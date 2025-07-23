Trading E-mini Nasdaq-100
Hello there, I'm trying to trade on, Micro E_mini Nasdaq-100 index futures, As far as I know their symbol is MNQU5, I just cant seem to get them to show on MT5.
- Getting available symbols and Market Watch lists
- Assignment and initialization, expressions and arrays
- Data input
Rahnev:
Hello there, I'm trying to trade on, Micro E_mini Nasdaq-100 index futures, As far as I know their symbol is MNQU5, I just cant seem to get them to show on MT5.
Hello there, I'm trying to trade on, Micro E_mini Nasdaq-100 index futures, As far as I know their symbol is MNQU5, I just cant seem to get them to show on MT5.
E-minis are only traded by very small group of brokers. you will have to do a google search to find them. you may even need to ask every single broker to find out if they trade it.
Rahnev:Hello use google search for brokers offer futures trading and offering MT5 platform to trade futures contracr. Not CFD brokers.
Hello there, I'm trying to trade on, Micro E_mini Nasdaq-100 index futures, As far as I know their symbol is MNQU5, I just cant seem to get them to show on MT5.
Hello there, I'm trying to trade on, Micro E_mini Nasdaq-100 index futures, As far as I know their symbol is MNQU5, I just cant seem to get them to show on MT5.
Rahnev:
Hello there, I'm trying to trade on, Micro E_mini Nasdaq-100 index futures, As far as I know their symbol is MNQU5, I just cant seem to get them to show on MT5.
Hello there, I'm trying to trade on, Micro E_mini Nasdaq-100 index futures, As far as I know their symbol is MNQU5, I just cant seem to get them to show on MT5.
Try MNQU25.
Broker doesn't provide them then you won't have it.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register