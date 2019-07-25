Bibliothek für ein leichtes und schnelles Entwickeln vom Programmen für den MetaTrader (Teil VI): Ereignisse von Änderungen von Orders und Positionen

Inhalt

Im vorherigen Artikel haben wir das Verfolgen der Ereignisse von StopLimit-Orders implementiert. Die gesamte Funktionsweise zur Definition der Ereignisse wurde erweiterbar gemacht, so dass wir die Suche nach anderen notwendigen Ereignissen einfach hinzufügen können.

Wir haben die Aktivierung einer StopLimit-Order als das Platzieren einer neuen offenen Order "qualifiziert", was sinnvoll ist, da eine neue Orderart ein neues Platzierungsereignis erfordert. In diesem Artikel werden wir die Ereignisse einer etwas anderen Art verfolgen — die Änderung der bereits bestehenden Orders und Positionen (wir haben bereits von deren Platzierung und Eröffnung erfahren, dank der Erlangung der entsprechenden Ereignisse im Programm). Das bedeutet, dass wir noch eine weitere KLasse (der Modifikationsereignisse) benötigen, die von der abstrakten Ereignisklasse CEvent abgeleitet ist.



Ereignisklasse der Modifikationen

Wie üblich beginnen wir mit der Vorbereitung der erforderlichen Konstanten der Enumeration.

Öffnen Sie die Bibliotheksdatei Defines.mqh und setzen Sie die Anzahl der übersprungenen Eigenschaften auf Null in der Makroersetzung, die die Anzahl der unbenutzten ganzzahligen Eigenschaften der Ordnung enthält, wenn Sie nach ihnen sortieren. Wir werden später alle Eigenschaften der ganzzahligen Order benötigen. Bisher haben wir beim Suchen und Sortieren eine Eigenschaft übersprungen — die letzte aus der Liste der Enumerationskonstanten: ORDER_PROP_DIRECTION — Ordertyp nach der Richtung (denken Sie daran, dass wir alle unbenutzten Eigenschaften an das Ende der Konstantenliste der Enumeration setzen). In den aktuellen und folgenden Artikeln benötigen wir diese Eigenschaft für die Suche nach allen unidirektional Pending-Orders in der Kollektionsliste des Marktes.



enum ENUM_ORDER_PROP_INTEGER { ORDER_PROP_TICKET = 0 , ORDER_PROP_MAGIC, ORDER_PROP_TIME_OPEN, ORDER_PROP_TIME_CLOSE, ORDER_PROP_TIME_OPEN_MSC, ORDER_PROP_TIME_CLOSE_MSC, ORDER_PROP_TIME_EXP, ORDER_PROP_STATUS, ORDER_PROP_TYPE, ORDER_PROP_REASON, ORDER_PROP_STATE, ORDER_PROP_POSITION_ID, ORDER_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID, ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ORDER_TICKET, ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ENTRY, ORDER_PROP_TIME_UPDATE, ORDER_PROP_TIME_UPDATE_MSC, ORDER_PROP_TICKET_FROM, ORDER_PROP_TICKET_TO, ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_PT, ORDER_PROP_CLOSE_BY_SL, ORDER_PROP_CLOSE_BY_TP, ORDER_PROP_GROUP_ID, ORDER_PROP_DIRECTION, }; #define ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ( 24 ) #define ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP ( 0 )

Da wir die Eigenschaft nicht mehr überspringen, müssen wir auch die Möglichkeit hinzufügen, nach ihr zu sortieren. Fügen wir das Kriterium Sortieren nach Richtung der Order zur Enumeration der möglichen Sortierkriterien von Orders und Deals hinzu:

#define FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP (ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP) #define FIRST_ORD_STR_PROP (ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL+ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP) enum ENUM_SORT_ORDERS_MODE { SORT_BY_ORDER_TICKET = 0 , SORT_BY_ORDER_MAGIC = 1 , SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN = 2 , SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_CLOSE = 3 , SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN_MSC = 4 , SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_CLOSE_MSC = 5 , SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_EXP = 6 , SORT_BY_ORDER_STATUS = 7 , SORT_BY_ORDER_TYPE = 8 , SORT_BY_ORDER_REASON = 9 , SORT_BY_ORDER_STATE = 10 , SORT_BY_ORDER_POSITION_ID = 11 , SORT_BY_ORDER_POSITION_BY_ID = 12 , SORT_BY_ORDER_DEAL_ORDER = 13 , SORT_BY_ORDER_DEAL_ENTRY = 14 , SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_UPDATE = 15 , SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_UPDATE_MSC = 16 , SORT_BY_ORDER_TICKET_FROM = 17 , SORT_BY_ORDER_TICKET_TO = 18 , SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_PT = 19 , SORT_BY_ORDER_CLOSE_BY_SL = 20 , SORT_BY_ORDER_CLOSE_BY_TP = 21 , SORT_BY_ORDER_GROUP_ID = 22 , SORT_BY_ORDER_DIRECTION = 23 , SORT_BY_ORDER_PRICE_OPEN = FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP, SORT_BY_ORDER_PRICE_CLOSE = FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP+ 1 , SORT_BY_ORDER_SL = FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP+ 2 , SORT_BY_ORDER_TP = FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP+ 3 , SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT = FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP+ 4 , SORT_BY_ORDER_COMMISSION = FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP+ 5 , SORT_BY_ORDER_SWAP = FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP+ 6 , SORT_BY_ORDER_VOLUME = FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP+ 7 , SORT_BY_ORDER_VOLUME_CURRENT = FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP+ 8 , SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL = FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP+ 9 , SORT_BY_ORDER_PRICE_STOP_LIMIT= FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP+ 10 , SORT_BY_ORDER_SYMBOL = FIRST_ORD_STR_PROP, SORT_BY_ORDER_COMMENT = FIRST_ORD_STR_PROP+ 1 , SORT_BY_ORDER_EXT_ID = FIRST_ORD_STR_PROP+ 2 };

Wie Sie sich vielleicht erinnern, verwenden wir zur Erstellung einer Ereignis-ID den Ereignis-Code, der aus einer Reihe von Flags besteht, die zusammen den Typ eines aufgetretenen Ereignisses angeben. Da wir Änderungsereignisse verfolgen werden, müssen wir der Enumeration der Handelsvermerke notwendige Flags hinzufügen:

enum ENUM_TRADE_EVENT_FLAGS { TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_NO_EVENT = 0 , TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_PLASED = 1 , TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_REMOVED = 2 , TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_ACTIVATED = 4 , TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_POSITION_OPENED = 8 , TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_POSITION_CHANGED= 16 , TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_POSITION_REVERSE= 32 , TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_POSITION_CLOSED = 64 , TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ACCOUNT_BALANCE = 128 , TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL = 256 , TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_BY_POS = 512 , TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PRICE = 1024 , TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_SL = 2048 , TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_TP = 4096 , TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_MODIFY = 8192 , TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_POSITION_MODIFY = 16384 , };

Fügen wir die Ereignisse der Orderänderung und Positionsänderung zur Liste der möglichen Handelsereignisse auf dem Konto hinzu (vorher haben wir bereits einige Ereignisse zur Liste hinzugefügt, aber dies war eine vorläufige Erklärung der Konstanten):



enum ENUM_TRADE_EVENT { TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT = 0 , TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_PLASED, TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_REMOVED, TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_CREDIT = DEAL_TYPE_CREDIT , TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_CHARGE, TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_CORRECTION, TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BONUS, TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION, TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_DAILY, TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_MONTHLY, TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_DAILY, TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_MONTHLY, TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_INTEREST, TRADE_EVENT_BUY_CANCELLED, TRADE_EVENT_SELL_CANCELLED, TRADE_EVENT_DIVIDENT, TRADE_EVENT_DIVIDENT_FRANKED, TRADE_EVENT_TAX = DEAL_TAX , TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BALANCE_REFILL = DEAL_TAX + 1 , TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BALANCE_WITHDRAWAL = DEAL_TAX + 2 , TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_ACTIVATED = DEAL_TAX + 3 , TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_ACTIVATED_PARTIAL, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_OPENED, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_OPENED_PARTIAL, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_POS, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_SL, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_TP, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_MARKET, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_PENDING, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_MARKET_PARTIAL, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_PENDING_PARTIAL, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_MARKET, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_MARKET_PARTIAL, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_PENDING, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_PENDING_PARTIAL, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_POS, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_SL, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_TP, TRADE_EVENT_TRIGGERED_STOP_LIMIT_ORDER, TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE, TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE_STOP_LOSS, TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE_TAKE_PROFIT, TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE_STOP_LOSS_TAKE_PROFIT, TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_STOP_LOSS_TAKE_PROFIT, TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_STOP_LOSS, TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_TAKE_PROFIT, TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_POSITION_STOP_LOSS_TAKE_PROFIT, TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_POSITION_STOP_LOSS, TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_POSITION_TAKE_PROFIT, };

Da wir die neue Klasse entwickeln werden, die von der abstrakten Ereignisklasse CEvent abgeleitet ist, müssen wir für die neu abgeleitete Klasse noch einen weiteren Ereignisstatus — "modification" setzen. Fügen wir das der Liste der Enumeration mit den Ereignisstatus' hinzu:



enum ENUM_EVENT_STATUS { EVENT_STATUS_MARKET_POSITION, EVENT_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING, EVENT_STATUS_HISTORY_PENDING, EVENT_STATUS_HISTORY_POSITION, EVENT_STATUS_BALANCE, EVENT_STATUS_MODIFY };

Fügen wir die Ereignisursache "modification" der Liste der Enumeration mit den Ereignisstatus' hinzu:

enum ENUM_EVENT_REASON { EVENT_REASON_REVERSE, EVENT_REASON_REVERSE_PARTIALLY, EVENT_REASON_REVERSE_BY_PENDING, EVENT_REASON_REVERSE_BY_PENDING_PARTIALLY, EVENT_REASON_ACTIVATED_PENDING, EVENT_REASON_ACTIVATED_PENDING_PARTIALLY, EVENT_REASON_STOPLIMIT_TRIGGERED, EVENT_REASON_MODIFY, EVENT_REASON_CANCEL, EVENT_REASON_EXPIRED, EVENT_REASON_DONE, EVENT_REASON_DONE_PARTIALLY, EVENT_REASON_VOLUME_ADD, EVENT_REASON_VOLUME_ADD_PARTIALLY, EVENT_REASON_VOLUME_ADD_BY_PENDING, EVENT_REASON_VOLUME_ADD_BY_PENDING_PARTIALLY, EVENT_REASON_DONE_SL, EVENT_REASON_DONE_SL_PARTIALLY, EVENT_REASON_DONE_TP, EVENT_REASON_DONE_TP_PARTIALLY, EVENT_REASON_DONE_BY_POS, EVENT_REASON_DONE_PARTIALLY_BY_POS, EVENT_REASON_DONE_BY_POS_PARTIALLY, EVENT_REASON_DONE_PARTIALLY_BY_POS_PARTIALLY, EVENT_REASON_BALANCE_REFILL, EVENT_REASON_BALANCE_WITHDRAWAL, EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_CREDIT, EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_CHARGE, EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_CORRECTION, EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_BONUS, EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_COMISSION, EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_DAILY, EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_MONTHLY, EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_DAILY, EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_MONTHLY, EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_INTEREST, EVENT_REASON_BUY_CANCELLED, EVENT_REASON_SELL_CANCELLED, EVENT_REASON_DIVIDENT, EVENT_REASON_DIVIDENT_FRANKED, EVENT_REASON_TAX }; #define REASON_EVENT_SHIFT (EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_CREDIT- 3 )

Da wir immer wissen wollen, wie sich die Order-/Positionseigenschaften geändert haben, sollten wir Order-/Positionseigenschaftspreise vor der Modifikation (Postmodifikationspreise werden aus den bereits vorhandenen Eigenschaften übernommen) und Eigenschaften zum Schreiben der aktuellen Preise während eines Ereignisses zu den ganzzahligen Eigenschaften des Ereignisses hinzufügen, sowie die Anzahl der realen Eigenschaften des Ereignisses von 10 auf 15 ändern und die Anzahl der unbenutzten Eigenschaften während der Suche und Sortierung hinzufügen (Änderungsdaten und Preise während eines Änderungsereignisses werden nicht für die Suche und Sortierung verwendet):

enum ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE { EVENT_PROP_PRICE_EVENT = EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL, EVENT_PROP_PRICE_OPEN, EVENT_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE, EVENT_PROP_PRICE_SL, EVENT_PROP_PRICE_TP, EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_INITIAL, EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_EXECUTED, EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_CURRENT, EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_POSITION_EXECUTED, EVENT_PROP_PROFIT, EVENT_PROP_PRICE_OPEN_BEFORE, EVENT_PROP_PRICE_SL_BEFORE, EVENT_PROP_PRICE_TP_BEFORE, EVENT_PROP_PRICE_EVENT_ASK, EVENT_PROP_PRICE_EVENT_BID, }; #define EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL ( 15 ) #define EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP ( 5 )

Lassen Sie uns die Berechnung der entsprechenden Makro-Substitution ändern, um den Index der ersten String-Eigenschaft des Ereignisses in der Enumeration der Sortierkriterien für Ereignisse korrekt zu finden:



#define FIRST_EVN_DBL_PROP (EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP) #define FIRST_EVN_STR_PROP (EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP+EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP) enum ENUM_SORT_EVENTS_MODE { SORT_BY_EVENT_TYPE_EVENT = 0 , SORT_BY_EVENT_TIME_EVENT = 1 , SORT_BY_EVENT_STATUS_EVENT = 2 , SORT_BY_EVENT_REASON_EVENT = 3 , SORT_BY_EVENT_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT = 4 , SORT_BY_EVENT_TICKET_DEAL_EVENT = 5 , SORT_BY_EVENT_TYPE_ORDER_EVENT = 6 , SORT_BY_EVENT_TICKET_ORDER_EVENT = 7 , SORT_BY_EVENT_TIME_ORDER_POSITION = 8 , SORT_BY_EVENT_TYPE_ORDER_POSITION = 9 , SORT_BY_EVENT_TICKET_ORDER_POSITION = 10 , SORT_BY_EVENT_POSITION_ID = 11 , SORT_BY_EVENT_POSITION_BY_ID = 12 , SORT_BY_EVENT_MAGIC_ORDER = 13 , SORT_BY_EVENT_MAGIC_BY_ID = 14 , SORT_BY_EVENT_PRICE_EVENT = FIRST_EVN_DBL_PROP, SORT_BY_EVENT_PRICE_OPEN = FIRST_EVN_DBL_PROP+ 1 , SORT_BY_EVENT_PRICE_CLOSE = FIRST_EVN_DBL_PROP+ 2 , SORT_BY_EVENT_PRICE_SL = FIRST_EVN_DBL_PROP+ 3 , SORT_BY_EVENT_PRICE_TP = FIRST_EVN_DBL_PROP+ 4 , SORT_BY_EVENT_VOLUME_ORDER_INITIAL = FIRST_EVN_DBL_PROP+ 5 , SORT_BY_EVENT_VOLUME_ORDER_EXECUTED = FIRST_EVN_DBL_PROP+ 6 , SORT_BY_EVENT_VOLUME_ORDER_CURRENT = FIRST_EVN_DBL_PROP+ 7 , SORT_BY_EVENT_VOLUME_POSITION_EXECUTED = FIRST_EVN_DBL_PROP+ 8 , SORT_BY_EVENT_PROFIT = FIRST_EVN_DBL_PROP+ 9 , SORT_BY_EVENT_SYMBOL = FIRST_EVN_STR_PROP, SORT_BY_EVENT_SYMBOL_BY_ID };

Lassen Sie uns die abstrakte Ereignisklasse CEvent verbessern.

Da wir Daten im Journal in den Klassen anzeigen, die aus dem abstrakten CEvent Ereignis abgeleitet sind, müssen wir die Anzahl der Dezimalstellen der Kurse des Symbols kennen, bei dem das Ereignis bei aufgetreten ist - des Symbols Digits(). Um die nicht jedes Mal in jeder der abgeleiteten Klassen abzurufen, holen wir sie uns einfach einmal von der Elternklasse.



Deklarieren Sie im privaten Klassenabschnitt die Klassenvariable zum Speichern des Ertes von Digits() des Ereignissymbols und initialisieren Sie diese Variable in der Initialisierungsliste des Klassenkonstruktors:

class CEvent : public CObject { private : int m_event_code; int IndexProp(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return ( int )property-EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; } int IndexProp(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING property) const { return ( int )property-EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; } protected : ENUM_TRADE_EVENT m_trade_event; bool m_is_hedge; long m_chart_id; int m_digits; int m_digits_acc; long m_long_prop[EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL]; double m_double_prop[EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL]; string m_string_prop[EVENT_PROP_STRING_TOTAL]; bool IsPresentEventFlag( const int event_code) const { return ( this .m_event_code & event_code)==event_code; } CEvent( const ENUM_EVENT_STATUS event_status, const int event_code, const ulong ticket); public : CEvent( void ){;} CEvent::CEvent( const ENUM_EVENT_STATUS event_status, const int event_code, const ulong ticket) : m_event_code(event_code), m_digits( 0 ) { this .m_long_prop[EVENT_PROP_STATUS_EVENT] = event_status; this .m_long_prop[EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_EVENT] = ( long )ticket; this .m_is_hedge= bool (:: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE )== ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING ); this .m_digits_acc=( int ):: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_CURRENCY_DIGITS ); this .m_chart_id=:: ChartID (); }

Fügen Sie die Beschreibungen der neuen Ereigniseigenschaften zu den Methoden hinzu, die Beschreibungen der Eigenschaften von integer und real zurückgeben:

string CEvent::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property) { return ( property==EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT ? TextByLanguage( "Тип события" , "Event's type" )+ ": " + this .TypeEventDescription() : property==EVENT_PROP_TIME_EVENT ? TextByLanguage( "Время события" , "Time of event" )+ ": " +TimeMSCtoString( this .GetProperty(property)) : property==EVENT_PROP_STATUS_EVENT ? TextByLanguage( "Статус события" , "Status of event" )+ ": \"" + this .StatusDescription()+ "\"" : property==EVENT_PROP_REASON_EVENT ? TextByLanguage( "Причина события" , "Reason of event" )+ ": " + this .ReasonDescription() : property==EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT ? TextByLanguage( "Тип сделки" , "Deal's type" )+ ": " +DealTypeDescription(( ENUM_DEAL_TYPE ) this .GetProperty(property)) : property==EVENT_PROP_TICKET_DEAL_EVENT ? TextByLanguage( "Тикет сделки" , "Deal's ticket" )+ ": #" +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) : property==EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_EVENT ? TextByLanguage( "Тип ордера события" , "Event's order type" )+ ": " +OrderTypeDescription(( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE ) this .GetProperty(property)) : property==EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_POSITION ? TextByLanguage( "Тип ордера позиции" , "Position's order type" )+ ": " +OrderTypeDescription(( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE ) this .GetProperty(property)) : property==EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_POSITION ? TextByLanguage( "Тикет первого ордера позиции" , "Position's first order ticket" )+ ": #" +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) : property==EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_EVENT ? TextByLanguage( "Тикет ордера события" , "Event's order ticket" )+ ": #" +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) : property==EVENT_PROP_POSITION_ID ? TextByLanguage( "Идентификатор позиции" , "Position ID" )+ ": #" +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) : property==EVENT_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID ? TextByLanguage( "Идентификатор встречной позиции" , "Opposite position's ID" )+ ": #" +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) : property==EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_ORDER ? TextByLanguage( "Магический номер" , "Magic number" )+ ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) : property==EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_BY_ID ? TextByLanguage( "Магический номер встречной позиции" , "Magic number of opposite position" )+ ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) : property==EVENT_PROP_TIME_ORDER_POSITION ? TextByLanguage( "Время открытия позиции" , "Position's opened time" )+ ": " +TimeMSCtoString( this .GetProperty(property)) : property==EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORD_POS_BEFORE ? TextByLanguage( "Тип ордера позиции до смены направления" , "Type order of position before changing direction" )+ ": " +OrderTypeDescription(( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE ) this .GetProperty(property)) : property==EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORD_POS_BEFORE ? TextByLanguage( "Тикет ордера позиции до смены направления" , "Ticket order of position before changing direction" )+ ": #" +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) : property==EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORD_POS_CURRENT ? TextByLanguage( "Тип ордера текущей позиции" , "Type order of current position" )+ ": " +OrderTypeDescription(( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE ) this .GetProperty(property)) : property==EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORD_POS_CURRENT ? TextByLanguage( "Тикет ордера текущей позиции" , "Ticket order of current position" )+ ": #" +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) : EnumToString (property) ); } string CEvent::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property) { int dg=( int ):: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL), SYMBOL_DIGITS ); int dgl=( int )DigitsLots( this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL)); return ( property==EVENT_PROP_PRICE_EVENT ? TextByLanguage( "Цена на момент события" , "Price at the time of event" )+ ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dg) : property==EVENT_PROP_PRICE_OPEN ? TextByLanguage( "Цена открытия" , "Open price" )+ ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dg) : property==EVENT_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE ? TextByLanguage( "Цена закрытия" , "Close price" )+ ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dg) : property==EVENT_PROP_PRICE_SL ? TextByLanguage( "Цена StopLoss" , "StopLoss price" )+ ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dg) : property==EVENT_PROP_PRICE_TP ? TextByLanguage( "Цена TakeProfit" , "TakeProfit price" )+ ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dg) : property==EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_INITIAL ? TextByLanguage( "Начальный объём ордера" , "Order initial volume" )+ ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dgl) : property==EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_EXECUTED ? TextByLanguage( "Исполненный объём ордера" , "Order executed volume" )+ ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dgl) : property==EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_CURRENT ? TextByLanguage( "Оставшийся объём ордера" , "Order remaining volume" )+ ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dgl) : property==EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_POSITION_EXECUTED ? TextByLanguage( "Текущий объём позиции" , "Position current volume" )+ ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dgl) : property==EVENT_PROP_PROFIT ? TextByLanguage( "Профит" , "Profit" )+ ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property), this .m_digits_acc) : property==EVENT_PROP_PRICE_OPEN_BEFORE ? TextByLanguage( "Цена открытия до модификации" , "Price open before modification" )+ ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dg) : property==EVENT_PROP_PRICE_SL_BEFORE ? TextByLanguage( "Цена StopLoss до модификации" , "StopLoss price before modification" )+ ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dg) : property==EVENT_PROP_PRICE_TP_BEFORE ? TextByLanguage( "Цена TakeProfit до модификации" , "TakeProfit price before modification" )+ ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dg) : property==EVENT_PROP_PRICE_EVENT_ASK ? TextByLanguage( "Цена Ask в момент события" , "Ask price at the time of event" )+ ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dg) : property==EVENT_PROP_PRICE_EVENT_BID ? TextByLanguage( "Цена Bid в момент события" , "Bid price at the time of event" )+ ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dg) : EnumToString (property) ); }

Fügen wir Ereignis Abwesenheitsbeschreibung, Beschreibungen neu hinzugefügter Ereignisse und Beschreibung eines unbekannten Ereignisses zur Methode hinzu, die Namen der Handelsereignisse zurückgibt:

string CEvent::TypeEventDescription( void ) const { ENUM_TRADE_EVENT event = this .TypeEvent(); return ( event ==TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT ? TextByLanguage( "Нет торгового события" , "No trading event" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_PLASED ? TextByLanguage( "Отложенный ордер установлен" , "Pending order placed" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_REMOVED ? TextByLanguage( "Отложенный ордер удалён" , "Pending order removed" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_CREDIT ? TextByLanguage( "Начисление кредита" , "Credit" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_CHARGE ? TextByLanguage( "Дополнительные сборы" , "Additional charge" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_CORRECTION ? TextByLanguage( "Корректирующая запись" , "Correction" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BONUS ? TextByLanguage( "Перечисление бонусов" , "Bonus" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION ? TextByLanguage( "Дополнительные комиссии" , "Additional commission" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_DAILY ? TextByLanguage( "Комиссия, начисляемая в конце торгового дня" , "Daily commission" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_MONTHLY ? TextByLanguage( "Комиссия, начисляемая в конце месяца" , "Monthly commission" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_DAILY ? TextByLanguage( "Агентская комиссия, начисляемая в конце торгового дня" , "Daily agent commission" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_MONTHLY ? TextByLanguage( "Агентская комиссия, начисляемая в конце месяца" , "Monthly agent commission" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_INTEREST ? TextByLanguage( "Начисления процентов на свободные средства" , "Interest rate" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_BUY_CANCELLED ? TextByLanguage( "Отмененная сделка покупки" , "Canceled buy deal" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_SELL_CANCELLED ? TextByLanguage( "Отмененная сделка продажи" , "Canceled sell deal" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_DIVIDENT ? TextByLanguage( "Начисление дивиденда" , "Dividend operations" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_DIVIDENT_FRANKED ? TextByLanguage( "Начисление франкированного дивиденда" , "Franked (non-taxable) dividend operations" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_TAX ? TextByLanguage( "Начисление налога" , "Tax charges" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BALANCE_REFILL ? TextByLanguage( "Пополнение средств на балансе" , "Balance refill" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BALANCE_WITHDRAWAL ? TextByLanguage( "Снятие средств с баланса" , "Withdrawals" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_ACTIVATED ? TextByLanguage( "Отложенный ордер активирован ценой" , "Pending order activated" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_ACTIVATED_PARTIAL ? TextByLanguage( "Отложенный ордер активирован ценой частично" , "Pending order activated partially" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_OPENED ? TextByLanguage( "Позиция открыта" , "Position open" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_OPENED_PARTIAL ? TextByLanguage( "Позиция открыта частично" , "Position open partially" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED ? TextByLanguage( "Позиция закрыта" , "Position closed" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL ? TextByLanguage( "Позиция закрыта частично" , "Position closed partially" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_POS ? TextByLanguage( "Позиция закрыта встречной" , "Position closed by opposite position" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_POS ? TextByLanguage( "Позиция закрыта встречной частично" , "Position closed partially by opposite position" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_SL ? TextByLanguage( "Позиция закрыта по StopLoss" , "Position closed by StopLoss" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_TP ? TextByLanguage( "Позиция закрыта по TakeProfit" , "Position closed by TakeProfit" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_SL ? TextByLanguage( "Позиция закрыта частично по StopLoss" , "Position closed partially by StopLoss" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_TP ? TextByLanguage( "Позиция закрыта частично по TakeProfit" , "Position closed partially by TakeProfit" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_MARKET ? TextByLanguage( "Разворот позиции по рыночному запросу" , "Position reversal by market request" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_PENDING ? TextByLanguage( "Разворот позиции срабатыванием отложенного ордера" , "Position reversal by triggering pending order" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_MARKET ? TextByLanguage( "Добавлен объём к позиции по рыночному запросу" , "Added volume to position by market request" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_PENDING ? TextByLanguage( "Добавлен объём к позиции активацией отложенного ордера" , "Added volume to position by activation of pending order" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_MARKET_PARTIAL ? TextByLanguage( "Разворот позиции частичным исполнением запроса" , "Position reversal by partial completion of market request" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_PENDING_PARTIAL ? TextByLanguage( "Разворот позиции частичным срабатыванием отложенного ордера" , "Position reversal by partial activation of pending order" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_MARKET_PARTIAL ? TextByLanguage( "Добавлен объём к позиции частичным исполнением запроса" , "Added volume to position by partial completion of market request" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_PENDING_PARTIAL ? TextByLanguage( "Добавлен объём к позиции активацией отложенного ордера" , "Added volume to position by partial activation of pending order" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_TRIGGERED_STOP_LIMIT_ORDER ? TextByLanguage( "Сработал StopLimit-ордер" , "StopLimit order triggered." ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE ? TextByLanguage( "Модифицирована цена установки ордера " , "Order price modified" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE_STOP_LOSS ? TextByLanguage( "Модифицированы цена установки и StopLoss ордера" , "Order price and StopLoss modified" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE_TAKE_PROFIT ? TextByLanguage( "Модифицированы цена установки и TakeProfit ордера" , "Order price and TakeProfit modified" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE_STOP_LOSS_TAKE_PROFIT ? TextByLanguage( "Модифицированы цена установки, StopLoss и TakeProfit ордера" , "Order price, StopLoss and TakeProfit modified" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_STOP_LOSS_TAKE_PROFIT ? TextByLanguage( "Модифицированы цены StopLoss и TakeProfit ордера" , "Order StopLoss and TakeProfit modified" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_STOP_LOSS ? TextByLanguage( "Модифицирован StopLoss ордера" , "Order StopLoss modified" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_TAKE_PROFIT ? TextByLanguage( "Модифицирован TakeProfit ордера" , "Order TakeProfit modified" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_POSITION_STOP_LOSS_TAKE_PROFIT ? TextByLanguage( "Модифицированы цены StopLoss и TakeProfit позиции" , "Position StopLoss and TakeProfit modified" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_POSITION_STOP_LOSS ? TextByLanguage( "Модифицирован StopLoss позиции" , "Position StopLoss modified" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_POSITION_TAKE_PROFIT ? TextByLanguage( "Модифицирован TakeProfit позиции" , "Position TakeProfit modified" ) : EnumToString( event ) ); }

Fügen wir zwei neue Ursachen zu der Methode hinzu, die die Beschreibung der Ereignisursachen zurückgibt:

string CEvent::ReasonDescription( void ) const { ENUM_EVENT_REASON reason= this .Reason(); return ( reason==EVENT_REASON_ACTIVATED_PENDING ? TextByLanguage( "Активирован отложенный ордер" , "Pending order activated" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACTIVATED_PENDING_PARTIALLY ? TextByLanguage( "Частичное срабатывание отложенного ордера" , "Pending order partially triggered" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_STOPLIMIT_TRIGGERED ? TextByLanguage( "Срабатывание StopLimit-ордера" , "StopLimit order triggered" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_MODIFY ? TextByLanguage( "Модификация" , "Modified" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_CANCEL ? TextByLanguage( "Отмена" , "Canceled" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_EXPIRED ? TextByLanguage( "Истёк срок действия" , "Expired" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE ? TextByLanguage( "Рыночный запрос, выполненный в полном объёме" , "Fully completed market request" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE_PARTIALLY ? TextByLanguage( "Выполненный частично рыночный запрос" , "Partially completed market request" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_VOLUME_ADD ? TextByLanguage( "Добавлен объём к позиции" , "Added volume to position" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_VOLUME_ADD_PARTIALLY ? TextByLanguage( "Добавлен объём к позиции частичным исполнением заявки" , "Volume added to the position by request partial completion" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_VOLUME_ADD_BY_PENDING ? TextByLanguage( "Добавлен объём к позиции активацией отложенного ордера" , "Added volume to position by activating pending order" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_VOLUME_ADD_BY_PENDING_PARTIALLY ? TextByLanguage( "Добавлен объём к позиции частичной активацией отложенного ордера" , "Added volume to position by partial activation of pending order" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_REVERSE ? TextByLanguage( "Разворот позиции" , "Position reversal" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_REVERSE_PARTIALLY ? TextByLanguage( "Разворот позиции частичным исполнением заявки" , "Position reversal by partial completion of request" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_REVERSE_BY_PENDING ? TextByLanguage( "Разворот позиции при срабатывании отложенного ордера" , "Position reversal on triggered pending order" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_REVERSE_BY_PENDING_PARTIALLY ? TextByLanguage( "Разворот позиции при при частичном срабатывании отложенного ордера" , "Position reversal on partially triggered pending order" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE_SL ? TextByLanguage( "Закрытие по StopLoss" , "Close by StopLoss triggered" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE_SL_PARTIALLY ? TextByLanguage( "Частичное закрытие по StopLoss" , "Partial close by StopLoss triggered" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE_TP ? TextByLanguage( "Закрытие по TakeProfit" , "Close by TakeProfit triggered" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE_TP_PARTIALLY ? TextByLanguage( "Частичное закрытие по TakeProfit" , "Partial close by TakeProfit triggered" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE_BY_POS ? TextByLanguage( "Закрытие встречной позицией" , "Closed by opposite position" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE_PARTIALLY_BY_POS ? TextByLanguage( "Частичное закрытие встречной позицией" , "Closed partially by opposite position" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE_BY_POS_PARTIALLY ? TextByLanguage( "Закрытие частью объёма встречной позиции" , "Closed by incomplete volume of opposite position" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE_PARTIALLY_BY_POS_PARTIALLY ? TextByLanguage( "Частичное закрытие частью объёма встречной позиции" , "Closed partially by incomplete volume of opposite position" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_BALANCE_REFILL ? TextByLanguage( "Пополнение баланса" , "Balance refill" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_BALANCE_WITHDRAWAL ? TextByLanguage( "Снятие средств с баланса" , "Withdrawal from the balance" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_CREDIT ? TextByLanguage( "Начисление кредита" , "Credit" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_CHARGE ? TextByLanguage( "Дополнительные сборы" , "Additional charge" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_CORRECTION ? TextByLanguage( "Корректирующая запись" , "Correction" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_BONUS ? TextByLanguage( "Перечисление бонусов" , "Bonus" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_COMISSION ? TextByLanguage( "Дополнительные комиссии" , "Additional commission" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_DAILY ? TextByLanguage( "Комиссия, начисляемая в конце торгового дня" , "Daily commission" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_MONTHLY ? TextByLanguage( "Комиссия, начисляемая в конце месяца" , "Monthly commission" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_DAILY ? TextByLanguage( "Агентская комиссия, начисляемая в конце торгового дня" , "Daily agent commission" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_MONTHLY ? TextByLanguage( "Агентская комиссия, начисляемая в конце месяца" , "Monthly agent commission" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_INTEREST ? TextByLanguage( "Начисления процентов на свободные средства" , "Interest rate" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_BUY_CANCELLED ? TextByLanguage( "Отмененная сделка покупки" , "Canceled buy deal" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_SELL_CANCELLED ? TextByLanguage( "Отмененная сделка продажи" , "Canceled sell deal" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_DIVIDENT ? TextByLanguage( "Начисление дивиденда" , "Dividend operations" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_DIVIDENT_FRANKED ? TextByLanguage( "Начисление франкированного дивиденда" , "Franked (non-taxable) dividend operations" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_TAX ? TextByLanguage( "Начисление налога" , "Tax charges" ) : EnumToString (reason) ); }

Fügen wir die Methoden hinzu, die die neuen Eigenschaften zurückgibt, die dem Abschnitt des vereinfachten Zugriffs auf Ereigniseigenschaften im Abschnitt 'public' der Klasse hinzugefügt wurden:

ENUM_TRADE_EVENT TypeEvent( void ) const { return (ENUM_TRADE_EVENT) this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT); } long TimeEvent( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_EVENT); } ENUM_EVENT_STATUS Status( void ) const { return (ENUM_EVENT_STATUS) this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_STATUS_EVENT); } ENUM_EVENT_REASON Reason( void ) const { return (ENUM_EVENT_REASON) this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_REASON_EVENT); } ENUM_DEAL_TYPE TypeDeal( void ) const { return ( ENUM_DEAL_TYPE ) this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT); } long TicketDeal( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_DEAL_EVENT); } ENUM_ORDER_TYPE TypeOrderEvent( void ) const { return ( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE ) this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_EVENT); } ENUM_ORDER_TYPE TypeFirstOrderPosition( void ) const { return ( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE ) this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_POSITION); } long TicketOrderEvent( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_EVENT); } long TicketFirstOrderPosition( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_POSITION); } long PositionID( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_ID); } long PositionByID( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID); } long Magic( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_ORDER); } long MagicCloseBy( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_BY_ID); } long TimePosition( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_ORDER_POSITION); } ENUM_ORDER_TYPE TypeOrderPosPrevious( void ) const { return ( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE ) this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORD_POS_BEFORE); } long TicketOrderPosPrevious( void ) const { return ( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE ) this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORD_POS_BEFORE); } ENUM_ORDER_TYPE TypeOrderPosCurrent( void ) const { return ( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE ) this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORD_POS_CURRENT); } long TicketOrderPosCurrent( void ) const { return ( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE ) this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORD_POS_CURRENT);} ENUM_POSITION_TYPE TypePositionPrevious( void ) const { return PositionTypeByOrderType( this .TypeOrderPosPrevious()); } ulong TicketPositionPrevious( void ) const { return this .TicketOrderPosPrevious(); } ENUM_POSITION_TYPE TypePositionCurrent( void ) const { return PositionTypeByOrderType( this .TypeOrderPosCurrent()); } ulong TicketPositionCurrent( void ) const { return this .TicketOrderPosCurrent(); } double PriceEvent( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_EVENT); } double PriceOpen( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_OPEN); } double PriceClose( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE); } double PriceStopLoss( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_SL); } double PriceTakeProfit( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_TP); } double Profit( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PROFIT); } double VolumeOrderInitial( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_INITIAL); } double VolumeOrderExecuted( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_EXECUTED); } double VolumeOrderCurrent( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_CURRENT); } double VolumePositionExecuted( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_POSITION_EXECUTED); } double PriceOpenBefore( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_OPEN_BEFORE); } double PriceStopLossBefore( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_SL_BEFORE); } double PriceTakeProfitBefore( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_TP_BEFORE); } double PriceEventAsk( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_EVENT_ASK); } double PriceEventBid( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_EVENT_BID); } string Symbol ( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL); } string SymbolCloseBy( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL_BY_ID); }

Da die meisten Klasseneigenschaften in der Sammelklasse der Ereignisse durch die Methode CreateNewEvent() ausgefüllt werden und dann ein Ereignistyp durch Aufruf der Methode SetTypeEvent() der Klasse CEvent gesetzt wird, erfolgt das Festlegen des Wertes durch Digits() des Ereignissymbols in der Methode SetTypeEvent() der Klasse CEvent zusammen mit der Definition von Änderungsereignissen:

void CEvent::SetTypeEvent( void ) { this .m_digits=( int ):: SymbolInfoInteger ( this . Symbol (), SYMBOL_DIGITS ); if ( this .m_event_code==TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_PLASED) { this .m_trade_event=TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_PLASED; this .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT, this .m_trade_event); return ; } if ( this .m_event_code==TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_REMOVED) { this .m_trade_event=TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_REMOVED; this .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT, this .m_trade_event); return ; } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_MODIFY)) { if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PRICE)) { this .m_trade_event=TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE; if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_SL) && this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_TP)) this .m_trade_event=TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE_STOP_LOSS_TAKE_PROFIT; else if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_SL)) this .m_trade_event=TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE_STOP_LOSS; else if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_TP)) this .m_trade_event=TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE_TAKE_PROFIT; } else { if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_SL) && this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_TP)) this .m_trade_event=TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_STOP_LOSS_TAKE_PROFIT; else if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_SL)) this .m_trade_event=TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_STOP_LOSS; else if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_TP)) this .m_trade_event=TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_TAKE_PROFIT; } this .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT, this .m_trade_event); return ; } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_POSITION_MODIFY)) { if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_SL) && this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_TP)) this .m_trade_event=TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_POSITION_STOP_LOSS_TAKE_PROFIT; else if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_SL)) this .m_trade_event=TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_POSITION_STOP_LOSS; else if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_TP)) this .m_trade_event=TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_POSITION_TAKE_PROFIT; this .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT, this .m_trade_event); return ; } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_POSITION_OPENED)) { if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_POSITION_CHANGED)) { if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_ACTIVATED)) { if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_POSITION_REVERSE)) { this .m_trade_event= ( ! this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL) ? TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_PENDING : TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_PENDING_PARTIAL ); this .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT, this .m_trade_event); return ; } else { this .m_trade_event= ( ! this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL) ? TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_PENDING : TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_PENDING_PARTIAL ); this .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT, this .m_trade_event); return ; } } else { if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_POSITION_REVERSE)) { this .m_trade_event= ( ! this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL) ? TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_MARKET : TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_MARKET_PARTIAL ); this .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT, this .m_trade_event); return ; } else { this .m_trade_event= ( ! this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL) ? TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_MARKET : TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_MARKET_PARTIAL ); this .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT, this .m_trade_event); return ; } } } else { if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_ACTIVATED)) { this .m_trade_event=(! this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL) ? TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_ACTIVATED : TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_ACTIVATED_PARTIAL); this .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT, this .m_trade_event); return ; } this .m_trade_event=(! this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL) ? TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_OPENED : TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_OPENED_PARTIAL); this .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT, this .m_trade_event); return ; } } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_POSITION_CLOSED)) { if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_SL)) { this .m_trade_event=(! this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL) ? TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_SL : TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_SL); this .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT, this .m_trade_event); return ; } else if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_TP)) { this .m_trade_event=(! this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL) ? TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_TP : TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_TP); this .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT, this .m_trade_event); return ; } else if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_BY_POS)) { this .m_trade_event=(! this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL) ? TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_POS : TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_POS); this .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT, this .m_trade_event); return ; } else { this .m_trade_event=(! this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL) ? TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED : TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL); this .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT, this .m_trade_event); return ; } } if ( this .m_event_code==TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ACCOUNT_BALANCE) { this .m_trade_event=TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT; ENUM_DEAL_TYPE deal_type=( ENUM_DEAL_TYPE ) this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT); if (deal_type== DEAL_TYPE_BALANCE ) { this .m_trade_event=( this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PROFIT)> 0 ? TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BALANCE_REFILL : TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BALANCE_WITHDRAWAL); } else if (deal_type> DEAL_TYPE_BALANCE ) { this .m_trade_event=(ENUM_TRADE_EVENT)deal_type; } this .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT, this .m_trade_event); return ; } }

Die Codekommentare in der Methodenauflistung beschreiben alle notwendigen Prüfungen und Aktionen, so dass es keinen Sinn macht, sich mit den bereits kommentierten Aktionen zu beschäftigen. Ich glaube, hier ist alles ganz einfach und ist leicht zu verstehen.

Damit ist die Verbesserung der abstrakten Ereignisklasse abgeschlossen.



Mit Blick auf die Zukunft ist zu beachten, dass es bei der Überprüfung der Verfolgung der Preisänderung für die Platzierung ausstehender Aufträge in einem Test EA notwendig wurde, eine Oder zu finden, die am weitesten vom Preis entfernt ist. Als ich mir die Eigenschaften der Orders ansah, wurde mir klar, dass die Bibliothek dafür keine schnelle und vielseitige Lösung hat. Daher werden wir eine der zusätzlichen ganzzahligen Eigenschaften der Orders verwenden — Gewinn in Punkten. Bei Pending-Orders ist dies die Entfernung einer Order vom Preis in Punkten. Um also die Order zu finden, die am weitesten vom Preis entfernt ist, müssen wir nur nach einer Order mit dem höchsten "Gewinn" (Abstand) in Punkten suchen.

Dieser Fall ist vergleichbar mit der Suche nach allen Pending-Orders gemäß der Richtung. Um eine Pending-Order zu finden, die vom Preis am weitesten entfernt ist, wählen wir alle Orders derselben Richtung und sortieren die erhaltene Liste nach dem größten Abstand. Dadurch erhalten wir eine Order von allen mit unterschiedlichen Arten, allerdings in einer Richtung (BuyLimit, BuyStop und BuyStopLimit sind alle Kaufaufträge. Das Gegenteil gilt für Verkaufen.

Lassen Sie uns die Methode zum Erhalten der Art der Order nach ihrer Richtung in der Auflistung der abstrakten Orderklasse Order.mqh ändern:

int COrder::ProfitInPoints( void ) const { MqlTick tick={ 0 }; string symbol= this . Symbol (); if (!:: SymbolInfoTick (symbol,tick)) return 0 ; ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type=( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE ) this .TypeOrder(); double point=:: SymbolInfoDouble (symbol, SYMBOL_POINT ); if (type== ORDER_TYPE_CLOSE_BY || point== 0 ) return 0 ; if ( this .Status()==ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_ORDER) return int (type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY ? ( this .PriceClose()- this .PriceOpen())/point : type== ORDER_TYPE_SELL ? ( this .PriceOpen()- this .PriceClose())/point : 0 ); else if ( this .Status()==ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_POSITION) { if (type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY ) return int ((tick.bid- this .PriceOpen())/point); else if (type== ORDER_TYPE_SELL ) return int (( this .PriceOpen()-tick.ask)/point); } else if ( this .Status()==ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING) { if (type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT || type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP || type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT ) return ( int ) fabs ((tick.bid- this .PriceOpen())/point); else if (type== ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT || type== ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP || type== ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT ) return ( int ) fabs (( this .PriceOpen()-tick.ask)/point); } return 0 ; }

Hier fügen wir im Wesentlichen eine Prüfung auf Pending-Orders hinzu und geben den Abstand vom Preis der Order zum aktuellen Preis in Punkten zurück.

Fügen wir die Anzeige des Abstands vom Preis zur Pending-Order in Punkten zum Verfahren zur Beschreibung ganzzahliger Eigenschaften der abstrakten Orderklasse hinzu:

string COrder::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_ORDER_PROP_INTEGER property) { return ( property==ORDER_PROP_MAGIC ? TextByLanguage( "Магик" , "Magic" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_TICKET ? TextByLanguage( "Тикет" , "Ticket" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : " #" +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_TICKET_FROM ? TextByLanguage( "Тикет родительского ордера" , "Parent order ticket" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : " #" +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_TICKET_TO ? TextByLanguage( "Тикет наследуемого ордера" , "Inherited order ticket" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : " #" +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_TIME_OPEN ? TextByLanguage( "Время открытия" , "Time open" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " +:: TimeToString ( this .GetProperty(property), TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS ) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_TIME_CLOSE ? TextByLanguage( "Время закрытия" , "Close time" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " +:: TimeToString ( this .GetProperty(property), TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS ) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_TIME_EXP ? TextByLanguage( "Дата экспирации" , "Expiration date" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ( this .GetProperty(property)== 0 ? TextByLanguage( ": Не задана" , ": Not set" ) : ": " +:: TimeToString ( this .GetProperty(property), TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS )) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_TYPE ? TextByLanguage( "Тип" , "Type" )+ ": " + this .TypeDescription() : property==ORDER_PROP_DIRECTION ? TextByLanguage( "Тип по направлению" , "Type by direction" )+ ": " + this .DirectionDescription() : property==ORDER_PROP_REASON ? TextByLanguage( "Причина" , "Reason" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " + this .GetReasonDescription( this .GetProperty(property)) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_POSITION_ID ? TextByLanguage( "Идентификатор позиции" , "Position ID" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": #" +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ORDER_TICKET ? TextByLanguage( "Сделка на основании ордера с тикетом" , "Deal by order ticket" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": #" +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ENTRY ? TextByLanguage( "Направление сделки" , "Deal entry" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " + this .GetEntryDescription( this .GetProperty(property)) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID ? TextByLanguage( "Идентификатор встречной позиции" , "Opposite position ID" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_TIME_OPEN_MSC ? TextByLanguage( "Время открытия в милисекундах" , "Open time in milliseconds" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " +TimeMSCtoString( this .GetProperty(property))+ " (" +( string ) this .GetProperty(property)+ ")" ) : property==ORDER_PROP_TIME_CLOSE_MSC ? TextByLanguage( "Время закрытия в милисекундах" , "Close time in milliseconds" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " +TimeMSCtoString( this .GetProperty(property))+ " (" +( string ) this .GetProperty(property)+ ")" ) : property==ORDER_PROP_TIME_UPDATE ? TextByLanguage( "Время изменения позиции" , "Position change time" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property)!= 0 ? :: TimeToString ( this .GetProperty(property), TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS ) : "0" ) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_TIME_UPDATE_MSC ? TextByLanguage( "Время изменения позиции в милисекундах" , "Time to change the position in milliseconds" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property)!= 0 ? TimeMSCtoString( this .GetProperty(property))+ " (" +( string ) this .GetProperty(property)+ ")" : "0" ) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_STATE ? TextByLanguage( "Состояние" , "Statе" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": \"" + this .StateDescription()+ "\"" ) : property==ORDER_PROP_STATUS ? TextByLanguage( "Статус" , "Status" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": \"" + this .StatusDescription()+ "\"" ) : property==ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_PT ? ( this .Status()==ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING ? TextByLanguage ( "Дистанция от цены в пунктах" , "Distance from price in points" ) : TextByLanguage ( "Прибыль в пунктах" , "Profit in points" ) )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_CLOSE_BY_SL ? TextByLanguage( "Закрытие по StopLoss" , "Close by StopLoss" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( "Да" , "Yes" ) : TextByLanguage( "Нет" , "No" )) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_CLOSE_BY_TP ? TextByLanguage( "Закрытие по TakeProfit" , "Close by TakeProfit" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( "Да" , "Yes" ) : TextByLanguage( "Нет" , "No" )) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_GROUP_ID ? TextByLanguage( "Идентификатор группы" , "Group ID" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : "" ); }

Hier überprüfen wir den Orderstatus und wenn es sich um eine bestehende Pending-Order handelt, wird eine Nachricht über den Abstand angezeigt, ansonsten eine Nachricht über den Gewinn wird in Punkten.



Damit sind die Änderungen in der abstrakten Orderklasse abgeschlossen.

Jetzt müssen wir eine weitere Klasse erstellen, die von der abstrakten Ereignisklasse CEvent abgeleitet wird. Dies ist eine Ereignisklasse der Änderungen.

Bei der Implementierung der Arbeit an Netting-Konten im sechsten Artikel haben wir das Ereignis der Positionsöffnungsklasse verbessert: Die Klasse CEventPositionOpen verfügt seit her über die Methode, einen kurzen Nachrichtentext in Abhängigkeit vom Ereignisstatus und dem Vorhandensein einiger Eigenschaften von Ereignisobjekten zu erstellen.

Wenn wir ein neues Modifikationsereignis erstellen, tun wir dasselbe — Überprüfen des Modifikationsereignistyps und Erstellen eines Ereignistextes in Abhängigkeit vom erhaltenen Typ. Außerdem müssen wir beim Senden eines Ereignisses an die Regelprogrammkarte den zu übergebenden Preis im dparam-Parameter der Funktion EventChartCustom() definieren. In der Positionsereigniskategorie haben wir diesen Parameter verwendet, um den Eröffnungspreis zu übergeben, während in der Modifikations-Ereigniskategorie mehrere Preisänderungsoptionen möglich sind, und wir müssen uns für die Preise entscheiden, die wir in dem Parameter dparam des Benutzerereignisses senden sollen:

Nur ein Orderpreis wurde geändert — senden des neuen Preises der Pending-Order,

Die Preise einer Order und von StopLoss wurden geändert — senden des neuen Preises der Pending-Order,

Die Preise einer Order und von TakeProfit wurden geändert — senden des neuen Preises der Pending-Order,

Die Preise einer Order, StopLoss und TakeProfit wurden geändert — senden des neuen Preises der Pending-Order,

Der Preis einer StopLoss-Order wurde geändert — senden des neuen Preises der Pending-Order,

Der Preis einer TakeProfit-Order wurde geändert — senden des neuen Preises der Pending-Order,

Der StopLoss einer Position wurde geändert — senden des neuen Preises für StopLoss,

Der TakeProfit einer Position wurde geändert — senden des neuen Preises für TakeProfit,

Der TakeProfit und StopLoss einer Position wurden geändert — senden des Eröffnungspreises,

Wie wir sehen können, geben wir bei der Änderung eines einzelnen Preises den geänderten Preis an das Ereignis weiter. Wenn sich mehrere Preise gleichzeitig ändern, senden wir den Eröffnungspreis der Position oder den Preis der Order (der wiederum auch geändert werden kann). In einem nutzerdefinierten Programm können Sie die Änderung jedes der Preise (während seiner gleichzeitigen Änderung) durch die Art des aufgetretenen Änderungsereignisses klären. Erstellen Sie in der neuen Datei EventModify.mqh des Ordners \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Events die neue Klasse CEventModify.

Setzen wir die abstrakte Ereignisklasse CEvent als Basisklasse dafür.

Vergessen wir nicht, die Datei der abstrakten Ereignisklasse in die Datei der Modifikationsklasse einzubinden.

Da die Klasse relativ klein ist, werde ich Ihnen hier die vollständige Auflistung zum Studium zur Verfügung stellen. Ich habe bereits eine ähnliche Klasse im sechsten Teil der Bibliotheksbeschreibung beschrieben, als ich Änderungen in der Klasse CEventPositionOpen

implementierte. #property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/de/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "Event.mqh" class CEventModify : public CEvent { private : double m_price; string EventsMessage( void ); public : CEventModify( const int event_code, const ulong ticket= 0 ) : CEvent(EVENT_STATUS_MODIFY,event_code,ticket),m_price( 0 ) {} virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual void PrintShort( void ); virtual void SendEvent( void ); }; bool CEventModify::SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property) { if (property==EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT || property==EVENT_PROP_TICKET_DEAL_EVENT || property==EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_POSITION || property==EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_POSITION || property==EVENT_PROP_POSITION_ID || property==EVENT_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID || property==EVENT_PROP_TIME_ORDER_POSITION ) return false ; return true ; } bool CEventModify::SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property) { if (property==EVENT_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE || property==EVENT_PROP_PROFIT ) return false ; return true ; } void CEventModify::PrintShort( void ) { :: Print ( this .EventsMessage()); } void CEventModify::SendEvent( void ) { this .PrintShort(); :: EventChartCustom ( this .m_chart_id,( ushort ) this .m_trade_event, this .TicketOrderEvent(), this .m_price, this . Symbol ()); } string CEventModify::EventsMessage( void ) { string head= "- " + this .TypeEventDescription()+ ": " +TimeMSCtoString( this .TimePosition())+ " -

" ; string magic=( this .Magic()!= 0 ? TextByLanguage( ", магик " , ", magic " )+( string ) this .Magic() : "" ); string text= "" ; if ( this .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE) { string order=OrderTypeDescription( this .TypeOrderPosCurrent())+ " #" +( string ) this .TicketOrderPosCurrent(); string price= "[" +:: DoubleToString ( this .PriceOpenBefore(), this .m_digits)+ " --> " +:: DoubleToString ( this .PriceOpen(), this .m_digits)+ "]" ; text=order+TextByLanguage( ": модифицирована цена: " , ": modified price: " )+price+magic; this .m_price= this .PriceOpen(); } else if ( this .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE_STOP_LOSS) { string order=OrderTypeDescription( this .TypeOrderPosCurrent())+ " #" +( string ) this .TicketOrderPosCurrent(); string price= "[" +:: DoubleToString ( this .PriceOpenBefore(), this .m_digits)+ " --> " +:: DoubleToString ( this .PriceOpen(), this .m_digits)+ "]" ; string sl= "[" +:: DoubleToString ( this .PriceStopLossBefore(), this .m_digits)+ " --> " +:: DoubleToString ( this .PriceStopLoss(), this .m_digits)+ "]" ; text=order+TextByLanguage( ": модифицирована цена: " , ": modified price: " )+price+TextByLanguage( " и" , " and" )+ " StopLoss: " +sl+magic; this .m_price= this .PriceOpen(); } else if ( this .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE_TAKE_PROFIT) { string order=OrderTypeDescription( this .TypeOrderPosCurrent())+ " #" +( string ) this .TicketOrderPosCurrent(); string price= "[" +:: DoubleToString ( this .PriceOpenBefore(), this .m_digits)+ " --> " +:: DoubleToString ( this .PriceOpen(), this .m_digits)+ "]" ; string tp= "[" +:: DoubleToString ( this .PriceTakeProfitBefore(), this .m_digits)+ " --> " +:: DoubleToString ( this .PriceTakeProfit(), this .m_digits)+ "]" ; text=order+TextByLanguage( ": модифицирована цена: " , ": modified price: " )+price+TextByLanguage( " и" , " and" )+ " TakeProfit: " +tp+magic; this .m_price= this .PriceOpen(); } else if ( this .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE_STOP_LOSS_TAKE_PROFIT) { string order=OrderTypeDescription( this .TypeOrderPosCurrent())+ " #" +( string ) this .TicketOrderPosCurrent(); string price= "[" +:: DoubleToString ( this .PriceOpenBefore(), this .m_digits)+ " --> " +:: DoubleToString ( this .PriceOpen(), this .m_digits)+ "]" ; string sl= "[" +:: DoubleToString ( this .PriceStopLossBefore(), this .m_digits)+ " --> " +:: DoubleToString ( this .PriceStopLoss(), this .m_digits)+ "]" ; string tp= "[" +:: DoubleToString ( this .PriceTakeProfitBefore(), this .m_digits)+ " --> " +:: DoubleToString ( this .PriceTakeProfit(), this .m_digits)+ "]" ; text=order+TextByLanguage( ": модифицирована цена: " , ": modified price: " )+price+ ", StopLoss: " +sl+TextByLanguage( " и" , " and" )+ " TakeProfit: " +tp+magic; this .m_price= this .PriceOpen(); } else if ( this .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_STOP_LOSS) { string order=OrderTypeDescription( this .TypeOrderPosCurrent())+ " #" +( string ) this .TicketOrderPosCurrent(); string sl= "[" +:: DoubleToString ( this .PriceStopLossBefore(), this .m_digits)+ " --> " +:: DoubleToString ( this .PriceStopLoss(), this .m_digits)+ "]" ; text=order+TextByLanguage( ": модифицирован StopLoss: " , ": modified StopLoss: " )+sl+magic; this .m_price= this .PriceStopLoss(); } else if ( this .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_TAKE_PROFIT) { string order=OrderTypeDescription( this .TypeOrderPosCurrent())+ " #" +( string ) this .TicketOrderPosCurrent(); string tp= "[" +:: DoubleToString ( this .PriceTakeProfitBefore(), this .m_digits)+ " --> " +:: DoubleToString ( this .PriceTakeProfit(), this .m_digits)+ "]" ; text=order+TextByLanguage( ": модифицирован TakeProfit: " , ": modified TakeProfit: " )+tp+magic; this .m_price= this .PriceTakeProfit(); } else if ( this .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_STOP_LOSS_TAKE_PROFIT) { string order=OrderTypeDescription( this .TypeOrderPosCurrent())+ " #" +( string ) this .TicketOrderPosCurrent(); string sl= "[" +:: DoubleToString ( this .PriceStopLossBefore(), this .m_digits)+ " --> " +:: DoubleToString ( this .PriceStopLoss(), this .m_digits)+ "]" ; string tp= "[" +:: DoubleToString ( this .PriceTakeProfitBefore(), this .m_digits)+ " --> " +:: DoubleToString ( this .PriceTakeProfit(), this .m_digits)+ "]" ; text=order+TextByLanguage( ": модифицирован StopLoss: " , ": modified StopLoss: " )+sl+TextByLanguage( " и" , " and" )+ " TakeProfit: " +tp+magic; this .m_price= this .PriceOpen(); } else if ( this .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_POSITION_STOP_LOSS) { string order=PositionTypeDescription( this .TypePositionCurrent())+ " #" +( string ) this .TicketPositionCurrent(); string sl= "[" +:: DoubleToString ( this .PriceStopLossBefore(), this .m_digits)+ " --> " +:: DoubleToString ( this .PriceStopLoss(), this .m_digits)+ "]" ; text=order+TextByLanguage( ": модифицирован StopLoss: " , ": modified StopLoss: " )+sl+magic; this .m_price= this .PriceStopLoss(); } else if ( this .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_POSITION_TAKE_PROFIT) { string order=PositionTypeDescription( this .TypePositionCurrent())+ " #" +( string ) this .TicketPositionCurrent(); string tp= "[" +:: DoubleToString ( this .PriceTakeProfitBefore(), this .m_digits)+ " --> " +:: DoubleToString ( this .PriceTakeProfit(), this .m_digits)+ "]" ; text=order+TextByLanguage( ": модифицирован TakeProfit: " , ": modified TakeProfit: " )+tp+magic; this .m_price= this .PriceTakeProfit(); } else if ( this .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_POSITION_STOP_LOSS_TAKE_PROFIT) { string order=PositionTypeDescription( this .TypePositionCurrent())+ " #" +( string ) this .TicketPositionCurrent(); string sl= "[" +:: DoubleToString ( this .PriceStopLossBefore(), this .m_digits)+ " --> " +:: DoubleToString ( this .PriceStopLoss(), this .m_digits)+ "]" ; string tp= "[" +:: DoubleToString ( this .PriceTakeProfitBefore(), this .m_digits)+ " --> " +:: DoubleToString ( this .PriceTakeProfit(), this .m_digits)+ "]" ; text=order+TextByLanguage( ": модифицирован StopLoss: " , ": modified StopLoss: " )+sl+TextByLanguage( " и" , " and" )+ " TakeProfit: " +tp+magic; this .m_price= this .PriceOpen(); } return head+ this . Symbol ()+ " " +text; }

Jetzt müssen wir Ereignisse definieren, bei denen wir die bereits vorhandenen Orders und Positionen ändern, ein neues Ereignis erstellen und es in der Klasse mit der Liste der Ereigniskollektion hinzufügen.

Lassen Sie uns die notwendigen Verbesserungen der Klasse CEventsCollection in der Datei EventsCollection.mqh aus dem Verzeichnis der Bibliothek \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections implementieren.



Einbinden der Datei der neuen Ereignisklasse der Änderungen.

Deklarieren wir im Abschnitt 'private' der Klasse die Klassenvariable — die Struktur zum Speichern der Tickdaten. Sie dient dazu, Daten über die zuletzt geänderten Preise der Ereignisse zu erhalten.



#property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/de/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "ListObj.mqh" #include "..\Services\Select.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Orders\Order.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Events\EventBalanceOperation.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Events\EventOrderPlaced.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Events\EventOrderRemoved.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Events\EventPositionOpen.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Events\EventPositionClose.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Events\EventModify.mqh" class CEventsCollection : public CListObj { private : CListObj m_list_events; bool m_is_hedge; long m_chart_id; int m_trade_event_code; ENUM_TRADE_EVENT m_trade_event; CEvent m_event_instance; MqlTick m_tick;

Initialisieren der Tickstruktur im Klassenkonstruktor:

CEventsCollection::CEventsCollection( void ) : m_trade_event(TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT),m_trade_event_code(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_NO_EVENT) { this .m_list_events.Clear(); this .m_list_events.Sort(SORT_BY_EVENT_TIME_EVENT); this .m_list_events.Type(COLLECTION_EVENTS_ID); this .m_is_hedge= bool (:: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE )== ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING ); this .m_chart_id=:: ChartID (); :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_tick); }

Im siebten Teil der Bibliotheksbeschreibung haben wir eine überladene Methode zum Erstellen eines neuen Ereignisses entwickelt. Jetzt haben wir zwei davon — die Methode zum Erstellen von Ereignissen beim Ändern der Anzahl der Orders und Positionen auf dem Konto und die Methode zum Erstellen eines neuen Ereignisses beim Ändern einer bereits bestehenden Order oder Position.

Die zweite Methode sollte verbessert werden, so dass sie in der Lage ist, Order- und Positionsänderungsereignisse zu verfolgen (im siebten Teil verarbeitet die Methode nur ein StopLimit-Orderaktivierungsereignis).

Fügen wir die Codezeilen hinzu, die ein Modifikationsereignis für Orders/Positionen behandeln und Speichern von Eigenschaften für Orders/Positionen vor der Modifikation:

void CEventsCollection::CreateNewEvent(COrderControl* order) { if (!::SymbolInfoTick(order.Symbol(), this .m_tick)) { Print(DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось получить текущие цены по символу события " , "Failed to get current prices by event symbol " ),order.Symbol()); return ; } CEvent* event =NULL; if (order.GetChangeType()==CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_TYPE) { this .m_trade_event_code=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_PLASED; event = new CEventOrderPlased( this .m_trade_event_code,order.Ticket()); } else { if (order.GetChangeType()==CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_PRICE) this .m_trade_event_code=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_MODIFY+TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PRICE; else if (order.GetChangeType()==CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_PRICE_STOP_LOSS) this .m_trade_event_code=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_MODIFY+TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PRICE+TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_SL; else if (order.GetChangeType()==CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_PRICE_TAKE_PROFIT) this .m_trade_event_code=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_MODIFY+TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PRICE+TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_TP; else if (order.GetChangeType()==CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_PRICE_STOP_LOSS_TAKE_PROFIT) this .m_trade_event_code=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_MODIFY+TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PRICE+TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_SL+TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_TP; else if (order.GetChangeType()==CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_STOP_LOSS) this .m_trade_event_code=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_MODIFY+TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_SL; else if (order.GetChangeType()==CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_TAKE_PROFIT) this .m_trade_event_code=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_MODIFY+TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_TP; else if (order.GetChangeType()==CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_STOP_LOSS_TAKE_PROFIT) this .m_trade_event_code=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_MODIFY+TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_SL+TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_TP; else if (order.GetChangeType()==CHANGE_TYPE_POSITION_STOP_LOSS) this .m_trade_event_code=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_POSITION_MODIFY+TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_SL; else if (order.GetChangeType()==CHANGE_TYPE_POSITION_TAKE_PROFIT) this .m_trade_event_code=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_POSITION_MODIFY+TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_TP; else if (order.GetChangeType()==CHANGE_TYPE_POSITION_STOP_LOSS_TAKE_PROFIT) this .m_trade_event_code=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_POSITION_MODIFY+TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_SL+TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_TP; event = new CEventModify( this .m_trade_event_code,order.Ticket()); } if ( event !=NULL) { event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_EVENT,order.Time()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_REASON_EVENT,EVENT_REASON_STOPLIMIT_TRIGGERED); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT,PositionTypeByOrderType((ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)order.TypeOrderPrev())); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_DEAL_EVENT,order.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_EVENT,order.TypeOrder()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_EVENT,order.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_POSITION,order.TypeOrder()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_POSITION,order.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_ID,order.PositionID()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID, 0 ); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_BY_ID, 0 ); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORD_POS_BEFORE,order.TypeOrderPrev()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORD_POS_BEFORE,order.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORD_POS_CURRENT,order.TypeOrder()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORD_POS_CURRENT,order.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_OPEN_BEFORE,order.PricePrev()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_SL_BEFORE,order.StopLossPrev()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_TP_BEFORE,order.TakeProfitPrev()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_EVENT_ASK, this .m_tick.ask); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_EVENT_BID, this .m_tick.bid); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_ORDER,order.Magic()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_ORDER_POSITION,order.TimePrev()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_EVENT,order.PricePrev()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_OPEN,order.Price()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE,order.Price()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_SL,order.StopLoss()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_TP,order.TakeProfit()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_INITIAL,order.Volume()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_EXECUTED, 0 ); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_CURRENT,order.Volume()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_POSITION_EXECUTED, 0 ); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PROFIT, 0 ); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL,order.Symbol()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL_BY_ID,order.Symbol()); event .SetChartID( this .m_chart_id); event .SetTypeEvent(); if (! this .IsPresentEventInList( event )) { this .m_list_events.InsertSort( event ); event .SendEvent(); this .m_trade_event= event .TradeEvent(); } else { ::Print(DFUN_ERR_LINE,TextByLanguage( "Такое событие уже есть в списке" , "This event already in the list." )); delete event ; } } }

Die Handhabung von Bedingungen verschiedener Modifikationsarten ist relativ einfach und wird in den Codekommentaren beschrieben. Abhängig von der Art der Order-/Positionsänderung wird der Ereigniscode mit Hilfe einer Reihe von Flags erstellt. Der Code wird beim Anlegen eines neuen Modifikationsereignisses an den Klassenkonstruktor CEventModify gesendet.

Die farbig markierten Codeblöcke zum Speichern neuer Order-/Positionseigenschaften werden allen Methoden zum Speichern der Klassenpositions-/Ordereigenschaften hinzugefügt. Wir werden hier nicht auf sie eingehen, da ihre Codezeichenketten identisch sind. Sie finden sie in den untenstehenden angehängten Dateien.

Jetzt ist alles bereit, um Ereignisse zur Änderung bestehender Aufträge und Positionen zu testen.



Testen der Änderung von Orders und Positionen

Um den Test durchzuführen, müssen wir den bestehenden Satz der Test-EA-Schaltflächen aus dem siebten Artikel ergänzen.

Fügen wir noch drei weitere Schaltflächen hinzu, inklusive der Aktionen beim Drücken: StopLoss setzen, TakeProfit setzen und Trailing aller.

Die ersten beiden Schaltflächen setzen StopLoss und TakeProfit für alle Orders und Positionen, die keinen haben, während die dritte Schaltfläche zwei Zustände hat — Aktiviert/deaktiviert, d.h. beim Drücken bleibt die Schaltfläche gedrückt und die beiden Trailing-Funktionen beginnen zu arbeiten. Infolgedessen beginnt der EA mit dem Trailing-Stop aller Positionen und bewegt alle aktiven Pending-Orders, während er dem Preis folgt. Durch erneutes Drücken der Taste wird für beide das Trailing deaktiviert.

Nehmen wir TestDoEasyPart07.mq5 EA von \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part07 und speichern wir ihn im neuen Ordner \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part08 unter dem Namen TestDoEasyPart08.mq5.

Wir fügen drei neue Konstanten zur Enumeration der Schaltflächen hinzu und ändere die Gesamtzahl der Schaltflächen von 17 auf 20 in der entsprechenden Makrosubstitution:

enum ENUM_BUTTONS { BUTT_BUY, BUTT_BUY_LIMIT, BUTT_BUY_STOP, BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT, BUTT_CLOSE_BUY, BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2, BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL, BUTT_SELL, BUTT_SELL_LIMIT, BUTT_SELL_STOP, BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT, BUTT_CLOSE_SELL, BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2, BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY, BUTT_DELETE_PENDING, BUTT_CLOSE_ALL, BUTT_PROFIT_WITHDRAWAL, BUTT_SET_STOP_LOSS, BUTT_SET_TAKE_PROFIT, BUTT_TRAILING_ALL }; #define TOTAL_BUTT ( 20 )

Fügen wir noch die Variablen hinzu, um den Abstand des StopLoss vom Preis, die Schrittweite der Trailing-Stops, die Anzahl der Profitpunkte anzugeben, um mit dem Trailing zu beginnen, sowie StopLoss und TakeProfit in Punkten, die durch Anklicken der entsprechenden Schaltflächen (die Parameter InpStopLoss und InpTakeProfit werden verwendet, um die Stopps unmittelbar nach dem Öffnen/Platzieren einer Pending-Order einzustellen) zu den Eingaben.

Fügen wir die notwendigen Variablen zum Speichern der Werte neu hinzugefügter Eingaben und die Flag-Variable hinzu, die die Aktivität von Trailing-Funktion anzeigt, um die Liste der globalen Variablen zu erhalten:



input ulong InpMagic = 123 ; input double InpLots = 0.1 ; input uint InpStopLoss = 50 ; input uint InpTakeProfit = 50 ; input uint InpDistance = 50 ; input uint InpDistanceSL = 50 ; input uint InpSlippage = 0 ; input double InpWithdrawal = 10 ; input uint InpButtShiftX = 40 ; input uint InpButtShiftY = 10 ; input uint InpTrailingStop = 50 ; input uint InpTrailingStep = 20 ; input uint InpTrailingStart = 0 ; input uint InpStopLossModify = 20 ; input uint InpTakeProfitModify = 60 ; CEngine engine; CTrade trade; SDataButt butt_data[TOTAL_BUTT]; string prefix; double lot; double withdrawal=(InpWithdrawal< 0.1 ? 0.1 : InpWithdrawal); ulong magic_number; uint stoploss; uint takeprofit; uint distance_pending; uint distance_stoplimit; uint slippage; bool trailing_on; double trailing_stop; double trailing_step; uint trailing_start; uint stoploss_to_modify; uint takeprofit_to_modify;

Da es sich um einen Test-EA handelt, wird die Programmoperation beim Debuggen der Bibliothek oft mit einem kritischen Fehler abgeschlossen. In diesen Fällen bleiben alle grafischen Objekte (Schaltflächen) auf dem Chart erhalten. Nachdem der Fehler behoben und der EA neu gestartet wurde, kann er die Tasten nicht mehr neu zeichnen. Er muss erneut gestartet werden, damit er zuerst die vorhandenen Schaltflächen aus dem Chart durch die Funktion OnDeinit() entfernen kann, damit er beim nächsten Start alle Schaltflächen eines leeren Charts neu zeichnen kann.

Fügen wir das Prüfen des Vorhandenseins der Schaltflächen auf dem Chart zu OnInit() hinzu, setzen die Werte für die Variablen der Trailing-Funktionen und die Stopps, checken das Aktivitätsflag der Schaltfläche für das Trailing und aktivieren die Schaltfläche, wenn das Flag nach dem Plotten aller Schaltflächen gesetzt ist.



int OnInit () { if (IsPresentObects(prefix)) ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 ,prefix); prefix= MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME )+ "_" ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<TOTAL_BUTT;i++) { butt_data[i].name=prefix+ EnumToString ((ENUM_BUTTONS)i); butt_data[i].text=EnumToButtText((ENUM_BUTTONS)i); } lot=NormalizeLot( Symbol (), fmax (InpLots,MinimumLots( Symbol ())* 2.0 )); magic_number=InpMagic; stoploss=InpStopLoss; takeprofit=InpTakeProfit; distance_pending=InpDistance; distance_stoplimit=InpDistanceSL; slippage=InpSlippage; trailing_stop=InpTrailingStop* Point (); trailing_step=InpTrailingStep* Point (); trailing_start=InpTrailingStart; stoploss_to_modify=InpStopLossModify; takeprofit_to_modify=InpTakeProfitModify; if (!CreateButtons(InpButtShiftX,InpButtShiftY)) return INIT_FAILED ; ButtonState(butt_data[TOTAL_BUTT- 1 ].name,trailing_on); trade.SetDeviationInPoints(slippage); trade.SetExpertMagicNumber(magic_number); trade.SetTypeFillingBySymbol( Symbol ()); trade.SetMarginMode(); trade.LogLevel(LOG_LEVEL_NO); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

Schreiben wir die Funktion, um das Vorhandensein eines grafischen Objekts mit dem angegebenen Präfix auf dem Chart und die Funktion zum Verfolgen des Status der Schaltflächen zu definieren. Für mehr Komfort beim Lesen des Codes werden wir das Verfolgen aus der Funktion OnTick() des EA in eine separate Funktion verschieben:



bool IsPresentObects( const string object_prefix) { for ( int i= ObjectsTotal ( 0 )- 1 ;i>= 0 ;i--) if ( StringFind ( ObjectName ( 0 ,i, 0 ),object_prefix)> WRONG_VALUE ) return true ; return false ; } void PressButtonsControl( void ) { int total= ObjectsTotal ( 0 ); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { string obj_name= ObjectName ( 0 ,i); if ( StringFind (obj_name,prefix+ "BUTT_" )< 0 ) continue ; PressButtonEvents(obj_name); } }

Ändern wir die Funktion zum Setzen des Objektstatus der Schaltfläche:

void ButtonState( const string name, const bool state) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_STATE ,state); if (name==butt_data[TOTAL_BUTT- 1 ].name) { if (state) ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , C'220,255,240' ); else ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , C'240,240,240' ); } }

Hier:

Setzen des Status der Schaltfläche (aktiviert/deaktiviert),

wenn dies die allerletzte Schaltfläche ist und

wenn sie "aktiviert" ist, ändern wir die Hintergrundfarbe der Schaltfläche,

andernfalls, setzen wir die Hintergrundfarbe auf den Status "deaktiviert" zurück.



Da wir drei neue Schaltflächen haben, fügen wir die Namen der neuen Schaltflächenobjekte entsprechend der Funktion hinzu:



string EnumToButtText( const ENUM_BUTTONS member) { string txt= StringSubstr ( EnumToString (member), 5 ); StringToLower (txt); StringReplace (txt, "set_take_profit" , "Set TakeProfit" ); StringReplace (txt, "set_stop_loss" , "Set StopLoss" ); StringReplace (txt, "trailing_all" , "Trailing All" ); StringReplace (txt, "buy" , "Buy" ); StringReplace (txt, "sell" , "Sell" ); StringReplace (txt, "_limit" , " Limit" ); StringReplace (txt, "_stop" , " Stop" ); StringReplace (txt, "close_" , "Close " ); StringReplace (txt, "2" , " 1/2" ); StringReplace (txt, "_by_" , " by " ); StringReplace (txt, "profit_" , "Profit " ); StringReplace (txt, "delete_" , "Delete " ); return txt; }

Jetzt müssen wir das Drücken der drei neuen Tasten erfassen. Um dies zu erreichen, fügen wir die folgenden Zeilen am Ende der Tastendruck-Handhabungsfunktion PressButtonEvents() hinzu (nach dem Codeblock, der das Drücken der Schaltfläche für die Auszahlung handhabt):

if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_PROFIT_WITHDRAWAL)) { if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) { TesterWithdrawal (withdrawal); } } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SET_STOP_LOSS)) { SetStopLoss(); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SET_TAKE_PROFIT)) { SetTakeProfit(); } Sleep ( 100 ); if (button!= EnumToString (BUTT_TRAILING_ALL)) ButtonState(button_name, false ); else { ButtonState(button_name, true ); trailing_on= true ; } ChartRedraw (); } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_TRAILING_ALL)) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); trailing_on= false ; ChartRedraw (); } }

Wie wir sehen können, werden hier die beiden neuen Funktionen aufgerufen: SetStopLoss() und SetTakeProfit(). Damit können die entsprechenden Order- und Positionspreise einstellen:

void SetStopLoss( void ) { if (stoploss_to_modify== 0 ) return ; CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SL, 0 ,EQUAL); if (list== NULL ) return ; int total=list.Total(); for ( int i=total- 1 ;i>= 0 ;i--) { COrder* position=list.At(i); if (position== NULL ) continue ; double sl=CorrectStopLoss(position. Symbol (),position.TypeByDirection(), 0 ,stoploss_to_modify); trade.PositionModify(position.Ticket(),sl,position.TakeProfit()); } list=engine.GetListMarketPendings(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SL, 0 ,EQUAL); if (list== NULL ) return ; total=list.Total(); for ( int i=total- 1 ;i>= 0 ;i--) { COrder* order=list.At(i); if (order== NULL ) continue ; double sl=CorrectStopLoss(order. Symbol (),( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE )order.TypeOrder(),order.PriceOpen(),stoploss_to_modify); trade.OrderModify(order.Ticket(),order.PriceOpen(),sl,order.TakeProfit(),trade.RequestTypeTime(),trade.RequestExpiration(),order.PriceStopLimit()); } } void SetTakeProfit( void ) { if (takeprofit_to_modify== 0 ) return ; CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TP, 0 ,EQUAL); if (list== NULL ) return ; int total=list.Total(); for ( int i=total- 1 ;i>= 0 ;i--) { COrder* position=list.At(i); if (position== NULL ) continue ; double tp=CorrectTakeProfit (position. Symbol (),position.TypeByDirection(), 0 ,takeprofit_to_modify); trade.PositionModify (position.Ticket(),position.StopLoss(), tp ); } list=engine.GetListMarketPendings(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TP, 0 ,EQUAL); if (list== NULL ) return ; total=list.Total(); for ( int i=total- 1 ;i>= 0 ;i--) { COrder* order=list.At(i); if (order== NULL ) continue ; double tp=CorrectTakeProfit(order. Symbol (),( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE )order.TypeOrder(),order.PriceOpen(),takeprofit_to_modify); trade.OrderModify(order.Ticket(),order.PriceOpen(),order.StopLoss(),tp,trade.RequestTypeTime(),trade.RequestExpiration(),order.PriceStopLimit()); } }

Die Funktionen sind recht einfach. Werfen wir einen Blick auf die Platzierung von TakeProfit für alle Aufträge und Positionen, die noch keinen haben:



Zuerst überprüfen wir, ob die StopLoss in Punkten gesetzt werden sollen. Wenn der Wert Null ist, kehren wir sofort zurück, da hier nichts zu ändern ist.

Als nächstes erhalten wir die Liste ausschließlich der aktiven Marktpositionen und sortieren sie nach TakeProfit gleich Null, da die Position keinen TakeProfit haben.

Als nächstes verwenden wir eine Schleife über die endgültige Liste, um die Positionen zu erhalten, wir berechnen für jede mit Hilfe der Servicefunktion, die wir im vierten Teil der Bibliotheksbeschreibung beschrieben haben, und senden sie an die Methode der Positionsänderungen der Standardbibliothek CTrade-Klasse.

Um TakeProfit der Orders einzustellen, erhalten wir die Liste der aktiven Pending-Orders und führen die oben beschriebenen Aktionen durch.

Jetzt müssen wir nur noch die Funktionen zum Trailing der Stopps der Positionen und die Preise der Platzierten Orders schreiben:

void TrailingPositions( void ) { MqlTick tick; if (! SymbolInfoTick ( Symbol (),tick)) return ; double stop_level=StopLevel( Symbol (), 2 )* Point (); CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); CArrayObj* list_buy=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_BUY ,EQUAL); list_buy.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index_buy=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_buy,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if (index_buy> WRONG_VALUE ) { COrder* buy=list_buy.At(index_buy); if (buy!= NULL ) { double sl= NormalizeDouble (tick.bid-trailing_stop, Digits ()); if (tick.bid-stop_level>sl) { if (buy.StopLoss()+trailing_step<sl) { if (trailing_start== 0 || buy.ProfitInPoints()>( int )trailing_start) trade.PositionModify(buy.Ticket(),sl,buy.TakeProfit()); } } } } CArrayObj* list_sell=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_SELL ,EQUAL); list_sell.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index_sell=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_sell,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if (index_sell> WRONG_VALUE ) { COrder* sell=list_sell.At(index_sell); if (sell!= NULL ) { double sl= NormalizeDouble (tick.ask+trailing_stop, Digits ()); if (tick.ask+stop_level<sl) { if (sell.StopLoss()-trailing_step>sl || sell.StopLoss()== 0 ) { if (trailing_start== 0 || sell.ProfitInPoints()>( int )trailing_start) trade.PositionModify(sell.Ticket(),sl,sell.TakeProfit()); } } } } } void TrailingOrders( void ) { MqlTick tick; if (! SymbolInfoTick ( Symbol (),tick)) return ; double stop_level=StopLevel( Symbol (), 2 )* Point (); CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPendings(); CArrayObj* list_buy=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_DIRECTION, ORDER_TYPE_BUY ,EQUAL); list_buy.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_PT); int index_buy=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_buy,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_PT); if (index_buy> WRONG_VALUE ) { COrder* buy=list_buy.At(index_buy); if (buy!= NULL ) { if (buy.TypeOrder()== ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT ) { double price= NormalizeDouble (tick.ask-trailing_stop, Digits ()); double sl=(buy.StopLoss()> 0 ? NormalizeDouble (price-(buy.PriceOpen()-buy.StopLoss()), Digits ()) : 0 ); double tp=(buy.TakeProfit()> 0 ? NormalizeDouble (price+(buy.TakeProfit()-buy.PriceOpen()), Digits ()) : 0 ); if (price<tick.ask-stop_level) { if (price>buy.PriceOpen()+trailing_step) { trade.OrderModify(buy.Ticket(),price,sl,tp,trade.RequestTypeTime(),trade.RequestExpiration(),buy.PriceStopLimit()); } } } else { double price= NormalizeDouble (tick.ask+trailing_stop, Digits ()); double sl=(buy.StopLoss()> 0 ? NormalizeDouble (price-(buy.PriceOpen()-buy.StopLoss()), Digits ()) : 0 ); double tp=(buy.TakeProfit()> 0 ? NormalizeDouble (price+(buy.TakeProfit()-buy.PriceOpen()), Digits ()) : 0 ); if (price>tick.ask+stop_level) { if (price<buy.PriceOpen()-trailing_step) { trade.OrderModify(buy.Ticket(),price,sl,tp,trade.RequestTypeTime(),trade.RequestExpiration(),(buy.PriceStopLimit()> 0 ? price-distance_stoplimit* Point () : 0 )); } } } } } CArrayObj* list_sell=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_DIRECTION, ORDER_TYPE_SELL ,EQUAL); list_sell.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_PT); int index_sell=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_sell,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_PT); if (index_sell> WRONG_VALUE ) { COrder* sell=list_sell.At(index_sell); if (sell!= NULL ) { if (sell.TypeOrder()== ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT ) { double price= NormalizeDouble (tick.bid+trailing_stop, Digits ()); double sl=(sell.StopLoss()> 0 ? NormalizeDouble (price+(sell.StopLoss()-sell.PriceOpen()), Digits ()) : 0 ); double tp=(sell.TakeProfit()> 0 ? NormalizeDouble (price-(sell.PriceOpen()-sell.TakeProfit()), Digits ()) : 0 ); if (price>tick.bid+stop_level) { if (price<sell.PriceOpen()-trailing_step) { trade.OrderModify(sell.Ticket(),price,sl,tp,trade.RequestTypeTime(),trade.RequestExpiration(),sell.PriceStopLimit()); } } } else { double price= NormalizeDouble (tick.bid-trailing_stop, Digits ()); double sl=(sell.StopLoss()> 0 ? NormalizeDouble (price+(sell.StopLoss()-sell.PriceOpen()), Digits ()) : 0 ); double tp=(sell.TakeProfit()> 0 ? NormalizeDouble (price-(sell.PriceOpen()-sell.TakeProfit()), Digits ()) : 0 ); if (price<tick.bid-stop_level) { if (price>sell.PriceOpen()+trailing_step) { trade.OrderModify(sell.Ticket(),price,sl,tp,trade.RequestTypeTime(),trade.RequestExpiration(),(sell.PriceStopLimit()> 0 ? price+distance_stoplimit* Point () : 0 )); } } } } } }

Die Funktionen enthalten nichts Neues. Alle notwendigen Aktionen werden direkt in den Codekommentaren beschrieben. Ich glaube, Sie werden den Code ohne große Schwierigkeiten selbst studieren können.

Da wir nun drei weitere Schaltflächen haben, wurde die Berechnung der Koordinaten der Schaltflächen in der Funktion zur Erstellung von Schaltflächen angepasst (siehe endgültige Liste).

Aufrufen aller Trailing-Funktionen in OnTick():

void OnTick () { static ENUM_TRADE_EVENT last_event= WRONG_VALUE ; if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) { engine. OnTimer (); PressButtonsControl(); } if (engine.LastTradeEvent()!=last_event) { last_event=engine.LastTradeEvent(); } if (trailing_on) { TrailingPositions(); TrailingOrders(); } }

Der vollständige Code des Tests-EAs:

#property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/de/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include <DoEasy\Engine.mqh> #include <Trade\Trade.mqh> enum ENUM_BUTTONS { BUTT_BUY, BUTT_BUY_LIMIT, BUTT_BUY_STOP, BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT, BUTT_CLOSE_BUY, BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2, BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL, BUTT_SELL, BUTT_SELL_LIMIT, BUTT_SELL_STOP, BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT, BUTT_CLOSE_SELL, BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2, BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY, BUTT_DELETE_PENDING, BUTT_CLOSE_ALL, BUTT_PROFIT_WITHDRAWAL, BUTT_SET_STOP_LOSS, BUTT_SET_TAKE_PROFIT, BUTT_TRAILING_ALL }; #define TOTAL_BUTT ( 20 ) struct SDataButt { string name; string text; }; input ulong InpMagic = 123 ; input double InpLots = 0.1 ; input uint InpStopLoss = 50 ; input uint InpTakeProfit = 50 ; input uint InpDistance = 50 ; input uint InpDistanceSL = 50 ; input uint InpSlippage = 0 ; input double InpWithdrawal = 10 ; input uint InpButtShiftX = 40 ; input uint InpButtShiftY = 10 ; input uint InpTrailingStop = 50 ; input uint InpTrailingStep = 20 ; input uint InpTrailingStart = 0 ; input uint InpStopLossModify = 20 ; input uint InpTakeProfitModify = 60 ; CEngine engine; CTrade trade; SDataButt butt_data[TOTAL_BUTT]; string prefix; double lot; double withdrawal=(InpWithdrawal< 0.1 ? 0.1 : InpWithdrawal); ulong magic_number; uint stoploss; uint takeprofit; uint distance_pending; uint distance_stoplimit; uint slippage; bool trailing_on; double trailing_stop; double trailing_step; uint trailing_start; uint stoploss_to_modify; uint takeprofit_to_modify; int OnInit () { if (IsPresentObects(prefix)) ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 ,prefix); prefix= MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME )+ "_" ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<TOTAL_BUTT;i++) { butt_data[i].name=prefix+ EnumToString ((ENUM_BUTTONS)i); butt_data[i].text=EnumToButtText((ENUM_BUTTONS)i); } lot=NormalizeLot( Symbol (), fmax (InpLots,MinimumLots( Symbol ())* 2.0 )); magic_number=InpMagic; stoploss=InpStopLoss; takeprofit=InpTakeProfit; distance_pending=InpDistance; distance_stoplimit=InpDistanceSL; slippage=InpSlippage; trailing_stop=InpTrailingStop* Point (); trailing_step=InpTrailingStep* Point (); trailing_start=InpTrailingStart; stoploss_to_modify=InpStopLossModify; takeprofit_to_modify=InpTakeProfitModify; if (!CreateButtons(InpButtShiftX,InpButtShiftY)) return INIT_FAILED ; ButtonState(butt_data[TOTAL_BUTT- 1 ].name,trailing_on); trade.SetDeviationInPoints(slippage); trade.SetExpertMagicNumber(magic_number); trade.SetTypeFillingBySymbol( Symbol ()); trade.SetMarginMode(); trade.LogLevel(LOG_LEVEL_NO); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 ,prefix); Comment ( "" ); } void OnTick () { static ENUM_TRADE_EVENT last_event= WRONG_VALUE ; if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) { engine. OnTimer (); PressButtonsControl(); } if (engine.LastTradeEvent()!=last_event) { last_event=engine.LastTradeEvent(); } if (trailing_on) { TrailingPositions(); TrailingOrders(); } } void OnTimer () { if (! MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) engine. OnTimer (); } void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) return ; if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK && StringFind (sparam, "BUTT_" )> 0 ) { PressButtonEvents(sparam); } if (id>= CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ) { ushort event= ushort (id- CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ); Print (DFUN, "id=" ,id, ", event=" , EnumToString ((ENUM_TRADE_EVENT)event), ", lparam=" ,lparam, ", dparam=" , DoubleToString (dparam, Digits ()), ", sparam=" ,sparam); } } bool IsPresentObects( const string object_prefix) { for ( int i= ObjectsTotal ( 0 )- 1 ;i>= 0 ;i--) if ( StringFind ( ObjectName ( 0 ,i, 0 ),object_prefix)> WRONG_VALUE ) return true ; return false ; } void PressButtonsControl( void ) { int total= ObjectsTotal ( 0 ); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { string obj_name= ObjectName ( 0 ,i); if ( StringFind (obj_name,prefix+ "BUTT_" )< 0 ) continue ; PressButtonEvents(obj_name); } } bool CreateButtons( const int shift_x= 30 , const int shift_y= 0 ) { int h= 18 ,w= 84 ,offset= 2 ; int cx=offset+shift_x,cy=offset+shift_y+(h+ 1 )*(TOTAL_BUTT/ 2 )+ 3 *h+ 1 ; int x=cx,y=cy; int shift= 0 ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<TOTAL_BUTT;i++) { x=x+(i== 7 ? w+ 2 : 0 ); if (i==TOTAL_BUTT- 6 ) x=cx; y=(cy-(i-(i> 6 ? 7 : 0 ))*(h+ 1 )); if (!ButtonCreate(butt_data[i].name,x,y,(i<TOTAL_BUTT- 6 ? w : w* 2 + 2 ),h,butt_data[i].text,(i< 4 ? clrGreen : i> 6 && i< 11 ? clrRed : clrBlue ))) { Alert (TextByLanguage( "Не удалось создать кнопку \"" , "Could not create button \"" ),butt_data[i].text); return false ; } } ChartRedraw ( 0 ); return true ; } bool ButtonCreate( const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const string text, const color clr, const string font= "Calibri" , const int font_size= 8 ) { if ( ObjectFind ( 0 ,name)< 0 ) { if (! ObjectCreate ( 0 ,name, OBJ_BUTTON , 0 , 0 , 0 )) { Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "не удалось создать кнопку! Код ошибки=" , "Could not create button! Error code=" ), GetLastError ()); return false ; } ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_HIDDEN , true ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ,x); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ,y); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_XSIZE ,w); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_YSIZE ,h); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_CORNER , CORNER_LEFT_LOWER ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_ANCHOR , ANCHOR_LEFT_LOWER ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE ,font_size); ObjectSetString ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_FONT ,font); ObjectSetString ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_TEXT ,text); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_COLOR ,clr); ObjectSetString ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_TOOLTIP , "

" ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR , clrGray ); return true ; } return false ; } bool ButtonState( const string name) { return ( bool ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_STATE ); } void ButtonState( const string name, const bool state) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_STATE ,state); if (name==butt_data[TOTAL_BUTT- 1 ].name) { if (state) ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , C'220,255,240' ); else ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , C'240,240,240' ); } } string EnumToButtText( const ENUM_BUTTONS member) { string txt= StringSubstr ( EnumToString (member), 5 ); StringToLower (txt); StringReplace (txt, "set_take_profit" , "Set TakeProfit" ); StringReplace (txt, "set_stop_loss" , "Set StopLoss" ); StringReplace (txt, "trailing_all" , "Trailing All" ); StringReplace (txt, "buy" , "Buy" ); StringReplace (txt, "sell" , "Sell" ); StringReplace (txt, "_limit" , " Limit" ); StringReplace (txt, "_stop" , " Stop" ); StringReplace (txt, "close_" , "Close " ); StringReplace (txt, "2" , " 1/2" ); StringReplace (txt, "_by_" , " by " ); StringReplace (txt, "profit_" , "Profit " ); StringReplace (txt, "delete_" , "Delete " ); return txt; } void PressButtonEvents( const string button_name) { string button= StringSubstr (button_name, StringLen (prefix)); if (ButtonState(button_name)) { if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY)) { double sl=CorrectStopLoss( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY , 0 ,stoploss); double tp=CorrectTakeProfit( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY , 0 ,takeprofit); trade.Buy(NormalizeLot( Symbol (),lot), Symbol (), 0 ,sl,tp); } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_LIMIT)) { double price_set=CorrectPricePending( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT ,distance_pending); double sl=CorrectStopLoss( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT ,price_set,stoploss); double tp=CorrectTakeProfit( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT ,price_set,takeprofit); trade.BuyLimit(lot,price_set, Symbol (),sl,tp); } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP)) { double price_set=CorrectPricePending( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP ,distance_pending); double sl=CorrectStopLoss( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP ,price_set,stoploss); double tp=CorrectTakeProfit( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP ,price_set,takeprofit); trade.BuyStop(lot,price_set, Symbol (),sl,tp); } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT)) { double price_set_stop=CorrectPricePending( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP ,distance_pending); double price_set_limit=CorrectPricePending( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT ,distance_stoplimit,price_set_stop); double sl=CorrectStopLoss( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP ,price_set_limit,stoploss); double tp=CorrectTakeProfit( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP ,price_set_limit,takeprofit); trade.OrderOpen( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT ,lot,price_set_limit,price_set_stop,sl,tp); } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL)) { double sl=CorrectStopLoss( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_SELL , 0 ,stoploss); double tp=CorrectTakeProfit( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_SELL , 0 ,takeprofit); trade.Sell(lot, Symbol (), 0 ,sl,tp); } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_LIMIT)) { double price_set=CorrectPricePending( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT ,distance_pending); double sl=CorrectStopLoss( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT ,price_set,stoploss); double tp=CorrectTakeProfit( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT ,price_set,takeprofit); trade.SellLimit(lot,price_set, Symbol (),sl,tp); } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP)) { double price_set=CorrectPricePending( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ,distance_pending); double sl=CorrectStopLoss( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ,price_set,stoploss); double tp=CorrectTakeProfit( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ,price_set,takeprofit); trade.SellStop(lot,price_set, Symbol (),sl,tp); } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT)) { double price_set_stop=CorrectPricePending( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ,distance_pending); double price_set_limit=CorrectPricePending( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT ,distance_stoplimit,price_set_stop); double sl=CorrectStopLoss( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ,price_set_limit,stoploss); double tp=CorrectTakeProfit( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ,price_set_limit,takeprofit); trade.OrderOpen( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT ,lot,price_set_limit,price_set_stop,sl,tp); } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY)) { CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_BUY ,EQUAL); list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) { COrder* position=list.At(index); if (position!= NULL ) { trade.PositionClose(position.Ticket()); } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2)) { CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_BUY ,EQUAL); list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) { COrder* position=list.At(index); if (position!= NULL ) { if (engine.IsHedge()) trade.PositionClosePartial(position.Ticket(),NormalizeLot(position. Symbol (),position.Volume()/ 2.0 )); else trade.Sell(NormalizeLot(position. Symbol (),position.Volume()/ 2.0 )); } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL)) { CArrayObj* list_buy=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list_buy=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list_buy,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_BUY ,EQUAL); list_buy.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index_buy=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_buy,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); CArrayObj* list_sell=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list_sell=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list_sell,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_SELL ,EQUAL); list_sell.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index_sell=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_sell,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if (index_buy> WRONG_VALUE && index_sell> WRONG_VALUE ) { COrder* position_buy=list_buy.At(index_buy); COrder* position_sell=list_sell.At(index_sell); if (position_buy!= NULL && position_sell!= NULL ) { trade.PositionCloseBy(position_buy.Ticket(),position_sell.Ticket()); } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL)) { CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_SELL ,EQUAL); list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) { COrder* position=list.At(index); if (position!= NULL ) { trade.PositionClose(position.Ticket()); } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2)) { CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_SELL ,EQUAL); list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) { COrder* position=list.At(index); if (position!= NULL ) { if (engine.IsHedge()) trade.PositionClosePartial(position.Ticket(),NormalizeLot(position. Symbol (),position.Volume()/ 2.0 )); else trade.Buy(NormalizeLot(position. Symbol (),position.Volume()/ 2.0 )); } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY)) { CArrayObj* list_sell=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list_sell=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list_sell,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_SELL ,EQUAL); list_sell.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index_sell=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_sell,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); CArrayObj* list_buy=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list_buy=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list_buy,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_BUY ,EQUAL); list_buy.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index_buy=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_buy,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if (index_sell> WRONG_VALUE && index_buy> WRONG_VALUE ) { COrder* position_sell=list_sell.At(index_sell); COrder* position_buy=list_buy.At(index_buy); if (position_sell!= NULL && position_buy!= NULL ) { trade.PositionCloseBy(position_sell.Ticket(),position_buy.Ticket()); } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_ALL)) { CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); if (list!= NULL ) { list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int total=list.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { COrder* position=list.At(i); if (position== NULL ) continue ; trade.PositionClose(position.Ticket()); } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_DELETE_PENDING)) { CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPendings(); if (list!= NULL ) { list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN_MSC); int total=list.Total(); for ( int i=total- 1 ;i>= 0 ;i--) { COrder* order=list.At(i); if (order== NULL ) continue ; trade.OrderDelete(order.Ticket()); } } } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_PROFIT_WITHDRAWAL)) { if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) { TesterWithdrawal (withdrawal); } } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SET_STOP_LOSS)) { SetStopLoss(); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SET_TAKE_PROFIT)) { SetTakeProfit(); } Sleep ( 100 ); if (button!= EnumToString (BUTT_TRAILING_ALL)) ButtonState(button_name, false ); else { ButtonState(button_name, true ); trailing_on= true ; } ChartRedraw (); } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_TRAILING_ALL)) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); trailing_on= false ; ChartRedraw (); } } void SetStopLoss( void ) { if (stoploss_to_modify== 0 ) return ; CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SL, 0 ,EQUAL); if (list== NULL ) return ; int total=list.Total(); for ( int i=total- 1 ;i>= 0 ;i--) { COrder* position=list.At(i); if (position== NULL ) continue ; double sl=CorrectStopLoss(position. Symbol (),position.TypeByDirection(), 0 ,stoploss_to_modify); trade.PositionModify(position.Ticket(),sl,position.TakeProfit()); } list=engine.GetListMarketPendings(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SL, 0 ,EQUAL); if (list== NULL ) return ; total=list.Total(); for ( int i=total- 1 ;i>= 0 ;i--) { COrder* order=list.At(i); if (order== NULL ) continue ; double sl=CorrectStopLoss(order. Symbol (),( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE )order.TypeOrder(),order.PriceOpen(),stoploss_to_modify); trade.OrderModify(order.Ticket(),order.PriceOpen(),sl,order.TakeProfit(),trade.RequestTypeTime(),trade.RequestExpiration(),order.PriceStopLimit()); } } void SetTakeProfit( void ) { if (takeprofit_to_modify== 0 ) return ; CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TP, 0 ,EQUAL); if (list== NULL ) return ; int total=list.Total(); for ( int i=total- 1 ;i>= 0 ;i--) { COrder* position=list.At(i); if (position== NULL ) continue ; double tp=CorrectTakeProfit(position. Symbol (),position.TypeByDirection(), 0 ,takeprofit_to_modify); trade.PositionModify(position.Ticket(),position.StopLoss(),tp); } list=engine.GetListMarketPendings(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TP, 0 ,EQUAL); if (list== NULL ) return ; total=list.Total(); for ( int i=total- 1 ;i>= 0 ;i--) { COrder* order=list.At(i); if (order== NULL ) continue ; double tp=CorrectTakeProfit(order. Symbol (),( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE )order.TypeOrder(),order.PriceOpen(),takeprofit_to_modify); trade.OrderModify(order.Ticket(),order.PriceOpen(),order.StopLoss(),tp,trade.RequestTypeTime(),trade.RequestExpiration(),order.PriceStopLimit()); } } void TrailingPositions( void ) { MqlTick tick; if (! SymbolInfoTick ( Symbol (),tick)) return ; double stop_level=StopLevel( Symbol (), 2 )* Point (); CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); CArrayObj* list_buy=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_BUY ,EQUAL); list_buy.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index_buy=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_buy,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if (index_buy> WRONG_VALUE ) { COrder* buy=list_buy.At(index_buy); if (buy!= NULL ) { double sl= NormalizeDouble (tick.bid-trailing_stop, Digits ()); if (tick.bid-stop_level>sl) { if (buy.StopLoss()+trailing_step<sl) { if (trailing_start== 0 || buy.ProfitInPoints()>( int )trailing_start) trade.PositionModify(buy.Ticket(),sl,buy.TakeProfit()); } } } } CArrayObj* list_sell=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_SELL ,EQUAL); list_sell.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index_sell=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_sell,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if (index_sell> WRONG_VALUE ) { COrder* sell=list_sell.At(index_sell); if (sell!= NULL ) { double sl= NormalizeDouble (tick.ask+trailing_stop, Digits ()); if (tick.ask+stop_level<sl) { if (sell.StopLoss()-trailing_step>sl || sell.StopLoss()== 0 ) { if (trailing_start== 0 || sell.ProfitInPoints()>( int )trailing_start) trade.PositionModify(sell.Ticket(),sl,sell.TakeProfit()); } } } } } void TrailingOrders( void ) { MqlTick tick; if (! SymbolInfoTick ( Symbol (),tick)) return ; double stop_level=StopLevel( Symbol (), 2 )* Point (); CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPendings(); CArrayObj* list_buy=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_DIRECTION, ORDER_TYPE_BUY ,EQUAL); list_buy.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_PT); int index_buy=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_buy,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_PT); if (index_buy> WRONG_VALUE ) { COrder* buy=list_buy.At(index_buy); if (buy!= NULL ) { if (buy.TypeOrder()== ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT ) { double price= NormalizeDouble (tick.ask-trailing_stop, Digits ()); double sl=(buy.StopLoss()> 0 ? NormalizeDouble (price-(buy.PriceOpen()-buy.StopLoss()), Digits ()) : 0 ); double tp=(buy.TakeProfit()> 0 ? NormalizeDouble (price+(buy.TakeProfit()-buy.PriceOpen()), Digits ()) : 0 ); if (price<tick.ask-stop_level) { if (price>buy.PriceOpen()+trailing_step) { trade.OrderModify(buy.Ticket(),price,sl,tp,trade.RequestTypeTime(),trade.RequestExpiration(),buy.PriceStopLimit()); } } } else { double price= NormalizeDouble (tick.ask+trailing_stop, Digits ()); double sl=(buy.StopLoss()> 0 ? NormalizeDouble (price-(buy.PriceOpen()-buy.StopLoss()), Digits ()) : 0 ); double tp=(buy.TakeProfit()> 0 ? NormalizeDouble (price+(buy.TakeProfit()-buy.PriceOpen()), Digits ()) : 0 ); if (price>tick.ask+stop_level) { if (price<buy.PriceOpen()-trailing_step) { trade.OrderModify(buy.Ticket(),price,sl,tp,trade.RequestTypeTime(),trade.RequestExpiration(),(buy.PriceStopLimit()> 0 ? price-distance_stoplimit* Point () : 0 )); } } } } } CArrayObj* list_sell=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_DIRECTION, ORDER_TYPE_SELL ,EQUAL); list_sell.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_PT); int index_sell=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_sell,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_PT); if (index_sell> WRONG_VALUE ) { COrder* sell=list_sell.At(index_sell); if (sell!= NULL ) { if (sell.TypeOrder()== ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT ) { double price= NormalizeDouble (tick.bid+trailing_stop, Digits ()); double sl=(sell.StopLoss()> 0 ? NormalizeDouble (price+(sell.StopLoss()-sell.PriceOpen()), Digits ()) : 0 ); double tp=(sell.TakeProfit()> 0 ? NormalizeDouble (price-(sell.PriceOpen()-sell.TakeProfit()), Digits ()) : 0 ); if (price>tick.bid+stop_level) { if (price<sell.PriceOpen()-trailing_step) { trade.OrderModify(sell.Ticket(),price,sl,tp,trade.RequestTypeTime(),trade.RequestExpiration(),sell.PriceStopLimit()); } } } else { double price= NormalizeDouble (tick.bid-trailing_stop, Digits ()); double sl=(sell.StopLoss()> 0 ? NormalizeDouble (price+(sell.StopLoss()-sell.PriceOpen()), Digits ()) : 0 ); double tp=(sell.TakeProfit()> 0 ? NormalizeDouble (price-(sell.PriceOpen()-sell.TakeProfit()), Digits ()) : 0 ); if (price<tick.bid-stop_level) { if (price>sell.PriceOpen()+trailing_step) { trade.OrderModify(sell.Ticket(),price,sl,tp,trade.RequestTypeTime(),trade.RequestExpiration(),(sell.PriceStopLimit()> 0 ? price+distance_stoplimit* Point () : 0 )); } } } } } }

Kompilieren wir den EA.

Wir setzen die Werte von StopLoss in Punkten und TakeProfit in Punkten auf Null, um Positionen zu öffnen und Pending-Orders ohne Stopps zu platzieren. Setzen wie StopLoss für Modifikation (Punkte) und TakeProfit für Modifikation (Punkte) auf 20 und 60 (Standardwerte) — diese StopLoss und TakeProfit werden durch Drücken der Schaltflächen eingestellt.

Starten wir den EA im Tester und setzen Pending-Orders. Dann drücken wir die Tasten zum Einstellen von StopLoss und TakeProfit nacheinander. Die Preise sind eingestellt und die entsprechenden Einträge erscheinen im Journal. Als Nächstes aktivieren wir das Trailing und beobachten die Orders, während sie dem Preis folgen und die entsprechenden Einträge im Journal erscheinen. Positionen, die durch Orders ausgelöst werden, werden mit ihrem StopLoss verfolgt, und die entsprechenden Einträge erscheinen im Journal.



Netting-Konten:





Hedging-Konten:





Was kommt als Nächstes?

In den kommenden Artikeln werden wir die Bibliothek erweitern und ihre Kompatibilität mit MQL4 implementieren. Weitere spannende Dinge stehen noch bevor.

Alle Dateien der aktuellen Version der Bibliothek sind unten zusammen mit den Dateien der Test-EAs angehängt, die Sie herunterladen und testen können.

Stellen Sie Ihre Fragen, Kommentare und Vorschläge in den Kommentaren.

