Daniel Moraes Da Silva

NoPain MT5

Daniel Moraes Da Silva
15 reviews
Reliability
220 weeks
75 / 210K USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2021 1 670%
OANDA_Global-Live-1
1:100
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
5 557
Profit Trades:
3 539 (63.68%)
Loss Trades:
2 018 (36.31%)
Best trade:
19.97 USD
Worst trade:
-28.41 USD
Gross Profit:
9 135.49 USD (405 968 pips)
Gross Loss:
-5 419.51 USD (685 312 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
17 (21.38 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
32.70 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.15
Trading activity:
63.22%
Max deposit load:
9.13%
Latest trade:
6 hours ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
47.00
Long Trades:
2 809 (50.55%)
Short Trades:
2 748 (49.45%)
Profit Factor:
1.69
Expected Payoff:
0.67 USD
Average Profit:
2.58 USD
Average Loss:
-2.69 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-21.36 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-38.35 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
1.99%
Annual Forecast:
24.13%
Algo trading:
10%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
3.56 USD
Maximal:
79.07 USD (6.89%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
6.89% (79.07 USD)
By Equity:
20.63% (227.18 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDCAD 5557
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 3.7K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD -279K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +19.97 USD
Worst trade: -28 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +21.38 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -21.36 USD

NOTE: Trades are made by my robot, but the statistics indicate low AlgoTrading, this happens because the account was not on mql5.com from the beginning, so it did not load the entire history.

NOTE: If you want bigger profit, my UpFuji MT4/5 signal is the same strategy but with half the balance (600 USD), so the profit and DrawDown will be double of NoPain.

NOTE: If you use Telegram it is better to chat through it, as my messages through mql5 are limited. My Profile has my contacts and Links.


Thank you for choosing to follow me.

Seeking around 3% per month operating normally AUDCAD.

Minimum balance is 1200 USD and leverage is 100.

Please be aware that earnings are not guaranteed, Forex is a high risk market.


Sales link for Robot ToTheMoon NoPain version:

MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963

MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962


How to Follow Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/523

FAQ about the Signals Service: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/10773


NOTE: Avoid Problems by not Signing with Values ​​below the Minimums Above.

Explained in the Article: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/618

In: Managing Funds or How to Select a Deal Volume?


Average rating:
Lytotrading
9
Lytotrading 2026.01.09 08:49 
 

No encuentro los links de Telegram

Valerio Cestrone
143
Valerio Cestrone 2026.01.01 17:10 
 

Very good signals! Thank you

Loverboyakin
29
Loverboyakin 2025.11.17 16:08 
 

Very good signal. Will recommend

Uli Niklaus
33
Uli Niklaus 2025.11.03 23:44 
 

not worth the 30$.. no good trades...

ssp729
33
ssp729 2025.10.21 18:35 
 

Great signal, and the author always answers my questions

Samer Abujabal
159
Samer Abujabal 2025.10.08 07:59 
 

Its not worth it , will not even gain the subscription Fees

Ji Wei Zhu
251
Ji Wei Zhu 2025.08.12 09:40  (modified 2025.08.12 09:42) 
 

欢迎中国朋友一起跟单交流v z79946036

详情可以参考个人主页，主要品种黄金比特币

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/jerrychu123

Yao Zou
1635
Yao Zou 2025.08.10 02:15 
 

欢迎中国朋友一起跟单交流v hsudyu

11560865
86
11560865 2025.06.30 18:03 
 

Wth was that in the last days...

Dungrani Vivek Shambhubhai
227
Dungrani Vivek Shambhubhai 2025.05.26 10:44   

Trade is not copying in my account.

ahmed8808
413
ahmed8808 2025.04.04 15:32 
 

Another scammer with a scam signal, stay away.

Giorgi Komakhidze
83
Giorgi Komakhidze 2025.03.12 21:27 
 

SOMEBODY HELP TO INSTALL THIS SIGNAL, where I must write thise files? ( PRESETS 3.3 MT5 )

Dany Steyaert
1005
Dany Steyaert 2025.03.06 15:27 
 

Very good signal, keep up the good work.

Malik Difanagara
157
Malik Difanagara 2025.02.11 14:21 
 

"May you stay consistent and keep pushing your profits to new heights. We believe in you, and we know you have what it takes to achieve even greater success!"

Dan Liu
735
Dan Liu 2025.01.25 07:03 
 

Everything looks going well.

