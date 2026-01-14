MQL5交易工具（第一部分）：构建交互式可视化挂单交易助手工具
概述
开发高效的交易工具对于简化复杂的外汇交易任务至关重要，然而设计能够提升决策效率的直观界面仍是一大挑战。如果能打造一款可视化交互工具，在MetaTrader 5中实现简化版挂单操作的流程，将会如何？本文将介绍一款基于MetaQuotes Language 5（MQL5）定制的智能交易系统（EA）——交易助手工具，通过图形化精准控制与用户友好型操作界面，助力交易者高效执行买入/卖出止损单与限价单。我们将按以下顺序展开说明：
到本文结束时，您将全面掌握该工具的开发与测试方法，为后续高级功能迭代奠定基础。
交易助手工具的概念设计和目标
我们的目标是开发一款交易助手工具，通过简化外汇交易中的挂单流程，为用户提供流畅高效的操作体验。该工具将设计为直接集成于MetaTrader 5的图形用户界面（GUI），通过直观的控制面板支持设置买入止损、卖出止损、买入限价和卖出限价订单。我们的界面设计包含订单类型选择按钮和手数输入框。我们强调可视化交互，允许用户通过拖拽图表上的交互元素直接定义入场价、止损和止盈水平，并实时显示价格层级及点差差异，提供即时反馈。
我们的核心目标是确保工具的易用性与响应速度。其界面将采用响应式设计，支持精准调整价格水平，并通过单键确认订单，最大限度减少设置时间。此外，我们将增加取消订单和关闭界面选项，使用户能快速适应市场变化。通过打造兼具视觉吸引力与响应速度的工具，我们旨在提升决策效率、降低挂单错误率，并为未来扩展（如高级风险管理功能）提供基础框架，这些增强功能将在后续版本中逐步实现。简言之，以下是我们对该工具的愿景：
在MQL5中的实现
在MQL5中开发该程序时，我们需按以下步骤进行：首先定义程序基础数据，接着声明对象名称常量，最后引入支持交易活动的库文件。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| TRADE ASSISTANT GUI TOOL | //| Copyright 2025, ALLAN MUNENE MUTIIRIA. #@Forex Algo-Trader. | //| https://youtube.com/@ForexAlgo-Trader? | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2025, ALLAN MUNENE MUTIIRIA. #@Forex Algo-Trader" #property link "https://youtube.com/@ForexAlgo-Trader?" #property version "1.00" #include <Trade/Trade.mqh> //--- Include the Trade library for trading operations // Control panel object names #define PANEL_BG "PANEL_BG" //--- Define constant for panel background object name #define LOT_EDIT "LOT_EDIT" //--- Define constant for lot size edit field object name #define PRICE_LABEL "PRICE_LABEL" //--- Define constant for price label object name #define SL_LABEL "SL_LABEL" //--- Define constant for stop-loss label object name #define TP_LABEL "TP_LABEL" //--- Define constant for take-profit label object name #define BUY_STOP_BTN "BUY_STOP_BTN" //--- Define constant for buy stop button object name #define SELL_STOP_BTN "SELL_STOP_BTN" //--- Define constant for sell stop button object name #define BUY_LIMIT_BTN "BUY_LIMIT_BTN" //--- Define constant for buy limit button object name #define SELL_LIMIT_BTN "SELL_LIMIT_BTN" //--- Define constant for sell limit button object name #define PLACE_ORDER_BTN "PLACE_ORDER_BTN" //--- Define constant for place order button object name #define CANCEL_BTN "CANCEL_BTN" //--- Define constant for cancel button object name #define CLOSE_BTN "CLOSE_BTN" //--- Define constant for close button object name #define REC1 "REC1" //--- Define constant for rectangle 1 (TP) object name #define REC2 "REC2" //--- Define constant for rectangle 2 object name #define REC3 "REC3" //--- Define constant for rectangle 3 (Entry) object name #define REC4 "REC4" //--- Define constant for rectangle 4 object name #define REC5 "REC5" //--- Define constant for rectangle 5 (SL) object name #define TP_HL "TP_HL" //--- Define constant for take-profit horizontal line object name #define SL_HL "SL_HL" //--- Define constant for stop-loss horizontal line object name #define PR_HL "PR_HL" //--- Define constant for price (entry) horizontal line object name double Get_Price_d(string name) { return ObjectGetDouble(0, name, OBJPROP_PRICE); } //--- Function to get price as double for an object string Get_Price_s(string name) { return DoubleToString(ObjectGetDouble(0, name, OBJPROP_PRICE), _Digits); } //--- Function to get price as string with proper digits string update_Text(string name, string val) { return (string)ObjectSetString(0, name, OBJPROP_TEXT, val); } //--- Function to update text of an object int xd1, yd1, xs1, ys1, //--- Variables for rectangle 1 position and size xd2, yd2, xs2, ys2, //--- Variables for rectangle 2 position and size xd3, yd3, xs3, ys3, //--- Variables for rectangle 3 position and size xd4, yd4, xs4, ys4, //--- Variables for rectangle 4 position and size xd5, yd5, xs5, ys5; //--- Variables for rectangle 5 position and size // Control panel variables bool tool_visible = false; //--- Flag to track if trading tool is visible string selected_order_type = ""; //--- Variable to store selected order type double lot_size = 0.01; //--- Default lot size for trades CTrade obj_Trade; //--- Trade object for executing trading operations int panel_x = 10, panel_y = 30; //--- Panel position coordinates
在此阶段，我们将为交易助手工具奠定基础，通过定义核心组件、变量及函数，实现其图形化界面与交易功能。首先，我们引入Trade.mqh库文件，该库提供"CTrade"类，用于执行交易操作（如挂单设置）。随后，我们使用##define预处理指令定义一系列常量，为GUI元素分配唯一标识名称，例如："PANEL_BG"用于设置控制面板背景，LOT_EDIT作为手数输入框，"BUY_STOP_BTN"和SELL_STOP_BTN"作为订单类型选择按钮，以此类推。
我们实现了三个实用函数，用于管理图表对象属性： "Get_Price_d"函数以double类型获取对象价格；"Get_Price_s"函数通过DoubleToString函数将价格转换为带指定小数位数的字符串格式；"update_Text"函数使用 ObjectSetString函数更新对象文本，显示实时价格信息。
"xs1"为处理交互式矩形（"REC1"至"REC5"）的定位与尺寸，我们为每个矩形声明了整型变量组（如"xd1"、"yd1"、"xs1"、"ys1"），分别表示其在图表中的X轴偏移量、Y轴偏移量、宽度和高度。
最后，我们定义了控制面板的核心变量："tool_visible"为布尔型，用于跟踪工具的显示状态；"selected_order_type"为字符串型，存储用户选择的订单类型；"lot_size"为双精度型，初始化为0.01，表示交易手数；"obj_Trade"为CTrade对象，用于执行交易操作；"panel_x"、"panel_y"为整型，设置控制面板在图表中的坐标位置为(10, 30)。
上述元素共同构建了工具交互界面与交易功能的结构骨架。接下来，我们将进入控制面板的开发阶段，但首先需要实现一个自定义按钮创建函数。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Create button | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool createButton(string objName, string text, int xD, int yD, int xS, int yS, color clrTxt, color clrBG, int fontsize = 12, color clrBorder = clrNONE, bool isBack = false, string font = "Calibri") { ResetLastError(); //--- Reset last error code if(!ObjectCreate(0, objName, OBJ_BUTTON, 0, 0, 0)) { //--- Create button object Print(__FUNCTION__, ": Failed to create Btn: Error Code: ", GetLastError()); //--- Print error message return false; //--- Return failure } ObjectSetInteger(0, objName, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE, xD); //--- Set button x-position ObjectSetInteger(0, objName, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE, yD); //--- Set button y-position ObjectSetInteger(0, objName, OBJPROP_XSIZE, xS); //--- Set button width ObjectSetInteger(0, objName, OBJPROP_YSIZE, yS); //--- Set button height ObjectSetInteger(0, objName, OBJPROP_CORNER, CORNER_LEFT_UPPER); //--- Set button corner ObjectSetString(0, objName, OBJPROP_TEXT, text); //--- Set button text ObjectSetInteger(0, objName, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE, fontsize); //--- Set font size ObjectSetString(0, objName, OBJPROP_FONT, font); //--- Set font ObjectSetInteger(0, objName, OBJPROP_COLOR, clrTxt); //--- Set text color ObjectSetInteger(0, objName, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR, clrBG); //--- Set background color ObjectSetInteger(0, objName, OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR, clrBorder); //--- Set border color ObjectSetInteger(0, objName, OBJPROP_BACK, isBack); //--- Set background/foreground ObjectSetInteger(0, objName, OBJPROP_STATE, false); //--- Reset button state ObjectSetInteger(0, objName, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE, false); //--- Disable selection ObjectSetInteger(0, objName, OBJPROP_SELECTED, false); //--- Disable selected state ChartRedraw(0); //--- Redraw chart return true; //--- Return success }
我们定义了"createButton"函数，用于为工具创建可自定义样式的按钮。该函数接受以下参数："objName"为按钮对象的名称；"text"为按钮上显示的标签文本；"xD"、"yD"为按钮在图表中的X轴/Y轴坐标位置；"xS"、"yS"为按钮的宽度/高度尺寸；"clrTxt"、"clrBG"为按钮的文本颜色和背景颜色；fontsize为字体大小（默认值为12）；"clrBorder"为边框颜色（默认值为"clrNONE"，即无边框）；"isBack"判断是否为背景按钮（默认值为false）；"font"为字体类型（默认值为"Calibri"）。
我们使用ResetLastError函数清除错误代码，随后调用ObjectCreate函数创建一个OBJ_BUTTON类型的对象。如果创建失败，则通过Print函数输出当前函数名（__FUNCTION__）和错误代码（GetLastError）以记录错误日志，并返回false。
成功创建对象后，我们使用ObjectSetInteger和ObjectSetString函数设置其属性（如位置、尺寸、颜色），禁用状态交互和选中效果，并调用ChartRedraw函数刷新图表，最终返回true。此方法可实现交互式按钮的创建。我们进而构建完整的控制面板功能。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Create control panel | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void createControlPanel() { // Background rectangle ObjectCreate(0, PANEL_BG, OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL, 0, 0, 0); //--- Create panel background rectangle ObjectSetInteger(0, PANEL_BG, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE, panel_x); //--- Set background x-position ObjectSetInteger(0, PANEL_BG, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE, panel_y); //--- Set background y-position ObjectSetInteger(0, PANEL_BG, OBJPROP_XSIZE, 250); //--- Set background width ObjectSetInteger(0, PANEL_BG, OBJPROP_YSIZE, 280); //--- Set background height ObjectSetInteger(0, PANEL_BG, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR, C'070,070,070'); //--- Set background color ObjectSetInteger(0, PANEL_BG, OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR, clrWhite); //--- Set border color ObjectSetInteger(0, PANEL_BG, OBJPROP_BACK, false); //--- Set background to foreground createButton(CLOSE_BTN, CharToString(203), panel_x + 209, panel_y + 1, 40, 25, clrWhite, clrCrimson, 12, C'070,070,070', false, "Wingdings"); //--- Create close button // Lot size input ObjectCreate(0, LOT_EDIT, OBJ_EDIT, 0, 0, 0); //--- Create lot size edit field ObjectSetInteger(0, LOT_EDIT, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE, panel_x + 70); //--- Set edit field x-position ObjectSetInteger(0, LOT_EDIT, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE, panel_y + 40); //--- Set edit field y-position ObjectSetInteger(0, LOT_EDIT, OBJPROP_XSIZE, 110); //--- Set edit field width ObjectSetInteger(0, LOT_EDIT, OBJPROP_YSIZE, 25); //--- Set edit field height ObjectSetString(0, LOT_EDIT, OBJPROP_TEXT, "0.01"); //--- Set default lot size text ObjectSetInteger(0, LOT_EDIT, OBJPROP_COLOR, clrBlack); //--- Set text color ObjectSetInteger(0, LOT_EDIT, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR, clrWhite); //--- Set background color ObjectSetInteger(0, LOT_EDIT, OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR, clrBlack); //--- Set border color ObjectSetInteger(0, LOT_EDIT, OBJPROP_ALIGN, ALIGN_CENTER); //--- Center text ObjectSetString(0, LOT_EDIT, OBJPROP_FONT, "Arial"); //--- Set font ObjectSetInteger(0, LOT_EDIT, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE, 13); //--- Set font size ObjectSetInteger(0, LOT_EDIT, OBJPROP_BACK, false); //--- Set to foreground // Entry price label ObjectCreate(0, PRICE_LABEL, OBJ_LABEL, 0, 0, 0); //--- Create entry price label ObjectSetInteger(0, PRICE_LABEL, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE, panel_x + 10); //--- Set label x-position ObjectSetInteger(0, PRICE_LABEL, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE, panel_y + 70); //--- Set label y-position ObjectSetInteger(0, PRICE_LABEL, OBJPROP_XSIZE, 230); //--- Set label width ObjectSetString(0, PRICE_LABEL, OBJPROP_TEXT, "Entry: -"); //--- Set default text ObjectSetString(0, PRICE_LABEL, OBJPROP_FONT, "Arial Bold"); //--- Set font ObjectSetInteger(0, PRICE_LABEL, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE, 13); //--- Set font size ObjectSetInteger(0, PRICE_LABEL, OBJPROP_COLOR, clrWhite); //--- Set text color ObjectSetInteger(0, PRICE_LABEL, OBJPROP_ALIGN, ALIGN_CENTER); //--- Center text ObjectSetInteger(0, PRICE_LABEL, OBJPROP_BACK, false); //--- Set to foreground // SL and TP labels ObjectCreate(0, SL_LABEL, OBJ_LABEL, 0, 0, 0); //--- Create stop-loss label ObjectSetInteger(0, SL_LABEL, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE, panel_x + 10); //--- Set label x-position ObjectSetInteger(0, SL_LABEL, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE, panel_y + 95); //--- Set label y-position ObjectSetInteger(0, SL_LABEL, OBJPROP_XSIZE, 110); //--- Set label width ObjectSetString(0, SL_LABEL, OBJPROP_TEXT, "SL: -"); //--- Set default text ObjectSetString(0, SL_LABEL, OBJPROP_FONT, "Arial Bold"); //--- Set font ObjectSetInteger(0, SL_LABEL, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE, 12); //--- Set font size ObjectSetInteger(0, SL_LABEL, OBJPROP_COLOR, clrYellow); //--- Set text color ObjectSetInteger(0, SL_LABEL, OBJPROP_ALIGN, ALIGN_CENTER); //--- Center text ObjectSetInteger(0, SL_LABEL, OBJPROP_BACK, false); //--- Set to foreground ObjectCreate(0, TP_LABEL, OBJ_LABEL, 0, 0, 0); //--- Create take-profit label ObjectSetInteger(0, TP_LABEL, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE, panel_x + 130); //--- Set label x-position ObjectSetInteger(0, TP_LABEL, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE, panel_y + 95); //--- Set label y-position ObjectSetInteger(0, TP_LABEL, OBJPROP_XSIZE, 110); //--- Set label width ObjectSetString(0, TP_LABEL, OBJPROP_TEXT, "TP: -"); //--- Set default text ObjectSetString(0, TP_LABEL, OBJPROP_FONT, "Arial Bold"); //--- Set font ObjectSetInteger(0, TP_LABEL, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE, 12); //--- Set font size ObjectSetInteger(0, TP_LABEL, OBJPROP_COLOR, clrLime); //--- Set text color ObjectSetInteger(0, TP_LABEL, OBJPROP_ALIGN, ALIGN_CENTER); //--- Center text ObjectSetInteger(0, TP_LABEL, OBJPROP_BACK, false); //--- Set to foreground // Order type buttons createButton(BUY_STOP_BTN, "Buy Stop", panel_x + 10, panel_y + 140, 110, 30, clrWhite, clrForestGreen, 10, clrBlack, false, "Arial"); //--- Create Buy Stop button createButton(SELL_STOP_BTN, "Sell Stop", panel_x + 130, panel_y + 140, 110, 30, clrWhite, clrFireBrick, 10, clrBlack, false, "Arial"); //--- Create Sell Stop button createButton(BUY_LIMIT_BTN, "Buy Limit", panel_x + 10, panel_y + 180, 110, 30, clrWhite, clrForestGreen, 10, clrBlack, false, "Arial"); //--- Create Buy Limit button createButton(SELL_LIMIT_BTN, "Sell Limit", panel_x + 130, panel_y + 180, 110, 30, clrWhite, clrFireBrick, 10, clrBlack, false, "Arial"); //--- Create Sell Limit button // Place Order and Cancel buttons createButton(PLACE_ORDER_BTN, "Place Order", panel_x + 10, panel_y + 240, 110, 30, clrWhite, clrDodgerBlue, 10, clrBlack, false, "Arial"); //--- Create Place Order button createButton(CANCEL_BTN, "Cancel", panel_x + 130, panel_y + 240, 110, 30, clrWhite, clrSlateGray, 10, clrBlack, false, "Arial"); //--- Create Cancel button }
在此阶段，我们定义"createControlPanel"函数，用于构建交易助手工具的GUI主面板。首先，我们使用ObjectCreate函数创建一个名为"PANEL_BG"的背景矩形，类型为OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL，其位置由变量"panel_x"和"panel_y"指定（默认值为10和30），尺寸为250×280像素，背景色为深灰色（C'070,070,070'），边框为白色（"clrWhite"），并设置前景层（将OBJPROP_BACK设置为false）。
随后，我们调用"createButton"函数在右上角添加一个关闭按钮（"CLOSE_BTN"），显示为"Wingdings"字体中的叉号符号（字符203），样式为深红色（crimson）。输入参数的定义参考MQL5官方文档，您可根据需求自定义符号或样式。
对于手数输入框，我们使用ObjectCreate函数创建一个类型为OBJ_EDIT的编辑框（对象名为"LOT_EDIT"），位置为"panel_x + 70"（X坐标）、"panel_y + 40"（Y坐标），尺寸为 110×25 像素，初始值为 "0.01"。通过 ObjectSetInteger和ObjectSetString函数设置样式：黑色文本、白色背景，并使用居中对齐的Arial字体。
我们使用"ObjectCreate"函数创建三个标签，用于显示交易信息："PRICE_LABEL"位于"panel_x + 10"、 "panel_y + 70"，宽度230像素，默认文本为"Entry: -"，用于显示入场价格；"SL_LABEL"位于"panel_x + 10"、"panel_y + 95"，文本颜色为黄色，默认文本为"SL: -"，用于显示止损价格；"TP_LABEL"位于"panel_x + 130"、"panel_y + 95"，文本颜色为石灰绿，默认文本为"TP: -"，用于显示止盈价格。所有标签均使用粗体Arial字体，居中对齐。
最后，我们使用"createButton"函数添加以下订单类型按钮和操作按钮——"BUY_STOP_BTN"和"SELL_STOP_BTN"，位置为"panel_y + 140"，颜色分别为绿色和红色；"BUY_LIMIT_BTN"和"SELL_LIMIT_BTN"，位置为"panel_y + 180"，颜色分别为绿色和红色；"PLACE_ORDER_BTN"和"CANCEL_BTN"位置为"panel_y + 240"，颜色分别为蓝色和灰色，所有按钮统一尺寸为110×30像素，字体为Arial。此设置构成了我们工具的交互式控制面板。我们可以调用OnInit事件处理器中的函数来初始化面板。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { // Create control panel createControlPanel(); //--- Call function to create the control panel ChartRedraw(0); //--- Redraw chart to display panel return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); //--- Return successful initialization }
在OnInit事件处理器中，我们调用"createControlPanel"函数构建GUI，完成控制面板的初始化，包括按钮、标签和输入框等交互元素的布局。随后，调用ChartRedraw函数强制刷新图表，确保控制面板能够立即显示在界面上。最后，返回INIT_SUCCEEDED，显示初始化流程成功完成。编译后，我们得到以下输出。
由图可见，我们已经成功地构建了控制面板。接下来需要开发的是辅助面板，其核心功能是动态获取图表价格数据，并自动填充至控制面板的对应字段中，同时基于实时价格执行交易操作。这就需要解决图表坐标系与屏幕像素坐标系的转换问题。但您无需担心，我们已经有了完整方案。接下来，我们将添加事件监听器，当与控制按钮交互时，这些监听器会调用相应的函数。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert onchart event function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnChartEvent( const int id, //--- Event ID const long& lparam, //--- Long parameter (e.g., x-coordinate for mouse) const double& dparam, //--- Double parameter (e.g., y-coordinate for mouse) const string& sparam //--- String parameter (e.g., object name) ) { if(id == CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK) { //--- Handle object click events // Handle order type buttons if(sparam == BUY_STOP_BTN) { //--- Check if Buy Stop button clicked selected_order_type = "BUY_STOP"; //--- Set order type to Buy Stop } } }
在此阶段，我们通过实现OnChartEvent事件处理器来捕获用户与交易工具的交互行为。该函数接收以下参数："id"为事件类型标识符；"lparam"为整型数据（如X轴坐标）；"dparam"为双精度型数据（如Y轴坐标）；"sparam"为字符串型数据（如对象名称）。我们通过判断"id"是否等于CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK，来检测用户是否点击了对象，如果"sparam"参数值为"BUY_STOP_BTN"，则将全局变量"selected_order_type"设置为 "BUY_STOP"，以此记录用户选择了买入限价单。当上述条件满足时，需调用一个函数来可视化工具状态。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Show main tool | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void showTool() { // Hide panel ObjectSetInteger(0, PANEL_BG, OBJPROP_BACK, false); //--- Hide panel background ObjectSetInteger(0, LOT_EDIT, OBJPROP_BACK, false); //--- Hide lot edit field ObjectSetInteger(0, PRICE_LABEL, OBJPROP_BACK, false); //--- Hide price label ObjectSetInteger(0, SL_LABEL, OBJPROP_BACK, false); //--- Hide SL label ObjectSetInteger(0, TP_LABEL, OBJPROP_BACK, false); //--- Hide TP label ObjectSetInteger(0, BUY_STOP_BTN, OBJPROP_BACK, false); //--- Hide Buy Stop button ObjectSetInteger(0, SELL_STOP_BTN, OBJPROP_BACK, false); //--- Hide Sell Stop button ObjectSetInteger(0, BUY_LIMIT_BTN, OBJPROP_BACK, false); //--- Hide Buy Limit button ObjectSetInteger(0, SELL_LIMIT_BTN, OBJPROP_BACK, false); //--- Hide Sell Limit button ObjectSetInteger(0, PLACE_ORDER_BTN, OBJPROP_BACK, false); //--- Hide Place Order button ObjectSetInteger(0, CANCEL_BTN, OBJPROP_BACK, false); //--- Hide Cancel button ObjectSetInteger(0, CLOSE_BTN, OBJPROP_BACK, false); //--- Hide Close button // Create main tool 150 pixels from the right edge int chart_width = (int)ChartGetInteger(0, CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS); //--- Get chart width int tool_x = chart_width - 400 - 50; //--- Calculate tool x-position (400 is REC1 width, 50 is margin) if(selected_order_type == "BUY_STOP" || selected_order_type == "BUY_LIMIT") { //--- Check for buy orders // Buy orders: TP at top, entry in middle, SL at bottom createButton(REC1, "", tool_x, 20, 350, 30, clrWhite, clrGreen, 13, clrBlack, false, "Arial Black"); //--- Create TP rectangle xd1 = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, REC1, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE); //--- Get REC1 x-distance yd1 = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, REC1, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE); //--- Get REC1 y-distance xs1 = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, REC1, OBJPROP_XSIZE); //--- Get REC1 x-size ys1 = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, REC1, OBJPROP_YSIZE); //--- Get REC1 y-size xd2 = xd1; //--- Set REC2 x-distance yd2 = yd1 + ys1; //--- Set REC2 y-distance xs2 = xs1; //--- Set REC2 x-size ys2 = 100; //--- Set REC2 y-size xd3 = xd2; //--- Set REC3 x-distance yd3 = yd2 + ys2; //--- Set REC3 y-distance xs3 = xs2; //--- Set REC3 x-size ys3 = 30; //--- Set REC3 y-size xd4 = xd3; //--- Set REC4 x-distance yd4 = yd3 + ys3; //--- Set REC4 y-distance xs4 = xs3; //--- Set REC4 x-size ys4 = 100; //--- Set REC4 y-size xd5 = xd4; //--- Set REC5 x-distance yd5 = yd4 + ys4; //--- Set REC5 y-distance xs5 = xs4; //--- Set REC5 x-size ys5 = 30; //--- Set REC5 y-size } else { //--- Handle sell orders // Sell orders: SL at top, entry in middle, TP at bottom createButton(REC5, "", tool_x, 20, 350, 30, clrWhite, clrRed, 13, clrBlack, false, "Arial Black"); //--- Create SL rectangle xd5 = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, REC5, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE); //--- Get REC5 x-distance yd5 = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, REC5, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE); //--- Get REC5 y-distance xs5 = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, REC5, OBJPROP_XSIZE); //--- Get REC5 x-size ys5 = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, REC5, OBJPROP_YSIZE); //--- Get REC5 y-size xd2 = xd5; //--- Set REC2 x-distance yd2 = yd5 + ys5; //--- Set REC2 y-distance xs2 = xs5; //--- Set REC2 x-size ys2 = 100; //--- Set REC2 y-size xd3 = xd2; //--- Set REC3 x-distance yd3 = yd2 + ys2; //--- Set REC3 y-distance xs3 = xs2; //--- Set REC3 x-size ys3 = 30; //--- Set REC3 y-size xd4 = xd3; //--- Set REC4 x-distance yd4 = yd3 + ys3; //--- Set REC4 y-distance xs4 = xs3; //--- Set REC4 x-size ys4 = 100; //--- Set REC4 y-size xd1 = xd4; //--- Set REC1 x-distance yd1 = yd4 + ys4; //--- Set REC1 y-distance xs1 = xs4; //--- Set REC1 x-size ys1 = 30; //--- Set REC1 y-size } datetime dt_tp = 0, dt_sl = 0, dt_prc = 0; //--- Variables for time double price_tp = 0, price_sl = 0, price_prc = 0; //--- Variables for price int window = 0; //--- Chart window ChartXYToTimePrice(0, xd1, yd1 + ys1, window, dt_tp, price_tp); //--- Convert REC1 coordinates to time and price ChartXYToTimePrice(0, xd3, yd3 + ys3, window, dt_prc, price_prc); //--- Convert REC3 coordinates to time and price ChartXYToTimePrice(0, xd5, yd5 + ys5, window, dt_sl, price_sl); //--- Convert REC5 coordinates to time and price createHL(TP_HL, dt_tp, price_tp, clrTeal); //--- Create TP horizontal line createHL(PR_HL, dt_prc, price_prc, clrBlue); //--- Create entry horizontal line createHL(SL_HL, dt_sl, price_sl, clrRed); //--- Create SL horizontal line if(selected_order_type == "BUY_STOP" || selected_order_type == "BUY_LIMIT") { //--- Check for buy orders createButton(REC2, "", xd2, yd2, xs2, ys2, clrWhite, clrHoneydew, 12, clrBlack, true); //--- Create REC2 createButton(REC3, "", xd3, yd3, xs3, ys3, clrBlack, clrLightGray, 13, clrBlack, false, "Arial Black"); //--- Create REC3 createButton(REC4, "", xd4, yd4, xs4, ys4, clrWhite, clrLinen, 12, clrBlack, true); //--- Create REC4 createButton(REC5, "", xd5, yd5, xs5, ys5, clrWhite, clrRed, 13, clrBlack, false, "Arial Black"); //--- Create REC5 } else { //--- Handle sell orders createButton(REC2, "", xd2, yd2, xs2, ys2, clrWhite, clrHoneydew, 12, clrBlack, true); //--- Create REC2 createButton(REC3, "", xd3, yd3, xs3, ys3, clrBlack, clrLightGray, 13, clrBlack, false, "Arial Black"); //--- Create REC3 createButton(REC4, "", xd4, yd4, xs4, ys4, clrWhite, clrLinen, 12, clrBlack, true); //--- Create REC4 createButton(REC1, "", xd1, yd1, xs1, ys1, clrWhite, clrGreen, 13, clrBlack, false, "Arial Black"); //--- Create REC1 } update_Text(REC1, "TP: " + DoubleToString(MathAbs((Get_Price_d(TP_HL) - Get_Price_d(PR_HL)) / _Point), 0) + " Points | " + Get_Price_s(TP_HL)); //--- Update REC1 text update_Text(REC3, selected_order_type + ": | Lot: " + DoubleToString(lot_size, 2) + " | " + Get_Price_s(PR_HL)); //--- Update REC3 text update_Text(REC5, "SL: " + DoubleToString(MathAbs((Get_Price_d(PR_HL) - Get_Price_d(SL_HL)) / _Point), 0) + " Points | " + Get_Price_s(SL_HL)); //--- Update REC5 text update_Text(PRICE_LABEL, "Entry: " + Get_Price_s(PR_HL)); //--- Update entry label text update_Text(SL_LABEL, "SL: " + Get_Price_s(SL_HL)); //--- Update SL label text update_Text(TP_LABEL, "TP: " + Get_Price_s(TP_HL)); //--- Update TP label text tool_visible = true; //--- Set tool visibility flag ChartSetInteger(0, CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE, true); //--- Enable mouse move events ChartRedraw(0); //--- Redraw chart }
为了显示图表价格工具界面，我们实现"showTool"函数，其核心逻辑为隐藏主控制面板。具体通过ObjectSetInteger函数将以下对象的OBJPROP_BACK属性设置为false，使得一些对象在图表中被隐藏，如"PANEL_BG", "LOT_EDIT"、"PRICE_LABEL"、"SL_LABEL"、"TP_LABEL"、"BUY_STOP_BTN"、"SELL_STOP_BTN"、"BUY_LIMIT_BTN"、"SELL_LIMIT_BTN"、"PLACE_ORDER_BTN"、"CANCEL_BTN"和"CLOSE_BTN"。
我们通过ChartGetInteger函数获取图表的CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS（宽度像素值），并据此计算工具的 X 轴位置，将"tool_x"设置为距离图表右边缘450像素的位置。对于“BUY_STOP”或“BUY_LIMIT”订单，我们使用“createButton”函数在"tool_x"、y=20处创建绿色350×30的"REC1"（止盈），并通过“ObjectGetInteger”获取坐标到变量"xd1"、"yd1"、"xs1"、"ys1"；随后垂直排列“REC2”至“REC5”（止盈、入场点、止损），分别设置"xd2"至"xd5"、"yd2"至"yd5"、"xs2"至"xs5"、"ys2"至"ys5"。
对于卖出订单，我们创建红色的“REC5”（止损），并将“REC2”排列为“REC1”（止损，入场点，止盈）。
我们声明这些变量：存储时间的"dt_tp"、"dt_sl"和"dt_prc"；存储价格的"price_tp"、"price_sl"和"price_prc"；表示图表窗口的"window"，并使用ChartXYToTimePrice函数将“REC1”、“REC3”和“REC5”的坐标转换为对应的时间和价格。随后调用"createHL"函数绘制：青绿色的TP_HL（止盈水平线）；蓝色的PR_HL（入场水平线）；红色的SL_HL（止损水平线）。
根据"selected_order_type"，我们使用"createButton"创建剩余的矩形区域（对于买入订单，创建"REC2"、"REC3"、"REC4"和"REC5"；对于卖出订单，创建"REC2"、"REC3"、"REC4"和"REC1"），并为其分配适当的颜色。 随后使用"update_Text"函数更新以下内容："REC1"、"REC3"、"REC5"、"PRICE_LABEL"、"SL_LABEL"和"TP_LABEL"，通过"Get_Price_d"、"Get_Price_s"、DoubleToString和MathAbs计算价格差值，完成文本更新。
最后，我们将"tool_visible"设置为true，通过 ChartSetInteger启用鼠标事件，并调用ChartRedraw以显示该工具。为绘制水平线，我们使用以下函数：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Create horizontal line | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool createHL(string objName, datetime time1, double price1, color clr) { ResetLastError(); //--- Reset last error code if(!ObjectCreate(0, objName, OBJ_HLINE, 0, time1, price1)) { //--- Create horizontal line Print(__FUNCTION__, ": Failed to create HL: Error Code: ", GetLastError()); //--- Print error message return false; //--- Return failure } ObjectSetInteger(0, objName, OBJPROP_TIME, time1); //--- Set line time ObjectSetDouble(0, objName, OBJPROP_PRICE, price1); //--- Set line price ObjectSetInteger(0, objName, OBJPROP_COLOR, clr); //--- Set line color ObjectSetInteger(0, objName, OBJPROP_BACK, false); //--- Set to foreground ObjectSetInteger(0, objName, OBJPROP_STYLE, STYLE_DASHDOTDOT); //--- Set line style ChartRedraw(0); //--- Redraw chart return true; //--- Return success }
在此阶段，我们仅创建OBJ_HLINE对象，并像之前创建按钮的函数那样设置必要的对象参数。另外，我们需要一个如下所示的函数来显示面板。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Show control panel | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void showPanel() { // Show panel ObjectSetInteger(0, PANEL_BG, OBJPROP_BACK, false); //--- Show panel background ObjectSetInteger(0, LOT_EDIT, OBJPROP_BACK, false); //--- Show lot edit field ObjectSetInteger(0, PRICE_LABEL, OBJPROP_BACK, false); //--- Show price label ObjectSetInteger(0, SL_LABEL, OBJPROP_BACK, false); //--- Show SL label ObjectSetInteger(0, TP_LABEL, OBJPROP_BACK, false); //--- Show TP label ObjectSetInteger(0, BUY_STOP_BTN, OBJPROP_BACK, false); //--- Show Buy Stop button ObjectSetInteger(0, SELL_STOP_BTN, OBJPROP_BACK, false); //--- Show Sell Stop button ObjectSetInteger(0, BUY_LIMIT_BTN, OBJPROP_BACK, false); //--- Show Buy Limit button ObjectSetInteger(0, SELL_LIMIT_BTN, OBJPROP_BACK, false); //--- Show Sell Limit button ObjectSetInteger(0, PLACE_ORDER_BTN, OBJPROP_BACK, false); //--- Show Place Order button ObjectSetInteger(0, CANCEL_BTN, OBJPROP_BACK, false); //--- Show Cancel button ObjectSetInteger(0, CLOSE_BTN, OBJPROP_BACK, false); //--- Show Close button // Reset panel state update_Text(PRICE_LABEL, "Entry: -"); //--- Reset entry label text update_Text(SL_LABEL, "SL: -"); //--- Reset SL label text update_Text(TP_LABEL, "TP: -"); //--- Reset TP label text update_Text(PLACE_ORDER_BTN, "Place Order"); //--- Reset Place Order button text selected_order_type = ""; //--- Clear selected order type tool_visible = false; //--- Hide tool ChartSetInteger(0, CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE, false); //--- Disable mouse move events ChartRedraw(0); //--- Redraw chart }
我们定义"showPanel"函数显示控制面板。通过ObjectSetInteger将一些对象的"OBJPROP_BACK"属性设置为false，使得它们可见，这些对象包括："PANEL_BG"、"LOT_EDIT"、"PRICE_LABEL"、"SL_LABEL"、"TP_LABEL"、"BUY_STOP_BTN"、"SELL_STOP_BTN"、"BUY_LIMIT_BTN"、"SELL_LIMIT_BTN"、"PLACE_ORDER_BTN"、"CANCEL_BTN"和"CLOSE_BTN"。
我们通过"update_Text"函数重置状态：将"PRICE_LABEL"设置为"Entry: -"；将"SL_LABEL"设置为"SL: -"；将"TP_LABEL"设置为 "TP: -"；将"PLACE_ORDER_BTN"设置为"Place Order"，之后清空"selected_order_type"，将"tool_visible" 设置为false，通过ChartSetInteger禁用鼠标事件，并且调用 ChartRedraw更新图表。
要删除工具和面板，我们通过调用ObjectDelete函数，分别删除对应的对象。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Delete main tool objects | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void deleteObjects() { ObjectDelete(0, REC1); //--- Delete REC1 object ObjectDelete(0, REC2); //--- Delete REC2 object ObjectDelete(0, REC3); //--- Delete REC3 object ObjectDelete(0, REC4); //--- Delete REC4 object ObjectDelete(0, REC5); //--- Delete REC5 object ObjectDelete(0, TP_HL); //--- Delete TP horizontal line ObjectDelete(0, SL_HL); //--- Delete SL horizontal line ObjectDelete(0, PR_HL); //--- Delete entry horizontal line ChartRedraw(0); //--- Redraw chart } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Delete control panel objects | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void deletePanel() { ObjectDelete(0, PANEL_BG); //--- Delete panel background ObjectDelete(0, LOT_EDIT); //--- Delete lot edit field ObjectDelete(0, PRICE_LABEL); //--- Delete price label ObjectDelete(0, SL_LABEL); //--- Delete SL label ObjectDelete(0, TP_LABEL); //--- Delete TP label ObjectDelete(0, BUY_STOP_BTN); //--- Delete Buy Stop button ObjectDelete(0, SELL_STOP_BTN); //--- Delete Sell Stop button ObjectDelete(0, BUY_LIMIT_BTN); //--- Delete Buy Limit button ObjectDelete(0, SELL_LIMIT_BTN); //--- Delete Sell Limit button ObjectDelete(0, PLACE_ORDER_BTN); //--- Delete Place Order button ObjectDelete(0, CANCEL_BTN); //--- Delete Cancel button ObjectDelete(0, CLOSE_BTN); //--- Delete Close button ChartRedraw(0); //--- Redraw chart }
当用户点击相应按钮时，我们通过以下函数执行下单操作。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Place order based on selected type | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void placeOrder() { double price = Get_Price_d(PR_HL); //--- Get entry price double sl = Get_Price_d(SL_HL); //--- Get stop-loss price double tp = Get_Price_d(TP_HL); //--- Get take-profit price string symbol = Symbol(); //--- Get current symbol datetime expiration = TimeCurrent() + 3600 * 24; //--- Set 24-hour order expiration // Validate lot size if(lot_size <= 0) { //--- Check if lot size is valid Print("Invalid lot size: ", lot_size); //--- Print error message return; //--- Exit function } // Validate prices if(price <= 0 || sl <= 0 || tp <= 0) { //--- Check if prices are valid Print("Invalid prices: Entry=", price, ", SL=", sl, ", TP=", tp, " (all must be positive)"); //--- Print error message return; //--- Exit function } // Validate price relationships based on order type if(selected_order_type == "BUY_STOP" || selected_order_type == "BUY_LIMIT") { //--- Check for buy orders if(sl >= price) { //--- Check if SL is below entry Print("Invalid SL for ", selected_order_type, ": SL=", sl, " must be below Entry=", price); //--- Print error message return; //--- Exit function } if(tp <= price) { //--- Check if TP is above entry Print("Invalid TP for ", selected_order_type, ": TP=", tp, " must be above Entry=", price); //--- Print error message return; //--- Exit function } } else if(selected_order_type == "SELL_STOP" || selected_order_type == "SELL_LIMIT") { //--- Check for sell orders if(sl <= price) { //--- Check if SL is above entry Print("Invalid SL for ", selected_order_type, ": SL=", sl, " must be above Entry=", price); //--- Print error message return; //--- Exit function } if(tp >= price) { //--- Check if TP is below entry Print("Invalid TP for ", selected_order_type, ": TP=", tp, " must be below Entry=", price); // AMPK--- Print error message return; //--- Exit function } } else { //--- Handle invalid order type Print("Invalid order type: ", selected_order_type); //--- Print error message return; //--- Exit function } // Place the order if(selected_order_type == "BUY_STOP") { //--- Handle Buy Stop order if(!obj_Trade.BuyStop(lot_size, price, symbol, sl, tp, ORDER_TIME_DAY, expiration)) { //--- Attempt to place Buy Stop order Print("Buy Stop failed: Entry=", price, ", SL=", sl, ", TP=", tp, ", Error=", GetLastError()); //--- Print error message } else { //--- Order placed successfully Print("Buy Stop placed: Entry=", price, ", SL=", sl, ", TP=", tp); //--- Print success message } } else if(selected_order_type == "SELL_STOP") { //--- Handle Sell Stop order if(!obj_Trade.SellStop(lot_size, price, symbol, sl, tp, ORDER_TIME_DAY, expiration)) { //--- Attempt to place Sell Stop order Print("Sell Stop failed: Entry=", price, ", SL=", sl, ", TP=", tp, ", Error=", GetLastError()); //--- Print error message } else { //--- Order placed successfully Print("Sell Stop placed: Entry=", price, ", SL=", sl, ", TP=", tp); //--- Print success message } } else if(selected_order_type == "BUY_LIMIT") { //--- Handle Buy Limit order if(!obj_Trade.BuyLimit(lot_size, price, symbol, sl, tp, ORDER_TIME_DAY, expiration)) { //--- Attempt to place Buy Limit order Print("Buy Limit failed: Entry=", price, ", SL=", sl, ", TP=", tp, ", Error=", GetLastError()); //--- Print error message } else { //--- Order placed successfully Print("Buy Limit placed: Entry=", price, ", SL=", sl, ", TP=", tp); //--- Print success message } } else if(selected_order_type == "SELL_LIMIT") { //--- Handle Sell Limit order if(!obj_Trade.SellLimit(lot_size, price, symbol, sl, tp, ORDER_TIME_DAY, expiration)) { //--- Attempt to place Sell Limit order Print("Sell Limit failed: Entry=", price, ", SL=", sl, ", TP=", tp, ", Error=", GetLastError()); //--- Print error message } else { //--- Order placed successfully Print("Sell Limit placed: Entry=", price, ", SL=", sl, ", TP=", tp); //--- Print success message } } }
我们通过实现"placeOrder"函数来执行工具中的挂单操作，具体步骤如下：首先调用"Get_Price_d"函数分别获取入场价格（"price"）、止损（"sl"）和止盈（"tp"），参数分别对应 "PR_HL"、"SL_HL"和"TP_HL"；接着使用Symbol函数获取当前交易品种；最后通过TimeCurrent函数设置挂单的24小时有效期。
我们验证手数（"lot_size"） 是否大于 0，并检查"price"、"sl"和"tp是否为正值。如果任一参数无效，则通过Print函数输出错误信息并终止操作。对于买入止损（"BUY_STOP"）或买入限价（"BUY_LIMIT"） 订单，我们需确保"sl"低于"price"，且"tp"高于"price"；而对于卖出止损（SELL_STOP）或卖出限价（SELL_LIMIT）订单，则需确保"sl"高于"price"，且"tp"低于"price"。如果条件不满足，同样通过"Print"记录错误并退出。如果订单类型（"selected_order_type"）无效，则通过"Print"输出错误信息。
随后，我们调用"obj_Trade"的挂单方法（如"BuyStop"、"SellStop"、"BuyLimit"或"SellLimit"）来提交订单，并通过"Print"函数记录操作结果。如果下单失败，则使用GetLastError获取错误代码并输出错误详情。基于上述函数，我们可以在界面按钮的点击事件中调用它们，示例代码如下：
if(id == CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK) { //--- Handle object click events // Handle order type buttons if(sparam == BUY_STOP_BTN) { //--- Check if Buy Stop button clicked selected_order_type = "BUY_STOP"; //--- Set order type to Buy Stop showTool(); //--- Show trading tool update_Text(PLACE_ORDER_BTN, "Place Buy Stop"); //--- Update place order button text } else if(sparam == SELL_STOP_BTN) { //--- Check if Sell Stop button clicked selected_order_type = "SELL_STOP"; //--- Set order type to Sell Stop showTool(); //--- Show trading tool update_Text(PLACE_ORDER_BTN, "Place Sell Stop"); //--- Update place order button text } else if(sparam == BUY_LIMIT_BTN) { //--- Check if Buy Limit button clicked selected_order_type = "BUY_LIMIT"; //--- Set order type to Buy Limit showTool(); //--- Show trading tool update_Text(PLACE_ORDER_BTN, "Place Buy Limit"); //--- Update place order button text } else if(sparam == SELL_LIMIT_BTN) { //--- Check if Sell Limit button clicked selected_order_type = "SELL_LIMIT"; //--- Set order type to Sell Limit showTool(); //--- Show trading tool update_Text(PLACE_ORDER_BTN, "Place Sell Limit");//--- Update place order button text } else if(sparam == PLACE_ORDER_BTN) { //--- Check if Place Order button clicked placeOrder(); //--- Execute order placement deleteObjects(); //--- Delete tool objects showPanel(); //--- Show control panel } else if(sparam == CANCEL_BTN) { //--- Check if Cancel button clicked deleteObjects(); //--- Delete tool objects showPanel(); //--- Show control panel } else if(sparam == CLOSE_BTN) { //--- Check if Close button clicked deleteObjects(); //--- Delete tool objects deletePanel(); //--- Delete control panel } ObjectSetInteger(0, sparam, OBJPROP_STATE, false); //--- Reset button state ChartRedraw(0); //--- Redraw chart }
编译后，呈现如下效果：
由图可见，我们能够动态地创建对应的价格图表工具。接下来我们需实现的功能是：使工具具备交互性，即允许用户通过拖拽操作在图表上自由移动该工具。为此，我们需在OnChartEvent事件处理器中实现以下逻辑：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Chart event handler | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int prevMouseState = 0; //--- Variable to track previous mouse state int mlbDownX1 = 0, mlbDownY1 = 0, mlbDownXD_R1 = 0, mlbDownYD_R1 = 0; //--- Variables for mouse down coordinates for REC1 int mlbDownX2 = 0, mlbDownY2 = 0, mlbDownXD_R2 = 0, mlbDownYD_R2 = 0; //--- Variables for mouse down coordinates for REC2 int mlbDownX3 = 0, mlbDownY3 = 0, mlbDownXD_R3 = 0, mlbDownYD_R3 = 0; //--- Variables for mouse down coordinates for REC3 int mlbDownX4 = 0, mlbDownY4 = 0, mlbDownXD_R4 = 0, mlbDownYD_R4 = 0; //--- Variables for mouse down coordinates for REC4 int mlbDownX5 = 0, mlbDownY5 = 0, mlbDownXD_R5 = 0, mlbDownYD_R5 = 0; //--- Variables for mouse down coordinates for REC5 bool movingState_R1 = false; //--- Flag for REC1 movement state bool movingState_R3 = false; //--- Flag for REC3 movement state bool movingState_R5 = false; //--- Flag for REC5 movement state
首先，我们为OnChartEvent函数定义一组变量，以实现交易辅助工具中的拖放功能。"prevMouseState"用于追踪鼠标状态变化，"mlbDownX1"、"mlbDownY1"、"mlbDownXD_R1"、"mlbDownYD_R1"（类似于REC2至REC5变量）在鼠标点击时存储"REC1"（止盈）、"REC3"（入场点）和"REC5"（止损）的初始与矩形区域边界坐标。布尔标识"movingState_R1"、"movingState_R3"、"movingState_R5"标记这些矩形是否正在被拖动。借助这些控制变量，我们即可定义价格工具的移动逻辑。
if(id == CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE && tool_visible) { //--- Handle mouse move events when tool is visible int MouseD_X = (int)lparam; //--- Get mouse x-coordinate int MouseD_Y = (int)dparam; //--- Get mouse y-coordinate int MouseState = (int)sparam; //--- Get mouse state int XD_R1 = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, REC1, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE); //--- Get REC1 x-distance int YD_R1 = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, REC1, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE); //--- Get REC1 y-distance int XS_R1 = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, REC1, OBJPROP_XSIZE); //--- Get REC1 x-size int YS_R1 = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, REC1, OBJPROP_YSIZE); //--- Get REC1 y-size int XD_R2 = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, REC2, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE); //--- Get REC2 x-distance int YD_R2 = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, REC2, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE); //--- Get REC2 y-distance int XS_R2 = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, REC2, OBJPROP_XSIZE); //--- Get REC2 x-size int YS_R2 = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, REC2, OBJPROP_YSIZE); //--- Get REC2 y-size int XD_R3 = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, REC3, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE); //--- Get REC3 x-distance int YD_R3 = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, REC3, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE); //--- Get REC3 y-distance int XS_R3 = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, REC3, OBJPROP_XSIZE); //--- Get REC3 x-size int YS_R3 = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, REC3, OBJPROP_YSIZE); //--- Get REC3 y-size int XD_R4 = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, REC4, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE); //--- Get REC4 x-distance int YD_R4 = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, REC4, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE); //--- Get REC4 y-distance int XS_R4 = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, REC4, OBJPROP_XSIZE); //--- Get REC4 x-size int YS_R4 = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, REC4, OBJPROP_YSIZE); //--- Get REC4 y-size int XD_R5 = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, REC5, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE); //--- Get REC5 x-distance int YD_R5 = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, REC5, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE); //--- Get REC5 y-distance int XS_R5 = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, REC5, OBJPROP_XSIZE); //--- Get REC5 x-size int YS_R5 = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, REC5, OBJPROP_YSIZE); //--- Get REC5 y-size if(prevMouseState == 0 && MouseState == 1) { //--- Check for mouse button down mlbDownX1 = MouseD_X; //--- Store mouse x-coordinate for REC1 mlbDownY1 = MouseD_Y; //--- Store mouse y-coordinate for REC1 mlbDownXD_R1 = XD_R1; //--- Store REC1 x-distance mlbDownYD_R1 = YD_R1; //--- Store REC1 y-distance mlbDownX2 = MouseD_X; //--- Store mouse x-coordinate for REC2 mlbDownY2 = MouseD_Y; //--- Store mouse y-coordinate for REC2 mlbDownXD_R2 = XD_R2; //--- Store REC2 x-distance mlbDownYD_R2 = YD_R2; //--- Store REC2 y-distance mlbDownX3 = MouseD_X; //--- Store mouse x-coordinate for REC3 mlbDownY3 = MouseD_Y; //--- Store mouse y-coordinate for REC3 mlbDownXD_R3 = XD_R3; //--- Store REC3 x-distance mlbDownYD_R3 = YD_R3; //--- Store REC3 y-distance mlbDownX4 = MouseD_X; //--- Store mouse x-coordinate for REC4 mlbDownY4 = MouseD_Y; //--- Store mouse y-coordinate for REC4 mlbDownXD_R4 = XD_R4; //--- Store REC4 x-distance mlbDownYD_R4 = YD_R4; //--- Store REC4 y-distance mlbDownX5 = MouseD_X; //--- Store mouse x-coordinate for REC5 mlbDownY5 = MouseD_Y; //--- Store mouse y-coordinate for REC5 mlbDownXD_R5 = XD_R5; //--- Store REC5 x-distance mlbDownYD_R5 = YD_R5; //--- Store REC5 y-distance if(MouseD_X >= XD_R1 && MouseD_X <= XD_R1 + XS_R1 && //--- Check if mouse is within REC1 bounds MouseD_Y >= YD_R1 && MouseD_Y <= YD_R1 + YS_R1) { movingState_R1 = true; //--- Enable REC1 movement } if(MouseD_X >= XD_R3 && MouseD_X <= XD_R3 + XS_R3 && //--- Check if mouse is within REC3 bounds MouseD_Y >= YD_R3 && MouseD_Y <= YD_R3 + YS_R3) { movingState_R3 = true; //--- Enable REC3 movement } if(MouseD_X >= XD_R5 && MouseD_X <= XD_R5 + XS_R5 && //--- Check if mouse is within REC5 bounds MouseD_Y >= YD_R5 && MouseD_Y <= YD_R5 + YS_R5) { movingState_R5 = true; //--- Enable REC5 movement } } if(movingState_R1) { //--- Handle REC1 (TP) movement ChartSetInteger(0, CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL, false); //--- Disable chart scrolling bool canMove = false; //--- Flag to check if movement is valid if(selected_order_type == "BUY_STOP" || selected_order_type == "BUY_LIMIT") { //--- Check for buy orders if(YD_R1 + YS_R1 < YD_R3) { //--- Ensure TP is above entry for buy orders canMove = true; //--- Allow movement ObjectSetInteger(0, REC1, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE, mlbDownYD_R1 + MouseD_Y - mlbDownY1); //--- Update REC1 y-position ObjectSetInteger(0, REC2, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE, YD_R1 + YS_R1); //--- Update REC2 y-position ObjectSetInteger(0, REC2, OBJPROP_YSIZE, YD_R3 - (YD_R1 + YS_R1)); //--- Update REC2 y-size } } else { //--- Handle sell orders if(YD_R1 > YD_R3 + YS_R3) { //--- Ensure TP is below entry for sell orders canMove = true; //--- Allow movement ObjectSetInteger(0, REC1, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE, mlbDownYD_R1 + MouseD_Y - mlbDownY1); //--- Update REC1 y-position ObjectSetInteger(0, REC4, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE, YD_R3 + YS_R3); //--- Update REC4 y-position ObjectSetInteger(0, REC4, OBJPROP_YSIZE, YD_R1 - (YD_R3 + YS_R3)); //--- Update REC4 y-size } } if(canMove) { //--- If movement is valid datetime dt_TP = 0; //--- Variable for TP time double price_TP = 0; //--- Variable for TP price int window = 0; //--- Chart window ChartXYToTimePrice(0, XD_R1, YD_R1 + YS_R1, window, dt_TP, price_TP); //--- Convert chart coordinates to time and price ObjectSetInteger(0, TP_HL, OBJPROP_TIME, dt_TP); //--- Update TP horizontal line time ObjectSetDouble(0, TP_HL, OBJPROP_PRICE, price_TP); //--- Update TP horizontal line price update_Text(REC1, "TP: " + DoubleToString(MathAbs((Get_Price_d(TP_HL) - Get_Price_d(PR_HL)) / _Point), 0) + " Points | " + Get_Price_s(TP_HL)); //--- Update REC1 text update_Text(TP_LABEL, "TP: " + Get_Price_s(TP_HL)); //--- Update TP label text } ChartRedraw(0); //--- Redraw chart } if(movingState_R5) { //--- Handle REC5 (SL) movement ChartSetInteger(0, CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL, false); //--- Disable chart scrolling bool canMove = false; //--- Flag to check if movement is valid if(selected_order_type == "BUY_STOP" || selected_order_type == "BUY_LIMIT") { //--- Check for buy orders if(YD_R5 > YD_R4) { //--- Ensure SL is below entry for buy orders canMove = true; //--- Allow movement ObjectSetInteger(0, REC5, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE, mlbDownYD_R5 + MouseD_Y - mlbDownY5); //--- Update REC5 y-position ObjectSetInteger(0, REC4, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE, YD_R3 + YS_R3); //--- Update REC4 y-position ObjectSetInteger(0, REC4, OBJPROP_YSIZE, YD_R5 - (YD_R3 + YS_R3)); //--- Update REC4 y-size } } else { //--- Handle sell orders if(YD_R5 + YS_R5 < YD_R3) { //--- Ensure SL is above entry for sell orders canMove = true; //--- Allow movement ObjectSetInteger(0, REC5, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE, mlbDownYD_R5 + MouseD_Y - mlbDownY5); //--- Update REC5 y-position ObjectSetInteger(0, REC2, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE, YD_R5 + YS_R5); //--- Update REC2 y-position ObjectSetInteger(0, REC2, OBJPROP_YSIZE, YD_R3 - (YD_R5 + YS_R5)); //--- Update REC2 y-size } } if(canMove) { //--- If movement is valid datetime dt_SL = 0; //--- Variable for SL time double price_SL = 0; //--- Variable for SL price int window = 0; //--- Chart window ChartXYToTimePrice(0, XD_R5, YD_R5 + YS_R5, window, dt_SL, price_SL); //--- Convert chart coordinates to time and price ObjectSetInteger(0, SL_HL, OBJPROP_TIME, dt_SL); //--- Update SL horizontal line time ObjectSetDouble(0, SL_HL, OBJPROP_PRICE, price_SL); //--- Update SL horizontal line price update_Text(REC5, "SL: " + DoubleToString(MathAbs((Get_Price_d(PR_HL) - Get_Price_d(SL_HL)) / _Point), 0) + " Points | " + Get_Price_s(SL_HL)); //--- Update REC5 text update_Text(SL_LABEL, "SL: " + Get_Price_s(SL_HL)); //--- Update SL label text } ChartRedraw(0); //--- Redraw chart } if(movingState_R3) { //--- Handle REC3 (Entry) movement ChartSetInteger(0, CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL, false); //--- Disable chart scrolling ObjectSetInteger(0, REC3, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE, mlbDownXD_R3 + MouseD_X - mlbDownX3); //--- Update REC3 x-position ObjectSetInteger(0, REC3, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE, mlbDownYD_R3 + MouseD_Y - mlbDownY3); //--- Update REC3 y-position ObjectSetInteger(0, REC1, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE, mlbDownXD_R1 + MouseD_X - mlbDownX1); //--- Update REC1 x-position ObjectSetInteger(0, REC1, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE, mlbDownYD_R1 + MouseD_Y - mlbDownY1); //--- Update REC1 y-position ObjectSetInteger(0, REC2, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE, mlbDownXD_R2 + MouseD_X - mlbDownX2); //--- Update REC2 x-position ObjectSetInteger(0, REC2, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE, mlbDownYD_R2 + MouseD_Y - mlbDownY2); //--- Update REC2 y-position ObjectSetInteger(0, REC4, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE, mlbDownXD_R4 + MouseD_X - mlbDownX4); //--- Update REC4 x-position ObjectSetInteger(0, REC4, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE, mlbDownYD_R4 + MouseD_Y - mlbDownY4); //--- Update REC4 y-position ObjectSetInteger(0, REC5, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE, mlbDownXD_R5 + MouseD_X - mlbDownX5); //--- Update REC5 x-position ObjectSetInteger(0, REC5, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE, mlbDownYD_R5 + MouseD_Y - mlbDownY5); //--- Update REC5 y-position datetime dt_PRC = 0, dt_SL1 = 0, dt_TP1 = 0; //--- Variables for time double price_PRC = 0, price_SL1 = 0, price_TP1 = 0; //--- Variables for price int window = 0; //--- Chart window ChartXYToTimePrice(0, XD_R3, YD_R3 + YS_R3, window, dt_PRC, price_PRC); //--- Convert REC3 coordinates to time and price ChartXYToTimePrice(0, XD_R5, YD_R5 + YS_R5, window, dt_SL1, price_SL1); //--- Convert REC5 coordinates to time and price ChartXYToTimePrice(0, XD_R1, YD_R1 + YS_R1, window, dt_TP1, price_TP1); //--- Convert REC1 coordinates to time and price ObjectSetInteger(0, PR_HL, OBJPROP_TIME, dt_PRC); //--- Update entry horizontal line time ObjectSetDouble(0, PR_HL, OBJPROP_PRICE, price_PRC); //--- Update entry horizontal line price ObjectSetInteger(0, TP_HL, OBJPROP_TIME, dt_TP1); //--- Update TP horizontal line time ObjectSetDouble(0, TP_HL, OBJPROP_PRICE, price_TP1); //--- Update TP horizontal line price ObjectSetInteger(0, SL_HL, OBJPROP_TIME, dt_SL1); //--- Update SL horizontal line time ObjectSetDouble(0, SL_HL, OBJPROP_PRICE, price_SL1); //--- Update SL horizontal line price update_Text(REC1, "TP: " + DoubleToString(MathAbs((Get_Price_d(TP_HL) - Get_Price_d(PR_HL)) / _Point), 0) + " Points | " + Get_Price_s(TP_HL)); //--- Update REC1 text update_Text(REC3, selected_order_type + ": | Lot: " + DoubleToString(lot_size, 2) + " | " + Get_Price_s(PR_HL)); //--- Update REC3 text update_Text(REC5, "SL: " + DoubleToString(MathAbs((Get_Price_d(PR_HL) - Get_Price_d(SL_HL)) / _Point), 0) + " Points | " + Get_Price_s(SL_HL)); //--- Update REC5 text update_Text(PRICE_LABEL, "Entry: " + Get_Price_s(PR_HL)); //--- Update entry label text update_Text(SL_LABEL, "SL: " + Get_Price_s(SL_HL)); //--- Update SL label text update_Text(TP_LABEL, "TP: " + Get_Price_s(TP_HL)); //--- Update TP label text ChartRedraw(0); //--- Redraw chart } if(MouseState == 0) { //--- Check if mouse button is released movingState_R1 = false; //--- Disable REC1 movement movingState_R3 = false; //--- Disable REC3 movement movingState_R5 = false; //--- Disable REC5 movement ChartSetInteger(0, CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL, true); //--- Enable chart scrolling } prevMouseState = MouseState; //--- Update previous mouse state }
在此阶段，我们扩展OnChartEvent函数，以便在"tool_visible"为true且事件"id"为CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE时，能够处理鼠标移动以实现图表对象的拖拽操作。我们从参数"lparam"、"dparam"和"sparam"中提取鼠标坐标"MouseD_X"、"MouseD_Y"及鼠标状态"MouseState"，并通过ObjectGetInteger函数获取矩形区域（如"REC1"的"XD_R1"、"YD_R1"、"XS_R1"、"YS_R1"，类似于"REC2"至"REC5"）的位置与尺寸信息。
当检测到鼠标点击事件（从"prevMouseState"的0变为"MouseState"的1）时，我们将当前鼠标坐标存储至"mlbDownX1"、"mlbDownY1"，并将矩形区域的位置保存至"mlbDownXD_R1"、"mlbDownYD_R1"（"REC2"至"REC5"同理）；如果点击位置位于"REC1"、"REC3" 或 "REC5"的边界范围内，则将对应的拖拽状态标识"movingState_R1"、"movingState_R3"或"movingState_R5"设置为true。
当"movingState_R1"（止盈）激活时，通过ChartSetInteger禁用图表滚动，验证止盈位是否符合交易类型（如果为"BUY_STOP"或"BUY_LIMIT"买入订单，则止盈价格需高于入场价，反之，如果为卖出订单，则止盈价格需低于入场价），使用 ObjectSetInteger更新"REC1"和"REC2"/"REC4"矩形位置与尺寸，通过ChartXYToTimePrice将像素坐标转换为价格值，并调用ObjectSetDouble更新"TP_HL"（止盈水平线），再调用 "update_Text"函数，结合"Get_Price_d"（获取双精度价格）、"Get_Price_s"（格式化价格字符串）、DoubleToString（数值转字符串）和 MathAbs（计算绝对值）刷新界面文本。
类似地，对于"movingState_R5"（止损），我们调整"REC5"和"REC4"/"REC2"矩形位置与尺寸，更新"SL_HL"，刷新界面文本。针对"movingState_R3"（入场点），我们移除所有矩形，并更新"PR_HL"、"TP_HL"、"SL_HL"和界面文本。
当鼠标释放（"MouseState"值为0）时，我们重置"movingState"标识位、启用图表滚动功能，并更新"prevMouseState"变量，最后调用ChartRedraw函数刷新图表以呈现变更。最后需要说明的是，在移除程序时需彻底删除所有对象，并在价格变动时更新手数以反映用户修改——尽管这部分功能非必需，但可以保留。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { deleteObjects(); //--- Delete tool objects deletePanel(); //--- Delete control panel objects } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert tick function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTick() { // Update lot size from edit field string lot_text = ObjectGetString(0, LOT_EDIT, OBJPROP_TEXT); //--- Get lot size text from edit field double new_lot = StringToDouble(lot_text); //--- Convert lot size text to double if(new_lot > 0) lot_size = new_lot; //--- Update lot size if valid }
在此，我们为工具实现两个核心事件处理器：OnDeinit和OnTick。在OnDeinit函数中（每当将EA从图表移除时触发），我们调用"deleteObjects"函数删除图表对象（如"REC1"至"REC5"、"TP_HL"、"SL_HL"和"PR_HL"），并通过"deletePanel"函数移除控制面板对象（如"PANEL_BG"、"LOT_EDIT"以及"BUY_STOP_BTN"等按钮），确保程序退出时界面干净无残留。
在每次价格变动时触发的OnTick函数中，我们使用ObjectGetString函数从"LOT_EDIT"字段中提取文本内容，并通过StringToDouble函数将其转换为双精度类型，如果转换后的"new_lot"值为正数，则更新"lot_size"变量，确保工具的手数与用户输入保持同步。
编译后，我们得到以下输出。
由可视化结果可见：当点击任意交易按钮时，系统会生成对应的交易价格工具；拖动该工具时，价格会实时更新，并同步显示在交易面板中，待用户点击“下单”按钮后，系统将根据当前价格动态地执行相应的交易。由此验证了我们已达成核心目标，后续仅需通过面板测试确保其运行良好——相关内容将在下一章节详述。
回测
我们已完成测试，以下是整合后的可视化结果，以单张图形交换格式（GIF）位图图像形式呈现。
结论
总而言之，我们基于MQL5开发了一款交互式交易助手工具，将视觉精准性与直观操作相结合，优化了挂单的放置流程。我们演示了如何设计对用户友好的图形界面（GUI），并通过"createControlPanel"和"placeOrder"等函数实现核心功能，同时通过结构化编码与严格验证确保工具的可靠性。您可根据个人交易风格自定义该工具，从而显著提升订单放置效率。敬请期待后续内容，我们将介绍更先进的功能，如风险管理与可拖拽面板。请您持续关注。
