ARICoins
- Indicadores
- Temirlan Kdyrkhan
- Versão: 9.5
- Atualizado: 20 dezembro 2025
- Ativações: 5
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live.
Key Features:
-
Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands
-
Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR
-
Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility
-
Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2)
-
Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email
-
Custom logo support for branding
-
Works on all symbols and timeframes
Perfect for traders who value clarity, precision, and visual feedback.
Main design was developed by Amanzhol Rysmendiev
