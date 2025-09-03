ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live.

Key Features:

Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands

Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR

Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility

Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2)

Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email

Custom logo support for branding

Works on all symbols and timeframes

Perfect for traders who value clarity, precision, and visual feedback.

Main design was developed by Amanzhol Rysmendiev








