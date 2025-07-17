Indicators: 2 Moving Averages with Bollinger Bands
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert Advisor: EMA Crossover Bot for BTCUSD & XAUUSD | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property strict input double RiskPercent = 1.0; // Risk per trade (% of account) input int StopLossPips = 1000; // Default SL in points (adjust for BTC/XAU) input int TakeProfitPips = 2000; // Default TP in points input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe = PERIOD_D1; string SymbolsToTrade[] = {"BTCUSD", "XAUUSD"}; int OnInit() { Print("EMA Crossover EA Initialized"); return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } void OnTick() { // Only run once per day (first tick of day) static datetime lastTime = 0; if (TimeCurrent() == lastTime) return; lastTime = TimeCurrent(); // Skip trades on Fri, Sat, Sun int weekday = TimeDayOfWeek(TimeCurrent()); if (weekday == 5 || weekday == 6 || weekday == 0) return; for (int i = 0; i < ArraySize(SymbolsToTrade); i++) { string symbol = SymbolsToTrade[i]; if (!SymbolSelect(symbol, true)) continue; TradeSymbol(symbol); } } void TradeSymbol(string symbol) { // Load EMAs double ema50_prev = iMA(symbol, Timeframe, 50, 0, MODE_EMA, PRICE_CLOSE, 1); double ema200_prev = iMA(symbol, Timeframe, 200, 0, MODE_EMA, PRICE_CLOSE, 1); double ema50_curr = iMA(symbol, Timeframe, 50, 0, MODE_EMA, PRICE_CLOSE, 0); double ema200_curr = iMA(symbol, Timeframe, 200, 0, MODE_EMA, PRICE_CLOSE, 0); // Check for existing trades if (PositionsTotal() > 0 && SymbolInOpenPositions(symbol)) return; // Risk-based lot size double lotSize = CalculateLotSize(symbol); // Entry conditions if (ema50_prev < ema200_prev && ema50_curr > ema200_curr) { // Buy OpenTrade(symbol, ORDER_TYPE_BUY, lotSize); } else if (ema50_prev > ema200_prev && ema50_curr < ema200_curr) { // Sell OpenTrade(symbol, ORDER_TYPE_SELL, lotSize); } } bool SymbolInOpenPositions(string symbol) { for (int i = 0; i < PositionsTotal(); i++) { if (PositionGetSymbol(i) == symbol) return true; } return false; } double CalculateLotSize(string symbol) { double balance = AccountBalance(); double riskAmount = balance * RiskPercent / 100.0; double tickValue = SymbolInfoDouble(symbol, SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE); double tickSize = SymbolInfoDouble(symbol, SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_SIZE); double slPoints = StopLossPips; double contractSize = SymbolInfoDouble(symbol, SYMBOL_TRADE_CONTRACT_SIZE); double lotSize = riskAmount / (slPoints * tickValue / tickSize); lotSize = NormalizeDouble(lotSize, 2); // Adjust precision return lotSize; } void OpenTrade(string symbol, ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type, double lotSize) { double price = (type == ORDER_TYPE_BUY) ? SymbolInfoDouble(symbol, SYMBOL_ASK) : SymbolInfoDouble(symbol, SYMBOL_BID); double sl = (type == ORDER_TYPE_BUY) ? price - StopLossPips * _Point : price + StopLossPips * _Point; double tp = (type == ORDER_TYPE_BUY) ? price + TakeProfitPips * _Point : price - TakeProfitPips * _Point; MqlTradeRequest request = {}; MqlTradeResult result = {}; request.symbol = symbol; request.volume = lotSize; request.type = type; request.price = price; request.sl = sl; request.tp = tp; request.deviation = 50; request.magic = 123456; request.type_filling = ORDER_FILLING_IOC; request.action = TRADE_ACTION_DEAL; if (!OrderSend(request, result)) Print("OrderSend failed for ", symbol, ": ", result.retcode); else Print("Trade placed for ", symbol, ": ", result.retcode); }
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2 Moving Averages with Bollinger Bands:
"2 Moving Averages with Bollinger Bands" is a custom MT5 indicator that combines two configurable moving averages and optional Bollinger Bands. It generates real-time Buy and Sell arrows when crossovers occur, with optional alerts, sound, and email notifications. Suitable for all timeframes and symbols
Author: Mir Mostofa Kamal