Indicators: 2 Moving Averages with Bollinger Bands

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2 Moving Averages with Bollinger Bands:

"2 Moving Averages with Bollinger Bands" is a custom MT5 indicator that combines two configurable moving averages and optional Bollinger Bands. It generates real-time Buy and Sell arrows when crossovers occur, with optional alerts, sound, and email notifications. Suitable for all timeframes and symbols.

2 Moving Averages with Bollinger Bands

Author: Mir Mostofa Kamal

 
its the best quality
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