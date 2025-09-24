Smart Fibonacci Maximus

Fibo Trend Smart MAXIMUS 

Ritz Fibo Trend Smart MAXIMUS 1 is an advanced trading indicator that integrates various technical analysis tools into one comprehensive display. This indicator is designed to help traders identify trading opportunities with high accuracy, utilizing a combination of Fibonacci, ZigZag, and price action confirmation.

Key Features

  1. Smart Fibonacci Retracement

    • 11 Customizable Fibonacci Levels (0%, 23.6%, 38.2%, 50%, 61.8%, 100%, 123.6%, 138.2%, 150%, 161.8%, 200%)

    • Different colors for each level for easy identification

    • Auto-update based on the latest ZigZag swing points

    • Fibo Fan for better trend visualization

  2. Integrated ZigZag

    • Automatic swing point detection with customizable parameters:

      • ExtDepth : Calculation depth

      • ExtDeviation : Minimum deviation

      • ExtBackstep : Backstep

    • Noise filtering to avoid false signals

  3. Smart Trend Detection

    • Dynamic trend detection based on price movement

    • Price action confirmation using higher high/lower low analysis

    • Automatic trend lines that adjust to swing points

  4. KAMA Color Candles

    • Colored candles based on Kaufman Adaptive Moving Average (KAMA) movement

    • Blue (Aqua) for uptrend

    • Pink (DeepPink) for downtrend

    • Adjustable sensitivity threshold

  5. Smart Alert System (Inactive)

    • Automatic notifications when price hits Fibonacci levels

    • Push notifications to mobile devices

    • Minimum swing points filter to avoid excessive alerts

Input Parameters

Fibonacci Settings

  • ShowFib : Enable/disable Fibonacci

  • FiboLevel1 to FiboLevel11 : Fibonacci Levels

  • Color_Level1 to Color_Level11 : Color for each level

ZigZag Configuration

  • Timeframe : ZigZag period

  • ExtDepth : Calculation depth (default: 12)

  • ExtDeviation : Minimum deviation (default: 5)

  • ExtBackstep : Backstep (default: 3)

Trend Detection

  • ShowTrend : Show trend line

  • UseDynamicTrendDetection : Use dynamic trend detection

  • TrendThreshold : Trend confirmation threshold (default: 0.382)

Candle Settings

  • MA_Period2 : KAMA period (default: 5)

  • ThresholdMult : Sensitivity threshold multiplier (default: 1)

Alert System (Inactive)

  • AlertEnabled : Enable chart alert

  • PushNotificationEnabled : Enable push notifications

  • MinSwingPoints : Minimum swing points for validation (default: 4)

How It Works

Analysis Process

  1. ZigZag identifies the latest swing high and swing low.

  2. Fibonacci is plotted based on the detected swing points.

  3. Trend Detection analyzes the trend direction using Fibonacci levels.

  4. KAMA Candle visually confirms price movement.

  5. Alert System sends notifications when criteria are met.

Trading Signals (Inactive)

  • Buy Signal: Price touches Fibonacci support level + uptrend confirmation

  • Sell Signal: Price touches Fibonacci resistance level + downtrend confirmation

  • Exit Signal: Price reaches Fibonacci target (123.6%, 138.2%, etc.)

Customization

Visual Customization

  • Chart colors set to dark theme (black background) by default.

  • Grid lines hidden for a clean view.

  • OHLC display is disabled to save space.

Technical Customization

  • All parameters are customizable for trading needs.

  • Multiple timeframes support for flexible analysis.

  • All pairs compatibility for various trading instruments.

Important Notes

Advantages

  • All-in-one solution combining multiple indicators.

  • Auto-update without significant repainting.

  • User-friendly with easy-to-understand parameters.

  • Highly customizable for various trading styles.

Limitations

  • Requires understanding of Fibonacci and price action.

  • Not recommended for beginner traders without education.

  • Performance depends on parameter settings.

Compatibility

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5

  • Timeframe: All timeframes (M1 to MN1)

  • Pairs: All instruments (Forex, Stocks, Commodities)

  • Version: MQL5

Recommended Usage

For Scalpers

  • Use lower timeframes (M1-M15)

  • Set ThresholdMult to a lower value for higher sensitivity

  • Enable push notifications for quick alerts

For Swing Traders

  • Use higher timeframes (H1-D1)

  • Set MinSwingPoints to a higher value for stronger confirmation

  • Utilize Fibonacci extensions for profit targets

Risk Management

  • Always use stop loss.

  • Combine with other indicators for confirmation.

  • Test parameters on a demo account before live trading.

This indicator is a powerful analytical tool when used correctly and combined with proper money management.

Findolin
1900
Findolin 2025.09.25 10:01 
 

O usuário não deixou nenhum comentário para sua avaliação

Syamsurizal Dimjati
12507
Resposta do desenvolvedor Syamsurizal Dimjati 2025.09.25 22:07
Thank you,
you can start with: (on the chart) Properties > color. this option can be done without me having to add an indicator parameter for the change. please try.
Responder ao comentário