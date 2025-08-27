- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
13 685
Profit Trades:
6 501 (47.50%)
Loss Trades:
7 184 (52.50%)
Best trade:
1 071.36 USD
Worst trade:
-440.64 USD
Gross Profit:
265 846.97 USD (1 532 131 pips)
Gross Loss:
-186 332.72 USD (1 441 002 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
63 (2 202.81 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 589.08 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
7.45%
Max deposit load:
5.98%
Latest trade:
21 minutes ago
Trades per week:
31
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
21.96
Long Trades:
6 802 (49.70%)
Short Trades:
6 883 (50.30%)
Profit Factor:
1.43
Expected Payoff:
5.81 USD
Average Profit:
40.89 USD
Average Loss:
-25.94 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
121 (-382.82 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 769.77 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
10.53%
Annual Forecast:
127.81%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 105.28 USD
Maximal:
3 621.46 USD (8.92%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
19.06% (2 094.24 USD)
By Equity:
1.99% (807.84 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|4683
|XAUUSD
|3947
|GBPUSD
|1876
|USDJPY
|1131
|AUDUSD
|639
|EURJPY
|576
|USDCHF
|483
|EURAUD
|255
|EURCAD
|94
|BTCUSD
|1
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|13K
|XAUUSD
|55K
|GBPUSD
|3.4K
|USDJPY
|9.8K
|AUDUSD
|-785
|EURJPY
|166
|USDCHF
|-394
|EURAUD
|-658
|EURCAD
|-87
|BTCUSD
|1
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|-11K
|XAUUSD
|166K
|GBPUSD
|3.8K
|USDJPY
|24K
|AUDUSD
|-64K
|EURJPY
|45K
|USDCHF
|-23K
|EURAUD
|-42K
|EURCAD
|-6.3K
|BTCUSD
|15
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +1 071.36 USD
Worst trade: -441 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +2 202.81 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -382.82 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "CPTMarkets-Live01" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|0.75 × 4
|
VantageInternational-Live 11
|1.25 × 4
|
Tickmill-Live08
|1.46 × 39
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|1.89 × 38
|
ICTrading-Live29
|2.25 × 4
|
Valutrades-Real-HK
|2.35 × 23
|
Tickmill-Live09
|2.40 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|2.74 × 69
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|2.75 × 4
|
xChief-Demo
|3.33 × 48
|
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
|3.33 × 30
|
DooPrime-Live 4
|3.67 × 3
|
RoboForex-ECN-3
|4.40 × 5
|
Exness-Real33
|4.78 × 9
|
TitanFX-06
|5.00 × 33
|
RoboForex-ProCent-6
|5.25 × 4
|
Capital.com-Real
|6.00 × 10
|
Axi-US888-Live
|6.25 × 4
|
Darwinex-Live
|6.33 × 6
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live2
|6.75 × 4
|
Tickmill-Live04
|7.02 × 56
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|7.33 × 3
|
Exness-Real
|7.50 × 4
|
Pepperstone-Edge12
|7.50 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|8.39 × 123
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
200 USD per month
1 049%
0
0
USD
USD
40K
USD
USD
314
99%
13 685
47%
7%
1.42
5.81
USD
USD
19%
1:500
يستخدم وسيط لا يوجد فيه انزلاق في السعر شاهدوا سعر وقف الخسارة والسعر الفعلي لخروجه من الصفقه لايوجد اختلاف ولو نقطه واحد وهذا يدعوا للاستغراب ، مستحيل كل صفقاته متطابقه مع الاوامر المعلقه ولم يكن هناك اي انزلاق ! الخلاصه هو يستخدم وسيط غير موثوق ولهذا تجد انه يربح غالبا ولا اعلم لماذا عارض اشاراته للناس وبهذا السعر
If you copy this signal, your account will lose money, while the signal provider makes money due to slippage. My first month the signal provider made over 4% and my account lost 2% and I was with IC Markets, a fast ECN broker, so unfortunately not the best strategy for copy trading.
Breakout Stragtegy too short and Signal is profit, but following account lost due to difference brokers quote and slippage.
is 60% growth Too much woooww?
You would have grown by 5-15% at most.
We can work with you on small accounts.