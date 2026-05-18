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基于分形的算法（FBA）

基于分形的算法（FBA）

MetaTrader 5交易 |
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Andrey Dik
Andrey Dik

内容
  1. 引言
  2. 算法实现
  3. 测试结果


引言

元启发式算法已被证实是求解复杂优化问题的有力工具，因其能够在合理时间内找到可行解。在过去几十年中，研究者受各类自然与社会过程启发，提出了众多元启发式方法：遗传算法、粒子群优化、差分进化、蚁群优化等，我们在先前的文章中已讨论过。

本文将介绍一种用于求解连续优化问题的新型元启发式算法 —— 由马尔詹・卡迪（Marjan Kaedi ）于2017年提出的基于分形的算法（FBA）。该方法基于分形的几何特性，利用自相似性概念对搜索空间进行自适应勘探。算法核心为一种创新启发式规则，通过有前景解在各搜索区域内的分布密度评估区域前景。

该方法的关键在于，通过迭代将搜索空间划分为若干子空间，识别出最具前景的区域并进行更精细地搜索。算法运行过程中会形成朝向最优解的自相似分形结构，从而在全局勘探与对已发现解的局部精细化搜索之间实现平衡。本文将详细阐述该算法的理论基础、实现细节、关键参数设置，并在标准测试函数上与其他主流优化方法进行对比分析，呈现实验结果。


算法实现

想象一下，您要在一片广阔的田野里寻找宝藏。您会怎么做？您大概不会把每一寸土地都挖一遍，因为那样太耗时了。而这正是分形算法（FBA）所要解决的问题 —— 它能在巨大的解空间中找到 “宝藏”（最优解），而无需逐一检查每一个点。

首先，我们把整个搜索区域划分成大小相等的方格，就像棋盘一样。然后在整片区域内撒下 “探索者”（随机点），初步了解这片区域。每个探索者会反馈其所在位置的优劣。算法筛选出表现最好的探索者（即最优的60%点位），并观察它们集中在哪些方格中。这些方格会被标记为 “有前景区域”（排名前30%的方格）。

现在我们将注意力集中在这些有前景区域。每个区域会被继续细分为更小的方格，形成分形结构。大部分新的探索者会被派往这些有前景区域；而为了避免遗漏已探索区域之外的宝藏，算法还会让一小部分探索者进行随机游走 —— 它们从当前位置向任意方向漫游，探索未知区域。

这一过程不断重复。每一步，算法都会更精准地定位宝藏可能存在的位置，并向那里派遣更多探索者。最终会形成一个由不同大小方格构成的层级结构，形态类似分形 —— 该算法也因此得名。

FBA空间划分

图例1. FBA算法运行过程可视化

FBA算法的核心理念如上图所示，以分形方式将搜索空间逐步划分为越来越小的子区域，将计算资源集中在最具前景的区域上。由此形成一种自相似结构，实现对解空间的有效搜索。下面我们开始编写FBA算法的伪代码。

初始化
  • 将整个搜索空间划分为大小相等的子空间
  • 在整个空间内均匀生成初始种群
  • 评估每个点的适应度值
迭代
  • 筛选有前景点：选取适应度最优的P1%个体作为有前景点
  • 计算子空间排名：统计每个子空间内落入的有前景点的数量
  • 选取有前景子空间：选取排名最高的P2%子空间作为有前景子空间
  • 细分有前景子空间：将选中的有前景区域进一步划分为更小的子空间
  • 生成新种群：在有前景区域以更高密度生成新的搜索点
  • 执行变异操作：对P3%的个体添加高斯噪声（全局探索机制）
  • 种群融合：合并当前种群与新种群，并保留最优个体
停止准则
  • 重复迭代直至满足停止条件（达到最大迭代次数、适应度阈值等）
  • 返回找到的最优解

现在我们已经理解了算法的核心理念，可以开始编写代码。C_AO_FBA类是基于分形原理的优化算法的专用实现，继承自通用基类C_AO。

该类包含用于算法配置与核心执行的公有方法与参数。构造函数用于初始化参数，包括：种群规模、有前景点与有前景子空间的占比、随机变异点比例，以及将各维度划分为区间的分段数量。SetParams方法支持根据外部动态更新参数。Init方法以及后续的Moving和Revision函数控制算法的执行阶段与迭代过程。

该类还声明了内部结构体S_Subspace，用于描述搜索子空间。每个子空间的属性包括：各维度的上下边界、子空间前景值、层级结构中的层级，以及与父空间的关联关系。

类中的核心方法实现以下功能：

  • 检查一个点是否位于指定子空间内。
  • 构建空间的初始划分结构，并执行后续细分操作。
  • 识别有前景点、计算子空间排名，并筛选最优子空间用于进一步细分。
  • 通过融合、变异、按效率或适应度排序生成新种群。

因此，C_AO_FBA类实现了一种自适应、层次化、基于分形的优化算法，用于求解复杂高维问题的最优解。该算法通过动态空间划分、前景区域评估以及启发式算子，显著提升搜索效率。

//——————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————
class C_AO_FBA : public C_AO
{
  public: //--------------------------------------------------------------------
  ~C_AO_FBA () { }
  C_AO_FBA ()
  {
    ao_name = "FBA";
    ao_desc = "Fractal-Based Algorithm";
    ao_link = "https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/17458";

    popSize = 50;  // population size
    P1      = 60;  // percentage of promising points
    P2      = 30;  // percentage of promising subspaces
    P3      = 0.8; // percentage of points for random modification
    m_value = 10;  // number of intervals to split each dimension into

    ArrayResize (params, 5);

    params [0].name = "popSize"; params [0].val = popSize;
    params [1].name = "P1";      params [1].val = P1;
    params [2].name = "P2";      params [2].val = P2;
    params [3].name = "P3";      params [3].val = P3;
    params [4].name = "m_value"; params [4].val = m_value;
  }

  void SetParams ()
  {
    popSize = (int)params [0].val;
    P1      = (int)params [1].val;
    P2      = (int)params [2].val;
    P3      =      params [3].val;
    m_value = (int)params [4].val;
  }

  bool Init (const double &rangeMinP  [],  // minimum values
             const double &rangeMaxP  [],  // maximum values
             const double &rangeStepP [],  // step change
             const int     epochsP = 0);   // number of epochs

  void Moving   ();
  void Revision ();

  //----------------------------------------------------------------------------
  int    P1;           // percentage of promising points
  int    P2;           // percentage of promising subspaces
  double P3;           // share of points for random modification
  int    m_value;      // number of intervals to split each dimension into

  private: //-------------------------------------------------------------------

  // Structure for representing a subspace
  struct S_Subspace
  {
      double min [];        // minimal boundaries of the subspace
      double max [];        // maximum boundaries of the subspace
      double promisingRank; // potential rank (normalized value)
      bool   isPromising;   // flag of potential
      int    parentIndex;   // index of the parent subspace (-1 for root ones) 
      int    level;         // level in hierarchy (0 for original space)

      void Init (int coords)
      {
        ArrayResize (min, coords);
        ArrayResize (max, coords);
        promisingRank = 0.0;
        isPromising   = false;
        parentIndex   = -1;
        level         = 0;
      }
  };

  S_Subspace subspaces     []; // array of subspaces

  // Auxiliary methods
  bool   IsPointInSubspace              (const double &point [], const S_Subspace &subspace);
  void   CreateInitialSpacePartitioning ();
  void   DivideSubspace                 (int subspaceIndex);
  void   IdentifyPromisingPoints        (int &promisingIndices []);
  void   CalculateSubspaceRanks         (const int &promisingIndices []);
  void   SelectPromisingSubspaces       ();
  void   DividePromisingSubspaces       ();
  void   GenerateNewPopulation          ();
  void   MutatePoints                   ();
  void   SortByFitness                  (double &values [], int &indices [], int size, bool ascending = false);
  void   QuickSort                      (double &values [], int &indices [], int low, int high, bool ascending);
  int    Partition                      (double &values [], int &indices [], int low, int high, bool ascending);
};
//——————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————

Init初始化方法用于配置算法运行的初始条件。该方法接收包含各参数最小值、最大值边界、步长的数组，以及迭代总次数。在方法内部，首先执行基础初始化，随后对搜索空间进行初始划分 —— 即根据指定的范围和步长，构建初始的子空间结构。如果成功执行所有操作，该方法返回"true"；否则返回"false"。

基础的Moving方法通过连续迭代执行解搜索循环。首次迭代是在整个搜索空间内均匀初始化点集，每个变量值在边界范围内随机选取，并且按照给定的步长进行调整。

接下来，进入算法的主流程，依次执行以下步骤：筛选有前景点：根据适应度函数值，选取表现最优的一小部分点。计算有前景子空间的排名：基于有前景点的分布，统计并计算各子空间的前景排名。选取有前景的子空间：根据排名筛选出最具前景的子空间，用于进一步细分。细分有前景的区域：将选中的有前景的区域分割为更小、更精细的搜索区域。生成新种群：结合子空间的前景排名生成新的点集，使搜索资源集中在最有前景的区域。执行变异操作：对部分点进行随机修改，以提升种群多样性，避免算法早熟收敛。

//——————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————
bool C_AO_FBA::Init (const double &rangeMinP  [],  // minimum values
                     const double &rangeMaxP  [],  // maximum values
                     const double &rangeStepP [],  // step change
                     const int     epochsP = 0)    // number of epochs
{
  if (!StandardInit (rangeMinP, rangeMaxP, rangeStepP)) return false;

  //----------------------------------------------------------------------------
  // Create an initial partition of the search space
  CreateInitialSpacePartitioning ();

  return true;
}
//——————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————

//+----------------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Basic optimization method                                                  |
//+----------------------------------------------------------------------------+
void C_AO_FBA::Moving ()
{
  // First iteration - initialization of the initial population
  if (!revision)
  {
    // Initialize the initial population uniformly throughout the space
    for (int i = 0; i < popSize; i++)
    {
      for (int c = 0; c < coords; c++)
      {
        a [i].c [c] = u.RNDfromCI (rangeMin [c], rangeMax [c]);
        a [i].c [c] = u.SeInDiSp (a [i].c [c], rangeMin [c], rangeMax [c], rangeStep [c]);
      }
    }

    revision = true;
    return;
  }

  // Main optimization

  // 1. Identifying promising points (P1% of points with the best function values)
  int promisingIndices [];
  IdentifyPromisingPoints (promisingIndices);

  // 2. Calculation of potential ranks for each subspace
  CalculateSubspaceRanks (promisingIndices);

  // 3. Selecting the P2% most promising subspaces
  SelectPromisingSubspaces ();

  // 4. Dividing promising subspaces into smaller ones
  DividePromisingSubspaces ();

  // 5. Generating new points taking into account potential ranks
  GenerateNewPopulation ();

  // 6. Random modification (mutation)
  MutatePoints ();
}
//——————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————

Revision方法负责在算法运行过程中更新当前找到的最优解。该方法遍历当前种群中的所有个体，将每个个体的目标函数值与当前最优值进行比较。如果某个个体的表现更优，则更新存储最优结果的变量，并将其对应的变量（坐标）数组复制保存，以记录该最优解。因此，该方法确保对于给定时刻找到的最优解进行持续跟踪和存储。

//+----------------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Update the best solution                                                   |
//+----------------------------------------------------------------------------+
void C_AO_FBA::Revision ()
{
  // Search for the best solution
  for (int i = 0; i < popSize; i++)
  {
    // Update the best solution
    if (a [i].f > fB)
    {
      fB = a [i].f;
      ArrayCopy (cB, a [i].c, 0, 0, WHOLE_ARRAY);
    }
  }
}
//——————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————

该方法用于创建初始子空间结构，实现对最优解搜索的区域定位。它会根据指定的分割粒度与空间维度，计算子空间的总数量。如果空间维度极高，则会按照预设的最大值进行限制，避免资源过度消耗。

接下来，初始化子空间数组，为每个子空间分配初始层级与各维度坐标边界参数。根据空间维度自动选择适配的划分方式：

  • 对于一维空间，将其划分为均匀区间，每个子空间占据范围的一段区域。
  • 对于二维空间，沿两个坐标轴进行分割，形成矩形网格区域。
  • 对于高维空间，采用迭代方式生成各维度的索引组合（其原理类似计数器），并根据对应区间为每个子空间设置边界。

将每个维度的取值范围等比例分割，并根据当前索引为每个子空间设置最小值与最大值边界，以此计算边界。迭代持续执行，直至所有子空间创建完成，或达到数量上限。最终生成搜索空间初始划分结构，为后续的精细化搜索与求解做好准备。

//+----------------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create the initial partition of the search space                           |
//+----------------------------------------------------------------------------+
void C_AO_FBA::CreateInitialSpacePartitioning ()
{
  // Create an initial partition of space
  int totalSubspaces = (int)MathPow (m_value, coords);

  // For very large dimensions, limit the number of subspaces
  if (totalSubspaces > 10000) totalSubspaces = 10000;

  ArrayResize (subspaces, totalSubspaces);

  // Initialize all subspaces
  for (int i = 0; i < totalSubspaces; i++)
  {
    subspaces [i].Init (coords);
    subspaces [i].level = 0; // Initial level
  }

  // Divide the initial space into equal subspaces
  int index = 0;

  // Select the division method depending on the dimensionality of the space
  if (coords == 1)
  {
    // One-dimensional case
    double intervalSize = (rangeMax [0] - rangeMin [0]) / m_value;

    for (int i = 0; i < m_value && index < totalSubspaces; i++)
    {
      subspaces [index].min [0] = rangeMin [0] + i * intervalSize;
      subspaces [index].max [0] = rangeMin [0] + (i + 1) * intervalSize;
      index++;
    }
  }
  else
    if (coords == 2)
    {
      // Two-dimensional case
      double intervalSize0 = (rangeMax [0] - rangeMin [0]) / m_value;
      double intervalSize1 = (rangeMax [1] - rangeMin [1]) / m_value;

      for (int i = 0; i < m_value && index < totalSubspaces; i++)
      {
        for (int j = 0; j < m_value && index < totalSubspaces; j++)
        {
          subspaces [index].min [0] = rangeMin [0] + i * intervalSize0;
          subspaces [index].max [0] = rangeMin [0] + (i + 1) * intervalSize0;
          subspaces [index].min [1] = rangeMin [1] + j * intervalSize1;
          subspaces [index].max [1] = rangeMin [1] + (j + 1) * intervalSize1;
          index++;
        }
      }
    }
    else
    {
      // Multidimensional case - use an iterative approach
      int indices [];
      ArrayResize (indices, coords);
      for (int i = 0; i < coords; i++) indices [i] = 0;

      while (index < totalSubspaces)
      {
        // Calculate the boundaries of the current subspace
        for (int c = 0; c < coords; c++)
        {
          double intervalSize = (rangeMax [c] - rangeMin [c]) / m_value;
          subspaces [index].min [c] = rangeMin [c] + indices [c] * intervalSize;
          subspaces [index].max [c] = rangeMin [c] + (indices [c] + 1) * intervalSize;
        }

        // Move on to the next subspace
        int c = coords - 1;
        while (c >= 0)
        {
          indices [c]++;
          if (indices [c] < m_value) break;
          indices [c] = 0;
          c--;
        }

        // If the full loop completed, exit
        if (c < 0) break;

        index++;
      }
    }
}
//——————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————

以下方法用于判断一个给定点是否位于指定的子空间内。它会逐一遍历检查点的每一个坐标，并将其值与对应子空间的边界进行比较。如果任意一个坐标超出了允许范围（小于最小值，或大于等于最大值），该方法将返回"false"，表示该点不位于当前子空间内。如果所有坐标均满足边界条件，方法则确认该点属于当前子空间，并返回"true"。

//+----------------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Determine whether a point belongs to a subspace                            |
//+----------------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool C_AO_FBA::IsPointInSubspace (const double &point [], const S_Subspace &subspace)
{
  // Check if the point is in the specified subspace
  for (int c = 0; c < coords; c++)
  {
    if (point [c] < subspace.min [c] || point [c] >= subspace.max [c])
    {
      return false;
    }
  }

  return true;
}
//——————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————

有前景点筛选方法用于从当前种群中选取最具前景的解。该方法首先创建临时数组，用于存储每个个体的适应度函数值及其索引。接下来，将种群中对应个体的函数值与索引填入这些数组。

再将所有个体按适应度函数值降序排列。排序完成后，选取指定比例（P1%）的最优解，并基于这些解构建有前景点索引列表。筛选出的点数量至少为1个，且不超过种群总规模。最终，函数返回有前景解的索引数组。

//+----------------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Identify promising points                                                  |
//+----------------------------------------------------------------------------+
void C_AO_FBA::IdentifyPromisingPoints (int &promisingIndices [])
{
  // Select P1% points with the best function values

  // Create arrays for sorting
  double values  [];
  int    indices [];

  ArrayResize (values,  popSize);
  ArrayResize (indices, popSize);

  // Fill in the arrays
  for (int i = 0; i < popSize; i++)
  {
    values  [i] = a [i].f;
    indices [i] = i;
  }

  // Sort in descending order (for the maximization problem)
  SortByFitness (values, indices, popSize);

  // Select P1% best points
  int numPromisingPoints = (int)MathRound (popSize * P1 / 100.0);
  numPromisingPoints = MathMax (1, MathMin (numPromisingPoints, popSize));

  ArrayResize (promisingIndices, numPromisingPoints);

  for (int i = 0; i < numPromisingPoints; i++)
  {
    promisingIndices [i] = indices [i];
  }
}
//——————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————

此外，该方法还用于对子空间进行前景评估与排序。首先重置所有子空间当前的评分值。接下来，通过对比每个有前景点的坐标与各子空间的边界，统计落入每个子空间内的有前景点的数量，匹配时对应计数器加1。

需要注意的是，一个点仅归属唯一的一个子空间。在统计出数量指标后，将各子空间的评分数值标准化：用子空间内有前景点的数量除以全部有前景点的总数，得到各子空间的相对前景得分。此分值在0到1之间，表示该子空间内的有前景点占全部有前景点的比例。由此得到子空间的前景排名。

//+----------------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Calculate potential ranks of subspaces                                     |
//+----------------------------------------------------------------------------+
void C_AO_FBA::CalculateSubspaceRanks (const int &promisingIndices [])
{
  // Reset the ranks of subspaces
  for (int i = 0; i < ArraySize (subspaces); i++)
  {
    subspaces [i].promisingRank = 0.0;
  }

  // Calculate promising points in each subspace
  for (int i = 0; i < ArraySize (promisingIndices); i++)
  {
    int pointIndex = promisingIndices [i];

    for (int j = 0; j < ArraySize (subspaces); j++)
    {
      if (IsPointInSubspace (a [pointIndex].c, subspaces [j]))
      {
        subspaces [j].promisingRank++;
        break; // A point can only be in one subspace
      }
    }
  }

  // Normalize the potential ranks according to the article
  // PromisingRank = Number of promising points in s / Total promising points
  int totalPromisingPoints = ArraySize (promisingIndices);
  if (totalPromisingPoints > 0)
  {
    for (int i = 0; i < ArraySize (subspaces); i++)
    {
      subspaces [i].promisingRank = subspaces [i].promisingRank / totalPromisingPoints;
    }
  }
}
//——————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————

SelectPromisingSubspaces方法根据子空间的评分，判定哪些子空间可被视为有前景区域。首先创建临时的“ranks”（评分值）与“indices”（索引）数组，用于存储各子空间的评分及其对应索引。随后将所有子空间的评分与索引复制到临时数组中。对于每个子空间，将"isPromising"标识初始化为"false"。这一步用于清空历史迭代结果，保证从头开始计算。再对"ranks"数组按评分降序排序，同时同步调整"indices"数组的顺序，确保索引与评分始终一一对应。

排序完成后，"indices"数组中存储的即为按评分从高到低排列的子空间索引。有前景子空间的数量由参数P2（最优子空间占比）计算得出。最终数量会被限制在1至子空间总数的有效范围内。遍历"indices"数组的前numPromisingSubspaces个元素。将每个索引对应子空间的isPromising标识设置为"true"，表示该子空间被判定为有前景区域。

该方法中同时包含索引越界检查，以避免访问子空间数组时出现错误。执行该方法后，排名最高的P2%子空间的isPromising标识被设置为“true”。

//+----------------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Select promising subspaces                                                 |
//+----------------------------------------------------------------------------+
void C_AO_FBA::SelectPromisingSubspaces ()
{
  // Select P2% subspaces with the highest ranks as promising ones

  // Create arrays for sorting
  double ranks [];
  int indices [];

  int numSubspaces = ArraySize (subspaces);
  ArrayResize (ranks, numSubspaces);
  ArrayResize (indices, numSubspaces);

  // Fill in the arrays
  for (int i = 0; i < numSubspaces; i++)
  {
    ranks [i] = subspaces [i].promisingRank;
    indices [i] = i;
    // Reset the potential flag
    subspaces [i].isPromising = false;
  }

  // Sort by descending ranks
  SortByFitness (ranks, indices, numSubspaces);

  // Select P2% most promising subspaces
  int numPromisingSubspaces = (int)MathRound (numSubspaces * P2 / 100.0);
  numPromisingSubspaces = MathMax (1, MathMin (numPromisingSubspaces, numSubspaces));

  // Mark promising subspaces
  for (int i = 0; i < numPromisingSubspaces && i < ArraySize (indices); i++)
  {
    // Protection against exceeding the array size
    if (indices [i] >= 0 && indices [i] < ArraySize (subspaces))
    {
      subspaces [indices [i]].isPromising = true;
    }
  }
}
//——————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————

DividePromisingSubspaces方法用于将已标记的有前景子空间进一步分割为更小的区域。该方法首先通过检查isPromising标识，识别出所有被判定为有前景区域的子空间。将这些子空间的索引收集到临时数组promisingIndices中。接下来，对于promisingIndices数组中的每一个子空间索引，调用DivideSubspace函数并传入该子空间索引。

因此，该方法可遍历所有识别出的有前景子空间，并通过DivideSubspace函数依次对每个有前景子空间执行分割操作。

//+----------------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Separate promising subspaces                                               |
//+----------------------------------------------------------------------------+
void C_AO_FBA::DividePromisingSubspaces ()
{
  // Collect indices of promising subspaces
  int promisingIndices [];
  int numPromising = 0;

  for (int i = 0; i < ArraySize (subspaces); i++)
  {
    if (subspaces [i].isPromising)
    {
      numPromising++;
      ArrayResize (promisingIndices, numPromising);
      promisingIndices [numPromising - 1] = i;
    }
  }

  // Divide each promising subspace
  for (int i = 0; i < numPromising; i++)
  {
    DivideSubspace (promisingIndices [i]);
  }
}
//——————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————

DivideSubspace方法用于将指定的子空间分割为更小的区域。首先，根据传入的索引定位父子空间。为确保子空间总数不超过预设上限（10,000），在将每个维度划分为"m_value"等份后，新子空间的总数量为m_value的维度数次方。

存储所有子空间的数组会扩容，扩容大小为新增子空间的数量。对于每个新的子空间，初始化给定的参数，如层级、父子空间索引，以及各维度坐标边界，边界由父子空间范围等比例分割计算得到。

针对每个维度，计算区间大小，并根据当前索引设置子空间的边界。每创建一个新子空间，按照多索引计数规则递增维度索引，以切换到下一个分区。当某一维的索引达到m_value时，该索引归零，并对下一维索引执行递增，遍历所有组合。

持续执行此流程，直至所有新子空间创建完成，或达到数量上限。通过计数器遍历完所有组合后，流程自动终止。执行该方法后，父子空间被分割为多个更小的子空间，每个子空间均覆盖原范围在各维度上的对应分区。

//+----------------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Partition a specific subspace                                              |
//+----------------------------------------------------------------------------+
void C_AO_FBA::DivideSubspace (int subspaceIndex)
{
  // Divide the specified subspace into m_value^coords subspaces

  S_Subspace parent = subspaces [subspaceIndex];

  // Limit the maximum number of subspaces
  if (ArraySize (subspaces) > 10000) return;

  // For each dimension, divide by m_value parts
  int totalNewSubspaces = (int)MathPow (m_value, coords);
  int currentSize = ArraySize (subspaces);
  ArrayResize (subspaces, currentSize + totalNewSubspaces);

  // Create new subspaces
  int newIndex = currentSize;
  int indices [];
  ArrayResize (indices, coords);
  for (int i = 0; i < coords; i++) indices [i] = 0;

  for (int idx = 0; idx < totalNewSubspaces && newIndex < ArraySize (subspaces); idx++)
  {
    subspaces [newIndex].Init (coords);
    subspaces [newIndex].level = parent.level + 1;
    subspaces [newIndex].parentIndex = subspaceIndex;

    // Calculate the boundaries of the current subspace
    for (int c = 0; c < coords; c++)
    {
      double intervalSize = (parent.max [c] - parent.min [c]) / m_value;
      subspaces [newIndex].min [c] = parent.min [c] + indices [c] * intervalSize;
      subspaces [newIndex].max [c] = parent.min [c] + (indices [c] + 1) * intervalSize;
    }

    // Move on to the next subspace
    int c = coords - 1;
    while (c >= 0)
    {
      indices [c]++;
      if (indices [c] < m_value) break;
      indices [c] = 0;
      c--;
    }

    // If the full loop completed, exit
    if (c < 0) break;

    newIndex++;
  }
}
//——————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————

GenerateNewPopulation方法用于生成新的点集，并按照各子空间的前景评分（promisingRank）值进行分布。

首先，计算所有子空间的前景评分总和。该值用于确定每个子空间中应生成的点的比例数量。如果评分总和接近0（小于0.0001，即所有子空间评分均为0），则为所有子空间分配最小正评分（1.0），以确保点的均匀分布。接下来，根据每个子空间的前景评分占总评分的比例，计算该子空间内应生成的点数量。

我们使用计算公式：(subspaces[i].promisingRank / totalRank) * popSize，其中popSize为目标种群规模。对计算结果四舍五入取整，且点数量上限不超过popSize。在每个子空间内部，按计算出的数量生成点；每个点的"coords"（坐标）在子空间边界内均匀随机生成。对于每个维度，坐标值受预设最小值、最大值约束，并且根据rangeStep[c]步长形成网格。

如果按子空间分配后，总生成点数小于popSize，则在整个搜索空间内均匀生成剩余点（使用全局上下界rangeMin [c]和rangeMax [c]），同样按rangeStep [c]步长生成网格。这样确保最终种群规模始终严格等于popSize。

//+----------------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Generate a new population                                                  |
//+----------------------------------------------------------------------------+
void C_AO_FBA::GenerateNewPopulation ()
{
  // Calculate the sum of the ranks of all subspaces
  double totalRank = 0.0;
  for (int i = 0; i < ArraySize (subspaces); i++)
  {
    totalRank += subspaces [i].promisingRank;
  }

  // If all ranks are 0, set the uniform distribution
  if (totalRank <= 0.0001) // Check for approximate equality to zero
  {
    for (int i = 0; i < ArraySize (subspaces); i++)
    {
      subspaces [i].promisingRank = 1.0;
    }
    totalRank = ArraySize (subspaces);
  }

  int points = 0;

  for (int i = 0; i < ArraySize (subspaces) && points < popSize; i++)
  {
    // Calculate the number of points for this subspace according to the equation
    int pointsToGenerate = (int)MathRound ((subspaces [i].promisingRank / totalRank) * popSize);

    // Limitation against exceeding the limits 
    pointsToGenerate = MathMin (pointsToGenerate, popSize - points);

    // Generate points in this subspace
    for (int j = 0; j < pointsToGenerate; j++)
    {
      // Create a new point uniformly within the subspace
      for (int c = 0; c < coords; c++)
      {
        a [points].c [c] = u.RNDfromCI (subspaces [i].min [c], subspaces [i].max [c]);
        a [points].c [c] = u.SeInDiSp (a [points].c [c], rangeMin [c], rangeMax [c], rangeStep [c]);
      }

      points++;
      if (points >= popSize) break;
    }
  }

  // If not all points were generated, fill the remaining ones uniformly throughout the space
  while (points < popSize)
  {
    for (int c = 0; c < coords; c++)
    {
      a [points].c [c] = u.RNDfromCI (rangeMin [c], rangeMax [c]);
      a [points].c [c] = u.SeInDiSp (a [points].c [c], rangeMin [c], rangeMax [c], rangeStep [c]);
    }
    points++;
  }
}
//——————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————

C_AO_FBA类的MutatePoints方法用于对种群中的点执行变异操作，是算法提升解的多样性、避免陷入局部最优陷阱的核心步骤。

该方法的原始版本沿用了标准FBA算法的理念，对随机选取的点坐标添加高斯噪声。然而，这种变异策略效果极差，算法表现与随机搜索算法几乎无差异，因此该部分代码已被注释，替换为更优的实现方案。

方法的核心实现逻辑：遍历整个种群，对于每个个体（搜索点）的每一维坐标，进行变异概率判断。如果满足预设的变异概率条件，则通过幂律分布函数修改该坐标值，幂次参数可灵活控制变异幅度。变异完成后，对数值进行规整与边界约束，确保其落在合法取值范围内，并符合预设的采样步长。

最终，该方法实现了种群个体的随机变异，有效地提升解的多样性，增强算法全局最优搜索能力。

//+----------------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Mutation of points in the population                                       |
//+----------------------------------------------------------------------------+
void C_AO_FBA::MutatePoints ()
{
  // Add Gaussian noise to P3% of randomly selected points from the new population
  /*
  int numToMutate = (int)MathRound (popSize * P3 / 100.0);
  numToMutate = MathMax (1, MathMin (numToMutate, popSize));

  for (int i = 0; i < numToMutate; i++)
  {
    int index = u.RNDminusOne (popSize);

    // Add noise to each coordinate
    for (int c = 0; c < coords; c++)
    {
      // Standard deviation of 10% of the range
      //double stdDev = (rangeMax [c] - rangeMin [c]) * 0.1;

      // Gaussian noise using the Box-Muller method
      //double noise = NormalRandom (0.0, stdDev);

      // Add noise and limit the value
      a [index].c [c] += noise;
      a [index].c [c] = u.SeInDiSp (a [index].c [c], rangeMin [c], rangeMax [c], rangeStep [c]);
    }
  }
  */

  for (int p = 0; p < popSize; p++)
  {
    for (int c = 0; c < coords; c++)
    {
      if (u.RNDprobab () < P3)
      {
        a [p].c [c] = u.PowerDistribution (cB [c], rangeMin [c], rangeMax [c], 20);
        a [p].c [c] = u.SeInDiSp (a [p].c [c], rangeMin [c], rangeMax [c], rangeStep [c]);
      }
    }
  }
}
//——————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————

SortByFitness方法用于对两个数组进行同步排序，一个存储适应度函数值，另一个存储对应元素的索引。该方法接收以下参数：适应度值数组、索引数组、数组长度，以及一个用于指定排序顺序的可选标识。

如果数组长度大于1，该方法将调用内部QuickSort函数执行快速排序。排序过程中，两个数组保持同步更新，确保适应度值与索引的对应关系不被破坏。执行该方法后，所有元素将按照指定的排序方式，依据适应度函数值完成有序排列。

//+----------------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Sort by fitness function value                                             |
//+----------------------------------------------------------------------------+
void C_AO_FBA::SortByFitness (double &values [], int &indices [], int size, bool ascending = false)
{
  if (size > 1) QuickSort (values, indices, 0, size - 1, ascending);
}
//——————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————

QuickSort方法为关联数组（"values"数组与"indices"数组）实现快速排序算法。它采用递归方式对数组进行分割与排序，并严格保持数值与其原始索引的对应关系不变。参数包括：待排序的数组、排序区间的边界（起始位置low 和结束位置high）和用于指定排序方向的"ascending"标识。

//+----------------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Quick sort algorithm                                                       |
//+----------------------------------------------------------------------------+
void C_AO_FBA::QuickSort (double &values [], int &indices [], int low, int high, bool ascending)
{
  if (low < high)
  {
    int pi = Partition (values, indices, low, high, ascending);

    QuickSort (values, indices, low, pi - 1, ascending);
    QuickSort (values, indices, pi + 1, high, ascending);
  }
}
//——————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————

Partition方法是快速排序算法的核心部分。它的作用是选取一个基准元素，并对"indices"数组中的元素进行重新排列：使得所有“小于”基准值（或“大于”，取决于排序顺序）的元素位于基准左侧，而“大于”（或“小于”）基准值的元素位于基准右侧。这里的“小于”和“大于”，是根据"indices"数组中索引所指向的"values"数组中的数值来判定的。

    //+----------------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Partition function for QuickSort                                           |
//+----------------------------------------------------------------------------+
int C_AO_FBA::Partition (double &values [], int &indices [], int low, int high, bool ascending)
{
  double pivot = values [indices [high]];
  int i = low - 1;

  for (int j = low; j < high; j++)
  {
    bool condition = ascending ? (values [indices [j]] < pivot) : (values [indices [j]] > pivot);
    if (condition)
    {
      i++;
      // Exchange values
      int temp = indices [i];
      indices [i] = indices [j];
      indices [j] = temp;
    }
  }

  // Exchange values
  int temp = indices [i + 1];
  indices [i + 1] = indices [high];
  indices [high] = temp;

  return i + 1;
}
//——————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————


    测试结果

    该算法整体表现良好。

    FBA|Fractal-Based Algorithm|50.0|60.0|30.0|0.8|10.0|
    =============================
    5 Hilly's; Func runs: 10000; result: 0.7900044352090774
    25 Hilly's; Func runs: 10000; result: 0.6513385092404853
    500 Hilly's; Func runs: 10000; result: 0.2896548031738138
    =============================
    5 Forest's; Func runs: 10000; result: 0.8715768614282637
    25 Forest's; Func runs: 10000; result: 0.5682316842631675
    500 Forest's; Func runs: 10000; result: 0.18876552479611478
    =============================
    5 Megacity's; Func runs: 10000; result: 0.6107692307692306
    25 Megacity's; Func runs: 10000; result: 0.46061538461538465
    500 Megacity's; Func runs: 10000; result: 0.12398461538461655
    =============================
    总分：4.55494 (50.61%)

    可视化结果展示了该算法如何将搜索空间逐步细分为更小的子空间。结果也表明，该算法在低维函数上具有很强的寻优多样性。

    Hilly值

    FBA在Hilly测试函数上

    Forest值

    FBA在Forest测试函数上

    Megacity值

    FBA在Megacity测试函数上

    根据测试结果，FBA算法在我们的排行榜中位列第29位。

    # AO 描述 Hilly值 Hilly
    最终     		Forest值 Forest
    最终     		Megacity (离散) Megacity
    最终     		最终
    结果     		% of
    最大
    10 p (5 F) 50 p (25 F) 1000 p (500 F) 10 p (5 F) 50 p (25 F) 1000 p (500 F) 10 p (5 F) 50 p (25 F) 1000 p (500 F)
    1 ANS 跨邻域搜索 0.94948 0.84776 0.43857 2.23581 1.00000 0.92334 0.39988 2.32323 0.70923 0.63477 0.23091 1.57491 6.134 68.15
    2 CLA 密码锁算法（joo） 0.95345 0.87107 0.37590 2.20042 0.98942 0.91709 0.31642 2.22294 0.79692 0.69385 0.19303 1.68380 6.107 67.86
    3 AMOm 动物迁徙优化M 0.90358 0.84317 0.46284 2.20959 0.99001 0.92436 0.46598 2.38034 0.56769 0.59132 0.23773 1.39675 5.987 66.52
    4 (P+O)ES (P+O) 进化策略 0.92256 0.88101 0.40021 2.20379 0.97750 0.87490 0.31945 2.17185 0.67385 0.62985 0.18634 1.49003 5.866 65.17
    5 CTA 彗星尾算法（joo） 0.95346 0.86319 0.27770 2.09435 0.99794 0.85740 0.33949 2.19484 0.88769 0.56431 0.10512 1.55712 5.846 64.96
    6 TETA 时间演化旅行算法（joo） 0.91362 0.82349 0.31990 2.05701 0.97096 0.89532 0.29324 2.15952 0.73462 0.68569 0.16021 1.58052 5.797 64.41
    7 SDSm 随机扩散搜索 M 0.93066 0.85445 0.39476 2.17988 0.99983 0.89244 0.19619 2.08846 0.72333 0.61100 0.10670 1.44103 5.709 63.44
    8 BOAm 台球优化算法M 0.95757 0.82599 0.25235 2.03590 1.00000 0.90036 0.30502 2.20538 0.73538 0.52523 0.09563 1.35625 5.598 62.19
    9 AAm 射箭算法M 0.91744 0.70876 0.42160 2.04780 0.92527 0.75802 0.35328 2.03657 0.67385 0.55200 0.23738 1.46323 5.548 61.64
    10 ESG 社会群体的进化（joo） 0.99906 0.79654 0.35056 2.14616 1.00000 0.82863 0.13102 1.95965 0.82333 0.55300 0.04725 1.42358 5.529 61.44
    11 SIA 模拟各向同性退火（joo） 0.95784 0.84264 0.41465 2.21513 0.98239 0.79586 0.20507 1.98332 0.68667 0.49300 0.09053 1.27020 5.469 60.76
    12 ACS 人工协同搜索 0.75547 0.74744 0.30407 1.80698 1.00000 0.88861 0.22413 2.11274 0.69077 0.48185 0.13322 1.30583 5.226 58.06
    13 DA 辩证算法 0.86183 0.70033 0.33724 1.89940 0.98163 0.72772 0.28718 1.99653 0.70308 0.45292 0.16367 1.31967 5.216 57.95
    14 BHAm 黑洞算法M 0.75236 0.76675 0.34583 1.86493 0.93593 0.80152 0.27177 2.00923 0.65077 0.51646 0.15472 1.32195 5.196 57.73
    15 ASO 无序社会优化 0.84872 0.74646 0.31465 1.90983 0.96148 0.79150 0.23803 1.99101 0.57077 0.54062 0.16614 1.27752 5.178 57.54
    16 RFO 皇家同花顺优化（joo） 0.83361 0.73742 0.34629 1.91733 0.89424 0.73824 0.24098 1.87346 0.63154 0.50292 0.16421 1.29867 5.089 56.55
    17 AOSm 原子轨道搜索M 0.80232 0.70449 0.31021 1.81702 0.85660 0.69451 0.21996 1.77107 0.74615 0.52862 0.14358 1.41835 5.006 55.63
    18 TSEA 龟壳演化算法（joo） 0.96798 0.64480 0.29672 1.90949 0.99449 0.61981 0.22708 1.84139 0.69077 0.42646 0.13598 1.25322 5.004 55.60
    19 DE 差分进化 0.95044 0.61674 0.30308 1.87026 0.95317 0.78896 0.16652 1.90865 0.78667 0.36033 0.02953 1.17653 4.955 55.06
    20 SRA 成功餐饮经营者算法 (joo) 0.96883 0.63455 0.29217 1.89555 0.94637 0.55506 0.19124 1.69267 0.74923 0.44031 0.12526 1.31480 4.903 54.48
    21 CRO 化学反应优化 0.94629 0.66112 0.29853 1.90593 0.87906 0.58422 0.21146 1.67473 0.75846 0.42646 0.12686 1.31178 4.892 54.36
    22 BIO 血液遗传优化算法（joo） 0.81568 0.65336 0.30877 1.77781 0.89937 0.65319 0.21760 1.77016 0.67846 0.47631 0.13902 1.29378 4.842 53.80
    23 BSA 鸟群算法 0.89306 0.64900 0.26250 1.80455 0.92420 0.71121 0.24939 1.88479 0.69385 0.32615 0.10012 1.12012 4.809 53.44
    24 HS 和声搜索 0.86509 0.68782 0.32527 1.87818 0.99999 0.68002 0.09590 1.77592 0.62000 0.42267 0.05458 1.09725 4.751 52.79
    25 SSG 树苗播种和生长 0.77839 0.64925 0.39543 1.82308 0.85973 0.62467 0.17429 1.65869 0.64667 0.44133 0.10598 1.19398 4.676 51.95
    26 BCOm 细菌趋化性优化算法M 0.75953 0.62268 0.31483 1.69704 0.89378 0.61339 0.22542 1.73259 0.65385 0.42092 0.14435 1.21912 4.649 51.65
    27 ABO 非洲水牛优化 0.83337 0.62247 0.29964 1.75548 0.92170 0.58618 0.19723 1.70511 0.61000 0.43154 0.13225 1.17378 4.634 51.49
    28 (PO)ES (PO) 进化策略 0.79025 0.62647 0.42935 1.84606 0.87616 0.60943 0.19591 1.68151 0.59000 0.37933 0.11322 1.08255 4.610 51.22
    29 FBA 基于分形的算法 0.79000 0.65134 0.28965 1.73099 0.87158 0.56823 0.18877 1.62858 0.61077 0.46062 0.12398 1.19537 4.555 50.61
    30 TSm 禁忌搜索M 0.87795 0.61431 0.29104 1.78330 0.92885 0.51844 0.19054 1.63783 0.61077 0.38215 0.12157 1.11449 4.536 50.40
    31 BSO 头脑风暴优化 0.93736 0.57616 0.29688 1.81041 0.93131 0.55866 0.23537 1.72534 0.55231 0.29077 0.11914 0.96222 4.498 49.98
    32 WOAm 鲸鱼优化算法M 0.84521 0.56298 0.26263 1.67081 0.93100 0.52278 0.16365 1.61743 0.66308 0.41138 0.11357 1.18803 4.476 49.74
    33 AEFA 人工电场算法 0.87700 0.61753 0.25235 1.74688 0.92729 0.72698 0.18064 1.83490 0.66615 0.11631 0.09508 0.87754 4.459 49.55
    34 AEO 基于人工生态系统的优化算法 0.91380 0.46713 0.26470 1.64563 0.90223 0.43705 0.21400 1.55327 0.66154 0.30800 0.28563 1.25517 4.454 49.49
    35 ACOm 蚁群优化 M 0.88190 0.66127 0.30377 1.84693 0.85873 0.58680 0.15051 1.59604 0.59667 0.37333 0.02472 0.99472 4.438 49.31
    36 BFO-GA 细菌觅食优化 - ga 0.89150 0.55111 0.31529 1.75790 0.96982 0.39612 0.06305 1.42899 0.72667 0.27500 0.03525 1.03692 4.224 46.93
    37 SOA 简单优化算法 0.91520 0.46976 0.27089 1.65585 0.89675 0.37401 0.16984 1.44060 0.69538 0.28031 0.10852 1.08422 4.181 46.45
    38 ABHA 人工蜂巢算法 0.84131 0.54227 0.26304 1.64663 0.87858 0.47779 0.17181 1.52818 0.50923 0.33877 0.10397 0.95197 4.127 45.85
    39 ACMO 大气云模型优化 0.90321 0.48546 0.30403 1.69270 0.80268 0.37857 0.19178 1.37303 0.62308 0.24400 0.10795 0.97503 4.041 44.90
    40 ADAMm 群体自适应矩估计M 0.88635 0.44766 0.26613 1.60014 0.84497 0.38493 0.16889 1.39880 0.66154 0.27046 0.10594 1.03794 4.037 44.85
    41 CGO 混沌博弈优化 0.57256 0.37158 0.32018 1.26432 0.61176 0.61931 0.62161 1.85267 0.37538 0.21923 0.19028 0.78490 3.902 43.35
    42 ATAm 人工部落算法M 0.71771 0.55304 0.25235 1.52310 0.82491 0.55904 0.20473 1.58867 0.44000 0.18615 0.09411 0.72026 3.832 42.58
    43 CROm 珊瑚礁优化算法M 0.78512 0.46032 0.25958 1.50502 0.86688 0.35297 0.16267 1.38252 0.63231 0.26738 0.10734 1.00703 3.895 43.27
    44 CFO 中央力优化 0.60961 0.54958 0.27831 1.43750 0.63418 0.46833 0.22541 1.32792 0.57231 0.23477 0.09586 0.90294 3.668 40.76
    45 ASHA 人工淋浴算法 0.89686 0.40433 0.25617 1.55737 0.80360 0.35526 0.19160 1.35046 0.47692 0.18123 0.09774 0.75589 3.664 40.71
    RW 神经Boid优化算法2（joo 0.48754 0.32159 0.25781 1.06694 0.37554 0.21944 0.15877 0.75375 0.27969 0.14917 0.09847 0.52734 2.348 26.09


    总结

    FBA算法的变异改进版本，其效率相比原始版本提升了一倍，结果达到50.61%，

    FBA|Fractal-Based Algorithm|50.0|60.0|30.0|5.0|
    =============================
    5 Hilly's; Func runs: 10000; result: 0.4780639253626462
    25 Hilly's; Func runs: 10000; result: 0.3222029113692554
    500 Hilly's; Func runs: 10000; result: 0.25720991988937014
    =============================
    5 Forest's; Func runs: 10000; result: 0.36567166223346415
    25 Forest's; Func runs: 10000; result: 0.22043205527307377
    500 Forest's; Func runs: 10000; result: 0.15869146061036057
    =============================
    5 Megacity's; Func runs: 10000; result: 0.2861538461538461
    25 Megacity's; Func runs: 10000; result: 0.15015384615384622
    500 Megacity's; Func runs: 10000; result: 0.09838461538461622
    =============================
    总分： 2.33696 (25.97%)

    由于变异机制的根本性改进，新方案在搜索空间全局探索与对已发现有前景解的局部开发之间，实现了更为合理的平衡。

    其核心突破在于，算法不再采用完全随机的变异方式，而是利用搜索过程中积累的空间分布信息来引导变异。这样更加符合自然优化过程 —— 随机性与确定性以平衡的方式共存。该方法使得算法能更快收敛到全局最优解，尤其在存在大量局部极值的复杂高维空间中效果显著，也是算法性能得到大幅提升的原因。

    标签

    图例2. 算法在相应测试中的颜色渐变表示

    图表

    图例3. 算法测试结果的直方图（评分范围为0到100，越高越好，其中100为理论上的最高可能得分，档案中附有计算排名表的脚本）

    FBA的优缺点：

    优点：

    1. 在中高维函数上表现稳定。

    缺点：

    1. 在低维函数上的结果离散度较大。
    2. 该算法的基本理念虽有趣，但相对“偏弱”。

    文章附有一个包含当前版本算法代码的归档文件。本文作者对标准算法描述的绝对准确性不承担责任。为提升搜索能力，已经对其中的许多算法进行了修改。文章中表述的结论和论断都是基于实验的结果。


    文中所用的程序

    # 名称 类型 描述
    1 #C_AO.mqh
    		种群优化算法的基类
    2 #C_AO_enum.mqh
    		种群优化算法的枚举说明
    3 TestFunctions.mqh
    		测试函数库
    4
    		 TestStandFunctions.mqh
    		测试台函数库
    5
    		 Utilities.mqh
    		辅助函数库
    6
    		 CalculationTestResults.mqh
    		用于计算比较表结果的脚本
    7
    		 Testing AOs.mq5
    		 脚本 面向所有种群优化算法的统一测试平台
    8
    		 Simple use of population optimization algorithms.mq5
    		 脚本
    		 种群优化算法非可视化简易使用案例
    9
    		 Test_FBA.mq5
    		 脚本 FBA测试

    本文由MetaQuotes Ltd译自俄文
    原文地址： https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/17458

    附加的文件 |
    下载ZIP
    FBA.zip (209.78 KB)

    注意: MetaQuotes Ltd.将保留所有关于这些材料的权利。全部或部分复制或者转载这些材料将被禁止。

    本文由网站的一位用户撰写，反映了他们的个人观点。MetaQuotes Ltd 不对所提供信息的准确性负责，也不对因使用所述解决方案、策略或建议而产生的任何后果负责。

    Andrey Dik
    Andrey Dik
    I WILL CONSIDER PROPOSALS FOR THE PUBLICATION OF A BOOK (TEXTBOOK) ON OPTIMIZATION ALGORITHMS.
    A group for communication on optimization and free product testing://t.me/+vazsAAcney4zYmZi
    Attention! My Telegram doppelgangers have appeared, my real nickname is @JQS_aka_Joo
    My github with optimization algorithms: https://github.com/JQSakaJoo/Population-optimization-algorithms-MQL5
    All my publications: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/joo/publications
    I have been developing systems based on machine learning technologies since 2007 and in the field of artificial
    intelligence, optimization and forecasting.

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