_obj. Point (),symbol_obj. Digits ()); break ; default : this .m_req_price.open= ( this .DirectionByActionType((ENUM_ACTION_TYPE)action)== ORDER_TYPE_BUY ? :: NormalizeDouble (symbol_obj.Ask(),symbol_obj. Digits ()) : :: NormalizeDouble (symbol_obj.BidLast(),symbol_obj. Digits ()) ); break ; } } else { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (source_method,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_UNSUPPORTED_PR_TYPE)); return false ; } } else { this .m_req_price.open= ( this .DirectionByActionType((ENUM_ACTION_TYPE)action)== ORDER_TYPE_BUY ? :: NormalizeDouble (symbol_obj.Ask(),symbol_obj. Digits ()) : :: NormalizeDouble (symbol_obj.BidLast(),symbol_obj. Digits ()) ); } if (limit> 0 ) { if ( typename (limit)== "double" ) this .m_req_price.limit=:: NormalizeDouble (limit,symbol_obj. Digits ()); else if ( typename (limit)== "int" || typename (limit)== "uint" || typename (limit)== "long" || typename (limit)== "ulong" ) { if ( this .DirectionByActionType((ENUM_ACTION_TYPE)action)== ORDER_TYPE_BUY ) this .m_req_price.limit=:: NormalizeDouble ( this .m_req_price.open-limit*symbol_obj. Point (),symbol_obj. Digits ()); else this .m_req_price.limit=:: NormalizeDouble ( this .m_req_price.open+limit*symbol_obj. Point (),symbol_obj. Digits ()); } else { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (source_method,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_UNSUPPORTED_PL_TYPE)); return false ; } } double price_open= ( (action== ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT || action== ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT ) && limit> 0 ? this .m_req_price.limit : this .m_req_price.open ); if (sl> 0 ) { if ( typename (sl)== "double" ) this .m_req_price.sl=:: NormalizeDouble (sl,symbol_obj. Digits ()); else if ( typename (sl)== "int" || typename (sl)== "uint" || typename (sl)== "long" || typename (sl)== "ulong" ) { if ( this .DirectionByActionType((ENUM_ACTION_TYPE)action)== ORDER_TYPE_BUY ) this .m_req_price.sl=:: NormalizeDouble (price_open-sl*symbol_obj. Point (),symbol_obj. Digits ()); else this .m_req_price.sl=:: NormalizeDouble (price_open+sl*symbol_obj. Point (),symbol_obj. Digits ()); } else { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (source_method,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_UNSUPPORTED_SL_TYPE)); return false ; } } if (tp> 0 ) { if ( typename (tp)== "double" ) this .m_req_price.tp=:: NormalizeDouble (tp,symbol_obj. Digits ()); else if ( typename (tp)== "int" || typename (tp)== "uint" || typename (tp)== "long" || typename (tp)== "ulong" ) { if ( this .DirectionByActionType((ENUM_ACTION_TYPE)action)== ORDER_TYPE_BUY ) this .m_req_price.tp=:: NormalizeDouble (price_open+tp*symbol_obj. Point (),symbol_obj. Digits ()); else this .m_req_price.tp=:: NormalizeDouble (price_open-tp*symbol_obj. Point (),symbol_obj. Digits ()); } else { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (source_method,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_UNSUPPORTED_TP_TYPE)); return false ; } } return true ; }

Unabhängig davon, ob die Niveaus als Preisen oder als Abstand an die Handelsmethode übergeben werden, schreibt die Methode die berechneten Preise in die von uns im privaten Abschnitt deklarierte Struktur m_req_price. Übergibt die Methode einen double Wert, wird der Preis mit Digits() auf die Dezimalstellenanzahl des Symbols normiert, dessen Zeiger auf das Objekt an die Methode übergeben wird. Ganzzahlige Werte bedeuten, dass der Abstand übergeben wurde. Die Methode berechnet für diese Distanz einen normierten Preis und schreibt ihn in die Struktur.

Alle Aktionen werden in den Kommentaren des Methodencodes beschrieben.

Die Methoden, die die Gültigkeit von StopLoss, TakeProfit oder den Abständen der Order-Level relativ zum StopLevel zurückgeben:

bool CTrading::CheckStopLossByStopLevel( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type, const double price, const double sl, const CSymbol *symbol_obj) { double lv=symbol_obj.TradeStopLevel()*symbol_obj. Point (); double pr=(order_type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY ? symbol_obj.BidLast() : order_type== ORDER_TYPE_SELL ? symbol_obj.Ask() : price); return ( this .DirectionByActionType((ENUM_ACTION_TYPE)order_type)== ORDER_TYPE_BUY ? sl<(pr-lv) : sl>(pr+lv)); } bool CTrading::CheckTakeProfitByStopLevel( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type, const double price, const double tp, const CSymbol *symbol_obj) { double lv=symbol_obj.TradeStopLevel()*symbol_obj. Point (); double pr=(order_type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY ? symbol_obj.BidLast() : order_type== ORDER_TYPE_SELL ? symbol_obj.Ask() : price); return ( this .DirectionByActionType((ENUM_ACTION_TYPE)order_type)== ORDER_TYPE_BUY ? tp>(pr+lv) : tp<(pr-lv)); } bool CTrading::CheckPriceByStopLevel( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type, const double price, const CSymbol *symbol_obj) { double lv=symbol_obj.TradeStopLevel()*symbol_obj. Point (); double pr=( this .DirectionByActionType((ENUM_ACTION_TYPE)order_type)== ORDER_TYPE_BUY ? symbol_obj.Ask() : symbol_obj.BidLast()); return ( order_type== ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP || order_type== ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT || order_type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT ? price<(pr-lv) : order_type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP || order_type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT || order_type== ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT ? price>(pr+lv) : true ); }

Der Referenzpreis für die Überprüfung einer Orderdistanz und die Rückgabe true bei Überschreitung des minimalen StopLevels wird in den Methoden durch die Orderart definiert. Andernfalls wird false zurückgegeben, was bedeutet, dass die Preise des Auftrags ungültig sind.

Die Methoden, die die Gültigkeit von StopLoss, TakeProfit oder Order-Level-Distanz relativ zum FreezeLevel zurückgeben:

bool CTrading::CheckStopLossByFreezeLevel( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type, const double sl, const CSymbol *symbol_obj) { if (symbol_obj.TradeFreezeLevel()== 0 || order_type> ORDER_TYPE_SELL ) return true ; double lv=symbol_obj.TradeFreezeLevel()*symbol_obj. Point (); double pr=(order_type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY ? symbol_obj.BidLast() : symbol_obj.Ask()); return ( this .DirectionByActionType((ENUM_ACTION_TYPE)order_type)== ORDER_TYPE_BUY ? sl<(pr-lv) : sl>(pr+lv)); } bool CTrading::CheckTakeProfitByFreezeLevel( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type, const double tp, const CSymbol *symbol_obj) { if (symbol_obj.TradeFreezeLevel()== 0 || order_type> ORDER_TYPE_SELL ) return true ; double lv=symbol_obj.TradeFreezeLevel()*symbol_obj. Point (); double pr=(order_type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY ? symbol_obj.BidLast() : symbol_obj.Ask()); return ( this .DirectionByActionType((ENUM_ACTION_TYPE)order_type)== ORDER_TYPE_BUY ? tp>(pr+lv) : tp<(pr-lv)); } bool CTrading::CheckPriceByFreezeLevel( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type, const double price, const CSymbol *symbol_obj) { if (symbol_obj.TradeFreezeLevel()== 0 || order_type< ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT ) return true ; double lv=symbol_obj.TradeFreezeLevel()*symbol_obj. Point (); double pr=( this .DirectionByActionType((ENUM_ACTION_TYPE)order_type)== ORDER_TYPE_BUY ? symbol_obj.Ask() : symbol_obj.BidLast()); return ( order_type== ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP || order_type== ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT || order_type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT ? price<(pr-lv) : order_type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP || order_type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT || order_type== ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT ? price>(pr+lv) : true ); }

Wie bei der Überprüfung eines Abstandes per StopLevel wird hier der Abstand vom aktuellen Preis für die Orderart zum Preis der Order überprüft.

Ein Freeze-Level von Null bedeutet, es gibt keinen Freeze-Level für das Symbol. Daher überprüfen wir zuerst den Null-Stopp-Level und geben true zurück, wenn das Fehlen eines Freeze-Levels für den Handel bestätigt wird.

Im Gegensatz zum Freeze-Level bedeutet der minimale StopLevel gleich Null, dass der Level gleitend ist und wie gewünscht verwaltet werden sollte. Wir werden dies bei der Implementierung der Behandlung von Fehlern, die vom Handelsserver zurückgegeben werden, in nachfolgenden Artikeln tun.

Die Methode der Überprüfung der Parameterwerte durch StopLevel und FreezeLevel:

bool CTrading::CheckLevels( const ENUM_ACTION_TYPE action, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type, double price, double limit, double sl, double tp, const CSymbol *symbol_obj, const string source_method) { bool res= true ; if (action!=ACTION_TYPE_CLOSE && action!=ACTION_TYPE_CLOSE_BY) { if (action>ACTION_TYPE_SELL) { if (! this .CheckPriceByStopLevel(order_type,price,symbol_obj)) { this .AddErrorCodeToList(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PR_LESS_STOP_LEVEL); res &= false ; } } if (sl> 0 ) { double price_open=(action==ACTION_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT || action==ACTION_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT ? limit : price); if (! this .CheckStopLossByStopLevel(order_type,price_open,sl,symbol_obj)) { this .AddErrorCodeToList(MSG_LIB_TEXT_SL_LESS_STOP_LEVEL); res &= false ; } } if (tp> 0 ) { double price_open=(action==ACTION_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT || action==ACTION_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT ? limit : price); if (! this .CheckTakeProfitByStopLevel(order_type,price_open,tp,symbol_obj)) { this .AddErrorCodeToList(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TP_LESS_STOP_LEVEL); res &= false ; } } } if (action>ACTION_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT) { if (order_type< ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT ) { if (sl> 0 ) { if (! this .CheckStopLossByFreezeLevel(order_type,sl,symbol_obj)) { this .AddErrorCodeToList(MSG_LIB_TEXT_SL_LESS_FREEZE_LEVEL); res &= false ; } } if (tp> 0 ) { if (! this .CheckTakeProfitByFreezeLevel(order_type,tp,symbol_obj)) { this .AddErrorCodeToList(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TP_LESS_FREEZE_LEVEL); res &= false ; } } } else { if (price> 0 ) { if (! this .CheckPriceByFreezeLevel(order_type,price,symbol_obj)) { this .AddErrorCodeToList(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PR_LESS_FREEZE_LEVEL); res &= false ; } } } } return res; }

Abhängig von der Art des durchgeführten Handelsgeschäftes und des Order-/Positionstyps werden die Preisniveaus relativ zum StopLevel und FreezeLevel überprüft. Sind die Preise ungültig, wird der Fehlercode in die Fehlerliste aufgenommen und false zum Ergebnis addiert. Nach Abschluss aller Prüfungen wird das Endergebnis an die aufrufende Methode zurückgegeben.

Die allgemeine Methode, die alle Einschränkungen und Fehler prüft:

bool CTrading::CheckErrors( const double volume, const double price, const ENUM_ACTION_TYPE action, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type, const CSymbol *symbol_obj, const string source_method, const double limit= 0 , double sl= 0 , double tp= 0 ) { bool res= true ; this .m_list_errors.Clear(); this .m_list_errors.Sort(); res &= this .CheckTradeConstraints(volume,action,symbol_obj,source_method,sl,tp); if (action<ACTION_TYPE_CLOSE_BY) res &= this .CheckMoneyFree(volume,price,order_type,symbol_obj,source_method); res &= this .CheckLevels(action,order_type,price,limit,sl,tp,symbol_obj,source_method); if (!res) { int total= this .m_list_errors.Total(); if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) { #ifdef __MQL5__ :: Print (source_method,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_REJECTED_DUE)); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) :: Print ((total> 1 ? string (i+ 1 )+ ". " : "" ),CMessage::Text(m_list_errors.At(i))); #else for ( int i=total- 1 ;i> WRONG_VALUE ;i--) :: Print ((total> 1 ? string (i+ 1 )+ ". " : "" ),CMessage::Text(m_list_errors.At(i))); :: Print (source_method,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_REJECTED_DUE)); #endif } } return res; }

Die Methode zur Überprüfung der Handelseinschränkungen, die Methode zur Überprüfung der Geldmittelausstattung, diejenige zur Eröffnung einer Position oder zur Erteilung einer Pending Order, sowie die Methode zur Überprüfung der Mindestabstände von Stop-Orders nach StopLevel und FreezeLevel werden in der Methode nacheinander aufgerufen.

Das Operationsergebnis jeder der Methoden wird zu dem von der Methode zurückgegebenen Wert addiert.

Im Falle von Einschränkungen und Fehlern, wird die vollständige Liste der erkannten Probleme im Journal angezeigt.

Letztendlich wird das Ergebnis aller Prüfungen zurückgegeben.



Die Methode, die das Flag setzt, das die Audiosignale für alle Handelsobjekte aller verwendeten Symbole aktiviert:

void CTrading::SetUseSounds( const bool flag) { this .m_use_sound=flag; CArrayObj *list= this .m_symbols.GetList(); if (list== NULL || list.Total()== 0 ) return ; int total=list.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CSymbol *symbol_obj=list.At(i); if (symbol_obj== NULL ) continue ; CTradeObj *trade_obj=symbol_obj.GetTradeObj(); if (trade_obj== NULL ) continue ; trade_obj.SetUseSound(flag); } }

Das globale Flag, das die Audiosignale der Handelsklasse ermöglicht, wird in der Methode als Erstes gesetzt. Ähnliche Flags werden dann für jedes Handelsobjekt jedes verwendeten Symbols in einer Schleife über alle verwendeten Symbole gesetzt.



Da wir uns für die Verwendung von Template-Handelsmethoden entschieden haben, um Werte als Preise oder als Abstände übergeben zu können, re-definieren wir zunächst die Handelsmethoden im 'public' Teil der Klasse — setzen der Template-Datentypen für einige Parameter:

template < typename SL, typename TP> bool OpenBuy( const double volume, const string symbol, const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const string comment= NULL , const ulong deviation= ULONG_MAX ); template < typename SL, typename TP> bool OpenSell( const double volume, const string symbol, const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const string comment= NULL , const ulong deviation= ULONG_MAX ); template < typename SL, typename TP> bool ModifyPosition( const ulong ticket, const SL sl= WRONG_VALUE , const TP tp= WRONG_VALUE ); bool ClosePosition( const ulong ticket, const string comment= NULL , const ulong deviation= ULONG_MAX ); bool ClosePositionPartially( const ulong ticket, const double volume, const string comment= NULL , const ulong deviation= ULONG_MAX ); bool ClosePositionBy( const ulong ticket, const ulong ticket_by); template < typename PR, typename SL, typename TP> bool PlaceBuyStop( const double volume, const string symbol, const PR price , const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const string comment= NULL , const datetime expiration= 0 , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= ORDER_TIME_GTC ); template < typename PR, typename SL, typename TP> bool PlaceBuyLimit( const double volume, const string symbol, const PR price , const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const string comment= NULL , const datetime expiration= 0 , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= ORDER_TIME_GTC ); template < typename PR, typename PL, typename SL, typename TP> bool PlaceBuyStopLimit( const double volume, const string symbol, const PR price_stop , const PL price_limit , const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const string comment= NULL , const datetime expiration= 0 , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= ORDER_TIME_GTC ); template < typename PR, typename SL, typename TP> bool PlaceSellStop( const double volume, const string symbol, const PR price , const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const string comment= NULL , const datetime expiration= 0 , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= ORDER_TIME_GTC ); template < typename PR, typename SL, typename TP> bool PlaceSellLimit( const double volume, const string symbol, const PR price , const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const string comment= NULL , const datetime expiration= 0 , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= ORDER_TIME_GTC ); template < typename PR, typename PL, typename SL, typename TP> bool PlaceSellStopLimit( const double volume, const string symbol, const PR price_stop , const PL price_limit , const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const string comment= NULL , const datetime expiration= 0 , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= ORDER_TIME_GTC ); template < typename PR, typename PL, typename SL, typename TP> bool ModifyOrder( const ulong ticket, const PR price= WRONG_VALUE , const SL sl= WRONG_VALUE , const TP tp= WRONG_VALUE , const PL limit= WRONG_VALUE , datetime expiration= WRONG_VALUE , ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= WRONG_VALUE ); bool DeleteOrder( const ulong ticket); };

Implementieren der Methode zum Eröffnen einer Kaufposition:

template < typename SL, typename TP> bool CTrading::OpenBuy( const double volume, const string symbol, const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const string comment= NULL , const ulong deviation= ULONG_MAX ) { ENUM_ACTION_TYPE action=ACTION_TYPE_BUY; ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order= ORDER_TYPE_BUY ; CSymbol *symbol_obj= this .m_symbols.GetSymbolObjByName(symbol); if (symbol_obj== NULL ) { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_SYM_OBJ)); return false ; } CTradeObj *trade_obj=symbol_obj.GetTradeObj(); if (trade_obj== NULL ) { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_TRADE_OBJ)); return false ; } symbol_obj.RefreshRates(); if (! this . SetPrices (order, 0 ,sl,tp, 0 ,DFUN,symbol_obj)) { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_UNSUPPORTED_PRICE_TYPE_IN_REQ)); return false ; } if (! this .CheckErrors(volume,symbol_obj.Ask(),action, ORDER_TYPE_BUY ,symbol_obj,DFUN, 0 , this .m_req_price.sl, this .m_req_price.tp)) { if ( this .IsUseSounds()) trade_obj.PlaySoundError(action,order); return false ; } bool res= trade_obj . OpenPosition ( POSITION_TYPE_BUY ,volume, this .m_req_price.sl , this .m_req_price.tp ,magic,comment,deviation); if (res) { if ( this .IsUseSounds()) trade_obj.PlaySoundSuccess(action,order); } else { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR), ": " ,CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode())); if ( this .IsUseSounds()) trade_obj.PlaySoundError(action,order); } return res; }

Es können Werte der Typen double, long, ulong, int und uint als StopLoss und TakeProfit übergeben werden. Die Methode zum Setzen von Preisen trägt die korrekt berechneten und normalisierten Preise in die Preisstruktur m_req_price ein. Diese berechneten Preise werden wiederum an die Handelsmethode eines Symbols Handelsobjekt übergeben. Die weiteren Aktionen werden in den Codekommentaren erläutert. Ich glaube, sie werden keine Fragen oder Missverständnisse verursachen. In jedem Fall können Sie gerne den Abschnitt Kommentare verwenden.

Die übrigen Handelsmethoden werden auf ähnliche Weise gemacht, deshalb werden wir hier nicht darauf eingehen. Sie können sie immer im Detail in den unten angehängten Bibliotheksdateien studieren.

Damit ist die Verbesserung der Klasse CTrading abgeschlossen.

Wir haben die wichtigsten Änderungen in der Klasse untersucht.

Kleinere Änderungen und Verbesserungen haben wir nicht besprochen, da sie für das Verständnis der Hauptidee nicht notwendig sind. Außerdem sind sie alle in den unten angehängten Dateien enthalten.

Datas.mqh enthält nun die Konstante des Fehlercodes, die im vorigen Artikel fehlte:

MSG_LIB_TEXT_TERMINAL_NOT_TRADE_ENABLED, MSG_LIB_TEXT_EA_NOT_TRADE_ENABLED, MSG_LIB_TEXT_ACCOUNT_NOT_TRADE_ENABLED, MSG_LIB_TEXT_ACCOUNT_EA_NOT_TRADE_ENABLED, MSG_LIB_TEXT_TERMINAL_NOT_CONNECTED, MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_REJECTED_DUE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_NOT_ENOUTH_MONEY_FOR, MSG_LIB_TEXT_MAX_VOLUME_LIMIT_EXCEEDED, MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQ_VOL_LESS_MIN_VOLUME, MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQ_VOL_MORE_MAX_VOLUME, MSG_LIB_TEXT_CLOSE_BY_ORDERS_DISABLED, MSG_LIB_TEXT_INVALID_VOLUME_STEP, MSG_LIB_TEXT_CLOSE_BY_SYMBOLS_UNEQUAL, MSG_LIB_TEXT_SL_LESS_STOP_LEVEL, MSG_LIB_TEXT_TP_LESS_STOP_LEVEL, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PR_LESS_STOP_LEVEL , MSG_LIB_TEXT_SL_LESS_FREEZE_LEVEL, MSG_LIB_TEXT_TP_LESS_FREEZE_LEVEL, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PR_LESS_FREEZE_LEVEL, MSG_LIB_TEXT_UNSUPPORTED_SL_TYPE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_UNSUPPORTED_TP_TYPE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_UNSUPPORTED_PR_TYPE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_UNSUPPORTED_PL_TYPE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_UNSUPPORTED_PRICE_TYPE_IN_REQ, };

Unten ist der korrespondierende Text:

{ "С момента последнего запуска ЕА торговых событий не было" , "No trade events since the last launch of EA" }, { "Не удалось получить описание последнего торгового события" , "Failed to get description of the last trading event" }, { "Не удалось получить список открытых позиций" , "Failed to get open positions list" }, { "Не удалось получить список установленных ордеров" , "Failed to get pending orders list" }, { "Нет открытых позиций" , "No open positions" }, { "Нет установленных ордеров" , "No placed orders" }, { "В терминале нет разрешения на проведение торговых операций (отключена кнопка \"Авто-торговля\")" , "No permission to conduct trading operations in terminal (\"AutoTrading\" button disabled)" }, { "Для советника нет разрешения на проведение торговых операций (F7 --> Общие --> \"Разрешить автоматическую торговлю\")" , "EA does not have permission to conduct trading operations (F7 --> Common --> \"Allow Automatic Trading\")" }, { "Для текущего счёта запрещена торговля" , "Trading prohibited for the current account" }, { "Для советников на текущем счёте запрещена торговля на стороне торгового сервера" , "From the side of trade server, trading for EA on the current account prohibited" }, { "Нет связи с торговым сервером" , "No connection to trading server" }, { "Запрос отклонён до отправки на сервер по причине:" , "Request rejected before being sent to server due to:" }, { "Недостаточно средств для совершения торговой операции" , "Not enough money to perform trading operation" }, { "Превышен максимальный совокупный объём ордеров и позиций в одном направлении" , "Exceeded maximum total volume of orders and positions in one direction" }, { "Объём в запросе меньше минимально-допустимого" , "Volume in request less than minimum allowable" }, { "Объём в запросе больше максимально-допустимого" , "Volume in request greater than maximum allowable" }, { "Закрытие встречным запрещено" , "CloseBy orders prohibited" }, { "Объём в запросе не кратен минимальной градации шага изменения лота" , "Volume in request not a multiple of minimum gradation of step for changing lot" }, { "Символы встречных позиций не равны" , "Symbols of two opposite positions not equal" }, { "Размер StopLoss в пунктах меньше разрешённого параметром StopLevel символа" , "StopLoss in points less than allowed by symbol's StopLevel" }, { "Размер TakeProfit в пунктах меньше разрешённого параметром StopLevel символа" , "TakeProfit in points less than allowed by symbol's StopLevel" }, { "Дистанция установки ордера в пунктах меньше разрешённой параметром StopLevel символа" , "Distance to place order in points less than allowed by symbol's StopLevel" }, { "Дистанция от цены до StopLoss меньше разрешённой параметром FreezeLevel символа" , "Distance from price to StopLoss less than allowed by symbol's FreezeLevel" }, { "Дистанция от цены до TakeProfit меньше разрешённой параметром FreezeLevel символа" , "Distance from price to TakeProfit less than allowed by symbol's FreezeLevel" }, { "Дистанция от цены до цены срабатывания ордера меньше разрешённой параметром FreezeLevel символа" , "Distance from price to order triggering price less than allowed by symbol's FreezeLevel" }, { "Неподдерживаемый тип параметра StopLoss (необходимо int или double)" , "Unsupported StopLoss parameter type (int or double required)" }, { "Неподдерживаемый тип параметра TakeProfit (необходимо int или double)" , "Unsupported TakeProfit parameter type (int or double required)" }, { "Неподдерживаемый тип параметра цены (необходимо int или double)" , "Unsupported price parameter type (int or double required)" }, { "Неподдерживаемый тип параметра цены limit-ордера (необходимо int или double)" , "Unsupported type of price parameter for limit order (int or double required)" }, { "Неподдерживаемый тип параметра цены в запросе" , "Unsupported price parameter type in request" }, };

Ich habe mehrere Nutzerberichte über den Fehler erhalten, der beim Empfang des letzten Handelsereignisses festgestellt wurde. Der Test EA, der sich auf die Artikel bezieht und beschreibt, wie man Handelsereignisse empfängt, erhält Daten über das aufgetretene Handelsereignis, indem er den Wert des vorherigen Ereignisses mit dem aktuellen vergleicht. Dies wäre für den Zweck des Tests der Verfolgung von Handelsereignissen durch die Bibliothek ausreichend, da ich nicht beabsichtigte, die unfertige Version der Bibliothek in benutzerdefinierten Anwendungen zu verwenden, wenn ich Artikel über Handelsereignisse schreibe. Es stellte sich jedoch heraus, dass die Beschaffung von Informationen über Trading-Events sehr gefragt ist und es wichtig ist, das letzte aufgetretene Ereignis genau zu kennen.

Die implementierte Methode zum Erhalten eines Handelsereignisses kann einige Ereignisse überspringen. Zum Beispiel, wenn Sie eine Pending Order zweimal hintereinander setzen, wird die zweite nicht im Programm verfolgt (die Bibliothek verfolgt alle Ereignisse), da sie mit der vorletzten übereinstimmt ("Platzieren einer Pending-Order"), obwohl die Orders selbst sich tatsächlich unterscheiden können.

Deshalb werden wir dieses Verhalten korrigieren. Heute werden wir ein einfaches Flag implementieren, das das Programm über ein Ereignis informiert, so dass wir in der Lage sind, Daten über das Ereignis im Programm anzuzeigen. Im nächsten Artikel werden wir das Erhalten von Handelsereignissen im Programm vervollständigen, indem wir eine vollständige Liste aller gleichzeitig aufgetretenen Ereignisse erstellen und sie an das Programm senden. Auf diese Weise können wir nicht nur die Information über das eingetretene Handelsereignis erhalten, sondern auch alle gleichzeitig eingetretenen Ereignisse ansehen, wie es für Konto und Ergebnissee der Symbolkollektion geschieht.

Öffnen Sie die Datei EventsCollection.mqh der Ereigniskollektionen und nehmen Sie alle notwendigen Verbesserungen vor.



Zurücksetzen des Flags des letzten Ereignisses im Klassenkonstruktor:

CEventsCollection::CEventsCollection( void ) : m_trade_event(TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT),m_trade_event_code(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_NO_EVENT) { this .m_list_trade_events.Clear(); this .m_list_trade_events.Sort(SORT_BY_EVENT_TIME_EVENT); this .m_list_trade_events.Type(COLLECTION_EVENTS_ID); this .m_is_hedge= #ifdef __MQL4__ true #else bool (:: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE )== ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING ) #endif; this .m_chart_id=:: ChartID (); this .m_is_event= false ; :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_tick); }

Außerdem setzen Sie das Flag des letzten Ereignisses ganz am Anfang der Refresh()-Methode zurück:

void CEventsCollection::Refresh(CArrayObj* list_history, CArrayObj* list_market, CArrayObj* list_changes, CArrayObj* list_control, const bool is_history_event, const bool is_market_event, const int new_history_orders, const int new_market_pendings, const int new_market_positions, const int new_deals, const double changed_volume) { if (list_history== NULL || list_market== NULL ) return ; this .m_is_event= false ; if (is_market_event) {

In jeder Methode zum Erstellen eines Handelsereignisses in den Blöcken zum Hinzufügen eines Handelsereignisses in die Liste, des Sendens eines Ereignisses an die Kontrollprogrammkarte und des Setzens des letzten Ereigniswertes:



if (! this .IsPresentEventInList( event )) { this .m_list_trade_events.InsertSort( event ); event .SendEvent(); this .m_trade_event= event .TradeEvent(); }

fügen wir die Flag-Einstellung für ein Handelsereignis hinzu::



if (! this .IsPresentEventInList( event )) { this .m_list_trade_events.InsertSort( event ); this .m_trade_event= event .TradeEvent(); this .m_is_event= true ; event .SendEvent(); }

Mit Ctrl+F finden Sie bequem alle Stellen zum Setzen des Flags. Geben Sie "event.SendEvent();" (ohne Anführungszeichen) in die Suchzeile ein. Fügen Sie das Setzen des Ereignisflags zu jedem erkannten Codespot hinzu, wie in der obigen Auflistung angezeigt.



Nehmen Sie einige Änderungen in der Datei Engine.mqh vor.

Fügen Sie im 'public' Teil der Klasse CEngine die Methode hinzu, die das Flag eines aufgetretenen Handelsereignisses zurückgibt:



bool IsHedge( void ) const { return this .m_is_hedge; } bool IsTester( void ) const { return this .m_is_tester; } bool IsAccountsEvent( void ) const { return this .m_accounts.IsEvent(); } bool IsSymbolsEvent( void ) const { return this .m_symbols.IsEvent(); } bool IsTradeEvent( void ) const { return this .m_events.IsEvent(); }

Der Block mit den Methoden zur Arbeit mit den Audiodateien enthält die Methode, die das Flag für die Erlaubnis Audiodateien abzuspielen, enthält:



void SetSoundsStandart( const string symbol= NULL ) { this .m_trading.SetSoundsStandart(symbol); } void SetUseSounds( const bool flag) { this .m_trading.SetUseSounds(flag); } void SetSound( const ENUM_MODE_SET_SOUND mode, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE action, const string sound, const string symbol= NULL ) { this .m_trading.SetSound(mode,action,sound,symbol); } bool PlaySoundByDescription( const string sound_description);

Die Methode ruft einfach die gleichnamige Klassenmethode aus CTrading auf, die wir oben besprochen haben.

Setzen Sie das Handelsereignis-Flag zu Beginn der Methode zur Prüfung von Handelsereignissen zurück:



void CEngine::TradeEventsControl( void ) { this .m_is_market_trade_event= false ; this .m_is_history_trade_event= false ; this .m_events.SetEvent( false ); this .m_market.Refresh(); this .m_history.Refresh(); if ( this .IsFirstStart()) { this .m_last_trade_event=TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT; return ; } this .m_is_market_trade_event= this .m_market.IsTradeEvent(); this .m_is_history_trade_event= this .m_history.IsTradeEvent(); int change_total= 0 ; CArrayObj* list_changes= this .m_market.GetListChanges(); if (list_changes!= NULL ) change_total=list_changes.Total(); if ( this .m_is_history_trade_event || this .m_is_market_trade_event || change_total> 0 ) { this .m_events.Refresh( this .m_history.GetList(), this .m_market.GetList(),list_changes, this .m_market.GetListControl(), this .m_is_history_trade_event, this .m_is_market_trade_event, this .m_history.NewOrders(), this .m_market.NewPendingOrders(), this .m_market.NewPositions(), this .m_history.NewDeals(), this .m_market.ChangedVolumeValue()); this .m_last_trade_event= this .m_events.GetLastTradeEvent(); } }

Auch die Methoden für die Arbeit mit einer Handelsklasse haben sich geändert. Auch sie haben jetzt Template-Parameter:

template < typename SL, typename TP> bool OpenBuy( const double volume, const string symbol, const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , SL sl= 0 , TP tp= 0 , const string comment= NULL , const ulong deviation= ULONG_MAX ); template < typename SL, typename TP> bool OpenSell( const double volume, const string symbol, const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , SL sl= 0 , TP tp= 0 , const string comment= NULL , const ulong deviation= ULONG_MAX ); template < typename SL, typename TP> bool ModifyPosition( const ulong ticket, const SL sl= WRONG_VALUE , const TP tp= WRONG_VALUE ); bool ClosePosition( const ulong ticket, const string comment= NULL , const ulong deviation= ULONG_MAX ); bool ClosePositionPartially( const ulong ticket, const double volume, const string comment= NULL , const ulong deviation= ULONG_MAX ); bool ClosePositionBy( const ulong ticket, const ulong ticket_by); template < typename PR, typename SL, typename TP> bool PlaceBuyStop( const double volume, const string symbol, const PR price , const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const string comment= NULL , const datetime expiration= 0 , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= ORDER_TIME_GTC ); template < typename PR, typename SL, typename TP> bool PlaceBuyLimit( const double volume, const string symbol, const PR price , const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const string comment= NULL , const datetime expiration= 0 , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= ORDER_TIME_GTC ); template < typename PR, typename PL, typename SL, typename TP> bool PlaceBuyStopLimit( const double volume, const string symbol, const PR price_stop , const PL price_limit , const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const string comment= NULL , const datetime expiration= 0 , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= ORDER_TIME_GTC ); template < typename PR, typename SL, typename TP> bool PlaceSellStop( const double volume, const string symbol, const PR price , const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const string comment= NULL , const datetime expiration= 0 , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= ORDER_TIME_GTC ); template < typename PR, typename SL, typename TP> bool PlaceSellLimit( const double volume, const string symbol, const PR price , const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const string comment= NULL , const datetime expiration= 0 , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= ORDER_TIME_GTC ); template < typename PR, typename PL, typename SL, typename TP> bool PlaceSellStopLimit( const double volume, const string symbol, const PR price_stop , const PL price_limit , const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const string comment= NULL , const datetime expiration= 0 , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= ORDER_TIME_GTC ); template < typename PR, typename SL, typename TP, typename PL> bool ModifyOrder( const ulong ticket, const PR price= WRONG_VALUE , const SL sl= WRONG_VALUE , const TP tp= WRONG_VALUE , const PL stoplimit= WRONG_VALUE , datetime expiration= WRONG_VALUE , ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= WRONG_VALUE ); bool DeleteOrder( const ulong ticket);

Die Implementierung der Handelsmethoden wurde auch entsprechend der Templatedaten geändert und an die Handelsmethoden der Klasse CTrading übergeben:

template < typename SL, typename TP> bool CEngine::OpenBuy( const double volume, const string symbol, const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , SL sl= 0 , TP tp= 0 , const string comment= NULL , const ulong deviation= ULONG_MAX ) { return this .m_trading.OpenBuy(volume,symbol,magic,sl,tp,comment,deviation); } template < typename SL, typename TP> bool CEngine::OpenSell( const double volume, const string symbol, const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , SL sl= 0 , TP tp= 0 , const string comment= NULL , const ulong deviation= ULONG_MAX ) { return this .m_trading.OpenSell(volume,symbol,magic,sl,tp,comment,deviation); } template < typename SL, typename TP> bool CEngine::ModifyPosition( const ulong ticket, const SL sl= WRONG_VALUE , const TP tp= WRONG_VALUE ) { return this .m_trading.ModifyPosition(ticket,sl,tp); } bool CEngine::ClosePosition( const ulong ticket, const string comment= NULL , const ulong deviation= ULONG_MAX ) { return this .m_trading.ClosePosition(ticket,comment,deviation); } bool CEngine::ClosePositionPartially( const ulong ticket, const double volume, const string comment= NULL , const ulong deviation= ULONG_MAX ) { return this .m_trading.ClosePositionPartially(ticket,volume,comment,deviation); } bool CEngine::ClosePositionBy( const ulong ticket, const ulong ticket_by) { return this .m_trading.ClosePositionBy(ticket,ticket_by); } template < typename PR, typename SL, typename TP> bool CEngine::PlaceBuyStop( const double volume, const string symbol, const PR price , const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const ulong magic= WRONG_VALUE , const string comment= NULL , const datetime expiration= 0 , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= ORDER_TIME_GTC ) { return this .m_trading.PlaceBuyStop(volume,symbol,price,sl,tp,magic,comment,expiration,type_time); } template < typename PR, typename SL, typename TP> bool CEngine::PlaceBuyLimit( const double volume, const string symbol, const PR price , const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const ulong magic= WRONG_VALUE , const string comment= NULL , const datetime expiration= 0 , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= ORDER_TIME_GTC ) { return this .m_trading.PlaceBuyLimit(volume,symbol,price,sl,tp,magic,comment,expiration,type_time); } template < typename PR, typename PL, typename SL, typename TP> bool CEngine::PlaceBuyStopLimit( const double volume, const string symbol, const PR price_stop , const PL price_limit , const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const ulong magic= WRONG_VALUE , const string comment= NULL , const datetime expiration= 0 , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= ORDER_TIME_GTC ) { return this .m_trading.PlaceBuyStopLimit(volume,symbol,price_stop,price_limit,sl,tp,magic,comment,expiration,type_time); } template < typename PR, typename SL, typename TP> bool CEngine::PlaceSellStop( const double volume, const string symbol, const PR price , const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const ulong magic= WRONG_VALUE , const string comment= NULL , const datetime expiration= 0 , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= ORDER_TIME_GTC ) { return this .m_trading.PlaceSellStop(volume,symbol,price,sl,tp,magic,comment,expiration,type_time); } template < typename PR, typename SL, typename TP> bool CEngine::PlaceSellLimit( const double volume, const string symbol, const PR price , const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const ulong magic= WRONG_VALUE , const string comment= NULL , const datetime expiration= 0 , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= ORDER_TIME_GTC ) { return this .m_trading.PlaceSellLimit(volume,symbol,price,sl,tp,magic,comment,expiration,type_time); } template < typename PR, typename PL, typename SL, typename TP> bool CEngine::PlaceSellStopLimit( const double volume, const string symbol, const PR price_stop , const PL price_limi t, const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const ulong magic= WRONG_VALUE , const string comment= NULL , const datetime expiration= 0 , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= ORDER_TIME_GTC ) { return this .m_trading.PlaceSellStopLimit(volume,symbol,price_stop,price_limit,sl,tp,magic,comment,expiration,type_time); } template < typename PR, typename SL, typename TP, typename PL> bool CEngine::ModifyOrder( const ulong ticket, const PR price= WRONG_VALUE , const SL sl= WRONG_VALUE , const TP tp= WRONG_VALUE , const PL stoplimit= WRONG_VALUE , datetime expiration= WRONG_VALUE , ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= WRONG_VALUE ) { return this .m_trading.ModifyOrder(ticket,price,sl,tp,stoplimit,expiration,type_time); } bool CEngine::DeleteOrder( const ulong ticket) { return this .m_trading.DeleteOrder(ticket); }

Damit ist die Verbesserung der Handelsklasse und die Anpassung der erhaltenen Handelsereignisse abgeschlossen.



Tests

Um die aktuelle Bibliotheksversion zu testen, verwenden wir den EA aus dem vorherigen Artikel und speichern ihn in \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part23\ unter dem Namen TestDoEasyPart23.mq5.

Bringen wir ein bisschen Ordnung in die Sache. Verschieben wir alle Aktionen, die sich auf die Bibliotheks-Initialisierung beziehen, in die separate Funktion OnInitDoEasy():

void OnInitDoEasy() { used_symbols_mode=InpModeUsedSymbols; if ((ENUM_SYMBOLS_MODE)used_symbols_mode==SYMBOLS_MODE_ALL) { int total= SymbolsTotal ( false ); string ru_n= "

Количество символов на сервере " +( string )total+ ".

Максимальное количество: " +( string )SYMBOLS_COMMON_TOTAL+ " символов." ; string en_n= "

Number of symbols on server " +( string )total+ ".

Maximum number: " +( string )SYMBOLS_COMMON_TOTAL+ " symbols." ; string caption=TextByLanguage( "Внимание!" , "Attention!" ); string ru= "Выбран режим работы с полным списком.

В этом режиме первичная подготовка списка коллекции символов может занять длительное время." +ru_n+ "

Продолжить?

\"Нет\" - работа с текущим символом \"" + Symbol ()+ "\"" ; string en= "Full list mode selected.

In this mode, the initial preparation of the collection symbols list may take a long time." +en_n+ "

Continue?

\"No\" - working with the current symbol \"" + Symbol ()+ "\"" ; string message=TextByLanguage(ru,en); int flags=( MB_YESNO | MB_ICONWARNING | MB_DEFBUTTON2 ); int mb_res= MessageBox (message,caption,flags); switch (mb_res) { case IDNO : used_symbols_mode=SYMBOLS_MODE_CURRENT; break ; default : break ; } } used_symbols=InpUsedSymbols; CreateUsedSymbolsArray((ENUM_SYMBOLS_MODE)used_symbols_mode,used_symbols,array_used_symbols); engine.SetUsedSymbols(array_used_symbols); Print (engine.ModeSymbolsListDescription(),TextByLanguage( ". Number of used symbols: " , ". Number of symbols used: " ),engine.GetSymbolsCollectionTotal()); engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_WAV, "sound_array_coin_01" ,TextByLanguage( "Звук упавшей монетки 1" , "Falling coin 1" ),sound_array_coin_01); engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_WAV, "sound_array_coin_02" ,TextByLanguage( "Звук упавших монеток" , "Falling coins" ),sound_array_coin_02); engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_WAV, "sound_array_coin_03" ,TextByLanguage( "Звук монеток" , "Coins" ),sound_array_coin_03); engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_WAV, "sound_array_coin_04" ,TextByLanguage( "Звук упавшей монетки 2" , "Falling coin 2" ),sound_array_coin_04); engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_WAV, "sound_array_click_01" ,TextByLanguage( "Звук щелчка по кнопке 1" , "Button click 1" ),sound_array_click_01); engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_WAV, "sound_array_click_02" ,TextByLanguage( "Звук щелчка по кнопке 2" , "Button click 2" ),sound_array_click_02); engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_WAV, "sound_array_click_03" ,TextByLanguage( "Звук щелчка по кнопке 3" , "Button click 3" ),sound_array_click_03); engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_WAV, "sound_array_cash_machine_01" ,TextByLanguage( "Звук кассового аппарата" , "Cash machine" ),sound_array_cash_machine_01); engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_BMP, "img_array_spot_green" ,TextByLanguage( "Изображение \"Зелёный светодиод\"" , "Image \"Green Spot lamp\"" ),img_array_spot_green); engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_BMP, "img_array_spot_red" ,TextByLanguage( "Изображение \"Красный светодиод\"" , "Image \"Red Spot lamp\"" ),img_array_spot_red); engine.TradingOnInit(); engine.TradingSetAsyncMode( false ); engine.SetSoundsStandart(); engine.SetUseSounds(InpUseSounds); CArrayObj *list=engine.GetListAllUsedSymbols(); if (list!= NULL && list.Total()!= 0 ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i<list.Total();i++) { CSymbol* symbol=list.At(i); if (symbol== NULL ) continue ; symbol.SetControlBidInc( 100 *symbol. Point ()); symbol.SetControlBidDec( 100 *symbol. Point ()); symbol.SetControlSpreadInc( 40 ); symbol.SetControlSpreadDec( 40 ); symbol.SetControlSpreadLevel( 40 ); } } CAccount* account=engine.GetAccountCurrent(); if (account!= NULL ) { account.SetControlledValueINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_PROFIT, 10.0 ); account.SetControlledValueINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_EQUITY, 15.0 ); account.SetControlledValueLEVEL(ACCOUNT_PROP_PROFIT, 20.0 ); } }

Zuvor wurde der gesamte Inhalt der Funktion in die Funktion OnInit() des EA geschrieben. Jetzt, wenn man die Bibliotheks-Initialisierungs-Aktionen in die separate Funktion verschiebt (wo man alles setzen kann, was man für die EA-Operation benötigt), ist OnInit() sauberer geworden und sieht übersichtlicher aus:

int OnInit () { prefix= MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME )+ "_" ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<TOTAL_BUTT;i++) { butt_data[i].name=prefix+ EnumToString ((ENUM_BUTTONS)i); butt_data[i].text=EnumToButtText((ENUM_BUTTONS)i); } lot=NormalizeLot( Symbol (), fmax (InpLots,MinimumLots( Symbol ())* 2.0 )); magic_number=InpMagic; stoploss=InpStopLoss; takeprofit=InpTakeProfit; distance_pending=InpDistance; distance_stoplimit=InpDistanceSL; slippage=InpSlippage; trailing_stop=InpTrailingStop* Point (); trailing_step=InpTrailingStep* Point (); trailing_start=InpTrailingStart; stoploss_to_modify=InpStopLossModify; takeprofit_to_modify=InpTakeProfitModify; OnInitDoEasy(); if (IsPresentObects(prefix)) ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 ,prefix); if (!CreateButtons(InpButtShiftX,InpButtShiftY)) return INIT_FAILED ; ButtonState(butt_data[TOTAL_BUTT- 1 ].name,trailing_on); engine.PlaySoundByDescription(SND_OK); Sleep ( 600 ); engine.PlaySoundByDescription(TextByLanguage( "Звук упавшей монетки 2" , "Falling coin 2" )); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

Das Arbeiten mit allen Ereignissen aus der Bibliothek in der Funktion OnDoEasyEvent() ist nun auf die gleiche Art und Weise implementiert:

void OnDoEasyEvent( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { int idx=id- CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ; string event= "::" + string (idx); ushort msc=engine.EventMSC(lparam); ushort reason=engine.EventReason(lparam); ushort source=engine.EventSource(lparam); long time= TimeCurrent ()* 1000 +msc; if (source==COLLECTION_SYMBOLS_ID) { CSymbol *symbol=engine.GetSymbolObjByName(sparam); if (symbol== NULL ) return ; int digits=(idx<SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ? 0 : symbol. Digits ()); string id_descr=(idx<SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ? symbol.GetPropertyDescription((ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER)idx) : symbol.GetPropertyDescription((ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE)idx)); string value= DoubleToString (dparam,digits); if (reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_INC) { Print (symbol.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source,value,id_descr,digits)); } if (reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_DEC) { Print (symbol.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source,value,id_descr,digits)); } if (reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_MORE_THEN) { Print (symbol.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source,value,id_descr,digits)); } if (reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_LESS_THEN) { Print (symbol.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source,value,id_descr,digits)); } if (reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_EQUALS) { Print (symbol.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source,value,id_descr,digits)); } } else if (source==COLLECTION_ACCOUNT_ID) { CAccount *account=engine.GetAccountCurrent(); if (account== NULL ) return ; int digits= int (idx<ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ? 0 : account.CurrencyDigits()); string id_descr=(idx<ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ? account.GetPropertyDescription((ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER)idx) : account.GetPropertyDescription((ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE)idx)); string value= DoubleToString (dparam,digits); if (reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_INC) { Print (account.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source,value,id_descr,digits)); if (idx==ACCOUNT_PROP_EQUITY) { CArrayObj* list_positions=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list_positions=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list_positions,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL, 0 ,MORE); if (list_positions!= NULL ) { list_positions.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_positions,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) { COrder* position=list_positions.At(index); if (position!= NULL ) { engine.ClosePosition(position.Ticket()); } } } } } if (reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_DEC) { Print (account.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source,value,id_descr,digits)); } if (reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_MORE_THEN) { Print (account.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source,value,id_descr,digits)); } if (reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_LESS_THEN) { Print (account.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source,value,id_descr,digits)); } if (reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_EQUALS) { Print (account.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source,value,id_descr,digits)); } } else if (idx>MARKET_WATCH_EVENT_NO_EVENT && idx<SYMBOL_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE) { string descr=engine.GetMWEventDescription((ENUM_MW_EVENT)idx); string name=(idx==MARKET_WATCH_EVENT_SYMBOL_SORT ? "" : ": " +sparam); Print (TimeMSCtoString(lparam), " " ,descr,name); } else if (idx>TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT && idx<TRADE_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE) { Print (DFUN,engine.GetLastTradeEventDescription()); } }

Hier wird alles in Blöcke je nach einem eingetroffenen Ereignis unterteilt. Die Arbeit mit Handelsereignissen wird durch die Anzeige des Namens des letzten Ereignisses im Journal dargestellt. Wenn Sie auf ein bestimmtes Ereignis reagieren müssen, können Sie hier herausfinden, um welches Ereignis es sich handelt und entscheiden, wie Sie es behandeln wollen. Sie können dies direkt hier tun oder für jedes Handelsereignis ein separates Flag definieren, um die Flags des Handelsereignisses dort zurückzusetzen, statt sie irgendwo im Programm zu behandeln.

Die Funktion OnDoEasyEvent() wird vom der Funktion OnChartEvent() des EAs aufgerufen, wenn Sie außerhalb des Testers arbeiten.

Bei der Arbeit im Tester wird die Funktion EventsHandling() von OnTick() aus aufgerufen:



void EventsHandling( void ) { if (engine.IsTradeEvent()) { long lparam= 0 ; double dparam= 0 ; string sparam= "" ; OnDoEasyEvent(CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM+engine.LastTradeEvent(),lparam,dparam,sparam); } if (engine.IsAccountsEvent()) { CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListAccountEvents(); if (list!=NULL) { int total=list.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CEventBaseObj * event =list.At(i); if ( event ==NULL) continue ; long lparam= event .LParam(); double dparam= event .DParam(); string sparam= event .SParam(); OnDoEasyEvent(CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM+ event .ID(),lparam,dparam,sparam); } } } if (engine.IsSymbolsEvent()) { CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListSymbolsEvents(); if (list!=NULL) { int total=list.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CEventBaseObj * event =list.At(i); if ( event ==NULL) continue ; long lparam= event .LParam(); double dparam= event .DParam(); string sparam= event .SParam(); OnDoEasyEvent(CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM+ event .ID(),lparam,dparam,sparam); } } } }

Die Funktion ermöglicht es Ihnen, die Listen der entsprechenden Ereignisse anzusehen und die Parameter des Ereignisses auszufüllen, welches dann an OnDoEasyEvent() gesendet wird. So ordnen wir die Arbeit mit Ereignissen in OnDoEasyEvent() unabhängig davon, wo der EA gestartet wird (im Tester oder nicht). Wenn er im Tester gestartet wird, werden Ereignisse von OnTick() behandelt, wenn er außerhalb des Testers gestartet wird, werden Ereignisse von OnChartEvent() behandelt.

Somit sieht der OnTick() Befehl nun wie folgt aus:

void OnTick () { if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) { engine. OnTimer (); PressButtonsControl(); EventsHandling(); } if (trailing_on) { TrailingPositions(); TrailingOrders(); } }

Um die Funktionsweise der Methoden zu überprüfen, die die Gültigkeit der Werte in den Parametern der Handelsorder kontrollieren, müssen wir die Autokorrektur der ungültigen Werte aus dem EA entfernen.

In der Funktion PressButtonEvents() entfernen Sie durch Drücken der Taste alles, was mit der Korrektur der Parameterwerte von Handelsaufträgen zu tun hat:

void PressButtonEvents( const string button_name) { string comment= "" ; string button= StringSubstr (button_name, StringLen (prefix)); if (ButtonState(button_name)) { if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY)) { double sl=stoploss; double tp=takeprofit; engine.OpenBuy(lot, Symbol (),magic_number,sl,tp); } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_LIMIT)) { double price_set=CorrectPricePending( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT ,distance_pending); double sl=stoploss; double tp=takeprofit; engine.PlaceBuyLimit(lot, Symbol (),price_set,sl,tp,magic_number,TextByLanguage( "Отложенный BuyLimit" , "Pending BuyLimit order" )); } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP)) { double price_set=CorrectPricePending( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP ,distance_pending); double sl=CorrectStopLoss( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP ,price_set,stoploss); double tp=CorrectTakeProfit( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP ,price_set,takeprofit); engine.PlaceBuyStop(lot, Symbol (),price_set,sl,tp,magic_number,TextByLanguage( "Отложенный BuyStop" , "Pending BuyStop order" )); } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT)) { double price_set_stop=CorrectPricePending( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP ,distance_pending); double price_set_limit=CorrectPricePending( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT ,distance_stoplimit,price_set_stop); double sl=stoploss; double tp=takeprofit; engine.PlaceBuyStopLimit(lot, Symbol (),price_set_stop,price_set_limit,sl,tp,magic_number,TextByLanguage( "Отложенный BuyStopLimit" , "Pending BuyStopLimit order" )); } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL)) { double sl=stoploss; double tp=takeprofit; engine.OpenSell(lot, Symbol (),magic_number,sl,tp); } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_LIMIT)) { double price_set=CorrectPricePending( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT ,distance_pending); double sl=stoploss; double tp=takeprofit; engine.PlaceSellLimit(lot, Symbol (),price_set,sl,tp,magic_number,TextByLanguage( "Отложенный SellLimit" , "Pending order SellLimit" )); } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP)) { double price_set=CorrectPricePending( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ,distance_pending); double sl=stoploss; double tp=takeprofit; engine.PlaceSellStop(lot, Symbol (),price_set,sl,tp,magic_number,TextByLanguage( "Отложенный SellStop" , "Pending SellStop order" )); } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT)) { double price_set_stop=CorrectPricePending( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ,distance_pending); double price_set_limit=CorrectPricePending( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT ,distance_stoplimit,price_set_stop); double sl=stoploss; double tp=takeprofit; engine.PlaceSellStopLimit(lot, Symbol (),price_set_stop,price_set_limit,sl,tp,magic_number,TextByLanguage( "Отложенный SellStopLimit" , "Pending SellStopLimit order" )); } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY)) {

Tatsächlich müssen wir nur den Aufruf der Handelsmethoden mit den in den EA-Einstellungen eingestellten Parametern belassen:

void PressButtonEvents( const string button_name) { string comment= "" ; string button= StringSubstr (button_name, StringLen (prefix)); if (ButtonState(button_name)) { if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY)) { engine.OpenBuy(lot, Symbol (),magic_number,stoploss,takeprofit); } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_LIMIT)) { engine.PlaceBuyLimit(lot, Symbol (),distance_pending,stoploss,takeprofit,magic_number,TextByLanguage( "Отложенный BuyLimit" , "Pending BuyLimit order" )); } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP)) { engine.PlaceBuyStop(lot, Symbol (),distance_pending,stoploss,takeprofit,magic_number,TextByLanguage( "Отложенный BuyStop" , "Pending BuyStop order" )); } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT)) { engine.PlaceBuyStopLimit(lot, Symbol (),distance_pending,distance_stoplimit,stoploss,takeprofit,magic_number,TextByLanguage( "Отложенный BuyStopLimit" , "Pending BuyStopLimit order" )); } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL)) { engine.OpenSell(lot, Symbol (),magic_number,stoploss,takeprofit); } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_LIMIT)) { engine.PlaceSellLimit(lot, Symbol (),distance_pending,stoploss,takeprofit,magic_number,TextByLanguage( "Отложенный SellLimit" , "Pending SellLimit order" )); } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP)) { engine.PlaceSellStop(lot, Symbol (),distance_pending,stoploss,takeprofit,magic_number,TextByLanguage( "Отложенный SellStop" , "Pending SellStop order" )); } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT)) { engine.PlaceSellStopLimit(lot, Symbol (),distance_pending,distance_stoplimit,stoploss,takeprofit,magic_number,TextByLanguage( "Отложенный SellStopLimit" , "Pending order SellStopLimit" )); } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY)) {

So wird die Aufgabe der Überprüfung der Parametergültigkeit an die Bibliothek übertragen, während die notwendigen Aufträge innerhalb des EAs gesendet werden. Ich werde nach und nach alle notwendigen Funktionen für ein komfortables Arbeiten hinzufügen.

Der vollständige EA-Code kann in den an den Artikel angehängten Dateien eingesehen werden.

Kompilieren Sie den EA und starten Sie ihn im Tester, wobei Sie in den Parametern Lots auf 10, sowie StopLoss in Punkten und TakeProfit in Punkten auf jeweils 1 Punkt einstellen:





So versuchen wir, eine Position mit einer ungültigen Losgröße zu eröffnen, so dass die Mittel für die Eröffnung nicht ausreichen, und versuchen, den minimalen Stop-Order-Abstand zu verletzen, der durch den StopLevel-Parameter des Symbols geregelt wird:





Der EA zeigt zwei Fehler im Journal an — "Nicht genug Geld, um den Handel durchzuführen" und "StopLoss-Werte verletzen die Anforderungen der StopLevel-Parameter". Wir haben auch TakeProfit auf einen Punkt gesetzt. Warum zeigt der EA keine Informationen auch über diesen Fehler an? Eigentlich gibt es hier keinen Fehler, da Platzierung von TakeProfit und StopLoss Werten, die innerhalb des minimalen SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL durchgeführt werden, nicht gegen die Regel verstößt:



TakeProfit- und StopLoss-Level sollten mit dem aktuellen Kurs verglichen werden, um die entgegengesetzte Operation durchzuführen.



Der Kauf erfolgt zum Ask-Preis — die TakeProfit und StopLoss Niveaus sollten mit dem Bid-Preis verglichen werden.

die TakeProfit und StopLoss Niveaus sollten mit dem Bid-Preis verglichen werden. Der Verkauf erfolgt zum Bid-Preis — TakeProfit und StopLoss Niveaus sollten mit dem Ask-Preis verglichen werden.

Der Kauf erfolgt zum Ask-Preis

Der Verkauf erfolgt zum Bid-Preis

TakeProfit >= Bid

StopLoss <= Bid TakeProfit <= Ask

StopLoss >= Ask

Da wir den Button Position kaufen gedrückt haben, ist der Preis zum Schließen der Bid-Preis, während der Eröffnungspreis der Ask-Preis ist. Stop-Order-Level werden auf der Grundlage des Eröffnungspreises (hier ist es Ask) festgelegt. So liegt TakeProfit bei Ask+1 Punkt, während StopLoss bei Ask-1 Punkt liegt. Das bedeutet, dass der TakeProfit über dem Bid-Preis liegt, von dem der erlaubte Abstand berechnet wird, während der StopLoss nur im Falle eines Null-Spreads innerhalb der Anforderungen liegt. Da der Spread zum Zeitpunkt der Eröffnung etwa zehn Punkte beträgt, fallen wir in die StopLoss-Mindestabstandsbeschränkungen.

Was kommt als Nächstes?

Im nächsten Artikel beginnen wir mit der Implementierung von Handhabungsfehlern beim Versenden von falschen Handelsaufträge sowie von Fehlern, die vom Handelsserver zurückgegeben werden.



Alle Dateien der aktuellen Version der Bibliothek sind unten zusammen mit den Dateien der Test-EAs angehängt, die Sie testen und herunterladen können.

Stellen Sie Ihre Fragen, Kommentare und Vorschläge in den Kommentaren.

