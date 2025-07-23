Indicators: 2 Moving Averages with Bollinger Bands
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2 Moving Averages with Bollinger Bands:
"2 Moving Averages with Bollinger Bands" is a custom MT5 indicator that combines two configurable moving averages and optional Bollinger Bands. It generates real-time Buy and Sell arrows when crossovers occur, with optional alerts, sound, and email notifications. Suitable for all timeframes and symbols.
Author: Mir Mostofa Kamal