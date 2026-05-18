基于分形的算法（FBA）
引言
元启发式算法已被证实是求解复杂优化问题的有力工具，因其能够在合理时间内找到可行解。在过去几十年中，研究者受各类自然与社会过程启发，提出了众多元启发式方法：遗传算法、粒子群优化、差分进化、蚁群优化等，我们在先前的文章中已讨论过。
本文将介绍一种用于求解连续优化问题的新型元启发式算法 —— 由马尔詹・卡迪（Marjan Kaedi ）于2017年提出的基于分形的算法（FBA）。该方法基于分形的几何特性，利用自相似性概念对搜索空间进行自适应勘探。算法核心为一种创新启发式规则，通过有前景解在各搜索区域内的分布密度评估区域前景。
该方法的关键在于，通过迭代将搜索空间划分为若干子空间，识别出最具前景的区域并进行更精细地搜索。算法运行过程中会形成朝向最优解的自相似分形结构，从而在全局勘探与对已发现解的局部精细化搜索之间实现平衡。本文将详细阐述该算法的理论基础、实现细节、关键参数设置，并在标准测试函数上与其他主流优化方法进行对比分析，呈现实验结果。
算法实现
想象一下，您要在一片广阔的田野里寻找宝藏。您会怎么做？您大概不会把每一寸土地都挖一遍，因为那样太耗时了。而这正是分形算法（FBA）所要解决的问题 —— 它能在巨大的解空间中找到 “宝藏”（最优解），而无需逐一检查每一个点。
首先，我们把整个搜索区域划分成大小相等的方格，就像棋盘一样。然后在整片区域内撒下 “探索者”（随机点），初步了解这片区域。每个探索者会反馈其所在位置的优劣。算法筛选出表现最好的探索者（即最优的60%点位），并观察它们集中在哪些方格中。这些方格会被标记为 “有前景区域”（排名前30%的方格）。
现在我们将注意力集中在这些有前景区域。每个区域会被继续细分为更小的方格，形成分形结构。大部分新的探索者会被派往这些有前景区域；而为了避免遗漏已探索区域之外的宝藏，算法还会让一小部分探索者进行随机游走 —— 它们从当前位置向任意方向漫游，探索未知区域。
这一过程不断重复。每一步，算法都会更精准地定位宝藏可能存在的位置，并向那里派遣更多探索者。最终会形成一个由不同大小方格构成的层级结构，形态类似分形 —— 该算法也因此得名。
图例1. FBA算法运行过程可视化
FBA算法的核心理念如上图所示，以分形方式将搜索空间逐步划分为越来越小的子区域，将计算资源集中在最具前景的区域上。由此形成一种自相似结构，实现对解空间的有效搜索。下面我们开始编写FBA算法的伪代码。
- 将整个搜索空间划分为大小相等的子空间
- 在整个空间内均匀生成初始种群
- 评估每个点的适应度值
- 筛选有前景点：选取适应度最优的P1%个体作为有前景点
- 计算子空间排名：统计每个子空间内落入的有前景点的数量
- 选取有前景子空间：选取排名最高的P2%子空间作为有前景子空间
- 细分有前景子空间：将选中的有前景区域进一步划分为更小的子空间
- 生成新种群：在有前景区域以更高密度生成新的搜索点
- 执行变异操作：对P3%的个体添加高斯噪声（全局探索机制）
- 种群融合：合并当前种群与新种群，并保留最优个体
- 重复迭代直至满足停止条件（达到最大迭代次数、适应度阈值等）
- 返回找到的最优解
现在我们已经理解了算法的核心理念，可以开始编写代码。C_AO_FBA类是基于分形原理的优化算法的专用实现，继承自通用基类C_AO。
该类包含用于算法配置与核心执行的公有方法与参数。构造函数用于初始化参数，包括：种群规模、有前景点与有前景子空间的占比、随机变异点比例，以及将各维度划分为区间的分段数量。SetParams方法支持根据外部动态更新参数。Init方法以及后续的Moving和Revision函数控制算法的执行阶段与迭代过程。
该类还声明了内部结构体S_Subspace，用于描述搜索子空间。每个子空间的属性包括：各维度的上下边界、子空间前景值、层级结构中的层级，以及与父空间的关联关系。
类中的核心方法实现以下功能：
- 检查一个点是否位于指定子空间内。
- 构建空间的初始划分结构，并执行后续细分操作。
- 识别有前景点、计算子空间排名，并筛选最优子空间用于进一步细分。
- 通过融合、变异、按效率或适应度排序生成新种群。
因此，C_AO_FBA类实现了一种自适应、层次化、基于分形的优化算法，用于求解复杂高维问题的最优解。该算法通过动态空间划分、前景区域评估以及启发式算子，显著提升搜索效率。
//—————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————— class C_AO_FBA : public C_AO { public: //-------------------------------------------------------------------- ~C_AO_FBA () { } C_AO_FBA () { ao_name = "FBA"; ao_desc = "Fractal-Based Algorithm"; ao_link = "https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/17458"; popSize = 50; // population size P1 = 60; // percentage of promising points P2 = 30; // percentage of promising subspaces P3 = 0.8; // percentage of points for random modification m_value = 10; // number of intervals to split each dimension into ArrayResize (params, 5); params [0].name = "popSize"; params [0].val = popSize; params [1].name = "P1"; params [1].val = P1; params [2].name = "P2"; params [2].val = P2; params [3].name = "P3"; params [3].val = P3; params [4].name = "m_value"; params [4].val = m_value; } void SetParams () { popSize = (int)params [0].val; P1 = (int)params [1].val; P2 = (int)params [2].val; P3 = params [3].val; m_value = (int)params [4].val; } bool Init (const double &rangeMinP [], // minimum values const double &rangeMaxP [], // maximum values const double &rangeStepP [], // step change const int epochsP = 0); // number of epochs void Moving (); void Revision (); //---------------------------------------------------------------------------- int P1; // percentage of promising points int P2; // percentage of promising subspaces double P3; // share of points for random modification int m_value; // number of intervals to split each dimension into private: //------------------------------------------------------------------- // Structure for representing a subspace struct S_Subspace { double min []; // minimal boundaries of the subspace double max []; // maximum boundaries of the subspace double promisingRank; // potential rank (normalized value) bool isPromising; // flag of potential int parentIndex; // index of the parent subspace (-1 for root ones) int level; // level in hierarchy (0 for original space) void Init (int coords) { ArrayResize (min, coords); ArrayResize (max, coords); promisingRank = 0.0; isPromising = false; parentIndex = -1; level = 0; } }; S_Subspace subspaces []; // array of subspaces // Auxiliary methods bool IsPointInSubspace (const double &point [], const S_Subspace &subspace); void CreateInitialSpacePartitioning (); void DivideSubspace (int subspaceIndex); void IdentifyPromisingPoints (int &promisingIndices []); void CalculateSubspaceRanks (const int &promisingIndices []); void SelectPromisingSubspaces (); void DividePromisingSubspaces (); void GenerateNewPopulation (); void MutatePoints (); void SortByFitness (double &values [], int &indices [], int size, bool ascending = false); void QuickSort (double &values [], int &indices [], int low, int high, bool ascending); int Partition (double &values [], int &indices [], int low, int high, bool ascending); }; //——————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————
Init初始化方法用于配置算法运行的初始条件。该方法接收包含各参数最小值、最大值边界、步长的数组，以及迭代总次数。在方法内部，首先执行基础初始化，随后对搜索空间进行初始划分 —— 即根据指定的范围和步长，构建初始的子空间结构。如果成功执行所有操作，该方法返回"true"；否则返回"false"。
基础的Moving方法通过连续迭代执行解搜索循环。首次迭代是在整个搜索空间内均匀初始化点集，每个变量值在边界范围内随机选取，并且按照给定的步长进行调整。
接下来，进入算法的主流程，依次执行以下步骤：筛选有前景点：根据适应度函数值，选取表现最优的一小部分点。计算有前景子空间的排名：基于有前景点的分布，统计并计算各子空间的前景排名。选取有前景的子空间：根据排名筛选出最具前景的子空间，用于进一步细分。细分有前景的区域：将选中的有前景的区域分割为更小、更精细的搜索区域。生成新种群：结合子空间的前景排名生成新的点集，使搜索资源集中在最有前景的区域。执行变异操作：对部分点进行随机修改，以提升种群多样性，避免算法早熟收敛。
//—————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————— bool C_AO_FBA::Init (const double &rangeMinP [], // minimum values const double &rangeMaxP [], // maximum values const double &rangeStepP [], // step change const int epochsP = 0) // number of epochs { if (!StandardInit (rangeMinP, rangeMaxP, rangeStepP)) return false; //---------------------------------------------------------------------------- // Create an initial partition of the search space CreateInitialSpacePartitioning (); return true; } //—————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————— //+----------------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Basic optimization method | //+----------------------------------------------------------------------------+ void C_AO_FBA::Moving () { // First iteration - initialization of the initial population if (!revision) { // Initialize the initial population uniformly throughout the space for (int i = 0; i < popSize; i++) { for (int c = 0; c < coords; c++) { a [i].c [c] = u.RNDfromCI (rangeMin [c], rangeMax [c]); a [i].c [c] = u.SeInDiSp (a [i].c [c], rangeMin [c], rangeMax [c], rangeStep [c]); } } revision = true; return; } // Main optimization // 1. Identifying promising points (P1% of points with the best function values) int promisingIndices []; IdentifyPromisingPoints (promisingIndices); // 2. Calculation of potential ranks for each subspace CalculateSubspaceRanks (promisingIndices); // 3. Selecting the P2% most promising subspaces SelectPromisingSubspaces (); // 4. Dividing promising subspaces into smaller ones DividePromisingSubspaces (); // 5. Generating new points taking into account potential ranks GenerateNewPopulation (); // 6. Random modification (mutation) MutatePoints (); } //——————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————
Revision方法负责在算法运行过程中更新当前找到的最优解。该方法遍历当前种群中的所有个体，将每个个体的目标函数值与当前最优值进行比较。如果某个个体的表现更优，则更新存储最优结果的变量，并将其对应的变量（坐标）数组复制保存，以记录该最优解。因此，该方法确保对于给定时刻找到的最优解进行持续跟踪和存储。
//+----------------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Update the best solution | //+----------------------------------------------------------------------------+ void C_AO_FBA::Revision () { // Search for the best solution for (int i = 0; i < popSize; i++) { // Update the best solution if (a [i].f > fB) { fB = a [i].f; ArrayCopy (cB, a [i].c, 0, 0, WHOLE_ARRAY); } } } //——————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————
该方法用于创建初始子空间结构，实现对最优解搜索的区域定位。它会根据指定的分割粒度与空间维度，计算子空间的总数量。如果空间维度极高，则会按照预设的最大值进行限制，避免资源过度消耗。
接下来，初始化子空间数组，为每个子空间分配初始层级与各维度坐标边界参数。根据空间维度自动选择适配的划分方式：
- 对于一维空间，将其划分为均匀区间，每个子空间占据范围的一段区域。
- 对于二维空间，沿两个坐标轴进行分割，形成矩形网格区域。
- 对于高维空间，采用迭代方式生成各维度的索引组合（其原理类似计数器），并根据对应区间为每个子空间设置边界。
将每个维度的取值范围等比例分割，并根据当前索引为每个子空间设置最小值与最大值边界，以此计算边界。迭代持续执行，直至所有子空间创建完成，或达到数量上限。最终生成搜索空间初始划分结构，为后续的精细化搜索与求解做好准备。
//+----------------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Create the initial partition of the search space | //+----------------------------------------------------------------------------+ void C_AO_FBA::CreateInitialSpacePartitioning () { // Create an initial partition of space int totalSubspaces = (int)MathPow (m_value, coords); // For very large dimensions, limit the number of subspaces if (totalSubspaces > 10000) totalSubspaces = 10000; ArrayResize (subspaces, totalSubspaces); // Initialize all subspaces for (int i = 0; i < totalSubspaces; i++) { subspaces [i].Init (coords); subspaces [i].level = 0; // Initial level } // Divide the initial space into equal subspaces int index = 0; // Select the division method depending on the dimensionality of the space if (coords == 1) { // One-dimensional case double intervalSize = (rangeMax [0] - rangeMin [0]) / m_value; for (int i = 0; i < m_value && index < totalSubspaces; i++) { subspaces [index].min [0] = rangeMin [0] + i * intervalSize; subspaces [index].max [0] = rangeMin [0] + (i + 1) * intervalSize; index++; } } else if (coords == 2) { // Two-dimensional case double intervalSize0 = (rangeMax [0] - rangeMin [0]) / m_value; double intervalSize1 = (rangeMax [1] - rangeMin [1]) / m_value; for (int i = 0; i < m_value && index < totalSubspaces; i++) { for (int j = 0; j < m_value && index < totalSubspaces; j++) { subspaces [index].min [0] = rangeMin [0] + i * intervalSize0; subspaces [index].max [0] = rangeMin [0] + (i + 1) * intervalSize0; subspaces [index].min [1] = rangeMin [1] + j * intervalSize1; subspaces [index].max [1] = rangeMin [1] + (j + 1) * intervalSize1; index++; } } } else { // Multidimensional case - use an iterative approach int indices []; ArrayResize (indices, coords); for (int i = 0; i < coords; i++) indices [i] = 0; while (index < totalSubspaces) { // Calculate the boundaries of the current subspace for (int c = 0; c < coords; c++) { double intervalSize = (rangeMax [c] - rangeMin [c]) / m_value; subspaces [index].min [c] = rangeMin [c] + indices [c] * intervalSize; subspaces [index].max [c] = rangeMin [c] + (indices [c] + 1) * intervalSize; } // Move on to the next subspace int c = coords - 1; while (c >= 0) { indices [c]++; if (indices [c] < m_value) break; indices [c] = 0; c--; } // If the full loop completed, exit if (c < 0) break; index++; } } } //——————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————
以下方法用于判断一个给定点是否位于指定的子空间内。它会逐一遍历检查点的每一个坐标，并将其值与对应子空间的边界进行比较。如果任意一个坐标超出了允许范围（小于最小值，或大于等于最大值），该方法将返回"false"，表示该点不位于当前子空间内。如果所有坐标均满足边界条件，方法则确认该点属于当前子空间，并返回"true"。
//+----------------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Determine whether a point belongs to a subspace | //+----------------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool C_AO_FBA::IsPointInSubspace (const double &point [], const S_Subspace &subspace) { // Check if the point is in the specified subspace for (int c = 0; c < coords; c++) { if (point [c] < subspace.min [c] || point [c] >= subspace.max [c]) { return false; } } return true; } //——————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————
有前景点筛选方法用于从当前种群中选取最具前景的解。该方法首先创建临时数组，用于存储每个个体的适应度函数值及其索引。接下来，将种群中对应个体的函数值与索引填入这些数组。
再将所有个体按适应度函数值降序排列。排序完成后，选取指定比例（P1%）的最优解，并基于这些解构建有前景点索引列表。筛选出的点数量至少为1个，且不超过种群总规模。最终，函数返回有前景解的索引数组。
//+----------------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Identify promising points | //+----------------------------------------------------------------------------+ void C_AO_FBA::IdentifyPromisingPoints (int &promisingIndices []) { // Select P1% points with the best function values // Create arrays for sorting double values []; int indices []; ArrayResize (values, popSize); ArrayResize (indices, popSize); // Fill in the arrays for (int i = 0; i < popSize; i++) { values [i] = a [i].f; indices [i] = i; } // Sort in descending order (for the maximization problem) SortByFitness (values, indices, popSize); // Select P1% best points int numPromisingPoints = (int)MathRound (popSize * P1 / 100.0); numPromisingPoints = MathMax (1, MathMin (numPromisingPoints, popSize)); ArrayResize (promisingIndices, numPromisingPoints); for (int i = 0; i < numPromisingPoints; i++) { promisingIndices [i] = indices [i]; } } //——————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————
此外，该方法还用于对子空间进行前景评估与排序。首先重置所有子空间当前的评分值。接下来，通过对比每个有前景点的坐标与各子空间的边界，统计落入每个子空间内的有前景点的数量，匹配时对应计数器加1。
需要注意的是，一个点仅归属唯一的一个子空间。在统计出数量指标后，将各子空间的评分数值标准化：用子空间内有前景点的数量除以全部有前景点的总数，得到各子空间的相对前景得分。此分值在0到1之间，表示该子空间内的有前景点占全部有前景点的比例。由此得到子空间的前景排名。
//+----------------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Calculate potential ranks of subspaces | //+----------------------------------------------------------------------------+ void C_AO_FBA::CalculateSubspaceRanks (const int &promisingIndices []) { // Reset the ranks of subspaces for (int i = 0; i < ArraySize (subspaces); i++) { subspaces [i].promisingRank = 0.0; } // Calculate promising points in each subspace for (int i = 0; i < ArraySize (promisingIndices); i++) { int pointIndex = promisingIndices [i]; for (int j = 0; j < ArraySize (subspaces); j++) { if (IsPointInSubspace (a [pointIndex].c, subspaces [j])) { subspaces [j].promisingRank++; break; // A point can only be in one subspace } } } // Normalize the potential ranks according to the article // PromisingRank = Number of promising points in s / Total promising points int totalPromisingPoints = ArraySize (promisingIndices); if (totalPromisingPoints > 0) { for (int i = 0; i < ArraySize (subspaces); i++) { subspaces [i].promisingRank = subspaces [i].promisingRank / totalPromisingPoints; } } } //——————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————
SelectPromisingSubspaces方法根据子空间的评分，判定哪些子空间可被视为有前景区域。首先创建临时的“ranks”（评分值）与“indices”（索引）数组，用于存储各子空间的评分及其对应索引。随后将所有子空间的评分与索引复制到临时数组中。对于每个子空间，将"isPromising"标识初始化为"false"。这一步用于清空历史迭代结果，保证从头开始计算。再对"ranks"数组按评分降序排序，同时同步调整"indices"数组的顺序，确保索引与评分始终一一对应。
排序完成后，"indices"数组中存储的即为按评分从高到低排列的子空间索引。有前景子空间的数量由参数P2（最优子空间占比）计算得出。最终数量会被限制在1至子空间总数的有效范围内。遍历"indices"数组的前numPromisingSubspaces个元素。将每个索引对应子空间的isPromising标识设置为"true"，表示该子空间被判定为有前景区域。
该方法中同时包含索引越界检查，以避免访问子空间数组时出现错误。执行该方法后，排名最高的P2%子空间的isPromising标识被设置为“true”。
//+----------------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Select promising subspaces | //+----------------------------------------------------------------------------+ void C_AO_FBA::SelectPromisingSubspaces () { // Select P2% subspaces with the highest ranks as promising ones // Create arrays for sorting double ranks []; int indices []; int numSubspaces = ArraySize (subspaces); ArrayResize (ranks, numSubspaces); ArrayResize (indices, numSubspaces); // Fill in the arrays for (int i = 0; i < numSubspaces; i++) { ranks [i] = subspaces [i].promisingRank; indices [i] = i; // Reset the potential flag subspaces [i].isPromising = false; } // Sort by descending ranks SortByFitness (ranks, indices, numSubspaces); // Select P2% most promising subspaces int numPromisingSubspaces = (int)MathRound (numSubspaces * P2 / 100.0); numPromisingSubspaces = MathMax (1, MathMin (numPromisingSubspaces, numSubspaces)); // Mark promising subspaces for (int i = 0; i < numPromisingSubspaces && i < ArraySize (indices); i++) { // Protection against exceeding the array size if (indices [i] >= 0 && indices [i] < ArraySize (subspaces)) { subspaces [indices [i]].isPromising = true; } } } //——————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————
DividePromisingSubspaces方法用于将已标记的有前景子空间进一步分割为更小的区域。该方法首先通过检查isPromising标识，识别出所有被判定为有前景区域的子空间。将这些子空间的索引收集到临时数组promisingIndices中。接下来，对于promisingIndices数组中的每一个子空间索引，调用DivideSubspace函数并传入该子空间索引。
因此，该方法可遍历所有识别出的有前景子空间，并通过DivideSubspace函数依次对每个有前景子空间执行分割操作。
//+----------------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Separate promising subspaces | //+----------------------------------------------------------------------------+ void C_AO_FBA::DividePromisingSubspaces () { // Collect indices of promising subspaces int promisingIndices []; int numPromising = 0; for (int i = 0; i < ArraySize (subspaces); i++) { if (subspaces [i].isPromising) { numPromising++; ArrayResize (promisingIndices, numPromising); promisingIndices [numPromising - 1] = i; } } // Divide each promising subspace for (int i = 0; i < numPromising; i++) { DivideSubspace (promisingIndices [i]); } } //——————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————
DivideSubspace方法用于将指定的子空间分割为更小的区域。首先，根据传入的索引定位父子空间。为确保子空间总数不超过预设上限（10,000），在将每个维度划分为"m_value"等份后，新子空间的总数量为m_value的维度数次方。
存储所有子空间的数组会扩容，扩容大小为新增子空间的数量。对于每个新的子空间，初始化给定的参数，如层级、父子空间索引，以及各维度坐标边界，边界由父子空间范围等比例分割计算得到。
针对每个维度，计算区间大小，并根据当前索引设置子空间的边界。每创建一个新子空间，按照多索引计数规则递增维度索引，以切换到下一个分区。当某一维的索引达到m_value时，该索引归零，并对下一维索引执行递增，遍历所有组合。
持续执行此流程，直至所有新子空间创建完成，或达到数量上限。通过计数器遍历完所有组合后，流程自动终止。执行该方法后，父子空间被分割为多个更小的子空间，每个子空间均覆盖原范围在各维度上的对应分区。
//+----------------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Partition a specific subspace | //+----------------------------------------------------------------------------+ void C_AO_FBA::DivideSubspace (int subspaceIndex) { // Divide the specified subspace into m_value^coords subspaces S_Subspace parent = subspaces [subspaceIndex]; // Limit the maximum number of subspaces if (ArraySize (subspaces) > 10000) return; // For each dimension, divide by m_value parts int totalNewSubspaces = (int)MathPow (m_value, coords); int currentSize = ArraySize (subspaces); ArrayResize (subspaces, currentSize + totalNewSubspaces); // Create new subspaces int newIndex = currentSize; int indices []; ArrayResize (indices, coords); for (int i = 0; i < coords; i++) indices [i] = 0; for (int idx = 0; idx < totalNewSubspaces && newIndex < ArraySize (subspaces); idx++) { subspaces [newIndex].Init (coords); subspaces [newIndex].level = parent.level + 1; subspaces [newIndex].parentIndex = subspaceIndex; // Calculate the boundaries of the current subspace for (int c = 0; c < coords; c++) { double intervalSize = (parent.max [c] - parent.min [c]) / m_value; subspaces [newIndex].min [c] = parent.min [c] + indices [c] * intervalSize; subspaces [newIndex].max [c] = parent.min [c] + (indices [c] + 1) * intervalSize; } // Move on to the next subspace int c = coords - 1; while (c >= 0) { indices [c]++; if (indices [c] < m_value) break; indices [c] = 0; c--; } // If the full loop completed, exit if (c < 0) break; newIndex++; } } //——————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————
GenerateNewPopulation方法用于生成新的点集，并按照各子空间的前景评分（promisingRank）值进行分布。
首先，计算所有子空间的前景评分总和。该值用于确定每个子空间中应生成的点的比例数量。如果评分总和接近0（小于0.0001，即所有子空间评分均为0），则为所有子空间分配最小正评分（1.0），以确保点的均匀分布。接下来，根据每个子空间的前景评分占总评分的比例，计算该子空间内应生成的点数量。
我们使用计算公式：(subspaces[i].promisingRank / totalRank) * popSize，其中popSize为目标种群规模。对计算结果四舍五入取整，且点数量上限不超过popSize。在每个子空间内部，按计算出的数量生成点；每个点的"coords"（坐标）在子空间边界内均匀随机生成。对于每个维度，坐标值受预设最小值、最大值约束，并且根据rangeStep[c]步长形成网格。
如果按子空间分配后，总生成点数小于popSize，则在整个搜索空间内均匀生成剩余点（使用全局上下界rangeMin [c]和rangeMax [c]），同样按rangeStep [c]步长生成网格。这样确保最终种群规模始终严格等于popSize。
//+----------------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Generate a new population | //+----------------------------------------------------------------------------+ void C_AO_FBA::GenerateNewPopulation () { // Calculate the sum of the ranks of all subspaces double totalRank = 0.0; for (int i = 0; i < ArraySize (subspaces); i++) { totalRank += subspaces [i].promisingRank; } // If all ranks are 0, set the uniform distribution if (totalRank <= 0.0001) // Check for approximate equality to zero { for (int i = 0; i < ArraySize (subspaces); i++) { subspaces [i].promisingRank = 1.0; } totalRank = ArraySize (subspaces); } int points = 0; for (int i = 0; i < ArraySize (subspaces) && points < popSize; i++) { // Calculate the number of points for this subspace according to the equation int pointsToGenerate = (int)MathRound ((subspaces [i].promisingRank / totalRank) * popSize); // Limitation against exceeding the limits pointsToGenerate = MathMin (pointsToGenerate, popSize - points); // Generate points in this subspace for (int j = 0; j < pointsToGenerate; j++) { // Create a new point uniformly within the subspace for (int c = 0; c < coords; c++) { a [points].c [c] = u.RNDfromCI (subspaces [i].min [c], subspaces [i].max [c]); a [points].c [c] = u.SeInDiSp (a [points].c [c], rangeMin [c], rangeMax [c], rangeStep [c]); } points++; if (points >= popSize) break; } } // If not all points were generated, fill the remaining ones uniformly throughout the space while (points < popSize) { for (int c = 0; c < coords; c++) { a [points].c [c] = u.RNDfromCI (rangeMin [c], rangeMax [c]); a [points].c [c] = u.SeInDiSp (a [points].c [c], rangeMin [c], rangeMax [c], rangeStep [c]); } points++; } } //——————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————
C_AO_FBA类的MutatePoints方法用于对种群中的点执行变异操作，是算法提升解的多样性、避免陷入局部最优陷阱的核心步骤。
该方法的原始版本沿用了标准FBA算法的理念，对随机选取的点坐标添加高斯噪声。然而，这种变异策略效果极差，算法表现与随机搜索算法几乎无差异，因此该部分代码已被注释，替换为更优的实现方案。
方法的核心实现逻辑：遍历整个种群，对于每个个体（搜索点）的每一维坐标，进行变异概率判断。如果满足预设的变异概率条件，则通过幂律分布函数修改该坐标值，幂次参数可灵活控制变异幅度。变异完成后，对数值进行规整与边界约束，确保其落在合法取值范围内，并符合预设的采样步长。
最终，该方法实现了种群个体的随机变异，有效地提升解的多样性，增强算法全局最优搜索能力。
//+----------------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Mutation of points in the population | //+----------------------------------------------------------------------------+ void C_AO_FBA::MutatePoints () { // Add Gaussian noise to P3% of randomly selected points from the new population /* int numToMutate = (int)MathRound (popSize * P3 / 100.0); numToMutate = MathMax (1, MathMin (numToMutate, popSize)); for (int i = 0; i < numToMutate; i++) { int index = u.RNDminusOne (popSize); // Add noise to each coordinate for (int c = 0; c < coords; c++) { // Standard deviation of 10% of the range //double stdDev = (rangeMax [c] - rangeMin [c]) * 0.1; // Gaussian noise using the Box-Muller method //double noise = NormalRandom (0.0, stdDev); // Add noise and limit the value a [index].c [c] += noise; a [index].c [c] = u.SeInDiSp (a [index].c [c], rangeMin [c], rangeMax [c], rangeStep [c]); } } */ for (int p = 0; p < popSize; p++) { for (int c = 0; c < coords; c++) { if (u.RNDprobab () < P3) { a [p].c [c] = u.PowerDistribution (cB [c], rangeMin [c], rangeMax [c], 20); a [p].c [c] = u.SeInDiSp (a [p].c [c], rangeMin [c], rangeMax [c], rangeStep [c]); } } } } //——————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————
SortByFitness方法用于对两个数组进行同步排序，一个存储适应度函数值，另一个存储对应元素的索引。该方法接收以下参数：适应度值数组、索引数组、数组长度，以及一个用于指定排序顺序的可选标识。
如果数组长度大于1，该方法将调用内部QuickSort函数执行快速排序。排序过程中，两个数组保持同步更新，确保适应度值与索引的对应关系不被破坏。执行该方法后，所有元素将按照指定的排序方式，依据适应度函数值完成有序排列。
//+----------------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Sort by fitness function value | //+----------------------------------------------------------------------------+ void C_AO_FBA::SortByFitness (double &values [], int &indices [], int size, bool ascending = false) { if (size > 1) QuickSort (values, indices, 0, size - 1, ascending); } //——————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————
QuickSort方法为关联数组（"values"数组与"indices"数组）实现快速排序算法。它采用递归方式对数组进行分割与排序，并严格保持数值与其原始索引的对应关系不变。参数包括：待排序的数组、排序区间的边界（起始位置low 和结束位置high）和用于指定排序方向的"ascending"标识。
//+----------------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Quick sort algorithm | //+----------------------------------------------------------------------------+ void C_AO_FBA::QuickSort (double &values [], int &indices [], int low, int high, bool ascending) { if (low < high) { int pi = Partition (values, indices, low, high, ascending); QuickSort (values, indices, low, pi - 1, ascending); QuickSort (values, indices, pi + 1, high, ascending); } } //——————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————
Partition方法是快速排序算法的核心部分。它的作用是选取一个基准元素，并对"indices"数组中的元素进行重新排列：使得所有“小于”基准值（或“大于”，取决于排序顺序）的元素位于基准左侧，而“大于”（或“小于”）基准值的元素位于基准右侧。这里的“小于”和“大于”，是根据"indices"数组中索引所指向的"values"数组中的数值来判定的。
//+----------------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Partition function for QuickSort | //+----------------------------------------------------------------------------+ int C_AO_FBA::Partition (double &values [], int &indices [], int low, int high, bool ascending) { double pivot = values [indices [high]]; int i = low - 1; for (int j = low; j < high; j++) { bool condition = ascending ? (values [indices [j]] < pivot) : (values [indices [j]] > pivot); if (condition) { i++; // Exchange values int temp = indices [i]; indices [i] = indices [j]; indices [j] = temp; } } // Exchange values int temp = indices [i + 1]; indices [i + 1] = indices [high]; indices [high] = temp; return i + 1; } //——————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————
测试结果该算法整体表现良好。
FBA|Fractal-Based Algorithm|50.0|60.0|30.0|0.8|10.0|
=============================
5 Hilly's; Func runs: 10000; result: 0.7900044352090774
25 Hilly's; Func runs: 10000; result: 0.6513385092404853
500 Hilly's; Func runs: 10000; result: 0.2896548031738138
=============================
5 Forest's; Func runs: 10000; result: 0.8715768614282637
25 Forest's; Func runs: 10000; result: 0.5682316842631675
500 Forest's; Func runs: 10000; result: 0.18876552479611478
=============================
5 Megacity's; Func runs: 10000; result: 0.6107692307692306
25 Megacity's; Func runs: 10000; result: 0.46061538461538465
500 Megacity's; Func runs: 10000; result: 0.12398461538461655
=============================
总分：4.55494 (50.61%)
可视化结果展示了该算法如何将搜索空间逐步细分为更小的子空间。结果也表明，该算法在低维函数上具有很强的寻优多样性。
FBA在Hilly测试函数上
FBA在Forest测试函数上
FBA在Megacity测试函数上
根据测试结果，FBA算法在我们的排行榜中位列第29位。
|#
|AO
|描述
|Hilly值
|Hilly
最终
|Forest值
|Forest
最终
|Megacity (离散)
|Megacity
最终
|最终
结果
|% of
最大
|10 p (5 F)
|50 p (25 F)
|1000 p (500 F)
|10 p (5 F)
|50 p (25 F)
|1000 p (500 F)
|10 p (5 F)
|50 p (25 F)
|1000 p (500 F)
|1
|ANS
|跨邻域搜索
|0.94948
|0.84776
|0.43857
|2.23581
|1.00000
|0.92334
|0.39988
|2.32323
|0.70923
|0.63477
|0.23091
|1.57491
|6.134
|68.15
|2
|CLA
|密码锁算法（joo）
|0.95345
|0.87107
|0.37590
|2.20042
|0.98942
|0.91709
|0.31642
|2.22294
|0.79692
|0.69385
|0.19303
|1.68380
|6.107
|67.86
|3
|AMOm
|动物迁徙优化M
|0.90358
|0.84317
|0.46284
|2.20959
|0.99001
|0.92436
|0.46598
|2.38034
|0.56769
|0.59132
|0.23773
|1.39675
|5.987
|66.52
|4
|(P+O)ES
|(P+O) 进化策略
|0.92256
|0.88101
|0.40021
|2.20379
|0.97750
|0.87490
|0.31945
|2.17185
|0.67385
|0.62985
|0.18634
|1.49003
|5.866
|65.17
|5
|CTA
|彗星尾算法（joo）
|0.95346
|0.86319
|0.27770
|2.09435
|0.99794
|0.85740
|0.33949
|2.19484
|0.88769
|0.56431
|0.10512
|1.55712
|5.846
|64.96
|6
|TETA
|时间演化旅行算法（joo）
|0.91362
|0.82349
|0.31990
|2.05701
|0.97096
|0.89532
|0.29324
|2.15952
|0.73462
|0.68569
|0.16021
|1.58052
|5.797
|64.41
|7
|SDSm
|随机扩散搜索 M
|0.93066
|0.85445
|0.39476
|2.17988
|0.99983
|0.89244
|0.19619
|2.08846
|0.72333
|0.61100
|0.10670
|1.44103
|5.709
|63.44
|8
|BOAm
|台球优化算法M
|0.95757
|0.82599
|0.25235
|2.03590
|1.00000
|0.90036
|0.30502
|2.20538
|0.73538
|0.52523
|0.09563
|1.35625
|5.598
|62.19
|9
|AAm
|射箭算法M
|0.91744
|0.70876
|0.42160
|2.04780
|0.92527
|0.75802
|0.35328
|2.03657
|0.67385
|0.55200
|0.23738
|1.46323
|5.548
|61.64
|10
|ESG
|社会群体的进化（joo）
|0.99906
|0.79654
|0.35056
|2.14616
|1.00000
|0.82863
|0.13102
|1.95965
|0.82333
|0.55300
|0.04725
|1.42358
|5.529
|61.44
|11
|SIA
|模拟各向同性退火（joo）
|0.95784
|0.84264
|0.41465
|2.21513
|0.98239
|0.79586
|0.20507
|1.98332
|0.68667
|0.49300
|0.09053
|1.27020
|5.469
|60.76
|12
|ACS
|人工协同搜索
|0.75547
|0.74744
|0.30407
|1.80698
|1.00000
|0.88861
|0.22413
|2.11274
|0.69077
|0.48185
|0.13322
|1.30583
|5.226
|58.06
|13
|DA
|辩证算法
|0.86183
|0.70033
|0.33724
|1.89940
|0.98163
|0.72772
|0.28718
|1.99653
|0.70308
|0.45292
|0.16367
|1.31967
|5.216
|57.95
|14
|BHAm
|黑洞算法M
|0.75236
|0.76675
|0.34583
|1.86493
|0.93593
|0.80152
|0.27177
|2.00923
|0.65077
|0.51646
|0.15472
|1.32195
|5.196
|57.73
|15
|ASO
|无序社会优化
|0.84872
|0.74646
|0.31465
|1.90983
|0.96148
|0.79150
|0.23803
|1.99101
|0.57077
|0.54062
|0.16614
|1.27752
|5.178
|57.54
|16
|RFO
|皇家同花顺优化（joo）
|0.83361
|0.73742
|0.34629
|1.91733
|0.89424
|0.73824
|0.24098
|1.87346
|0.63154
|0.50292
|0.16421
|1.29867
|5.089
|56.55
|17
|AOSm
|原子轨道搜索M
|0.80232
|0.70449
|0.31021
|1.81702
|0.85660
|0.69451
|0.21996
|1.77107
|0.74615
|0.52862
|0.14358
|1.41835
|5.006
|55.63
|18
|TSEA
|龟壳演化算法（joo）
|0.96798
|0.64480
|0.29672
|1.90949
|0.99449
|0.61981
|0.22708
|1.84139
|0.69077
|0.42646
|0.13598
|1.25322
|5.004
|55.60
|19
|DE
|差分进化
|0.95044
|0.61674
|0.30308
|1.87026
|0.95317
|0.78896
|0.16652
|1.90865
|0.78667
|0.36033
|0.02953
|1.17653
|4.955
|55.06
|20
|SRA
|成功餐饮经营者算法 (joo)
|0.96883
|0.63455
|0.29217
|1.89555
|0.94637
|0.55506
|0.19124
|1.69267
|0.74923
|0.44031
|0.12526
|1.31480
|4.903
|54.48
|21
|CRO
|化学反应优化
|0.94629
|0.66112
|0.29853
|1.90593
|0.87906
|0.58422
|0.21146
|1.67473
|0.75846
|0.42646
|0.12686
|1.31178
|4.892
|54.36
|22
|BIO
|血液遗传优化算法（joo）
|0.81568
|0.65336
|0.30877
|1.77781
|0.89937
|0.65319
|0.21760
|1.77016
|0.67846
|0.47631
|0.13902
|1.29378
|4.842
|53.80
|23
|BSA
|鸟群算法
|0.89306
|0.64900
|0.26250
|1.80455
|0.92420
|0.71121
|0.24939
|1.88479
|0.69385
|0.32615
|0.10012
|1.12012
|4.809
|53.44
|24
|HS
|和声搜索
|0.86509
|0.68782
|0.32527
|1.87818
|0.99999
|0.68002
|0.09590
|1.77592
|0.62000
|0.42267
|0.05458
|1.09725
|4.751
|52.79
|25
|SSG
|树苗播种和生长
|0.77839
|0.64925
|0.39543
|1.82308
|0.85973
|0.62467
|0.17429
|1.65869
|0.64667
|0.44133
|0.10598
|1.19398
|4.676
|51.95
|26
|BCOm
|细菌趋化性优化算法M
|0.75953
|0.62268
|0.31483
|1.69704
|0.89378
|0.61339
|0.22542
|1.73259
|0.65385
|0.42092
|0.14435
|1.21912
|4.649
|51.65
|27
|ABO
|非洲水牛优化
|0.83337
|0.62247
|0.29964
|1.75548
|0.92170
|0.58618
|0.19723
|1.70511
|0.61000
|0.43154
|0.13225
|1.17378
|4.634
|51.49
|28
|(PO)ES
|(PO) 进化策略
|0.79025
|0.62647
|0.42935
|1.84606
|0.87616
|0.60943
|0.19591
|1.68151
|0.59000
|0.37933
|0.11322
|1.08255
|4.610
|51.22
|29
|FBA
|基于分形的算法
|0.79000
|0.65134
|0.28965
|1.73099
|0.87158
|0.56823
|0.18877
|1.62858
|0.61077
|0.46062
|0.12398
|1.19537
|4.555
|50.61
|30
|TSm
|禁忌搜索M
|0.87795
|0.61431
|0.29104
|1.78330
|0.92885
|0.51844
|0.19054
|1.63783
|0.61077
|0.38215
|0.12157
|1.11449
|4.536
|50.40
|31
|BSO
|头脑风暴优化
|0.93736
|0.57616
|0.29688
|1.81041
|0.93131
|0.55866
|0.23537
|1.72534
|0.55231
|0.29077
|0.11914
|0.96222
|4.498
|49.98
|32
|WOAm
|鲸鱼优化算法M
|0.84521
|0.56298
|0.26263
|1.67081
|0.93100
|0.52278
|0.16365
|1.61743
|0.66308
|0.41138
|0.11357
|1.18803
|4.476
|49.74
|33
|AEFA
|人工电场算法
|0.87700
|0.61753
|0.25235
|1.74688
|0.92729
|0.72698
|0.18064
|1.83490
|0.66615
|0.11631
|0.09508
|0.87754
|4.459
|49.55
|34
|AEO
|基于人工生态系统的优化算法
|0.91380
|0.46713
|0.26470
|1.64563
|0.90223
|0.43705
|0.21400
|1.55327
|0.66154
|0.30800
|0.28563
|1.25517
|4.454
|49.49
|35
|ACOm
|蚁群优化 M
|0.88190
|0.66127
|0.30377
|1.84693
|0.85873
|0.58680
|0.15051
|1.59604
|0.59667
|0.37333
|0.02472
|0.99472
|4.438
|49.31
|36
|BFO-GA
|细菌觅食优化 - ga
|0.89150
|0.55111
|0.31529
|1.75790
|0.96982
|0.39612
|0.06305
|1.42899
|0.72667
|0.27500
|0.03525
|1.03692
|4.224
|46.93
|37
|SOA
|简单优化算法
|0.91520
|0.46976
|0.27089
|1.65585
|0.89675
|0.37401
|0.16984
|1.44060
|0.69538
|0.28031
|0.10852
|1.08422
|4.181
|46.45
|38
|ABHA
|人工蜂巢算法
|0.84131
|0.54227
|0.26304
|1.64663
|0.87858
|0.47779
|0.17181
|1.52818
|0.50923
|0.33877
|0.10397
|0.95197
|4.127
|45.85
|39
|ACMO
|大气云模型优化
|0.90321
|0.48546
|0.30403
|1.69270
|0.80268
|0.37857
|0.19178
|1.37303
|0.62308
|0.24400
|0.10795
|0.97503
|4.041
|44.90
|40
|ADAMm
|群体自适应矩估计M
|0.88635
|0.44766
|0.26613
|1.60014
|0.84497
|0.38493
|0.16889
|1.39880
|0.66154
|0.27046
|0.10594
|1.03794
|4.037
|44.85
|41
|CGO
|混沌博弈优化
|0.57256
|0.37158
|0.32018
|1.26432
|0.61176
|0.61931
|0.62161
|1.85267
|0.37538
|0.21923
|0.19028
|0.78490
|3.902
|43.35
|42
|ATAm
|人工部落算法M
|0.71771
|0.55304
|0.25235
|1.52310
|0.82491
|0.55904
|0.20473
|1.58867
|0.44000
|0.18615
|0.09411
|0.72026
|3.832
|42.58
|43
|CROm
|珊瑚礁优化算法M
|0.78512
|0.46032
|0.25958
|1.50502
|0.86688
|0.35297
|0.16267
|1.38252
|0.63231
|0.26738
|0.10734
|1.00703
|3.895
|43.27
|44
|CFO
|中央力优化
|0.60961
|0.54958
|0.27831
|1.43750
|0.63418
|0.46833
|0.22541
|1.32792
|0.57231
|0.23477
|0.09586
|0.90294
|3.668
|40.76
|45
|ASHA
|人工淋浴算法
|0.89686
|0.40433
|0.25617
|1.55737
|0.80360
|0.35526
|0.19160
|1.35046
|0.47692
|0.18123
|0.09774
|0.75589
|3.664
|40.71
|RW
|神经Boid优化算法2（joo）
|0.48754
|0.32159
|0.25781
|1.06694
|0.37554
|0.21944
|0.15877
|0.75375
|0.27969
|0.14917
|0.09847
|0.52734
|2.348
|26.09
总结
FBA算法的变异改进版本，其效率相比原始版本提升了一倍，结果达到50.61%，
FBA|Fractal-Based Algorithm|50.0|60.0|30.0|5.0|
=============================
5 Hilly's; Func runs: 10000; result: 0.4780639253626462
25 Hilly's; Func runs: 10000; result: 0.3222029113692554
500 Hilly's; Func runs: 10000; result: 0.25720991988937014
=============================
5 Forest's; Func runs: 10000; result: 0.36567166223346415
25 Forest's; Func runs: 10000; result: 0.22043205527307377
500 Forest's; Func runs: 10000; result: 0.15869146061036057
=============================
5 Megacity's; Func runs: 10000; result: 0.2861538461538461
25 Megacity's; Func runs: 10000; result: 0.15015384615384622
500 Megacity's; Func runs: 10000; result: 0.09838461538461622
=============================
总分： 2.33696 (25.97%)
由于变异机制的根本性改进，新方案在搜索空间全局探索与对已发现有前景解的局部开发之间，实现了更为合理的平衡。
其核心突破在于，算法不再采用完全随机的变异方式，而是利用搜索过程中积累的空间分布信息来引导变异。这样更加符合自然优化过程 —— 随机性与确定性以平衡的方式共存。该方法使得算法能更快收敛到全局最优解，尤其在存在大量局部极值的复杂高维空间中效果显著，也是算法性能得到大幅提升的原因。
图例2. 算法在相应测试中的颜色渐变表示
图例3. 算法测试结果的直方图（评分范围为0到100，越高越好，其中100为理论上的最高可能得分，档案中附有计算排名表的脚本）
FBA的优缺点：
优点：
- 在中高维函数上表现稳定。
缺点：
- 在低维函数上的结果离散度较大。
- 该算法的基本理念虽有趣，但相对“偏弱”。
文章附有一个包含当前版本算法代码的归档文件。本文作者对标准算法描述的绝对准确性不承担责任。为提升搜索能力，已经对其中的许多算法进行了修改。文章中表述的结论和论断都是基于实验的结果。
文中所用的程序
|#
|名称
|类型
|描述
|1
|#C_AO.mqh
|库
|种群优化算法的基类
|2
|#C_AO_enum.mqh
|库
|种群优化算法的枚举说明
|3
|TestFunctions.mqh
|库
|测试函数库
|4
|TestStandFunctions.mqh
|库
|测试台函数库
|5
|Utilities.mqh
|库
|辅助函数库
|6
|CalculationTestResults.mqh
|库
|用于计算比较表结果的脚本
|7
|Testing AOs.mq5
|脚本
|面向所有种群优化算法的统一测试平台
|8
|Simple use of population optimization algorithms.mq5
|脚本
|种群优化算法非可视化简易使用案例
|9
|Test_FBA.mq5
|脚本
|FBA测试
本文由MetaQuotes Ltd译自俄文
原文地址： https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/17458
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