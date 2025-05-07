MQL5 Trading Tools (Part 1): Building an Interactive Visual Pending Orders Trade Assistant Tool

Introduction

Developing effective trading tools is essential for simplifying complex Forex trading tasks, yet creating intuitive interfaces that enhance decision-making remains a challenge. What if you could design a visual, interactive tool streamlining pending order placement within MetaTrader 5? In this article, we introduce a custom MetaQuotes Language 5 (MQL5) Expert Advisor (EA) that empowers traders with a Trade Assistant Tool, combining graphical precision with user-friendly controls to place Buy/Sell Stop and Limit orders efficiently. We’ll cover these steps in this order:

By the end, you’ll have a clear understanding of how to build and test this tool, paving the way for advanced enhancements in the preceding parts.





Conceptual Design and Objectives of the Trade Assistant Tool

We aim to develop a Trade Assistant Tool that delivers a seamless and efficient experience for us by simplifying the process of placing pending orders in Forex trading. We envision the tool as a graphical user interface (GUI) that integrates directly with MetaTrader 5, enabling us to set up Buy Stop, Sell Stop, Buy Limit, and Sell Limit orders through an intuitive control panel. Our design is to include buttons for selecting the desired order type and an input field for specifying the lot size. We prioritize visual interaction, allowing us to define entry price, stop-loss (SL), and take-profit (TP) levels by dragging interactive elements on the chart, which provides immediate feedback on price levels and the point differences between them.

Our focus is to ensure the tool is accessible and responsive. We will design the interface to be responsive, enabling us to adjust price levels with accuracy and confirm orders with a single click, minimizing the time spent on setup. Additionally, we will incorporate options to cancel or close the interface, offering us flexibility to adapt quickly to changing market conditions. By creating a visually appealing and responsive tool, we seek to enhance our decision-making, reduce errors in order placement, and provide a foundation for future enhancements, such as advanced risk management features, that we will explore in subsequent iterations. In a nutshell, here is a visualization of what we envision to create.





Implementation in MQL5

To create the program in MQL5, we will need to define the program metadata, and then define some object name constants, and lastly, we include some library files that will enable us to do the trading activity.

#property copyright "Copyright 2025, ALLAN MUNENE MUTIIRIA. #@Forex Algo-Trader" #property link "https://youtube.com/@ForexAlgo-Trader?" #property version "1.00" #include <Trade/Trade.mqh> #define PANEL_BG "PANEL_BG" #define LOT_EDIT "LOT_EDIT" #define PRICE_LABEL "PRICE_LABEL" #define SL_LABEL "SL_LABEL" #define TP_LABEL "TP_LABEL" #define BUY_STOP_BTN "BUY_STOP_BTN" #define SELL_STOP_BTN "SELL_STOP_BTN" #define BUY_LIMIT_BTN "BUY_LIMIT_BTN" #define SELL_LIMIT_BTN "SELL_LIMIT_BTN" #define PLACE_ORDER_BTN "PLACE_ORDER_BTN" #define CANCEL_BTN "CANCEL_BTN" #define CLOSE_BTN "CLOSE_BTN" #define REC1 "REC1" #define REC2 "REC2" #define REC3 "REC3" #define REC4 "REC4" #define REC5 "REC5" #define TP_HL "TP_HL" #define SL_HL "SL_HL" #define PR_HL "PR_HL" double Get_Price_d( string name) { return ObjectGetDouble ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_PRICE ); } string Get_Price_s( string name) { return DoubleToString ( ObjectGetDouble ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_PRICE ), _Digits ); } string update_Text( string name, string val) { return ( string ) ObjectSetString ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_TEXT , val); } int xd1, yd1, xs1, ys1, xd2, yd2, xs2, ys2, xd3, yd3, xs3, ys3, xd4, yd4, xs4, ys4, xd5, yd5, xs5, ys5; bool tool_visible = false ; string selected_order_type = "" ; double lot_size = 0.01 ; CTrade obj_Trade; int panel_x = 10 , panel_y = 30 ;

Here, we lay the foundation for our Trade Assistant Tool by defining essential components, variables, and functions that enable the tool’s graphical and trading functionalities. We begin by including the "Trade.mqh" library, which provides the "CTrade" class for executing trading operations, such as placing pending orders. We then define a series of constants using #define to assign unique names for GUI elements, such as "PANEL_BG" for the control panel background, "LOT_EDIT" for the lot size input field, and buttons like "BUY_STOP_BTN" and "SELL_STOP_BTN" for order type selection, and so much more.

We implement three utility functions to manage chart object properties: the "Get_Price_d" function retrieves the price of an object as a double, the "Get_Price_s" function converts this price to a string formatted with the appropriate number of decimal places using the DoubleToString function, and the "update_Text" function updates the text of an object using the ObjectSetString function to display real-time price information.

To handle the positioning and sizing of the interactive rectangles, we declare sets of integer variables like "xd1", "yd1", "xs1", and "ys1" for each rectangle ("REC1" through "REC5"), representing their x-distance, y-distance, x-size, and y-size on the chart.

Finally, we define key control panel variables: "tool_visible" as a boolean to track the tool’s visibility, "selected_order_type" as a string to store the chosen order type, "lot_size" as a double initialized to 0.01 for trade volume, "obj_Trade" as a "CTrade" object for executing trades, and "panel_x" and "panel_y" as integers to set the control panel’s position at coordinates (10, 30).

These elements collectively establish the structural backbone for our tool’s interactive interface and trading capabilities. So we can now move on to creating the control panel, but first, we will need a function to create a custom button.

bool createButton( string objName, string text, int xD, int yD, int xS, int yS, color clrTxt, color clrBG, int fontsize = 12 , color clrBorder = clrNONE , bool isBack = false , string font = "Calibri" ) { ResetLastError (); if (! ObjectCreate ( 0 , objName, OBJ_BUTTON , 0 , 0 , 0 )) { Print ( __FUNCTION__ , ": Failed to create Btn: Error Code: " , GetLastError ()); return false ; } ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , xD); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , yD); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_XSIZE , xS); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_YSIZE , yS); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_CORNER , CORNER_LEFT_UPPER ); ObjectSetString ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_TEXT , text); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE , fontsize); ObjectSetString ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_FONT , font); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_COLOR , clrTxt); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , clrBG); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR , clrBorder); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_BACK , isBack); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_STATE , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_SELECTED , false ); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); return true ; }

We define the "createButton" function to build customizable buttons for our tool. It accepts parameters like "objName" for the button’s name, "text" for its label, "xD" and "yD" for position, "xS" and "yS" for size, "clrTxt" and "clrBG" for text and background colors, "fontsize" (default 12), "clrBorder" (default "clrNONE"), "isBack" (default false), and "font" (default "Calibri").

We use the ResetLastError function to clear error codes, and then the ObjectCreate function to create an OBJ_BUTTON. If it fails, we call the Print function with __FUNCTION__ and GetLastError to log the error and return false.

On success, we set properties like position, size, and colors using the ObjectSetInteger and ObjectSetString functions, disable state and selection, and call the ChartRedraw function to update the chart, returning true. This will enable us to create interactive buttons. So with this function, we can create the control panel function.

void createControlPanel() { ObjectCreate ( 0 , PANEL_BG, OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL , 0 , 0 , 0 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , PANEL_BG, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , panel_x); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , PANEL_BG, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , panel_y); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , PANEL_BG, OBJPROP_XSIZE , 250 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , PANEL_BG, OBJPROP_YSIZE , 280 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , PANEL_BG, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , C'070,070,070' ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , PANEL_BG, OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR , clrWhite ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , PANEL_BG, OBJPROP_BACK , false ); createButton(CLOSE_BTN, CharToString ( 203 ), panel_x + 209 , panel_y + 1 , 40 , 25 , clrWhite , clrCrimson , 12 , C'070,070,070' , false , "Wingdings" ); ObjectCreate ( 0 , LOT_EDIT, OBJ_EDIT , 0 , 0 , 0 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , LOT_EDIT, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , panel_x + 70 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , LOT_EDIT, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , panel_y + 40 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , LOT_EDIT, OBJPROP_XSIZE , 110 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , LOT_EDIT, OBJPROP_YSIZE , 25 ); ObjectSetString ( 0 , LOT_EDIT, OBJPROP_TEXT , "0.01" ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , LOT_EDIT, OBJPROP_COLOR , clrBlack ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , LOT_EDIT, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , clrWhite ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , LOT_EDIT, OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR , clrBlack ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , LOT_EDIT, OBJPROP_ALIGN , ALIGN_CENTER ); ObjectSetString ( 0 , LOT_EDIT, OBJPROP_FONT , "Arial" ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , LOT_EDIT, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE , 13 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , LOT_EDIT, OBJPROP_BACK , false ); ObjectCreate ( 0 , PRICE_LABEL, OBJ_LABEL , 0 , 0 , 0 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , PRICE_LABEL, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , panel_x + 10 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , PRICE_LABEL, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , panel_y + 70 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , PRICE_LABEL, OBJPROP_XSIZE , 230 ); ObjectSetString ( 0 , PRICE_LABEL, OBJPROP_TEXT , "Entry: -" ); ObjectSetString ( 0 , PRICE_LABEL, OBJPROP_FONT , "Arial Bold" ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , PRICE_LABEL, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE , 13 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , PRICE_LABEL, OBJPROP_COLOR , clrWhite ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , PRICE_LABEL, OBJPROP_ALIGN , ALIGN_CENTER ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , PRICE_LABEL, OBJPROP_BACK , false ); ObjectCreate ( 0 , SL_LABEL, OBJ_LABEL , 0 , 0 , 0 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , SL_LABEL, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , panel_x + 10 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , SL_LABEL, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , panel_y + 95 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , SL_LABEL, OBJPROP_XSIZE , 110 ); ObjectSetString ( 0 , SL_LABEL, OBJPROP_TEXT , "SL: -" ); ObjectSetString ( 0 , SL_LABEL, OBJPROP_FONT , "Arial Bold" ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , SL_LABEL, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE , 12 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , SL_LABEL, OBJPROP_COLOR , clrYellow ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , SL_LABEL, OBJPROP_ALIGN , ALIGN_CENTER ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , SL_LABEL, OBJPROP_BACK , false ); ObjectCreate ( 0 , TP_LABEL, OBJ_LABEL , 0 , 0 , 0 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , TP_LABEL, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , panel_x + 130 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , TP_LABEL, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , panel_y + 95 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , TP_LABEL, OBJPROP_XSIZE , 110 ); ObjectSetString ( 0 , TP_LABEL, OBJPROP_TEXT , "TP: -" ); ObjectSetString ( 0 , TP_LABEL, OBJPROP_FONT , "Arial Bold" ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , TP_LABEL, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE , 12 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , TP_LABEL, OBJPROP_COLOR , clrLime ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , TP_LABEL, OBJPROP_ALIGN , ALIGN_CENTER ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , TP_LABEL, OBJPROP_BACK , false ); createButton(BUY_STOP_BTN, "Buy Stop" , panel_x + 10 , panel_y + 140 , 110 , 30 , clrWhite , clrForestGreen , 10 , clrBlack , false , "Arial" ); createButton(SELL_STOP_BTN, "Sell Stop" , panel_x + 130 , panel_y + 140 , 110 , 30 , clrWhite , clrFireBrick , 10 , clrBlack , false , "Arial" ); createButton(BUY_LIMIT_BTN, "Buy Limit" , panel_x + 10 , panel_y + 180 , 110 , 30 , clrWhite , clrForestGreen , 10 , clrBlack , false , "Arial" ); createButton(SELL_LIMIT_BTN, "Sell Limit" , panel_x + 130 , panel_y + 180 , 110 , 30 , clrWhite , clrFireBrick , 10 , clrBlack , false , "Arial" ); createButton(PLACE_ORDER_BTN, "Place Order" , panel_x + 10 , panel_y + 240 , 110 , 30 , clrWhite , clrDodgerBlue , 10 , clrBlack , false , "Arial" ); createButton(CANCEL_BTN, "Cancel" , panel_x + 130 , panel_y + 240 , 110 , 30 , clrWhite , clrSlateGray , 10 , clrBlack , false , "Arial" ); }

Here, we define the "createControlPanel" function to construct the main graphical user interface (GUI) for our Trade Assistant Tool. We start by using the ObjectCreate function to create a background rectangle named "PANEL_BG" with type OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL, positioned at "panel_x" and "panel_y" (set to 10 and 30), with a size of 250x280 pixels, a dark gray background ("C'070,070,070'"), a white border ("clrWhite"), and foreground placement (OBJPROP_BACK set to false).

We then call the "createButton" function to add a close button ("CLOSE_BTN") at the top-right corner, displaying a cross symbol (character 203 from "Wingdings"), styled in crimson. The input is defined in MQL5 documentation as below but you can use one of your liking.

For lot size input, we use the ObjectCreate function to create an edit field ("LOT_EDIT") of type OBJ_EDIT at "panel_x + 70", "panel_y + 40", sized 110x25 pixels, initialized with "0.01", and styled with black text, white background, and centered Arial font using ObjectSetInteger and ObjectSetString functions.

We create three labels for displaying trade information using the "ObjectCreate" function: "PRICE_LABEL" for entry price at "panel_x + 10", "panel_y + 70", spanning 230 pixels with default text "Entry: -"; "SL_LABEL" for stop-loss at "panel_x + 10", "panel_y + 95", with yellow text and default "SL: -"; and "TP_LABEL" for take-profit at "panel_x + 130", "panel_y + 95", with lime text and default "TP: -", all using bold Arial font and centered alignment.

Finally, we use the "createButton" function to add order type buttons—"BUY_STOP_BTN" and "SELL_STOP_BTN" at "panel_y + 140", "BUY_LIMIT_BTN" and "SELL_LIMIT_BTN" at "panel_y + 180"—in green and red, respectively, and action buttons "PLACE_ORDER_BTN" and "CANCEL_BTN" at "panel_y + 240" in blue and gray, all sized 110x30 pixels with Arial font. This setup forms the interactive control panel for our tool. We can call the function in the OnInit event handler to initialize the panel.

int OnInit () { createControlPanel(); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

On the OnInit event handler, we call the "createControlPanel" function to construct the graphical user interface, setting up the control panel with buttons, labels, and input fields. Next, we use the ChartRedraw function to refresh the chart, ensuring the panel is displayed immediately. Finally, we return INIT_SUCCEEDED to indicate successful initialization. Upon compilation, we have the following output.

From the image, we can see that we have created the control panel. What we need to create now is the assistant panel that we can use to dynamically get the chart prices and fill automatically to the control panel and trade based on them. This will require integrating the chart scale and the screen scale but we got you covered. What we will do is have everything in a function. Then, we will add event listeners that will call respective functions when the control button is interacted with.

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam ) { if (id == CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ) { if (sparam == BUY_STOP_BTN) { selected_order_type = "BUY_STOP" ; } } }

Here, we implement the OnChartEvent event handler to handle user interactions with the tool. The function receives parameters: "id" for the event type, "lparam" for data like x-coordinates, "dparam" for data like y-coordinates, and "sparam" for string data like object names. We check if "id" equals CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK to detect object clicks, and if "sparam" matches "BUY_STOP_BTN", we set the "selected_order_type" variable to "BUY_STOP", enabling us to register the user’s selection of a Buy Stop order. If that is the case, we will need a function to show the tool.

void showTool() { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , PANEL_BG, OBJPROP_BACK , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , LOT_EDIT, OBJPROP_BACK , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , PRICE_LABEL, OBJPROP_BACK , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , SL_LABEL, OBJPROP_BACK , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , TP_LABEL, OBJPROP_BACK , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , BUY_STOP_BTN, OBJPROP_BACK , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , SELL_STOP_BTN, OBJPROP_BACK , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , BUY_LIMIT_BTN, OBJPROP_BACK , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , SELL_LIMIT_BTN, OBJPROP_BACK , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , PLACE_ORDER_BTN, OBJPROP_BACK , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , CANCEL_BTN, OBJPROP_BACK , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , CLOSE_BTN, OBJPROP_BACK , false ); int chart_width = ( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS ); int tool_x = chart_width - 400 - 50 ; if (selected_order_type == "BUY_STOP" || selected_order_type == "BUY_LIMIT" ) { createButton(REC1, "" , tool_x, 20 , 350 , 30 , clrWhite , clrGreen , 13 , clrBlack , false , "Arial Black" ); xd1 = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , REC1, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ); yd1 = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , REC1, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ); xs1 = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , REC1, OBJPROP_XSIZE ); ys1 = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , REC1, OBJPROP_YSIZE ); xd2 = xd1; yd2 = yd1 + ys1; xs2 = xs1; ys2 = 100 ; xd3 = xd2; yd3 = yd2 + ys2; xs3 = xs2; ys3 = 30 ; xd4 = xd3; yd4 = yd3 + ys3; xs4 = xs3; ys4 = 100 ; xd5 = xd4; yd5 = yd4 + ys4; xs5 = xs4; ys5 = 30 ; } else { createButton(REC5, "" , tool_x, 20 , 350 , 30 , clrWhite , clrRed , 13 , clrBlack , false , "Arial Black" ); xd5 = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , REC5, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ); yd5 = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , REC5, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ); xs5 = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , REC5, OBJPROP_XSIZE ); ys5 = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , REC5, OBJPROP_YSIZE ); xd2 = xd5; yd2 = yd5 + ys5; xs2 = xs5; ys2 = 100 ; xd3 = xd2; yd3 = yd2 + ys2; xs3 = xs2; ys3 = 30 ; xd4 = xd3; yd4 = yd3 + ys3; xs4 = xs3; ys4 = 100 ; xd1 = xd4; yd1 = yd4 + ys4; xs1 = xs4; ys1 = 30 ; } datetime dt_tp = 0 , dt_sl = 0 , dt_prc = 0 ; double price_tp = 0 , price_sl = 0 , price_prc = 0 ; int window = 0 ; ChartXYToTimePrice ( 0 , xd1, yd1 + ys1, window, dt_tp, price_tp); ChartXYToTimePrice ( 0 , xd3, yd3 + ys3, window, dt_prc, price_prc); ChartXYToTimePrice ( 0 , xd5, yd5 + ys5, window, dt_sl, price_sl); createHL(TP_HL, dt_tp, price_tp, clrTeal ); createHL(PR_HL, dt_prc, price_prc, clrBlue ); createHL(SL_HL, dt_sl, price_sl, clrRed ); if (selected_order_type == "BUY_STOP" || selected_order_type == "BUY_LIMIT" ) { createButton(REC2, "" , xd2, yd2, xs2, ys2, clrWhite , clrHoneydew , 12 , clrBlack , true ); createButton(REC3, "" , xd3, yd3, xs3, ys3, clrBlack , clrLightGray , 13 , clrBlack , false , "Arial Black" ); createButton(REC4, "" , xd4, yd4, xs4, ys4, clrWhite , clrLinen , 12 , clrBlack , true ); createButton(REC5, "" , xd5, yd5, xs5, ys5, clrWhite , clrRed , 13 , clrBlack , false , "Arial Black" ); } else { createButton(REC2, "" , xd2, yd2, xs2, ys2, clrWhite , clrHoneydew , 12 , clrBlack , true ); createButton(REC3, "" , xd3, yd3, xs3, ys3, clrBlack , clrLightGray , 13 , clrBlack , false , "Arial Black" ); createButton(REC4, "" , xd4, yd4, xs4, ys4, clrWhite , clrLinen , 12 , clrBlack , true ); createButton(REC1, "" , xd1, yd1, xs1, ys1, clrWhite , clrGreen , 13 , clrBlack , false , "Arial Black" ); } update_Text(REC1, "TP: " + DoubleToString ( MathAbs ((Get_Price_d(TP_HL) - Get_Price_d(PR_HL)) / _Point ), 0 ) + " Points | " + Get_Price_s(TP_HL)); update_Text(REC3, selected_order_type + ": | Lot: " + DoubleToString (lot_size, 2 ) + " | " + Get_Price_s(PR_HL)); update_Text(REC5, "SL: " + DoubleToString ( MathAbs ((Get_Price_d(PR_HL) - Get_Price_d(SL_HL)) / _Point ), 0 ) + " Points | " + Get_Price_s(SL_HL)); update_Text(PRICE_LABEL, "Entry: " + Get_Price_s(PR_HL)); update_Text(SL_LABEL, "SL: " + Get_Price_s(SL_HL)); update_Text(TP_LABEL, "TP: " + Get_Price_s(TP_HL)); tool_visible = true ; ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE , true ); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); }

To show the chart price tool, we implement the "showTool" function and begin by hiding the control panel using the ObjectSetInteger function, setting OBJPROP_BACK to false for objects like "PANEL_BG", "LOT_EDIT", "PRICE_LABEL", "SL_LABEL", "TP_LABEL", "BUY_STOP_BTN", "SELL_STOP_BTN", "BUY_LIMIT_BTN", "SELL_LIMIT_BTN", "PLACE_ORDER_BTN", "CANCEL_BTN", and "CLOSE_BTN".

We calculate the tool’s x-position with the ChartGetInteger function to get CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS, setting "tool_x" 450 pixels from the right edge. For "BUY_STOP" or "BUY_LIMIT" orders, we use the "createButton" function to create "REC1" (TP) at "tool_x", y=20, sized 350x30 in green, and set variables "xd1", "yd1", "xs1", "ys1" via "ObjectGetInteger", then position "REC2" to "REC5" vertically (TP, entry, SL) with "xd2" to "xd5", "yd2" to "yd5", "xs2" to "xs5", "ys2" to "ys5".

For sell orders, we create "REC5" (SL) in red and arrange "REC2" to "REC1" (SL, entry, TP).

We declare "dt_tp", "dt_sl", "dt_prc" for time, "price_tp", "price_sl", and "price_prc" for prices, and "window" for the chart, using the ChartXYToTimePrice function to convert coordinates of "REC1", "REC3", and "REC5" to price and time. We call the "createHL" function to draw "TP_HL", "PR_HL", and "SL_HL" in teal, blue, and red.

Depending on "selected_order_type", we use "createButton" to create the remaining rectangles ("REC2", "REC3", "REC4", "REC5" for buy; "REC2", "REC3", "REC4", "REC1" for sell) with appropriate colors. We update text using the "update_Text" function for "REC1", "REC3", "REC5", "PRICE_LABEL", "SL_LABEL", and "TP_LABEL", calculating point differences with "Get_Price_d", "Get_Price_s", DoubleToString, and MathAbs.

Finally, we set "tool_visible" to true, enable mouse events with ChartSetInteger, and call ChartRedraw to display the tool. To create the horizontal lines, we use the following function.

bool createHL( string objName, datetime time1, double price1, color clr) { ResetLastError (); if (! ObjectCreate ( 0 , objName, OBJ_HLINE , 0 , time1, price1)) { Print ( __FUNCTION__ , ": Failed to create HL: Error Code: " , GetLastError ()); return false ; } ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_TIME , time1); ObjectSetDouble ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_PRICE , price1); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_COLOR , clr); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_BACK , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_STYLE , STYLE_DASHDOTDOT ); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); return true ; }

Here, we just create the OBJ_HLINE object and set the necessary object parameters as we did with the function for creating buttons earlier on. We will also need a function to show the panel as below.

void showPanel() { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , PANEL_BG, OBJPROP_BACK , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , LOT_EDIT, OBJPROP_BACK , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , PRICE_LABEL, OBJPROP_BACK , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , SL_LABEL, OBJPROP_BACK , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , TP_LABEL, OBJPROP_BACK , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , BUY_STOP_BTN, OBJPROP_BACK , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , SELL_STOP_BTN, OBJPROP_BACK , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , BUY_LIMIT_BTN, OBJPROP_BACK , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , SELL_LIMIT_BTN, OBJPROP_BACK , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , PLACE_ORDER_BTN, OBJPROP_BACK , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , CANCEL_BTN, OBJPROP_BACK , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , CLOSE_BTN, OBJPROP_BACK , false ); update_Text(PRICE_LABEL, "Entry: -" ); update_Text(SL_LABEL, "SL: -" ); update_Text(TP_LABEL, "TP: -" ); update_Text(PLACE_ORDER_BTN, "Place Order" ); selected_order_type = "" ; tool_visible = false ; ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE , false ); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); }

We define the "showPanel" function to display our control panel. We use the ObjectSetInteger function to set "OBJPROP_BACK" to false for "PANEL_BG", "LOT_EDIT", "PRICE_LABEL", "SL_LABEL", "TP_LABEL", "BUY_STOP_BTN", "SELL_STOP_BTN", "BUY_LIMIT_BTN", "SELL_LIMIT_BTN", "PLACE_ORDER_BTN", "CANCEL_BTN", and "CLOSE_BTN", making them visible.

We reset the state with the "update_Text" function, setting "PRICE_LABEL" to "Entry: -", "SL_LABEL" to "SL: -", "TP_LABEL" to "TP: -", and "PLACE_ORDER_BTN" to "Place Order", clear "selected_order_type", set "tool_visible" to false, disable mouse events via ChartSetInteger, and call ChartRedraw to update the chart.

To delete the tool and panel, we use the following functions, by calling the ObjectDelete function on respective objects.

void deleteObjects() { ObjectDelete ( 0 , REC1); ObjectDelete ( 0 , REC2); ObjectDelete ( 0 , REC3); ObjectDelete ( 0 , REC4); ObjectDelete ( 0 , REC5); ObjectDelete ( 0 , TP_HL); ObjectDelete ( 0 , SL_HL); ObjectDelete ( 0 , PR_HL); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); } void deletePanel() { ObjectDelete ( 0 , PANEL_BG); ObjectDelete ( 0 , LOT_EDIT); ObjectDelete ( 0 , PRICE_LABEL); ObjectDelete ( 0 , SL_LABEL); ObjectDelete ( 0 , TP_LABEL); ObjectDelete ( 0 , BUY_STOP_BTN); ObjectDelete ( 0 , SELL_STOP_BTN); ObjectDelete ( 0 , BUY_LIMIT_BTN); ObjectDelete ( 0 , SELL_LIMIT_BTN); ObjectDelete ( 0 , PLACE_ORDER_BTN); ObjectDelete ( 0 , CANCEL_BTN); ObjectDelete ( 0 , CLOSE_BTN); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); }

To place the orders when the respective button is clicked, we use the following function.

void placeOrder() { double price = Get_Price_d(PR_HL); double sl = Get_Price_d(SL_HL); double tp = Get_Price_d(TP_HL); string symbol = Symbol (); datetime expiration = TimeCurrent () + 3600 * 24 ; if (lot_size <= 0 ) { Print ( "Invalid lot size: " , lot_size); return ; } if (price <= 0 || sl <= 0 || tp <= 0 ) { Print ( "Invalid prices: Entry=" , price, ", SL=" , sl, ", TP=" , tp, " (all must be positive)" ); return ; } if (selected_order_type == "BUY_STOP" || selected_order_type == "BUY_LIMIT" ) { if (sl >= price) { Print ( "Invalid SL for " , selected_order_type, ": SL=" , sl, " must be below Entry=" , price); return ; } if (tp <= price) { Print ( "Invalid TP for " , selected_order_type, ": TP=" , tp, " must be above Entry=" , price); return ; } } else if (selected_order_type == "SELL_STOP" || selected_order_type == "SELL_LIMIT" ) { if (sl <= price) { Print ( "Invalid SL for " , selected_order_type, ": SL=" , sl, " must be above Entry=" , price); return ; } if (tp >= price) { Print ( "Invalid TP for " , selected_order_type, ": TP=" , tp, " must be below Entry=" , price); return ; } } else { Print ( "Invalid order type: " , selected_order_type); return ; } if (selected_order_type == "BUY_STOP" ) { if (!obj_Trade.BuyStop(lot_size, price, symbol, sl, tp, ORDER_TIME_DAY , expiration)) { Print ( "Buy Stop failed: Entry=" , price, ", SL=" , sl, ", TP=" , tp, ", Error=" , GetLastError ()); } else { Print ( "Buy Stop placed: Entry=" , price, ", SL=" , sl, ", TP=" , tp); } } else if (selected_order_type == "SELL_STOP" ) { if (!obj_Trade.SellStop(lot_size, price, symbol, sl, tp, ORDER_TIME_DAY , expiration)) { Print ( "Sell Stop failed: Entry=" , price, ", SL=" , sl, ", TP=" , tp, ", Error=" , GetLastError ()); } else { Print ( "Sell Stop placed: Entry=" , price, ", SL=" , sl, ", TP=" , tp); } } else if (selected_order_type == "BUY_LIMIT" ) { if (!obj_Trade.BuyLimit(lot_size, price, symbol, sl, tp, ORDER_TIME_DAY , expiration)) { Print ( "Buy Limit failed: Entry=" , price, ", SL=" , sl, ", TP=" , tp, ", Error=" , GetLastError ()); } else { Print ( "Buy Limit placed: Entry=" , price, ", SL=" , sl, ", TP=" , tp); } } else if (selected_order_type == "SELL_LIMIT" ) { if (!obj_Trade.SellLimit(lot_size, price, symbol, sl, tp, ORDER_TIME_DAY , expiration)) { Print ( "Sell Limit failed: Entry=" , price, ", SL=" , sl, ", TP=" , tp, ", Error=" , GetLastError ()); } else { Print ( "Sell Limit placed: Entry=" , price, ", SL=" , sl, ", TP=" , tp); } } }

We implement the "placeOrder" function to execute pending orders for our tool and we start by retrieving the entry price ("price"), stop-loss ("sl"), and take-profit ("tp") using the "Get_Price_d" function for "PR_HL", "SL_HL", and "TP_HL", get the current "symbol" with the Symbol function, and set a 24-hour "expiration" using the TimeCurrent function.

We validate "lot_size" (>0) and ensure "price", "sl", and "tp" are positive, exiting with the Print function if invalid. For "BUY_STOP" or "BUY_LIMIT", we check "sl" is below "price" and "tp" is above, and for "SELL_STOP" or "SELL_LIMIT", "sl" is above and "tp" is below, using "Print" to log errors and exit if conditions fail. If "selected_order_type" is invalid, we exit with a "Print" message.

We then use "obj_Trade" methods—"BuyStop", "SellStop", "BuyLimit", or "SellLimit"—to place the order, logging success or failure with "Print" and GetLastError if it fails. Armed with these functions, we can call them on respective button clicks as below.

if (id == CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ) { if (sparam == BUY_STOP_BTN) { selected_order_type = "BUY_STOP" ; showTool(); update_Text(PLACE_ORDER_BTN, "Place Buy Stop" ); } else if (sparam == SELL_STOP_BTN) { selected_order_type = "SELL_STOP" ; showTool(); update_Text(PLACE_ORDER_BTN, "Place Sell Stop" ); } else if (sparam == BUY_LIMIT_BTN) { selected_order_type = "BUY_LIMIT" ; showTool(); update_Text(PLACE_ORDER_BTN, "Place Buy Limit" ); } else if (sparam == SELL_LIMIT_BTN) { selected_order_type = "SELL_LIMIT" ; showTool(); update_Text(PLACE_ORDER_BTN, "Place Sell Limit" ); } else if (sparam == PLACE_ORDER_BTN) { placeOrder(); deleteObjects(); showPanel(); } else if (sparam == CANCEL_BTN) { deleteObjects(); showPanel(); } else if (sparam == CLOSE_BTN) { deleteObjects(); deletePanel(); } ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , sparam, OBJPROP_STATE , false ); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); }

Upon compilation, we have the following outcome.

From the image, we can see that we can create the respective price chart tool dynamically. What we need to do next is make the tool intractable by being able to move it along the chart. Here is the logic we apply in the OnChartEvent event handler.

int prevMouseState = 0 ; int mlbDownX1 = 0 , mlbDownY1 = 0 , mlbDownXD_R1 = 0 , mlbDownYD_R1 = 0 ; int mlbDownX2 = 0 , mlbDownY2 = 0 , mlbDownXD_R2 = 0 , mlbDownYD_R2 = 0 ; int mlbDownX3 = 0 , mlbDownY3 = 0 , mlbDownXD_R3 = 0 , mlbDownYD_R3 = 0 ; int mlbDownX4 = 0 , mlbDownY4 = 0 , mlbDownXD_R4 = 0 , mlbDownYD_R4 = 0 ; int mlbDownX5 = 0 , mlbDownY5 = 0 , mlbDownXD_R5 = 0 , mlbDownYD_R5 = 0 ; bool movingState_R1 = false ; bool movingState_R3 = false ; bool movingState_R5 = false ;

First, we define variables for the OnChartEvent function to enable drag-and-drop in our Trade Assistant Tool. "prevMouseState" tracks mouse state changes, while "mlbDownX1", "mlbDownY1", "mlbDownXD_R1", "mlbDownYD_R1" (and similar for "REC2" to "REC5") store mouse and rectangle coordinates for "REC1" (TP), "REC3" (entry), and "REC5" (SL) during clicks. Boolean flags "movingState_R1", "movingState_R3", and "movingState_R5" indicate if these rectangles are being dragged. We can then use these control variables to define the movement of the price tool.

if (id == CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE && tool_visible) { int MouseD_X = ( int )lparam; int MouseD_Y = ( int )dparam; int MouseState = ( int )sparam; int XD_R1 = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , REC1, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ); int YD_R1 = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , REC1, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ); int XS_R1 = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , REC1, OBJPROP_XSIZE ); int YS_R1 = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , REC1, OBJPROP_YSIZE ); int XD_R2 = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , REC2, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ); int YD_R2 = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , REC2, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ); int XS_R2 = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , REC2, OBJPROP_XSIZE ); int YS_R2 = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , REC2, OBJPROP_YSIZE ); int XD_R3 = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , REC3, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ); int YD_R3 = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , REC3, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ); int XS_R3 = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , REC3, OBJPROP_XSIZE ); int YS_R3 = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , REC3, OBJPROP_YSIZE ); int XD_R4 = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , REC4, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ); int YD_R4 = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , REC4, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ); int XS_R4 = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , REC4, OBJPROP_XSIZE ); int YS_R4 = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , REC4, OBJPROP_YSIZE ); int XD_R5 = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , REC5, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ); int YD_R5 = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , REC5, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ); int XS_R5 = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , REC5, OBJPROP_XSIZE ); int YS_R5 = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , REC5, OBJPROP_YSIZE ); if (prevMouseState == 0 && MouseState == 1 ) { mlbDownX1 = MouseD_X; mlbDownY1 = MouseD_Y; mlbDownXD_R1 = XD_R1; mlbDownYD_R1 = YD_R1; mlbDownX2 = MouseD_X; mlbDownY2 = MouseD_Y; mlbDownXD_R2 = XD_R2; mlbDownYD_R2 = YD_R2; mlbDownX3 = MouseD_X; mlbDownY3 = MouseD_Y; mlbDownXD_R3 = XD_R3; mlbDownYD_R3 = YD_R3; mlbDownX4 = MouseD_X; mlbDownY4 = MouseD_Y; mlbDownXD_R4 = XD_R4; mlbDownYD_R4 = YD_R4; mlbDownX5 = MouseD_X; mlbDownY5 = MouseD_Y; mlbDownXD_R5 = XD_R5; mlbDownYD_R5 = YD_R5; if (MouseD_X >= XD_R1 && MouseD_X <= XD_R1 + XS_R1 && MouseD_Y >= YD_R1 && MouseD_Y <= YD_R1 + YS_R1) { movingState_R1 = true ; } if (MouseD_X >= XD_R3 && MouseD_X <= XD_R3 + XS_R3 && MouseD_Y >= YD_R3 && MouseD_Y <= YD_R3 + YS_R3) { movingState_R3 = true ; } if (MouseD_X >= XD_R5 && MouseD_X <= XD_R5 + XS_R5 && MouseD_Y >= YD_R5 && MouseD_Y <= YD_R5 + YS_R5) { movingState_R5 = true ; } } if (movingState_R1) { ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL , false ); bool canMove = false ; if (selected_order_type == "BUY_STOP" || selected_order_type == "BUY_LIMIT" ) { if (YD_R1 + YS_R1 < YD_R3) { canMove = true ; ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , REC1, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , mlbDownYD_R1 + MouseD_Y - mlbDownY1); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , REC2, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , YD_R1 + YS_R1); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , REC2, OBJPROP_YSIZE , YD_R3 - (YD_R1 + YS_R1)); } } else { if (YD_R1 > YD_R3 + YS_R3) { canMove = true ; ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , REC1, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , mlbDownYD_R1 + MouseD_Y - mlbDownY1); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , REC4, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , YD_R3 + YS_R3); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , REC4, OBJPROP_YSIZE , YD_R1 - (YD_R3 + YS_R3)); } } if (canMove) { datetime dt_TP = 0 ; double price_TP = 0 ; int window = 0 ; ChartXYToTimePrice ( 0 , XD_R1, YD_R1 + YS_R1, window, dt_TP, price_TP); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , TP_HL, OBJPROP_TIME , dt_TP); ObjectSetDouble ( 0 , TP_HL, OBJPROP_PRICE , price_TP); update_Text(REC1, "TP: " + DoubleToString ( MathAbs ((Get_Price_d(TP_HL) - Get_Price_d(PR_HL)) / _Point ), 0 ) + " Points | " + Get_Price_s(TP_HL)); update_Text(TP_LABEL, "TP: " + Get_Price_s(TP_HL)); } ChartRedraw ( 0 ); } if (movingState_R5) { ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL , false ); bool canMove = false ; if (selected_order_type == "BUY_STOP" || selected_order_type == "BUY_LIMIT" ) { if (YD_R5 > YD_R4) { canMove = true ; ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , REC5, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , mlbDownYD_R5 + MouseD_Y - mlbDownY5); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , REC4, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , YD_R3 + YS_R3); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , REC4, OBJPROP_YSIZE , YD_R5 - (YD_R3 + YS_R3)); } } else { if (YD_R5 + YS_R5 < YD_R3) { canMove = true ; ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , REC5, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , mlbDownYD_R5 + MouseD_Y - mlbDownY5); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , REC2, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , YD_R5 + YS_R5); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , REC2, OBJPROP_YSIZE , YD_R3 - (YD_R5 + YS_R5)); } } if (canMove) { datetime dt_SL = 0 ; double price_SL = 0 ; int window = 0 ; ChartXYToTimePrice ( 0 , XD_R5, YD_R5 + YS_R5, window, dt_SL, price_SL); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , SL_HL, OBJPROP_TIME , dt_SL); ObjectSetDouble ( 0 , SL_HL, OBJPROP_PRICE , price_SL); update_Text(REC5, "SL: " + DoubleToString ( MathAbs ((Get_Price_d(PR_HL) - Get_Price_d(SL_HL)) / _Point ), 0 ) + " Points | " + Get_Price_s(SL_HL)); update_Text(SL_LABEL, "SL: " + Get_Price_s(SL_HL)); } ChartRedraw ( 0 ); } if (movingState_R3) { ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , REC3, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , mlbDownXD_R3 + MouseD_X - mlbDownX3); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , REC3, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , mlbDownYD_R3 + MouseD_Y - mlbDownY3); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , REC1, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , mlbDownXD_R1 + MouseD_X - mlbDownX1); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , REC1, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , mlbDownYD_R1 + MouseD_Y - mlbDownY1); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , REC2, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , mlbDownXD_R2 + MouseD_X - mlbDownX2); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , REC2, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , mlbDownYD_R2 + MouseD_Y - mlbDownY2); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , REC4, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , mlbDownXD_R4 + MouseD_X - mlbDownX4); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , REC4, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , mlbDownYD_R4 + MouseD_Y - mlbDownY4); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , REC5, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , mlbDownXD_R5 + MouseD_X - mlbDownX5); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , REC5, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , mlbDownYD_R5 + MouseD_Y - mlbDownY5); datetime dt_PRC = 0 , dt_SL1 = 0 , dt_TP1 = 0 ; double price_PRC = 0 , price_SL1 = 0 , price_TP1 = 0 ; int window = 0 ; ChartXYToTimePrice ( 0 , XD_R3, YD_R3 + YS_R3, window, dt_PRC, price_PRC); ChartXYToTimePrice ( 0 , XD_R5, YD_R5 + YS_R5, window, dt_SL1, price_SL1); ChartXYToTimePrice ( 0 , XD_R1, YD_R1 + YS_R1, window, dt_TP1, price_TP1); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , PR_HL, OBJPROP_TIME , dt_PRC); ObjectSetDouble ( 0 , PR_HL, OBJPROP_PRICE , price_PRC); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , TP_HL, OBJPROP_TIME , dt_TP1); ObjectSetDouble ( 0 , TP_HL, OBJPROP_PRICE , price_TP1); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , SL_HL, OBJPROP_TIME , dt_SL1); ObjectSetDouble ( 0 , SL_HL, OBJPROP_PRICE , price_SL1); update_Text(REC1, "TP: " + DoubleToString ( MathAbs ((Get_Price_d(TP_HL) - Get_Price_d(PR_HL)) / _Point ), 0 ) + " Points | " + Get_Price_s(TP_HL)); update_Text(REC3, selected_order_type + ": | Lot: " + DoubleToString (lot_size, 2 ) + " | " + Get_Price_s(PR_HL)); update_Text(REC5, "SL: " + DoubleToString ( MathAbs ((Get_Price_d(PR_HL) - Get_Price_d(SL_HL)) / _Point ), 0 ) + " Points | " + Get_Price_s(SL_HL)); update_Text(PRICE_LABEL, "Entry: " + Get_Price_s(PR_HL)); update_Text(SL_LABEL, "SL: " + Get_Price_s(SL_HL)); update_Text(TP_LABEL, "TP: " + Get_Price_s(TP_HL)); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); } if (MouseState == 0 ) { movingState_R1 = false ; movingState_R3 = false ; movingState_R5 = false ; ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL , true ); } prevMouseState = MouseState; }

Here, we extend the OnChartEvent function to handle mouse movement for dragging chart objects in our tool when "tool_visible" is true and "id" is CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE. We extract "MouseD_X", "MouseD_Y", and "MouseState" from "lparam", "dparam", and "sparam", and use the ObjectGetInteger function to get position and size ("XD_R1", "YD_R1", "XS_R1", "YS_R1" for "REC1", and similarly for "REC2" to "REC5").

On mouse click ("prevMouseState" 0 to "MouseState" 1), we store mouse coordinates in "mlbDownX1", "mlbDownY1" and rectangle positions in "mlbDownXD_R1", "mlbDownYD_R1" (and for "REC2" to "REC5"), setting "movingState_R1", "movingState_R3", or "movingState_R5" to true if the click is within "REC1", "REC3", or "REC5" bounds.

For "movingState_R1" (TP), we disable scrolling with ChartSetInteger, validate TP position (above entry for "BUY_STOP"/"BUY_LIMIT", below for sell), update "REC1" and "REC2"/"REC4" positions and sizes with ObjectSetInteger, convert coordinates to price using ChartXYToTimePrice, update "TP_HL" with ObjectSetDouble, and refresh text with "update_Text", "Get_Price_d", "Get_Price_s", DoubleToString, and MathAbs.

Similarly, for "movingState_R5" (SL), we adjust "REC5" and "REC4"/"REC2", update "SL_HL", and refresh text. For "movingState_R3" (entry), we move all rectangles and update "PR_HL", "TP_HL", "SL_HL", and text.

On mouse release ("MouseState" 0), we reset "movingState" flags, enable scrolling, and update "prevMouseState", calling ChartRedraw to reflect changes. Finally, what we need to do is delete the objects completely when we remove the program and update the lot size on the tick to make the changes reflect, though you can leave this as it is not very necessary.

void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { deleteObjects(); deletePanel(); } void OnTick () { string lot_text = ObjectGetString ( 0 , LOT_EDIT, OBJPROP_TEXT ); double new_lot = StringToDouble (lot_text); if (new_lot > 0 ) lot_size = new_lot; }

Here, we implement two essential event handlers for our tool: OnDeinit and OnTick. In the OnDeinit function, triggered when the Expert Advisor is removed from the chart, we call the "deleteObjects" function to remove chart objects like "REC1" to "REC5", "TP_HL", "SL_HL", and "PR_HL", and the "deletePanel" function to delete control panel objects such as "PANEL_BG", "LOT_EDIT", and buttons like "BUY_STOP_BTN", ensuring a clean exit.

In the OnTick function, executed on each price tick, we use the ObjectGetString function to retrieve the text from the "LOT_EDIT" field, convert it to a double using the StringToDouble function, and update the "lot_size" variable if the "new_lot" value is positive, keeping our tool’s lot size synchronized with user input.

Upon compilation, we have the following output.

From the visualization, we can see that when we click on any of the trade buttons, the respective trade price tool is generated and then when dragged, it is updated in real-time and prices reflect in the trade panel ready to be used for trading purposes when the place trade button is clicked, the respective trades are placed dynamically. This verifies that we have achieved our objective, and what remains is testing the panel to ensure it is perfect, and that is handled in the next section.





Backtesting

We did the testing and below is the compiled visualization in a single Graphics Interchange Format (GIF) bitmap image format.





Conclusion

In conclusion, we’ve developed an interactive Trade Assistant Tool in MQL5 that combines visual precision with intuitive controls, streamlining how we place pending orders. We’ve demonstrated how to design its user-friendly Graphical User Interface (GUI), implement it with functions like "createControlPanel" and "placeOrder", and ensure its reliability through structured implementation and validation. You can customize this tool to suit your trading style, enhancing your order placement efficiency, and look forward to the preceding parts where we’ll introduce advanced features like risk management and draggable panels. Keep tuned.