基于分形的算法（FBA）





引言

元启发式算法已被证实是求解复杂优化问题的有力工具，因其能够在合理时间内找到可行解。在过去几十年中，研究者受各类自然与社会过程启发，提出了众多元启发式方法：遗传算法、粒子群优化、差分进化、蚁群优化等，我们在先前的文章中已讨论过。

本文将介绍一种用于求解连续优化问题的新型元启发式算法 —— 由马尔詹・卡迪（Marjan Kaedi ）于2017年提出的基于分形的算法（FBA）。该方法基于分形的几何特性，利用自相似性概念对搜索空间进行自适应勘探。算法核心为一种创新启发式规则，通过有前景解在各搜索区域内的分布密度评估区域前景。

该方法的关键在于，通过迭代将搜索空间划分为若干子空间，识别出最具前景的区域并进行更精细地搜索。算法运行过程中会形成朝向最优解的自相似分形结构，从而在全局勘探与对已发现解的局部精细化搜索之间实现平衡。本文将详细阐述该算法的理论基础、实现细节、关键参数设置，并在标准测试函数上与其他主流优化方法进行对比分析，呈现实验结果。





算法实现

想象一下，您要在一片广阔的田野里寻找宝藏。您会怎么做？您大概不会把每一寸土地都挖一遍，因为那样太耗时了。而这正是分形算法（FBA）所要解决的问题 —— 它能在巨大的解空间中找到 “宝藏”（最优解），而无需逐一检查每一个点。

首先，我们把整个搜索区域划分成大小相等的方格，就像棋盘一样。然后在整片区域内撒下 “探索者”（随机点），初步了解这片区域。每个探索者会反馈其所在位置的优劣。算法筛选出表现最好的探索者（即最优的60%点位），并观察它们集中在哪些方格中。这些方格会被标记为 “有前景区域”（排名前30%的方格）。

现在我们将注意力集中在这些有前景区域。每个区域会被继续细分为更小的方格，形成分形结构。大部分新的探索者会被派往这些有前景区域；而为了避免遗漏已探索区域之外的宝藏，算法还会让一小部分探索者进行随机游走 —— 它们从当前位置向任意方向漫游，探索未知区域。

这一过程不断重复。每一步，算法都会更精准地定位宝藏可能存在的位置，并向那里派遣更多探索者。最终会形成一个由不同大小方格构成的层级结构，形态类似分形 —— 该算法也因此得名。

图例1. FBA算法运行过程可视化

FBA算法的核心理念如上图所示，以分形方式将搜索空间逐步划分为越来越小的子区域，将计算资源集中在最具前景的区域上。由此形成一种自相似结构，实现对解空间的有效搜索。下面我们开始编写FBA算法的伪代码。

初始化： 将整个搜索空间划分为大小相等的子空间

在整个空间内均匀生成初始种群

评估每个点的适应度值 迭代：

筛选有前景点 ：选取适应度最优的P1%个体作为有前景点

：选取适应度最优的P1%个体作为有前景点 计算子空间排名 ：统计每个子空间内落入的有前景点的数量

：统计每个子空间内落入的有前景点的数量 选取有前景子空间 ：选取排名最高的P2%子空间作为有前景子空间

：选取排名最高的P2%子空间作为有前景子空间 细分有前景子空间 ：将选中的有前景区域进一步划分为更小的子空间

：将选中的有前景区域进一步划分为更小的子空间 生成新种群 ：在有前景区域以更高密度生成新的搜索点

：在有前景区域以更高密度生成新的搜索点 执行变异操作 ：对P3%的个体添加高斯噪声（全局探索机制）

：对P3%的个体添加高斯噪声（全局探索机制） 种群融合：合并当前种群与新种群，并保留最优个体 停止准则：

重复迭代直至满足停止条件（达到最大迭代次数、适应度阈值等）

返回找到的最优解

现在我们已经理解了算法的核心理念，可以开始编写代码。C_AO_FBA类是基于分形原理的优化算法的专用实现，继承自通用基类C_AO。

该类包含用于算法配置与核心执行的公有方法与参数。构造函数用于初始化参数，包括：种群规模、有前景点与有前景子空间的占比、随机变异点比例，以及将各维度划分为区间的分段数量。SetParams方法支持根据外部动态更新参数。Init方法以及后续的Moving和Revision函数控制算法的执行阶段与迭代过程。

该类还声明了内部结构体S_Subspace，用于描述搜索子空间。每个子空间的属性包括：各维度的上下边界、子空间前景值、层级结构中的层级，以及与父空间的关联关系。

类中的核心方法实现以下功能：

检查一个点是否位于指定子空间内。

构建空间的初始划分结构，并执行后续细分操作。

识别有前景点、计算子空间排名，并筛选最优子空间用于进一步细分。

通过融合、变异、按效率或适应度排序生成新种群。

因此，C_AO_FBA类实现了一种自适应、层次化、基于分形的优化算法，用于求解复杂高维问题的最优解。该算法通过动态空间划分、前景区域评估以及启发式算子，显著提升搜索效率。

class C_AO_FBA : public C_AO { public : ~C_AO_FBA () { } C_AO_FBA () { ao_name = "FBA" ; ao_desc = "Fractal-Based Algorithm" ; ao_link = "https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/17458" ; popSize = 50 ; P1 = 60 ; P2 = 30 ; P3 = 0.8 ; m_value = 10 ; ArrayResize (params, 5 ); params [ 0 ].name = "popSize" ; params [ 0 ].val = popSize; params [ 1 ].name = "P1" ; params [ 1 ].val = P1; params [ 2 ].name = "P2" ; params [ 2 ].val = P2; params [ 3 ].name = "P3" ; params [ 3 ].val = P3; params [ 4 ].name = "m_value" ; params [ 4 ].val = m_value; } void SetParams () { popSize = ( int )params [ 0 ].val; P1 = ( int )params [ 1 ].val; P2 = ( int )params [ 2 ].val; P3 = params [ 3 ].val; m_value = ( int )params [ 4 ].val; } bool Init ( const double &rangeMinP [], const double &rangeMaxP [], const double &rangeStepP [], const int epochsP = 0 ); void Moving (); void Revision (); int P1; int P2; double P3; int m_value; private : struct S_Subspace { double min []; double max []; double promisingRank; bool isPromising; int parentIndex; int level; void Init ( int coords) { ArrayResize (min, coords); ArrayResize (max, coords); promisingRank = 0.0 ; isPromising = false ; parentIndex = - 1 ; level = 0 ; } }; S_Subspace subspaces []; bool IsPointInSubspace ( const double &point [], const S_Subspace &subspace); void CreateInitialSpacePartitioning (); void DivideSubspace ( int subspaceIndex); void IdentifyPromisingPoints ( int &promisingIndices []); void CalculateSubspaceRanks ( const int &promisingIndices []); void SelectPromisingSubspaces (); void DividePromisingSubspaces (); void GenerateNewPopulation (); void MutatePoints (); void SortByFitness ( double &values [], int &indices [], int size, bool ascending = false ); void QuickSort ( double &values [], int &indices [], int low, int high, bool ascending); int Partition ( double &values [], int &indices [], int low, int high, bool ascending); };

Init初始化方法用于配置算法运行的初始条件。该方法接收包含各参数最小值、最大值边界、步长的数组，以及迭代总次数。在方法内部，首先执行基础初始化，随后对搜索空间进行初始划分 —— 即根据指定的范围和步长，构建初始的子空间结构。如果成功执行所有操作，该方法返回"true"；否则返回"false"。

基础的Moving方法通过连续迭代执行解搜索循环。首次迭代是在整个搜索空间内均匀初始化点集，每个变量值在边界范围内随机选取，并且按照给定的步长进行调整。

接下来，进入算法的主流程，依次执行以下步骤：筛选有前景点：根据适应度函数值，选取表现最优的一小部分点。计算有前景子空间的排名：基于有前景点的分布，统计并计算各子空间的前景排名。选取有前景的子空间：根据排名筛选出最具前景的子空间，用于进一步细分。细分有前景的区域：将选中的有前景的区域分割为更小、更精细的搜索区域。生成新种群：结合子空间的前景排名生成新的点集，使搜索资源集中在最有前景的区域。执行变异操作：对部分点进行随机修改，以提升种群多样性，避免算法早熟收敛。

bool C_AO_FBA::Init ( const double &rangeMinP [], const double &rangeMaxP [], const double &rangeStepP [], const int epochsP = 0 ) { if (!StandardInit (rangeMinP, rangeMaxP, rangeStepP)) return false ; CreateInitialSpacePartitioning (); return true ; } void C_AO_FBA::Moving () { if (!revision) { for ( int i = 0 ; i < popSize; i++) { for ( int c = 0 ; c < coords; c++) { a [i].c [c] = u.RNDfromCI (rangeMin [c], rangeMax [c]); a [i].c [c] = u.SeInDiSp (a [i].c [c], rangeMin [c], rangeMax [c], rangeStep [c]); } } revision = true ; return ; } int promisingIndices []; IdentifyPromisingPoints (promisingIndices); CalculateSubspaceRanks (promisingIndices); SelectPromisingSubspaces (); DividePromisingSubspaces (); GenerateNewPopulation (); MutatePoints (); }

Revision方法负责在算法运行过程中更新当前找到的最优解。该方法遍历当前种群中的所有个体，将每个个体的目标函数值与当前最优值进行比较。如果某个个体的表现更优，则更新存储最优结果的变量，并将其对应的变量（坐标）数组复制保存，以记录该最优解。因此，该方法确保对于给定时刻找到的最优解进行持续跟踪和存储。

void C_AO_FBA::Revision () { for ( int i = 0 ; i < popSize; i++) { if (a [i].f > fB) { fB = a [i].f; ArrayCopy (cB, a [i].c, 0 , 0 , WHOLE_ARRAY ); } } }

该方法用于创建初始子空间结构，实现对最优解搜索的区域定位。它会根据指定的分割粒度与空间维度，计算子空间的总数量。如果空间维度极高，则会按照预设的最大值进行限制，避免资源过度消耗。

接下来，初始化子空间数组，为每个子空间分配初始层级与各维度坐标边界参数。根据空间维度自动选择适配的划分方式：

对于一维空间，将其划分为均匀区间，每个子空间占据范围的一段区域。

对于二维空间，沿两个坐标轴进行分割，形成矩形网格区域。

对于高维空间，采用迭代方式生成各维度的索引组合（其原理类似计数器），并根据对应区间为每个子空间设置边界。

将每个维度的取值范围等比例分割，并根据当前索引为每个子空间设置最小值与最大值边界，以此计算边界。迭代持续执行，直至所有子空间创建完成，或达到数量上限。最终生成搜索空间初始划分结构，为后续的精细化搜索与求解做好准备。

void C_AO_FBA::CreateInitialSpacePartitioning () { int totalSubspaces = ( int ) MathPow (m_value, coords); if (totalSubspaces > 10000 ) totalSubspaces = 10000 ; ArrayResize (subspaces, totalSubspaces); for ( int i = 0 ; i < totalSubspaces; i++) { subspaces [i].Init (coords); subspaces [i].level = 0 ; } int index = 0 ; if (coords == 1 ) { double intervalSize = (rangeMax [ 0 ] - rangeMin [ 0 ]) / m_value; for ( int i = 0 ; i < m_value && index < totalSubspaces; i++) { subspaces [index].min [ 0 ] = rangeMin [ 0 ] + i * intervalSize; subspaces [index].max [ 0 ] = rangeMin [ 0 ] + (i + 1 ) * intervalSize; index++; } } else if (coords == 2 ) { double intervalSize0 = (rangeMax [ 0 ] - rangeMin [ 0 ]) / m_value; double intervalSize1 = (rangeMax [ 1 ] - rangeMin [ 1 ]) / m_value; for ( int i = 0 ; i < m_value && index < totalSubspaces; i++) { for ( int j = 0 ; j < m_value && index < totalSubspaces; j++) { subspaces [index].min [ 0 ] = rangeMin [ 0 ] + i * intervalSize0; subspaces [index].max [ 0 ] = rangeMin [ 0 ] + (i + 1 ) * intervalSize0; subspaces [index].min [ 1 ] = rangeMin [ 1 ] + j * intervalSize1; subspaces [index].max [ 1 ] = rangeMin [ 1 ] + (j + 1 ) * intervalSize1; index++; } } } else { int indices []; ArrayResize (indices, coords); for ( int i = 0 ; i < coords; i++) indices [i] = 0 ; while (index < totalSubspaces) { for ( int c = 0 ; c < coords; c++) { double intervalSize = (rangeMax [c] - rangeMin [c]) / m_value; subspaces [index].min [c] = rangeMin [c] + indices [c] * intervalSize; subspaces [index].max [c] = rangeMin [c] + (indices [c] + 1 ) * intervalSize; } int c = coords - 1 ; while (c >= 0 ) { indices [c]++; if (indices [c] < m_value) break ; indices [c] = 0 ; c--; } if (c < 0 ) break ; index++; } } }

以下方法用于判断一个给定点是否位于指定的子空间内。它会逐一遍历检查点的每一个坐标，并将其值与对应子空间的边界进行比较。如果任意一个坐标超出了允许范围（小于最小值，或大于等于最大值），该方法将返回"false"，表示该点不位于当前子空间内。如果所有坐标均满足边界条件，方法则确认该点属于当前子空间，并返回"true"。

bool C_AO_FBA::IsPointInSubspace ( const double &point [], const S_Subspace &subspace) { for ( int c = 0 ; c < coords; c++) { if (point [c] < subspace.min [c] || point [c] >= subspace.max [c]) { return false ; } } return true ; }

有前景点筛选方法用于从当前种群中选取最具前景的解。该方法首先创建临时数组，用于存储每个个体的适应度函数值及其索引。接下来，将种群中对应个体的函数值与索引填入这些数组。

再将所有个体按适应度函数值降序排列。排序完成后，选取指定比例（P1%）的最优解，并基于这些解构建有前景点索引列表。筛选出的点数量至少为1个，且不超过种群总规模。最终，函数返回有前景解的索引数组。

void C_AO_FBA::IdentifyPromisingPoints ( int &promisingIndices []) { double values []; int indices []; ArrayResize (values, popSize); ArrayResize (indices, popSize); for ( int i = 0 ; i < popSize; i++) { values [i] = a [i].f; indices [i] = i; } SortByFitness (values, indices, popSize); int numPromisingPoints = ( int ) MathRound (popSize * P1 / 100.0 ); numPromisingPoints = MathMax ( 1 , MathMin (numPromisingPoints, popSize)); ArrayResize (promisingIndices, numPromisingPoints); for ( int i = 0 ; i < numPromisingPoints; i++) { promisingIndices [i] = indices [i]; } }

此外，该方法还用于对子空间进行前景评估与排序。首先重置所有子空间当前的评分值。接下来，通过对比每个有前景点的坐标与各子空间的边界，统计落入每个子空间内的有前景点的数量，匹配时对应计数器加1。

需要注意的是，一个点仅归属唯一的一个子空间。在统计出数量指标后，将各子空间的评分数值标准化：用子空间内有前景点的数量除以全部有前景点的总数，得到各子空间的相对前景得分。此分值在0到1之间，表示该子空间内的有前景点占全部有前景点的比例。由此得到子空间的前景排名。

void C_AO_FBA::CalculateSubspaceRanks ( const int &promisingIndices []) { for ( int i = 0 ; i < ArraySize (subspaces); i++) { subspaces [i].promisingRank = 0.0 ; } for ( int i = 0 ; i < ArraySize (promisingIndices); i++) { int pointIndex = promisingIndices [i]; for ( int j = 0 ; j < ArraySize (subspaces); j++) { if (IsPointInSubspace (a [pointIndex].c, subspaces [j])) { subspaces [j].promisingRank++; break ; } } } int totalPromisingPoints = ArraySize (promisingIndices); if (totalPromisingPoints > 0 ) { for ( int i = 0 ; i < ArraySize (subspaces); i++) { subspaces [i].promisingRank = subspaces [i].promisingRank / totalPromisingPoints; } } }

SelectPromisingSubspaces方法根据子空间的评分，判定哪些子空间可被视为有前景区域。首先创建临时的“ranks”（评分值）与“indices”（索引）数组，用于存储各子空间的评分及其对应索引。随后将所有子空间的评分与索引复制到临时数组中。对于每个子空间，将"isPromising"标识初始化为"false"。这一步用于清空历史迭代结果，保证从头开始计算。再对"ranks"数组按评分降序排序，同时同步调整"indices"数组的顺序，确保索引与评分始终一一对应。

排序完成后，"indices"数组中存储的即为按评分从高到低排列的子空间索引。有前景子空间的数量由参数P2（最优子空间占比）计算得出。最终数量会被限制在1至子空间总数的有效范围内。遍历"indices"数组的前numPromisingSubspaces个元素。将每个索引对应子空间的isPromising标识设置为"true"，表示该子空间被判定为有前景区域。

该方法中同时包含索引越界检查，以避免访问子空间数组时出现错误。执行该方法后，排名最高的P2%子空间的isPromising标识被设置为“true”。

void C_AO_FBA::SelectPromisingSubspaces () { double ranks []; int indices []; int numSubspaces = ArraySize (subspaces); ArrayResize (ranks, numSubspaces); ArrayResize (indices, numSubspaces); for ( int i = 0 ; i < numSubspaces; i++) { ranks [i] = subspaces [i].promisingRank; indices [i] = i; subspaces [i].isPromising = false ; } SortByFitness (ranks, indices, numSubspaces); int numPromisingSubspaces = ( int ) MathRound (numSubspaces * P2 / 100.0 ); numPromisingSubspaces = MathMax ( 1 , MathMin (numPromisingSubspaces, numSubspaces)); for ( int i = 0 ; i < numPromisingSubspaces && i < ArraySize (indices); i++) { if (indices [i] >= 0 && indices [i] < ArraySize (subspaces)) { subspaces [indices [i]].isPromising = true ; } } }

DividePromisingSubspaces方法用于将已标记的有前景子空间进一步分割为更小的区域。该方法首先通过检查isPromising标识，识别出所有被判定为有前景区域的子空间。将这些子空间的索引收集到临时数组promisingIndices中。接下来，对于promisingIndices数组中的每一个子空间索引，调用DivideSubspace函数并传入该子空间索引。

因此，该方法可遍历所有识别出的有前景子空间，并通过DivideSubspace函数依次对每个有前景子空间执行分割操作。

void C_AO_FBA::DividePromisingSubspaces () { int promisingIndices []; int numPromising = 0 ; for ( int i = 0 ; i < ArraySize (subspaces); i++) { if (subspaces [i].isPromising) { numPromising++; ArrayResize (promisingIndices, numPromising); promisingIndices [numPromising - 1 ] = i; } } for ( int i = 0 ; i < numPromising; i++) { DivideSubspace (promisingIndices [i]); } }

DivideSubspace方法用于将指定的子空间分割为更小的区域。首先，根据传入的索引定位父子空间。为确保子空间总数不超过预设上限（10,000），在将每个维度划分为"m_value"等份后，新子空间的总数量为m_value的维度数次方。

存储所有子空间的数组会扩容，扩容大小为新增子空间的数量。对于每个新的子空间，初始化给定的参数，如层级、父子空间索引，以及各维度坐标边界，边界由父子空间范围等比例分割计算得到。

针对每个维度，计算区间大小，并根据当前索引设置子空间的边界。每创建一个新子空间，按照多索引计数规则递增维度索引，以切换到下一个分区。当某一维的索引达到m_value时，该索引归零，并对下一维索引执行递增，遍历所有组合。

持续执行此流程，直至所有新子空间创建完成，或达到数量上限。通过计数器遍历完所有组合后，流程自动终止。执行该方法后，父子空间被分割为多个更小的子空间，每个子空间均覆盖原范围在各维度上的对应分区。

void C_AO_FBA::DivideSubspace ( int subspaceIndex) { S_Subspace parent = subspaces [subspaceIndex]; if ( ArraySize (subspaces) > 10000 ) return ; int totalNewSubspaces = ( int ) MathPow (m_value, coords); int currentSize = ArraySize (subspaces); ArrayResize (subspaces, currentSize + totalNewSubspaces); int newIndex = currentSize; int indices []; ArrayResize (indices, coords); for ( int i = 0 ; i < coords; i++) indices [i] = 0 ; for ( int idx = 0 ; idx < totalNewSubspaces && newIndex < ArraySize (subspaces); idx++) { subspaces [newIndex].Init (coords); subspaces [newIndex].level = parent.level + 1 ; subspaces [newIndex].parentIndex = subspaceIndex; for ( int c = 0 ; c < coords; c++) { double intervalSize = (parent.max [c] - parent.min [c]) / m_value; subspaces [newIndex].min [c] = parent.min [c] + indices [c] * intervalSize; subspaces [newIndex].max [c] = parent.min [c] + (indices [c] + 1 ) * intervalSize; } int c = coords - 1 ; while (c >= 0 ) { indices [c]++; if (indices [c] < m_value) break ; indices [c] = 0 ; c--; } if (c < 0 ) break ; newIndex++; } }

GenerateNewPopulation方法用于生成新的点集，并按照各子空间的前景评分（promisingRank）值进行分布。

首先，计算所有子空间的前景评分总和。该值用于确定每个子空间中应生成的点的比例数量。如果评分总和接近0（小于0.0001，即所有子空间评分均为0），则为所有子空间分配最小正评分（1.0），以确保点的均匀分布。接下来，根据每个子空间的前景评分占总评分的比例，计算该子空间内应生成的点数量。

我们使用计算公式：(subspaces[i].promisingRank / totalRank) * popSize，其中popSize为目标种群规模。对计算结果四舍五入取整，且点数量上限不超过popSize。在每个子空间内部，按计算出的数量生成点；每个点的"coords"（坐标）在子空间边界内均匀随机生成。对于每个维度，坐标值受预设最小值、最大值约束，并且根据rangeStep[c]步长形成网格。

如果按子空间分配后，总生成点数小于popSize，则在整个搜索空间内均匀生成剩余点（使用全局上下界rangeMin [c]和rangeMax [c]），同样按rangeStep [c]步长生成网格。这样确保最终种群规模始终严格等于popSize。

void C_AO_FBA::GenerateNewPopulation () { double totalRank = 0.0 ; for ( int i = 0 ; i < ArraySize (subspaces); i++) { totalRank += subspaces [i].promisingRank; } if (totalRank <= 0.0001 ) { for ( int i = 0 ; i < ArraySize (subspaces); i++) { subspaces [i].promisingRank = 1.0 ; } totalRank = ArraySize (subspaces); } int points = 0 ; for ( int i = 0 ; i < ArraySize (subspaces) && points < popSize; i++) { int pointsToGenerate = ( int ) MathRound ((subspaces [i].promisingRank / totalRank) * popSize); pointsToGenerate = MathMin (pointsToGenerate, popSize - points); for ( int j = 0 ; j < pointsToGenerate; j++) { for ( int c = 0 ; c < coords; c++) { a [points].c [c] = u.RNDfromCI (subspaces [i].min [c], subspaces [i].max [c]); a [points].c [c] = u.SeInDiSp (a [points].c [c], rangeMin [c], rangeMax [c], rangeStep [c]); } points++; if (points >= popSize) break ; } } while (points < popSize) { for ( int c = 0 ; c < coords; c++) { a [points].c [c] = u.RNDfromCI (rangeMin [c], rangeMax [c]); a [points].c [c] = u.SeInDiSp (a [points].c [c], rangeMin [c], rangeMax [c], rangeStep [c]); } points++; } }

C_AO_FBA类的MutatePoints方法用于对种群中的点执行变异操作，是算法提升解的多样性、避免陷入局部最优陷阱的核心步骤。

该方法的原始版本沿用了标准FBA算法的理念，对随机选取的点坐标添加高斯噪声。然而，这种变异策略效果极差，算法表现与随机搜索算法几乎无差异，因此该部分代码已被注释，替换为更优的实现方案。

方法的核心实现逻辑：遍历整个种群，对于每个个体（搜索点）的每一维坐标，进行变异概率判断。如果满足预设的变异概率条件，则通过幂律分布函数修改该坐标值，幂次参数可灵活控制变异幅度。变异完成后，对数值进行规整与边界约束，确保其落在合法取值范围内，并符合预设的采样步长。

最终，该方法实现了种群个体的随机变异，有效地提升解的多样性，增强算法全局最优搜索能力。

void C_AO_FBA::MutatePoints () { for ( int p = 0 ; p < popSize; p++) { for ( int c = 0 ; c < coords; c++) { if (u.RNDprobab () < P3) { a [p].c [c] = u.PowerDistribution (cB [c], rangeMin [c], rangeMax [c], 20 ); a [p].c [c] = u.SeInDiSp (a [p].c [c], rangeMin [c], rangeMax [c], rangeStep [c]); } } } }

SortByFitness方法用于对两个数组进行同步排序，一个存储适应度函数值，另一个存储对应元素的索引。该方法接收以下参数：适应度值数组、索引数组、数组长度，以及一个用于指定排序顺序的可选标识。

如果数组长度大于1，该方法将调用内部QuickSort函数执行快速排序。排序过程中，两个数组保持同步更新，确保适应度值与索引的对应关系不被破坏。执行该方法后，所有元素将按照指定的排序方式，依据适应度函数值完成有序排列。

void C_AO_FBA::SortByFitness ( double &values [], int &indices [], int size, bool ascending = false ) { if (size > 1 ) QuickSort (values, indices, 0 , size - 1 , ascending); }

QuickSort方法为关联数组（"values"数组与"indices"数组）实现快速排序算法。它采用递归方式对数组进行分割与排序，并严格保持数值与其原始索引的对应关系不变。参数包括：待排序的数组、排序区间的边界（起始位置low 和结束位置high）和用于指定排序方向的"ascending"标识。

void C_AO_FBA::QuickSort ( double &values [], int &indices [], int low, int high, bool ascending) { if (low < high) { int pi = Partition (values, indices, low, high, ascending); QuickSort (values, indices, low, pi - 1 , ascending); QuickSort (values, indices, pi + 1 , high, ascending); } }

Partition方法是快速排序算法的核心部分。它的作用是选取一个基准元素，并对"indices"数组中的元素进行重新排列：使得所有“小于”基准值（或“大于”，取决于排序顺序）的元素位于基准左侧，而“大于”（或“小于”）基准值的元素位于基准右侧。这里的“小于”和“大于”，是根据"indices"数组中索引所指向的"values"数组中的数值来判定的。

int C_AO_FBA::Partition ( double &values [], int &indices [], int low, int high, bool ascending) { double pivot = values [indices [high]]; int i = low - 1 ; for ( int j = low; j < high; j++) { bool condition = ascending ? (values [indices [j]] < pivot) : (values [indices [j]] > pivot); if (condition) { i++; int temp = indices [i]; indices [i] = indices [j]; indices [j] = temp; } } int temp = indices [i + 1 ]; indices [i + 1 ] = indices [high]; indices [high] = temp; return i + 1 ; }





测试结果

FBA|Fractal-Based Algorithm|50.0|60.0|30.0|0.8|10.0|

=============================

5 Hilly's; Func runs: 10000; result: 0.7900044352090774

25 Hilly's; Func runs: 10000; result: 0.6513385092404853

500 Hilly's; Func runs: 10000; result: 0.2896548031738138

=============================

5 Forest's; Func runs: 10000; result: 0.8715768614282637

25 Forest's; Func runs: 10000; result: 0.5682316842631675

500 Forest's; Func runs: 10000; result: 0.18876552479611478

=============================

5 Megacity's; Func runs: 10000; result: 0.6107692307692306

25 Megacity's; Func runs: 10000; result: 0.46061538461538465

500 Megacity's; Func runs: 10000; result: 0.12398461538461655

=============================

总分：4.55494 (50.61%)

该算法整体表现良好。

可视化结果展示了该算法如何将搜索空间逐步细分为更小的子空间。结果也表明，该算法在低维函数上具有很强的寻优多样性。

FBA在Hilly测试函数上

FBA在Forest测试函数上

FBA在Megacity测试函数上

根据测试结果，FBA算法在我们的排行榜中位列第29位。





总结

FBA算法的变异改进版本，其效率相比原始版本提升了一倍，结果达到50.61%，

FBA|Fractal-Based Algorithm|50.0|60.0|30.0|5.0|

=============================

5 Hilly's; Func runs: 10000; result: 0.4780639253626462

25 Hilly's; Func runs: 10000; result: 0.3222029113692554

500 Hilly's; Func runs: 10000; result: 0.25720991988937014

=============================

5 Forest's; Func runs: 10000; result: 0.36567166223346415

25 Forest's; Func runs: 10000; result: 0.22043205527307377

500 Forest's; Func runs: 10000; result: 0.15869146061036057

=============================

5 Megacity's; Func runs: 10000; result: 0.2861538461538461

25 Megacity's; Func runs: 10000; result: 0.15015384615384622

500 Megacity's; Func runs: 10000; result: 0.09838461538461622

=============================

总分： 2.33696 (25.97%)

由于变异机制的根本性改进，新方案在搜索空间全局探索与对已发现有前景解的局部开发之间，实现了更为合理的平衡。

其核心突破在于，算法不再采用完全随机的变异方式，而是利用搜索过程中积累的空间分布信息来引导变异。这样更加符合自然优化过程 —— 随机性与确定性以平衡的方式共存。该方法使得算法能更快收敛到全局最优解，尤其在存在大量局部极值的复杂高维空间中效果显著，也是算法性能得到大幅提升的原因。

图例2. 算法在相应测试中的颜色渐变表示

图例3. 算法测试结果的直方图（评分范围为0到100，越高越好，其中100为理论上的最高可能得分，档案中附有计算排名表的脚本）

FBA的优缺点：

优点：

在中高维函数上表现稳定。

缺点：

在低维函数上的结果离散度较大。 该算法的基本理念虽有趣，但相对“偏弱”。

文章附有一个包含当前版本算法代码的归档文件。本文作者对标准算法描述的绝对准确性不承担责任。为提升搜索能力，已经对其中的许多算法进行了修改。文章中表述的结论和论断都是基于实验的结果。



文中所用的程序