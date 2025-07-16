SignalsSections
Kyaw Zan Tun

Other 2

Kyaw Zan Tun
5 reviews
Reliability
72 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2024 605%
Exness-MT5Real8
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 926
Profit Trades:
1 497 (77.72%)
Loss Trades:
429 (22.27%)
Best trade:
1 600.00 USD
Worst trade:
-1 236.25 USD
Gross Profit:
17 289.77 USD (2 927 011 pips)
Gross Loss:
-12 352.22 USD (2 042 324 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
24 (562.43 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 840.18 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
5.64%
Max deposit load:
48.02%
Latest trade:
9 hours ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
54 minutes
Recovery Factor:
2.21
Long Trades:
1 058 (54.93%)
Short Trades:
868 (45.07%)
Profit Factor:
1.40
Expected Payoff:
2.56 USD
Average Profit:
11.55 USD
Average Loss:
-28.79 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-159.63 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 457.29 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
22.74%
Annual Forecast:
275.96%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
30.15 USD
Maximal:
2 238.96 USD (41.92%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
49.72% (2 236.54 USD)
By Equity:
35.42% (1 397.04 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 1924
BTCUSD 2
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 4.9K
BTCUSD -11
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 920K
BTCUSD -35K
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 600.00 USD
Worst trade: -1 236 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +562.43 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -159.63 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real8" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real2
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 10
STARTRADERINTL-Live
0.00 × 4
FXView-Live
0.00 × 2
MonetaMarkets-Live
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real2
0.00 × 3
Alpari-MT5
0.00 × 10
Exness-MT5Real31
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real8
12.22 × 4324
Opogroup-Server1
15.63 × 24
Exness-MT5Real7
21.07 × 14
Exness-MT5Real6
21.80 × 5
RoboForex-ECN
23.19 × 32
"Other 2"  Used Fully automated EA (Expert Advisor) focused on XAUUSD (Gold) trading.


Operating on the Exness-MT5Real8 server with a 1:500 leverage

Since its inception on October 27, 2024


"To Prevent Slippages & To Make More Profit For Copiers I Changed High-Frequency Trading To Another Strategy on 24th June 2025!"


"Trading is not a guarantee — it's a game of possibilities.

Even with solid strategies and risk control, losses are inevitable.

Delays, slippage, gaps, and broker differences can lead to unexpected losses. unexpectedly.

Only start with an amount you can afford to lose, and always accept and manage your risk wisely.

Average rating:
Yao Zou
1605
Yao Zou 2025.07.16 00:56 
 

欢迎中国朋友一起跟单交流v hsudyu

cactuuzio
19
cactuuzio 2025.06.05 10:40  (modified 2025.06.05 10:43) 
 

So far it's working very well, I love the low risk and gain every month. Please stay with the current strategy so that we have confidence in low-risk, good trades.

Lockbert
200
Lockbert 2025.05.31 00:12 
 

I have been using Signal for 3 months now and it is very stable. I made a good turnover, but there was a one-time major setback during which I lost almost all the money I won, but it was only the profit and it wasn't everything and now I continue to use it and it is stable. I don't quite understand the lot size calculation in some trades, but I'm happy and enjoy using it.

Bruno Alain Jean Bernard Lebourdais
221
Bruno Alain Jean Bernard Lebourdais 2025.04.28 07:02  (modified 2025.04.28 07:08) 
 

The signal worked well for a while with around 6 to 9 trades per day of 0.01 lot and earning 1% per week. But suddenly on april 25th, the signal opened 39 losing trades of 0.01 lots and closing all of them within seconds, making lose 30% of the account.

I received no answer from the seller.

David Swann
834
David Swann 2025.04.26 10:14 
 

Lot of slippage with ICM servers. Seller does not answer questions.

2025.12.23 20:08
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.12 16:32
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.12 08:08
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.04 21:02
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.04 20:02
No swaps are charged
2025.12.04 20:02
No swaps are charged
2025.12.04 00:29
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.29 00:02
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.26 21:06
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.21 00:21
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.20 00:29
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.20 08:12
80% of growth achieved within 20 days. This comprises 4.55% of days out of 440 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.17 06:11
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.16 19:41
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.16 07:27
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.13 14:42
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.28 11:57
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.27 11:18
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.20 13:09
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.19 07:33
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
