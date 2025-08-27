SignalsSections
Wei Chen

TP TRADER

Wei Chen
4 reviews
Reliability
314 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 200 USD per month
growth since 2019 1 049%
CPTMarkets-Live01
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
13 685
Profit Trades:
6 501 (47.50%)
Loss Trades:
7 184 (52.50%)
Best trade:
1 071.36 USD
Worst trade:
-440.64 USD
Gross Profit:
265 846.97 USD (1 532 131 pips)
Gross Loss:
-186 332.72 USD (1 441 002 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
63 (2 202.81 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 589.08 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
7.45%
Max deposit load:
5.98%
Latest trade:
21 minutes ago
Trades per week:
31
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
21.96
Long Trades:
6 802 (49.70%)
Short Trades:
6 883 (50.30%)
Profit Factor:
1.43
Expected Payoff:
5.81 USD
Average Profit:
40.89 USD
Average Loss:
-25.94 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
121 (-382.82 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 769.77 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
10.53%
Annual Forecast:
127.81%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 105.28 USD
Maximal:
3 621.46 USD (8.92%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
19.06% (2 094.24 USD)
By Equity:
1.99% (807.84 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 4683
XAUUSD 3947
GBPUSD 1876
USDJPY 1131
AUDUSD 639
EURJPY 576
USDCHF 483
EURAUD 255
EURCAD 94
BTCUSD 1
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 13K
XAUUSD 55K
GBPUSD 3.4K
USDJPY 9.8K
AUDUSD -785
EURJPY 166
USDCHF -394
EURAUD -658
EURCAD -87
BTCUSD 1
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD -11K
XAUUSD 166K
GBPUSD 3.8K
USDJPY 24K
AUDUSD -64K
EURJPY 45K
USDCHF -23K
EURAUD -42K
EURCAD -6.3K
BTCUSD 15
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 071.36 USD
Worst trade: -441 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +2 202.81 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -382.82 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "CPTMarkets-Live01" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.75 × 4
VantageInternational-Live 11
1.25 × 4
Tickmill-Live08
1.46 × 39
FusionMarkets-Live 2
1.89 × 38
ICTrading-Live29
2.25 × 4
Valutrades-Real-HK
2.35 × 23
Tickmill-Live09
2.40 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live08
2.74 × 69
ICMarketsSC-Live04
2.75 × 4
xChief-Demo
3.33 × 48
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
3.33 × 30
DooPrime-Live 4
3.67 × 3
RoboForex-ECN-3
4.40 × 5
Exness-Real33
4.78 × 9
TitanFX-06
5.00 × 33
RoboForex-ProCent-6
5.25 × 4
Capital.com-Real
6.00 × 10
Axi-US888-Live
6.25 × 4
Darwinex-Live
6.33 × 6
FPMarketsLLC-Live2
6.75 × 4
Tickmill-Live04
7.02 × 56
Pepperstone-Edge01
7.33 × 3
Exness-Real
7.50 × 4
Pepperstone-Edge12
7.50 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live25
8.39 × 123
11 more...
Average rating:
Saleh Alghanem
1425
Saleh Alghanem 2025.08.27 08:54  (modified 2025.08.27 08:54) 
 

يستخدم وسيط لا يوجد فيه انزلاق في السعر شاهدوا سعر وقف الخسارة والسعر الفعلي لخروجه من الصفقه لايوجد اختلاف ولو نقطه واحد وهذا يدعوا للاستغراب ، مستحيل كل صفقاته متطابقه مع الاوامر المعلقه ولم يكن هناك اي انزلاق ! الخلاصه هو يستخدم وسيط غير موثوق ولهذا تجد انه يربح غالبا ولا اعلم لماذا عارض اشاراته للناس وبهذا السعر

Robert Carmona
384
Robert Carmona 2025.08.19 12:12 
 

If you copy this signal, your account will lose money, while the signal provider makes money due to slippage. My first month the signal provider made over 4% and my account lost 2% and I was with IC Markets, a fast ECN broker, so unfortunately not the best strategy for copy trading.

Ng Siu Kwai
646
Ng Siu Kwai 2025.07.17 03:34 
 

Breakout Stragtegy too short and Signal is profit, but following account lost due to difference brokers quote and slippage.

Sam Loc
123
Sam Loc 2025.06.26 04:28 
 

is 60% growth Too much woooww?

You would have grown by 5-15% at most.

We can work with you on small accounts.

2023.04.22 12:39
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 0.41% of days out of 1220 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
