MQL5交易工具（第一部分）：构建交互式可视化挂单交易助手工具

概述

开发高效的交易工具对于简化复杂的外汇交易任务至关重要，然而设计能够提升决策效率的直观界面仍是一大挑战。如果能打造一款可视化交互工具，在MetaTrader 5中实现简化版挂单操作的流程，将会如何？本文将介绍一款基于MetaQuotes Language 5（MQL5）定制的智能交易系统（EA）——交易助手工具，通过图形化精准控制与用户友好型操作界面，助力交易者高效执行买入/卖出止损单与限价单。我们将按以下顺序展开说明：

到本文结束时，您将全面掌握该工具的开发与测试方法，为后续高级功能迭代奠定基础。





交易助手工具的概念设计和目标

我们的目标是开发一款交易助手工具，通过简化外汇交易中的挂单流程，为用户提供流畅高效的操作体验。该工具将设计为直接集成于MetaTrader 5的图形用户界面（GUI），通过直观的控制面板支持设置买入止损、卖出止损、买入限价和卖出限价订单。我们的界面设计包含订单类型选择按钮和手数输入框。我们强调可视化交互，允许用户通过拖拽图表上的交互元素直接定义入场价、止损和止盈水平，并实时显示价格层级及点差差异，提供即时反馈。

我们的核心目标是确保工具的易用性与响应速度。其界面将采用响应式设计，支持精准调整价格水平，并通过单键确认订单，最大限度减少设置时间。此外，我们将增加取消订单和关闭界面选项，使用户能快速适应市场变化。通过打造兼具视觉吸引力与响应速度的工具，我们旨在提升决策效率、降低挂单错误率，并为未来扩展（如高级风险管理功能）提供基础框架，这些增强功能将在后续版本中逐步实现。简言之，以下是我们对该工具的愿景：





在MQL5中的实现

在MQL5中开发该程序时，我们需按以下步骤进行：首先定义程序基础数据，接着声明对象名称常量，最后引入支持交易活动的库文件。

#property copyright "Copyright 2025, ALLAN MUNENE MUTIIRIA. #@Forex Algo-Trader" #property link "https://youtube.com/@ForexAlgo-Trader?" #property version "1.00" #include <Trade/Trade.mqh> #define PANEL_BG "PANEL_BG" #define LOT_EDIT "LOT_EDIT" #define PRICE_LABEL "PRICE_LABEL" #define SL_LABEL "SL_LABEL" #define TP_LABEL "TP_LABEL" #define BUY_STOP_BTN "BUY_STOP_BTN" #define SELL_STOP_BTN "SELL_STOP_BTN" #define BUY_LIMIT_BTN "BUY_LIMIT_BTN" #define SELL_LIMIT_BTN "SELL_LIMIT_BTN" #define PLACE_ORDER_BTN "PLACE_ORDER_BTN" #define CANCEL_BTN "CANCEL_BTN" #define CLOSE_BTN "CLOSE_BTN" #define REC1 "REC1" #define REC2 "REC2" #define REC3 "REC3" #define REC4 "REC4" #define REC5 "REC5" #define TP_HL "TP_HL" #define SL_HL "SL_HL" #define PR_HL "PR_HL" double Get_Price_d( string name) { return ObjectGetDouble ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_PRICE ); } string Get_Price_s( string name) { return DoubleToString ( ObjectGetDouble ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_PRICE ), _Digits ); } string update_Text( string name, string val) { return ( string ) ObjectSetString ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_TEXT , val); } int xd1, yd1, xs1, ys1, xd2, yd2, xs2, ys2, xd3, yd3, xs3, ys3, xd4, yd4, xs4, ys4, xd5, yd5, xs5, ys5; bool tool_visible = false ; string selected_order_type = "" ; double lot_size = 0.01 ; CTrade obj_Trade; int panel_x = 10 , panel_y = 30 ;

在此阶段，我们将为交易助手工具奠定基础，通过定义核心组件、变量及函数，实现其图形化界面与交易功能。首先，我们引入Trade.mqh库文件，该库提供"CTrade"类，用于执行交易操作（如挂单设置）。随后，我们使用##define预处理指令定义一系列常量，为GUI元素分配唯一标识名称，例如："PANEL_BG"用于设置控制面板背景，LOT_EDIT作为手数输入框，"BUY_STOP_BTN"和SELL_STOP_BTN"作为订单类型选择按钮，以此类推。

我们实现了三个实用函数，用于管理图表对象属性： "Get_Price_d"函数以double类型获取对象价格；"Get_Price_s"函数通过DoubleToString函数将价格转换为带指定小数位数的字符串格式；"update_Text"函数使用 ObjectSetString函数更新对象文本，显示实时价格信息。

"xs1"为处理交互式矩形（"REC1"至"REC5"）的定位与尺寸，我们为每个矩形声明了整型变量组（如"xd1"、"yd1"、"xs1"、"ys1"），分别表示其在图表中的X轴偏移量、Y轴偏移量、宽度和高度。

最后，我们定义了控制面板的核心变量："tool_visible"为布尔型，用于跟踪工具的显示状态；"selected_order_type"为字符串型，存储用户选择的订单类型；"lot_size"为双精度型，初始化为0.01，表示交易手数；"obj_Trade"为CTrade对象，用于执行交易操作；"panel_x"、"panel_y"为整型，设置控制面板在图表中的坐标位置为(10, 30)。

上述元素共同构建了工具交互界面与交易功能的结构骨架。接下来，我们将进入控制面板的开发阶段，但首先需要实现一个自定义按钮创建函数。

bool createButton( string objName, string text, int xD, int yD, int xS, int yS, color clrTxt, color clrBG, int fontsize = 12 , color clrBorder = clrNONE , bool isBack = false , string font = "Calibri" ) { ResetLastError (); if (! ObjectCreate ( 0 , objName, OBJ_BUTTON , 0 , 0 , 0 )) { Print ( __FUNCTION__ , ": Failed to create Btn: Error Code: " , GetLastError ()); return false ; } ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , xD); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , yD); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_XSIZE , xS); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_YSIZE , yS); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_CORNER , CORNER_LEFT_UPPER ); ObjectSetString ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_TEXT , text); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE , fontsize); ObjectSetString ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_FONT , font); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_COLOR , clrTxt); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , clrBG); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR , clrBorder); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_BACK , isBack); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_STATE , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_SELECTED , false ); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); return true ; }

我们定义了"createButton"函数，用于为工具创建可自定义样式的按钮。该函数接受以下参数："objName"为按钮对象的名称；"text"为按钮上显示的标签文本；"xD"、"yD"为按钮在图表中的X轴/Y轴坐标位置；"xS"、"yS"为按钮的宽度/高度尺寸；"clrTxt"、"clrBG"为按钮的文本颜色和背景颜色；fontsize为字体大小（默认值为12）；"clrBorder"为边框颜色（默认值为"clrNONE"，即无边框）；"isBack"判断是否为背景按钮（默认值为false）；"font"为字体类型（默认值为"Calibri"）。

我们使用ResetLastError函数清除错误代码，随后调用ObjectCreate函数创建一个OBJ_BUTTON类型的对象。如果创建失败，则通过Print函数输出当前函数名（__FUNCTION__）和错误代码（GetLastError）以记录错误日志，并返回false。

成功创建对象后，我们使用ObjectSetInteger和ObjectSetString函数设置其属性（如位置、尺寸、颜色），禁用状态交互和选中效果，并调用ChartRedraw函数刷新图表，最终返回true。此方法可实现交互式按钮的创建。我们进而构建完整的控制面板功能。

void createControlPanel() { ObjectCreate ( 0 , PANEL_BG, OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL , 0 , 0 , 0 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , PANEL_BG, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , panel_x); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , PANEL_BG, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , panel_y); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , PANEL_BG, OBJPROP_XSIZE , 250 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , PANEL_BG, OBJPROP_YSIZE , 280 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , PANEL_BG, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , C'070,070,070' ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , PANEL_BG, OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR , clrWhite ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , PANEL_BG, OBJPROP_BACK , false ); createButton(CLOSE_BTN, CharToString ( 203 ), panel_x + 209 , panel_y + 1 , 40 , 25 , clrWhite , clrCrimson , 12 , C'070,070,070' , false , "Wingdings" ); ObjectCreate ( 0 , LOT_EDIT, OBJ_EDIT , 0 , 0 , 0 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , LOT_EDIT, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , panel_x + 70 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , LOT_EDIT, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , panel_y + 40 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , LOT_EDIT, OBJPROP_XSIZE , 110 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , LOT_EDIT, OBJPROP_YSIZE , 25 ); ObjectSetString ( 0 , LOT_EDIT, OBJPROP_TEXT , "0.01" ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , LOT_EDIT, OBJPROP_COLOR , clrBlack ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , LOT_EDIT, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , clrWhite ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , LOT_EDIT, OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR , clrBlack ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , LOT_EDIT, OBJPROP_ALIGN , ALIGN_CENTER ); ObjectSetString ( 0 , LOT_EDIT, OBJPROP_FONT , "Arial" ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , LOT_EDIT, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE , 13 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , LOT_EDIT, OBJPROP_BACK , false ); ObjectCreate ( 0 , PRICE_LABEL, OBJ_LABEL , 0 , 0 , 0 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , PRICE_LABEL, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , panel_x + 10 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , PRICE_LABEL, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , panel_y + 70 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , PRICE_LABEL, OBJPROP_XSIZE , 230 ); ObjectSetString ( 0 , PRICE_LABEL, OBJPROP_TEXT , "Entry: -" ); ObjectSetString ( 0 , PRICE_LABEL, OBJPROP_FONT , "Arial Bold" ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , PRICE_LABEL, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE , 13 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , PRICE_LABEL, OBJPROP_COLOR , clrWhite ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , PRICE_LABEL, OBJPROP_ALIGN , ALIGN_CENTER ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , PRICE_LABEL, OBJPROP_BACK , false ); ObjectCreate ( 0 , SL_LABEL, OBJ_LABEL , 0 , 0 , 0 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , SL_LABEL, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , panel_x + 10 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , SL_LABEL, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , panel_y + 95 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , SL_LABEL, OBJPROP_XSIZE , 110 ); ObjectSetString ( 0 , SL_LABEL, OBJPROP_TEXT , "SL: -" ); ObjectSetString ( 0 , SL_LABEL, OBJPROP_FONT , "Arial Bold" ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , SL_LABEL, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE , 12 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , SL_LABEL, OBJPROP_COLOR , clrYellow ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , SL_LABEL, OBJPROP_ALIGN , ALIGN_CENTER ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , SL_LABEL, OBJPROP_BACK , false ); ObjectCreate ( 0 , TP_LABEL, OBJ_LABEL , 0 , 0 , 0 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , TP_LABEL, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , panel_x + 130 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , TP_LABEL, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , panel_y + 95 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , TP_LABEL, OBJPROP_XSIZE , 110 ); ObjectSetString ( 0 , TP_LABEL, OBJPROP_TEXT , "TP: -" ); ObjectSetString ( 0 , TP_LABEL, OBJPROP_FONT , "Arial Bold" ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , TP_LABEL, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE , 12 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , TP_LABEL, OBJPROP_COLOR , clrLime ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , TP_LABEL, OBJPROP_ALIGN , ALIGN_CENTER ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , TP_LABEL, OBJPROP_BACK , false ); createButton(BUY_STOP_BTN, "Buy Stop" , panel_x + 10 , panel_y + 140 , 110 , 30 , clrWhite , clrForestGreen , 10 , clrBlack , false , "Arial" ); createButton(SELL_STOP_BTN, "Sell Stop" , panel_x + 130 , panel_y + 140 , 110 , 30 , clrWhite , clrFireBrick , 10 , clrBlack , false , "Arial" ); createButton(BUY_LIMIT_BTN, "Buy Limit" , panel_x + 10 , panel_y + 180 , 110 , 30 , clrWhite , clrForestGreen , 10 , clrBlack , false , "Arial" ); createButton(SELL_LIMIT_BTN, "Sell Limit" , panel_x + 130 , panel_y + 180 , 110 , 30 , clrWhite , clrFireBrick , 10 , clrBlack , false , "Arial" ); createButton(PLACE_ORDER_BTN, "Place Order" , panel_x + 10 , panel_y + 240 , 110 , 30 , clrWhite , clrDodgerBlue , 10 , clrBlack , false , "Arial" ); createButton(CANCEL_BTN, "Cancel" , panel_x + 130 , panel_y + 240 , 110 , 30 , clrWhite , clrSlateGray , 10 , clrBlack , false , "Arial" ); }

在此阶段，我们定义"createControlPanel"函数，用于构建交易助手工具的GUI主面板。首先，我们使用ObjectCreate函数创建一个名为"PANEL_BG"的背景矩形，类型为OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL，其位置由变量"panel_x"和"panel_y"指定（默认值为10和30），尺寸为250×280像素，背景色为深灰色（C'070,070,070'），边框为白色（"clrWhite"），并设置前景层（将OBJPROP_BACK设置为false）。

随后，我们调用"createButton"函数在右上角添加一个关闭按钮（"CLOSE_BTN"），显示为"Wingdings"字体中的叉号符号（字符203），样式为深红色（crimson）。输入参数的定义参考MQL5官方文档，您可根据需求自定义符号或样式。

对于手数输入框，我们使用ObjectCreate函数创建一个类型为OBJ_EDIT的编辑框（对象名为"LOT_EDIT"），位置为"panel_x + 70"（X坐标）、"panel_y + 40"（Y坐标），尺寸为 110×25 像素，初始值为 "0.01"。通过 ObjectSetInteger和ObjectSetString函数设置样式：黑色文本、白色背景，并使用居中对齐的Arial字体。

我们使用"ObjectCreate"函数创建三个标签，用于显示交易信息："PRICE_LABEL"位于"panel_x + 10"、 "panel_y + 70"，宽度230像素，默认文本为"Entry: -"，用于显示入场价格；"SL_LABEL"位于"panel_x + 10"、"panel_y + 95"，文本颜色为黄色，默认文本为"SL: -"，用于显示止损价格；"TP_LABEL"位于"panel_x + 130"、"panel_y + 95"，文本颜色为石灰绿，默认文本为"TP: -"，用于显示止盈价格。所有标签均使用粗体Arial字体，居中对齐。

最后，我们使用"createButton"函数添加以下订单类型按钮和操作按钮——"BUY_STOP_BTN"和"SELL_STOP_BTN"，位置为"panel_y + 140"，颜色分别为绿色和红色；"BUY_LIMIT_BTN"和"SELL_LIMIT_BTN"，位置为"panel_y + 180"，颜色分别为绿色和红色；"PLACE_ORDER_BTN"和"CANCEL_BTN"位置为"panel_y + 240"，颜色分别为蓝色和灰色，所有按钮统一尺寸为110×30像素，字体为Arial。此设置构成了我们工具的交互式控制面板。我们可以调用OnInit事件处理器中的函数来初始化面板。

int OnInit () { createControlPanel(); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

在OnInit事件处理器中，我们调用"createControlPanel"函数构建GUI，完成控制面板的初始化，包括按钮、标签和输入框等交互元素的布局。随后，调用ChartRedraw函数强制刷新图表，确保控制面板能够立即显示在界面上。最后，返回INIT_SUCCEEDED，显示初始化流程成功完成。编译后，我们得到以下输出。

由图可见，我们已经成功地构建了控制面板。接下来需要开发的是辅助面板，其核心功能是动态获取图表价格数据，并自动填充至控制面板的对应字段中，同时基于实时价格执行交易操作。这就需要解决图表坐标系与屏幕像素坐标系的转换问题。但您无需担心，我们已经有了完整方案。接下来，我们将添加事件监听器，当与控制按钮交互时，这些监听器会调用相应的函数。

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam ) { if (id == CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ) { if (sparam == BUY_STOP_BTN) { selected_order_type = "BUY_STOP" ; } } }

在此阶段，我们通过实现OnChartEvent事件处理器来捕获用户与交易工具的交互行为。该函数接收以下参数："id"为事件类型标识符；"lparam"为整型数据（如X轴坐标）；"dparam"为双精度型数据（如Y轴坐标）；"sparam"为字符串型数据（如对象名称）。我们通过判断"id"是否等于CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK，来检测用户是否点击了对象，如果"sparam"参数值为"BUY_STOP_BTN"，则将全局变量"selected_order_type"设置为 "BUY_STOP"，以此记录用户选择了买入限价单。当上述条件满足时，需调用一个函数来可视化工具状态。

void showTool() { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , PANEL_BG, OBJPROP_BACK , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , LOT_EDIT, OBJPROP_BACK , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , PRICE_LABEL, OBJPROP_BACK , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , SL_LABEL, OBJPROP_BACK , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , TP_LABEL, OBJPROP_BACK , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , BUY_STOP_BTN, OBJPROP_BACK , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , SELL_STOP_BTN, OBJPROP_BACK , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , BUY_LIMIT_BTN, OBJPROP_BACK , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , SELL_LIMIT_BTN, OBJPROP_BACK , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , PLACE_ORDER_BTN, OBJPROP_BACK , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , CANCEL_BTN, OBJPROP_BACK , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , CLOSE_BTN, OBJPROP_BACK , false ); int chart_width = ( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS ); int tool_x = chart_width - 400 - 50 ; if (selected_order_type == "BUY_STOP" || selected_order_type == "BUY_LIMIT" ) { createButton(REC1, "" , tool_x, 20 , 350 , 30 , clrWhite , clrGreen , 13 , clrBlack , false , "Arial Black" ); xd1 = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , REC1, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ); yd1 = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , REC1, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ); xs1 = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , REC1, OBJPROP_XSIZE ); ys1 = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , REC1, OBJPROP_YSIZE ); xd2 = xd1; yd2 = yd1 + ys1; xs2 = xs1; ys2 = 100 ; xd3 = xd2; yd3 = yd2 + ys2; xs3 = xs2; ys3 = 30 ; xd4 = xd3; yd4 = yd3 + ys3; xs4 = xs3; ys4 = 100 ; xd5 = xd4; yd5 = yd4 + ys4; xs5 = xs4; ys5 = 30 ; } else { createButton(REC5, "" , tool_x, 20 , 350 , 30 , clrWhite , clrRed , 13 , clrBlack , false , "Arial Black" ); xd5 = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , REC5, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ); yd5 = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , REC5, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ); xs5 = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , REC5, OBJPROP_XSIZE ); ys5 = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , REC5, OBJPROP_YSIZE ); xd2 = xd5; yd2 = yd5 + ys5; xs2 = xs5; ys2 = 100 ; xd3 = xd2; yd3 = yd2 + ys2; xs3 = xs2; ys3 = 30 ; xd4 = xd3; yd4 = yd3 + ys3; xs4 = xs3; ys4 = 100 ; xd1 = xd4; yd1 = yd4 + ys4; xs1 = xs4; ys1 = 30 ; } datetime dt_tp = 0 , dt_sl = 0 , dt_prc = 0 ; double price_tp = 0 , price_sl = 0 , price_prc = 0 ; int window = 0 ; ChartXYToTimePrice ( 0 , xd1, yd1 + ys1, window, dt_tp, price_tp); ChartXYToTimePrice ( 0 , xd3, yd3 + ys3, window, dt_prc, price_prc); ChartXYToTimePrice ( 0 , xd5, yd5 + ys5, window, dt_sl, price_sl); createHL(TP_HL, dt_tp, price_tp, clrTeal ); createHL(PR_HL, dt_prc, price_prc, clrBlue ); createHL(SL_HL, dt_sl, price_sl, clrRed ); if (selected_order_type == "BUY_STOP" || selected_order_type == "BUY_LIMIT" ) { createButton(REC2, "" , xd2, yd2, xs2, ys2, clrWhite , clrHoneydew , 12 , clrBlack , true ); createButton(REC3, "" , xd3, yd3, xs3, ys3, clrBlack , clrLightGray , 13 , clrBlack , false , "Arial Black" ); createButton(REC4, "" , xd4, yd4, xs4, ys4, clrWhite , clrLinen , 12 , clrBlack , true ); createButton(REC5, "" , xd5, yd5, xs5, ys5, clrWhite , clrRed , 13 , clrBlack , false , "Arial Black" ); } else { createButton(REC2, "" , xd2, yd2, xs2, ys2, clrWhite , clrHoneydew , 12 , clrBlack , true ); createButton(REC3, "" , xd3, yd3, xs3, ys3, clrBlack , clrLightGray , 13 , clrBlack , false , "Arial Black" ); createButton(REC4, "" , xd4, yd4, xs4, ys4, clrWhite , clrLinen , 12 , clrBlack , true ); createButton(REC1, "" , xd1, yd1, xs1, ys1, clrWhite , clrGreen , 13 , clrBlack , false , "Arial Black" ); } update_Text(REC1, "TP: " + DoubleToString ( MathAbs ((Get_Price_d(TP_HL) - Get_Price_d(PR_HL)) / _Point ), 0 ) + " Points | " + Get_Price_s(TP_HL)); update_Text(REC3, selected_order_type + ": | Lot: " + DoubleToString (lot_size, 2 ) + " | " + Get_Price_s(PR_HL)); update_Text(REC5, "SL: " + DoubleToString ( MathAbs ((Get_Price_d(PR_HL) - Get_Price_d(SL_HL)) / _Point ), 0 ) + " Points | " + Get_Price_s(SL_HL)); update_Text(PRICE_LABEL, "Entry: " + Get_Price_s(PR_HL)); update_Text(SL_LABEL, "SL: " + Get_Price_s(SL_HL)); update_Text(TP_LABEL, "TP: " + Get_Price_s(TP_HL)); tool_visible = true ; ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE , true ); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); }

为了显示图表价格工具界面，我们实现"showTool"函数，其核心逻辑为隐藏主控制面板。具体通过ObjectSetInteger函数将以下对象的OBJPROP_BACK属性设置为false，使得一些对象在图表中被隐藏，如"PANEL_BG", "LOT_EDIT"、"PRICE_LABEL"、"SL_LABEL"、"TP_LABEL"、"BUY_STOP_BTN"、"SELL_STOP_BTN"、"BUY_LIMIT_BTN"、"SELL_LIMIT_BTN"、"PLACE_ORDER_BTN"、"CANCEL_BTN"和"CLOSE_BTN"。

我们通过ChartGetInteger函数获取图表的CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS（宽度像素值），并据此计算工具的 X 轴位置，将"tool_x"设置为距离图表右边缘450像素的位置。对于“BUY_STOP”或“BUY_LIMIT”订单，我们使用“createButton”函数在"tool_x"、y=20处创建绿色350×30的"REC1"（止盈），并通过“ObjectGetInteger”获取坐标到变量"xd1"、"yd1"、"xs1"、"ys1"；随后垂直排列“REC2”至“REC5”（止盈、入场点、止损），分别设置"xd2"至"xd5"、"yd2"至"yd5"、"xs2"至"xs5"、"ys2"至"ys5"。

对于卖出订单，我们创建红色的“REC5”（止损），并将“REC2”排列为“REC1”（止损，入场点，止盈）。

我们声明这些变量：存储时间的"dt_tp"、"dt_sl"和"dt_prc"；存储价格的"price_tp"、"price_sl"和"price_prc"；表示图表窗口的"window"，并使用ChartXYToTimePrice函数将“REC1”、“REC3”和“REC5”的坐标转换为对应的时间和价格。随后调用"createHL"函数绘制：青绿色的TP_HL（止盈水平线）；蓝色的PR_HL（入场水平线）；红色的SL_HL（止损水平线）。

根据"selected_order_type"，我们使用"createButton"创建剩余的矩形区域（对于买入订单，创建"REC2"、"REC3"、"REC4"和"REC5"；对于卖出订单，创建"REC2"、"REC3"、"REC4"和"REC1"），并为其分配适当的颜色。 随后使用"update_Text"函数更新以下内容："REC1"、"REC3"、"REC5"、"PRICE_LABEL"、"SL_LABEL"和"TP_LABEL"，通过"Get_Price_d"、"Get_Price_s"、DoubleToString和MathAbs计算价格差值，完成文本更新。

最后，我们将"tool_visible"设置为true，通过 ChartSetInteger启用鼠标事件，并调用ChartRedraw以显示该工具。为绘制水平线，我们使用以下函数：

bool createHL( string objName, datetime time1, double price1, color clr) { ResetLastError (); if (! ObjectCreate ( 0 , objName, OBJ_HLINE , 0 , time1, price1)) { Print ( __FUNCTION__ , ": Failed to create HL: Error Code: " , GetLastError ()); return false ; } ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_TIME , time1); ObjectSetDouble ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_PRICE , price1); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_COLOR , clr); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_BACK , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_STYLE , STYLE_DASHDOTDOT ); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); return true ; }

在此阶段，我们仅创建OBJ_HLINE对象，并像之前创建按钮的函数那样设置必要的对象参数。另外，我们需要一个如下所示的函数来显示面板。

void showPanel() { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , PANEL_BG, OBJPROP_BACK , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , LOT_EDIT, OBJPROP_BACK , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , PRICE_LABEL, OBJPROP_BACK , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , SL_LABEL, OBJPROP_BACK , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , TP_LABEL, OBJPROP_BACK , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , BUY_STOP_BTN, OBJPROP_BACK , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , SELL_STOP_BTN, OBJPROP_BACK , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , BUY_LIMIT_BTN, OBJPROP_BACK , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , SELL_LIMIT_BTN, OBJPROP_BACK , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , PLACE_ORDER_BTN, OBJPROP_BACK , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , CANCEL_BTN, OBJPROP_BACK , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , CLOSE_BTN, OBJPROP_BACK , false ); update_Text(PRICE_LABEL, "Entry: -" ); update_Text(SL_LABEL, "SL: -" ); update_Text(TP_LABEL, "TP: -" ); update_Text(PLACE_ORDER_BTN, "Place Order" ); selected_order_type = "" ; tool_visible = false ; ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE , false ); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); }

我们定义"showPanel"函数显示控制面板。通过ObjectSetInteger将一些对象的"OBJPROP_BACK"属性设置为false，使得它们可见，这些对象包括："PANEL_BG"、"LOT_EDIT"、"PRICE_LABEL"、"SL_LABEL"、"TP_LABEL"、"BUY_STOP_BTN"、"SELL_STOP_BTN"、"BUY_LIMIT_BTN"、"SELL_LIMIT_BTN"、"PLACE_ORDER_BTN"、"CANCEL_BTN"和"CLOSE_BTN"。

我们通过"update_Text"函数重置状态：将"PRICE_LABEL"设置为"Entry: -"；将"SL_LABEL"设置为"SL: -"；将"TP_LABEL"设置为 "TP: -"；将"PLACE_ORDER_BTN"设置为"Place Order"，之后清空"selected_order_type"，将"tool_visible" 设置为false，通过ChartSetInteger禁用鼠标事件，并且调用 ChartRedraw更新图表。

要删除工具和面板，我们通过调用ObjectDelete函数，分别删除对应的对象。

void deleteObjects() { ObjectDelete ( 0 , REC1); ObjectDelete ( 0 , REC2); ObjectDelete ( 0 , REC3); ObjectDelete ( 0 , REC4); ObjectDelete ( 0 , REC5); ObjectDelete ( 0 , TP_HL); ObjectDelete ( 0 , SL_HL); ObjectDelete ( 0 , PR_HL); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); } void deletePanel() { ObjectDelete ( 0 , PANEL_BG); ObjectDelete ( 0 , LOT_EDIT); ObjectDelete ( 0 , PRICE_LABEL); ObjectDelete ( 0 , SL_LABEL); ObjectDelete ( 0 , TP_LABEL); ObjectDelete ( 0 , BUY_STOP_BTN); ObjectDelete ( 0 , SELL_STOP_BTN); ObjectDelete ( 0 , BUY_LIMIT_BTN); ObjectDelete ( 0 , SELL_LIMIT_BTN); ObjectDelete ( 0 , PLACE_ORDER_BTN); ObjectDelete ( 0 , CANCEL_BTN); ObjectDelete ( 0 , CLOSE_BTN); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); }

当用户点击相应按钮时，我们通过以下函数执行下单操作。

void placeOrder() { double price = Get_Price_d(PR_HL); double sl = Get_Price_d(SL_HL); double tp = Get_Price_d(TP_HL); string symbol = Symbol (); datetime expiration = TimeCurrent () + 3600 * 24 ; if (lot_size <= 0 ) { Print ( "Invalid lot size: " , lot_size); return ; } if (price <= 0 || sl <= 0 || tp <= 0 ) { Print ( "Invalid prices: Entry=" , price, ", SL=" , sl, ", TP=" , tp, " (all must be positive)" ); return ; } if (selected_order_type == "BUY_STOP" || selected_order_type == "BUY_LIMIT" ) { if (sl >= price) { Print ( "Invalid SL for " , selected_order_type, ": SL=" , sl, " must be below Entry=" , price); return ; } if (tp <= price) { Print ( "Invalid TP for " , selected_order_type, ": TP=" , tp, " must be above Entry=" , price); return ; } } else if (selected_order_type == "SELL_STOP" || selected_order_type == "SELL_LIMIT" ) { if (sl <= price) { Print ( "Invalid SL for " , selected_order_type, ": SL=" , sl, " must be above Entry=" , price); return ; } if (tp >= price) { Print ( "Invalid TP for " , selected_order_type, ": TP=" , tp, " must be below Entry=" , price); return ; } } else { Print ( "Invalid order type: " , selected_order_type); return ; } if (selected_order_type == "BUY_STOP" ) { if (!obj_Trade.BuyStop(lot_size, price, symbol, sl, tp, ORDER_TIME_DAY , expiration)) { Print ( "Buy Stop failed: Entry=" , price, ", SL=" , sl, ", TP=" , tp, ", Error=" , GetLastError ()); } else { Print ( "Buy Stop placed: Entry=" , price, ", SL=" , sl, ", TP=" , tp); } } else if (selected_order_type == "SELL_STOP" ) { if (!obj_Trade.SellStop(lot_size, price, symbol, sl, tp, ORDER_TIME_DAY , expiration)) { Print ( "Sell Stop failed: Entry=" , price, ", SL=" , sl, ", TP=" , tp, ", Error=" , GetLastError ()); } else { Print ( "Sell Stop placed: Entry=" , price, ", SL=" , sl, ", TP=" , tp); } } else if (selected_order_type == "BUY_LIMIT" ) { if (!obj_Trade.BuyLimit(lot_size, price, symbol, sl, tp, ORDER_TIME_DAY , expiration)) { Print ( "Buy Limit failed: Entry=" , price, ", SL=" , sl, ", TP=" , tp, ", Error=" , GetLastError ()); } else { Print ( "Buy Limit placed: Entry=" , price, ", SL=" , sl, ", TP=" , tp); } } else if (selected_order_type == "SELL_LIMIT" ) { if (!obj_Trade.SellLimit(lot_size, price, symbol, sl, tp, ORDER_TIME_DAY , expiration)) { Print ( "Sell Limit failed: Entry=" , price, ", SL=" , sl, ", TP=" , tp, ", Error=" , GetLastError ()); } else { Print ( "Sell Limit placed: Entry=" , price, ", SL=" , sl, ", TP=" , tp); } } }

我们通过实现"placeOrder"函数来执行工具中的挂单操作，具体步骤如下：首先调用"Get_Price_d"函数分别获取入场价格（"price"）、止损（"sl"）和止盈（"tp"），参数分别对应 "PR_HL"、"SL_HL"和"TP_HL"；接着使用Symbol函数获取当前交易品种；最后通过TimeCurrent函数设置挂单的24小时有效期。

我们验证手数（"lot_size"） 是否大于 0，并检查"price"、"sl"和"tp是否为正值。如果任一参数无效，则通过Print函数输出错误信息并终止操作。对于买入止损（"BUY_STOP"）或买入限价（"BUY_LIMIT"） 订单，我们需确保"sl"低于"price"，且"tp"高于"price"；而对于卖出止损（SELL_STOP）或卖出限价（SELL_LIMIT）订单，则需确保"sl"高于"price"，且"tp"低于"price"。如果条件不满足，同样通过"Print"记录错误并退出。如果订单类型（"selected_order_type"）无效，则通过"Print"输出错误信息。

随后，我们调用"obj_Trade"的挂单方法（如"BuyStop"、"SellStop"、"BuyLimit"或"SellLimit"）来提交订单，并通过"Print"函数记录操作结果。如果下单失败，则使用GetLastError获取错误代码并输出错误详情。基于上述函数，我们可以在界面按钮的点击事件中调用它们，示例代码如下：

if (id == CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ) { if (sparam == BUY_STOP_BTN) { selected_order_type = "BUY_STOP" ; showTool(); update_Text(PLACE_ORDER_BTN, "Place Buy Stop" ); } else if (sparam == SELL_STOP_BTN) { selected_order_type = "SELL_STOP" ; showTool(); update_Text(PLACE_ORDER_BTN, "Place Sell Stop" ); } else if (sparam == BUY_LIMIT_BTN) { selected_order_type = "BUY_LIMIT" ; showTool(); update_Text(PLACE_ORDER_BTN, "Place Buy Limit" ); } else if (sparam == SELL_LIMIT_BTN) { selected_order_type = "SELL_LIMIT" ; showTool(); update_Text(PLACE_ORDER_BTN, "Place Sell Limit" ); } else if (sparam == PLACE_ORDER_BTN) { placeOrder(); deleteObjects(); showPanel(); } else if (sparam == CANCEL_BTN) { deleteObjects(); showPanel(); } else if (sparam == CLOSE_BTN) { deleteObjects(); deletePanel(); } ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , sparam, OBJPROP_STATE , false ); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); }

编译后，呈现如下效果：

由图可见，我们能够动态地创建对应的价格图表工具。接下来我们需实现的功能是：使工具具备交互性，即允许用户通过拖拽操作在图表上自由移动该工具。为此，我们需在OnChartEvent事件处理器中实现以下逻辑：

int prevMouseState = 0 ; int mlbDownX1 = 0 , mlbDownY1 = 0 , mlbDownXD_R1 = 0 , mlbDownYD_R1 = 0 ; int mlbDownX2 = 0 , mlbDownY2 = 0 , mlbDownXD_R2 = 0 , mlbDownYD_R2 = 0 ; int mlbDownX3 = 0 , mlbDownY3 = 0 , mlbDownXD_R3 = 0 , mlbDownYD_R3 = 0 ; int mlbDownX4 = 0 , mlbDownY4 = 0 , mlbDownXD_R4 = 0 , mlbDownYD_R4 = 0 ; int mlbDownX5 = 0 , mlbDownY5 = 0 , mlbDownXD_R5 = 0 , mlbDownYD_R5 = 0 ; bool movingState_R1 = false ; bool movingState_R3 = false ; bool movingState_R5 = false ;

首先，我们为OnChartEvent函数定义一组变量，以实现交易辅助工具中的拖放功能。"prevMouseState"用于追踪鼠标状态变化，"mlbDownX1"、"mlbDownY1"、"mlbDownXD_R1"、"mlbDownYD_R1"（类似于REC2至REC5变量）在鼠标点击时存储"REC1"（止盈）、"REC3"（入场点）和"REC5"（止损）的初始与矩形区域边界坐标。布尔标识"movingState_R1"、"movingState_R3"、"movingState_R5"标记这些矩形是否正在被拖动。借助这些控制变量，我们即可定义价格工具的移动逻辑。

if (id == CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE && tool_visible) { int MouseD_X = ( int )lparam; int MouseD_Y = ( int )dparam; int MouseState = ( int )sparam; int XD_R1 = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , REC1, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ); int YD_R1 = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , REC1, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ); int XS_R1 = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , REC1, OBJPROP_XSIZE ); int YS_R1 = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , REC1, OBJPROP_YSIZE ); int XD_R2 = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , REC2, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ); int YD_R2 = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , REC2, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ); int XS_R2 = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , REC2, OBJPROP_XSIZE ); int YS_R2 = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , REC2, OBJPROP_YSIZE ); int XD_R3 = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , REC3, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ); int YD_R3 = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , REC3, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ); int XS_R3 = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , REC3, OBJPROP_XSIZE ); int YS_R3 = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , REC3, OBJPROP_YSIZE ); int XD_R4 = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , REC4, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ); int YD_R4 = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , REC4, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ); int XS_R4 = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , REC4, OBJPROP_XSIZE ); int YS_R4 = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , REC4, OBJPROP_YSIZE ); int XD_R5 = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , REC5, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ); int YD_R5 = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , REC5, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ); int XS_R5 = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , REC5, OBJPROP_XSIZE ); int YS_R5 = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , REC5, OBJPROP_YSIZE ); if (prevMouseState == 0 && MouseState == 1 ) { mlbDownX1 = MouseD_X; mlbDownY1 = MouseD_Y; mlbDownXD_R1 = XD_R1; mlbDownYD_R1 = YD_R1; mlbDownX2 = MouseD_X; mlbDownY2 = MouseD_Y; mlbDownXD_R2 = XD_R2; mlbDownYD_R2 = YD_R2; mlbDownX3 = MouseD_X; mlbDownY3 = MouseD_Y; mlbDownXD_R3 = XD_R3; mlbDownYD_R3 = YD_R3; mlbDownX4 = MouseD_X; mlbDownY4 = MouseD_Y; mlbDownXD_R4 = XD_R4; mlbDownYD_R4 = YD_R4; mlbDownX5 = MouseD_X; mlbDownY5 = MouseD_Y; mlbDownXD_R5 = XD_R5; mlbDownYD_R5 = YD_R5; if (MouseD_X >= XD_R1 && MouseD_X <= XD_R1 + XS_R1 && MouseD_Y >= YD_R1 && MouseD_Y <= YD_R1 + YS_R1) { movingState_R1 = true ; } if (MouseD_X >= XD_R3 && MouseD_X <= XD_R3 + XS_R3 && MouseD_Y >= YD_R3 && MouseD_Y <= YD_R3 + YS_R3) { movingState_R3 = true ; } if (MouseD_X >= XD_R5 && MouseD_X <= XD_R5 + XS_R5 && MouseD_Y >= YD_R5 && MouseD_Y <= YD_R5 + YS_R5) { movingState_R5 = true ; } } if (movingState_R1) { ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL , false ); bool canMove = false ; if (selected_order_type == "BUY_STOP" || selected_order_type == "BUY_LIMIT" ) { if (YD_R1 + YS_R1 < YD_R3) { canMove = true ; ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , REC1, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , mlbDownYD_R1 + MouseD_Y - mlbDownY1); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , REC2, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , YD_R1 + YS_R1); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , REC2, OBJPROP_YSIZE , YD_R3 - (YD_R1 + YS_R1)); } } else { if (YD_R1 > YD_R3 + YS_R3) { canMove = true ; ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , REC1, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , mlbDownYD_R1 + MouseD_Y - mlbDownY1); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , REC4, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , YD_R3 + YS_R3); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , REC4, OBJPROP_YSIZE , YD_R1 - (YD_R3 + YS_R3)); } } if (canMove) { datetime dt_TP = 0 ; double price_TP = 0 ; int window = 0 ; ChartXYToTimePrice ( 0 , XD_R1, YD_R1 + YS_R1, window, dt_TP, price_TP); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , TP_HL, OBJPROP_TIME , dt_TP); ObjectSetDouble ( 0 , TP_HL, OBJPROP_PRICE , price_TP); update_Text(REC1, "TP: " + DoubleToString ( MathAbs ((Get_Price_d(TP_HL) - Get_Price_d(PR_HL)) / _Point ), 0 ) + " Points | " + Get_Price_s(TP_HL)); update_Text(TP_LABEL, "TP: " + Get_Price_s(TP_HL)); } ChartRedraw ( 0 ); } if (movingState_R5) { ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL , false ); bool canMove = false ; if (selected_order_type == "BUY_STOP" || selected_order_type == "BUY_LIMIT" ) { if (YD_R5 > YD_R4) { canMove = true ; ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , REC5, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , mlbDownYD_R5 + MouseD_Y - mlbDownY5); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , REC4, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , YD_R3 + YS_R3); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , REC4, OBJPROP_YSIZE , YD_R5 - (YD_R3 + YS_R3)); } } else { if (YD_R5 + YS_R5 < YD_R3) { canMove = true ; ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , REC5, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , mlbDownYD_R5 + MouseD_Y - mlbDownY5); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , REC2, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , YD_R5 + YS_R5); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , REC2, OBJPROP_YSIZE , YD_R3 - (YD_R5 + YS_R5)); } } if (canMove) { datetime dt_SL = 0 ; double price_SL = 0 ; int window = 0 ; ChartXYToTimePrice ( 0 , XD_R5, YD_R5 + YS_R5, window, dt_SL, price_SL); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , SL_HL, OBJPROP_TIME , dt_SL); ObjectSetDouble ( 0 , SL_HL, OBJPROP_PRICE , price_SL); update_Text(REC5, "SL: " + DoubleToString ( MathAbs ((Get_Price_d(PR_HL) - Get_Price_d(SL_HL)) / _Point ), 0 ) + " Points | " + Get_Price_s(SL_HL)); update_Text(SL_LABEL, "SL: " + Get_Price_s(SL_HL)); } ChartRedraw ( 0 ); } if (movingState_R3) { ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , REC3, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , mlbDownXD_R3 + MouseD_X - mlbDownX3); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , REC3, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , mlbDownYD_R3 + MouseD_Y - mlbDownY3); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , REC1, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , mlbDownXD_R1 + MouseD_X - mlbDownX1); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , REC1, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , mlbDownYD_R1 + MouseD_Y - mlbDownY1); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , REC2, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , mlbDownXD_R2 + MouseD_X - mlbDownX2); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , REC2, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , mlbDownYD_R2 + MouseD_Y - mlbDownY2); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , REC4, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , mlbDownXD_R4 + MouseD_X - mlbDownX4); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , REC4, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , mlbDownYD_R4 + MouseD_Y - mlbDownY4); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , REC5, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , mlbDownXD_R5 + MouseD_X - mlbDownX5); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , REC5, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , mlbDownYD_R5 + MouseD_Y - mlbDownY5); datetime dt_PRC = 0 , dt_SL1 = 0 , dt_TP1 = 0 ; double price_PRC = 0 , price_SL1 = 0 , price_TP1 = 0 ; int window = 0 ; ChartXYToTimePrice ( 0 , XD_R3, YD_R3 + YS_R3, window, dt_PRC, price_PRC); ChartXYToTimePrice ( 0 , XD_R5, YD_R5 + YS_R5, window, dt_SL1, price_SL1); ChartXYToTimePrice ( 0 , XD_R1, YD_R1 + YS_R1, window, dt_TP1, price_TP1); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , PR_HL, OBJPROP_TIME , dt_PRC); ObjectSetDouble ( 0 , PR_HL, OBJPROP_PRICE , price_PRC); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , TP_HL, OBJPROP_TIME , dt_TP1); ObjectSetDouble ( 0 , TP_HL, OBJPROP_PRICE , price_TP1); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , SL_HL, OBJPROP_TIME , dt_SL1); ObjectSetDouble ( 0 , SL_HL, OBJPROP_PRICE , price_SL1); update_Text(REC1, "TP: " + DoubleToString ( MathAbs ((Get_Price_d(TP_HL) - Get_Price_d(PR_HL)) / _Point ), 0 ) + " Points | " + Get_Price_s(TP_HL)); update_Text(REC3, selected_order_type + ": | Lot: " + DoubleToString (lot_size, 2 ) + " | " + Get_Price_s(PR_HL)); update_Text(REC5, "SL: " + DoubleToString ( MathAbs ((Get_Price_d(PR_HL) - Get_Price_d(SL_HL)) / _Point ), 0 ) + " Points | " + Get_Price_s(SL_HL)); update_Text(PRICE_LABEL, "Entry: " + Get_Price_s(PR_HL)); update_Text(SL_LABEL, "SL: " + Get_Price_s(SL_HL)); update_Text(TP_LABEL, "TP: " + Get_Price_s(TP_HL)); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); } if (MouseState == 0 ) { movingState_R1 = false ; movingState_R3 = false ; movingState_R5 = false ; ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL , true ); } prevMouseState = MouseState; }

在此阶段，我们扩展OnChartEvent函数，以便在"tool_visible"为true且事件"id"为CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE时，能够处理鼠标移动以实现图表对象的拖拽操作。我们从参数"lparam"、"dparam"和"sparam"中提取鼠标坐标"MouseD_X"、"MouseD_Y"及鼠标状态"MouseState"，并通过ObjectGetInteger函数获取矩形区域（如"REC1"的"XD_R1"、"YD_R1"、"XS_R1"、"YS_R1"，类似于"REC2"至"REC5"）的位置与尺寸信息。

当检测到鼠标点击事件（从"prevMouseState"的0变为"MouseState"的1）时，我们将当前鼠标坐标存储至"mlbDownX1"、"mlbDownY1"，并将矩形区域的位置保存至"mlbDownXD_R1"、"mlbDownYD_R1"（"REC2"至"REC5"同理）；如果点击位置位于"REC1"、"REC3" 或 "REC5"的边界范围内，则将对应的拖拽状态标识"movingState_R1"、"movingState_R3"或"movingState_R5"设置为true。

当"movingState_R1"（止盈）激活时，通过ChartSetInteger禁用图表滚动，验证止盈位是否符合交易类型（如果为"BUY_STOP"或"BUY_LIMIT"买入订单，则止盈价格需高于入场价，反之，如果为卖出订单，则止盈价格需低于入场价），使用 ObjectSetInteger更新"REC1"和"REC2"/"REC4"矩形位置与尺寸，通过ChartXYToTimePrice将像素坐标转换为价格值，并调用ObjectSetDouble更新"TP_HL"（止盈水平线），再调用 "update_Text"函数，结合"Get_Price_d"（获取双精度价格）、"Get_Price_s"（格式化价格字符串）、DoubleToString（数值转字符串）和 MathAbs（计算绝对值）刷新界面文本。

类似地，对于"movingState_R5"（止损），我们调整"REC5"和"REC4"/"REC2"矩形位置与尺寸，更新"SL_HL"，刷新界面文本。针对"movingState_R3"（入场点），我们移除所有矩形，并更新"PR_HL"、"TP_HL"、"SL_HL"和界面文本。

当鼠标释放（"MouseState"值为0）时，我们重置"movingState"标识位、启用图表滚动功能，并更新"prevMouseState"变量，最后调用ChartRedraw函数刷新图表以呈现变更。最后需要说明的是，在移除程序时需彻底删除所有对象，并在价格变动时更新手数以反映用户修改——尽管这部分功能非必需，但可以保留。

void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { deleteObjects(); deletePanel(); } void OnTick () { string lot_text = ObjectGetString ( 0 , LOT_EDIT, OBJPROP_TEXT ); double new_lot = StringToDouble (lot_text); if (new_lot > 0 ) lot_size = new_lot; }

在此，我们为工具实现两个核心事件处理器：OnDeinit和OnTick。在OnDeinit函数中（每当将EA从图表移除时触发），我们调用"deleteObjects"函数删除图表对象（如"REC1"至"REC5"、"TP_HL"、"SL_HL"和"PR_HL"），并通过"deletePanel"函数移除控制面板对象（如"PANEL_BG"、"LOT_EDIT"以及"BUY_STOP_BTN"等按钮），确保程序退出时界面干净无残留。

在每次价格变动时触发的OnTick函数中，我们使用ObjectGetString函数从"LOT_EDIT"字段中提取文本内容，并通过StringToDouble函数将其转换为双精度类型，如果转换后的"new_lot"值为正数，则更新"lot_size"变量，确保工具的手数与用户输入保持同步。

编译后，我们得到以下输出。

由可视化结果可见：当点击任意交易按钮时，系统会生成对应的交易价格工具；拖动该工具时，价格会实时更新，并同步显示在交易面板中，待用户点击“下单”按钮后，系统将根据当前价格动态地执行相应的交易。由此验证了我们已达成核心目标，后续仅需通过面板测试确保其运行良好——相关内容将在下一章节详述。





回测

我们已完成测试，以下是整合后的可视化结果，以单张图形交换格式（GIF）位图图像形式呈现。





结论

总而言之，我们基于MQL5开发了一款交互式交易助手工具，将视觉精准性与直观操作相结合，优化了挂单的放置流程。我们演示了如何设计对用户友好的图形界面（GUI），并通过"createControlPanel"和"placeOrder"等函数实现核心功能，同时通过结构化编码与严格验证确保工具的可靠性。您可根据个人交易风格自定义该工具，从而显著提升订单放置效率。敬请期待后续内容，我们将介绍更先进的功能，如风险管理与可拖拽面板。请您持续关注。