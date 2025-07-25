AriX

1

AriX Indicator for MT5
A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool

AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include:

  • Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers

  • ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels

  • Signal outcome tracking with real-time stats panel

  • Optional sound alerts, push notifications

  • Custom logo and clean UI integration

Ideal for traders seeking clarity, consistent signal evaluation, and visual trade planning directly on the chart.


Main design was developed by Amanzhol Rysmendiev


Produtos recomendados
Cov echo trends indicator
Ekaterina Saltykova
Indicadores
Manyal trading system, CovEchoTrend Robot, focuses on reliability and flexibility. By employing statistical analysis methods to study the relationships between the base indicator and market patterns, the system enables a deeper understanding of market processes. Intelligent pattern analysis: The application of statistical data processing helps identify key trend reversal points more accurately, signaling significant market shifts. Informed decision-making is based on the intersection of indicato
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicadores
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
ARIScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicadores
ARIScalp is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
Dashboard ichimoku trend signal
Francesco Cubello
Indicadores
Advanced Analysis – Total Visual Clarity The Ichimoku Dashboard features three powerful dashboards to deliver precise trading signals based on a proven methodology. The color-coded panel design allows users to instantly identify the status of each monitored financial instrument at a glance. The combined table of the "Ichimoku Dashboard" for MetaTrader 5 is a key component that integrates and synthesizes trading signals generated by the indicators, providing a clear and immediate overview to su
Win43 Scalper
Eadvisors Software Inc.
Experts
O novo s43 Scalper para Mini-Índice (WIN-IND) faz operações de curto prazo no timeframe 1min buscando pequenas variações do mercado, utiliza nova tecnologia de trade, os resultados no intraday são íncríveis, confira:      Após a instalação adicione no gráfico dos instrumentos win para visualizar os resultados no backteste. Recomendamos o timeframe de 1min.
Goodx goodtrade smart fastcopy system
Fei Zeng
Indicadores
Based on the trading model/strategy/system of gold double-position hedging and arbitrage launched by Goodtrade Brokers, problems encountered in daily operations: 1. Account B immediately places an order immediately following account A. 2: After account A places an order, account B will automatically copy the stop loss and take profit. 3: Account A closes the position of Account B and closes the position at the same time. 4: When account B closes the position, account A also closes the position.
FiboPlusWaveRunner MT5
Sergey Malysh
Experts
Negociação automática e manual Um sistema comercial pronto baseado nas  ondas de Elliott e níveis de Fibonacci . Simples e de fácil acesso Exibição de marcação das ondas de Elliott (opção geral ou alternativa) em um gráfico Construção dos níveis horizontais, linhas de apoio e resistência, canal Sobreposição dos níveis de Fibonacci para as ondas 1, 3, 5, A Sistema de alerta (no ecrã, E-Mail, Push notificações) painel visual para abertura de ordens para negociação manual painel visual para configu
Pantera Indicator
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
5 (1)
Indicadores
A tool for on-chart strategy backtesting and performance analysis. A utility for developing, debugging, and testing custom trading ideas and indicator functions. An indicator designed to quickly test trading concepts and visualize the effectiveness of different input parameters. An all-in-one sandbox for testing everything from simple crossovers to complex, multi-condition trading systems.
XaurusPro100
Daniyar Kabidenov
Experts
Xaurus Pro100   ( S1 ) - переворотная пробойная техническая автоматизированная торговая система для торговли волатильностью, с переменным риском на сделку, позволяющая гибкую, автоматическую, точную и удобную настройку и оптимизацию под любые рынки. Структура документа Общая информация Описание стратегий Подготовка к торговле Примеры сетапов Тестирование на истории Оптимизация Pro100 Входные параметры Изменения версий Прочее Раздел 1. Общая информация Данный продукт не является "граалем", всег
Harmony Signals Pro
Giuseppe Papa
Indicadores
Elite Harmony Signals Pro Panoramica Elite Harmony Signals è un indicatore sofisticato di analisi tecnica che visualizza rettangoli dinamici che forniscono zone di trading chiare e segnali di conferma per decisioni migliorate. Caratteristiche Principali Zone Rettangolo Dinamiche Estensione in Tempo Reale : I rettangoli si estendono automaticamente all'azione corrente del prezzo Chiusura Intelligente : I rettangoli si chiudono solo quando appaiono segnali opposti Conferma Visiva : Zone di trading
ROMAN5 Time Breakout Indicator Free
Anton Nel
4.7 (10)
Indicadores
O indicador ROMAN5 Time Breakout desenha automaticamente caixas de suporte e resistência diárias para rompimentos. Ajuda o usuário a identificar o momento de comprar ou vender. Vem com um alerta sonoro sempre que um novo sinal aparece. Ele também possui a facilidade de enviar e-mail. O seu endereço de e-mail e configurações do servidor SMTP devem ser especificados na janela de configurações do guia "Email" no seu MetaTrader 5. Seta para cima azul = Comprar Seta para baixo vermelha = Vender. Você
FREE
Price Edge
Ahmad Meftah Abdulsalam Alawwami
Indicadores
Price Edge – Veja o preço antes do mercado se mover No trading, um segundo pode fazer a diferença entre uma operação lucrativa e uma oportunidade perdida . Com Price Edge no MetaTrader 5 (MT5) , você nunca mais perderá um tick. Price Edge não é apenas um indicador — é sua vantagem no trading. Ele fornece atualizações de preço em tempo real , para que suas decisões sejam sempre precisas, rápidas e confiantes. Por que escolher o Price Edge Live Price Indicator MT5 – veja o preço de compra ins
FREE
Reversal Pattern AI MT5
Stanislav Konin
5 (1)
Indicadores
Reversal Pattern AI — an absolute breakthrough in the world of indicator development, combining artificial intelligence algorithms, multi-level market analysis, and classical methods of technical analysis. It not only detects reversal patterns but also evaluates market inefficiencies, generating highly accurate trading signals. Thanks to a hybrid model that uses price action analysis, Volumes, Volatility, VWAP, and Volume AVG %, the indicator easily adapts to any market conditions.              
TradeForge AlphaGain AI
Akshay Chunilal Patil
Experts
AlphaGain AI – Precisão de elite com IA de nova geração AlphaGain AI é um poderoso Expert Advisor (EA) para MetaTrader 5, impulsionado por inteligência artificial e dados históricos para gerar sinais precisos e consistentes. Ideal para traders que buscam consistência com controle de risco rigoroso e execução inteligente. Principais recursos: Núcleo com IA: identifica padrões de velas, zonas de volatilidade e lógica de momentum; Treinado com mais de 10 anos de dados; Estratégia avançada
Fvg Edge
Ahmad Meftah Abdulsalam Alawwami
5 (1)
Indicadores
FVG Smart Zones – Edição Gratuita Indicador de Detecção de Gap de Valor Justo para MetaTrader 5 (MT5) Está procurando uma ferramenta de trading real – não apenas mais um indicador qualquer? FVG Smart Zones – Edição Gratuita oferece uma visão profissional do mercado detectando automaticamente Gaps de Valor Justo (FVG) e destacando zonas de trading de alta probabilidade diretamente no seu gráfico. Criado para traders que seguem: Conceitos de Smart Money (SMC) Conceitos de Trading ICT
FREE
SMC Venom Model BPR MT5
Ivan Butko
Indicadores
O indicador SMC Venom Model BPR é uma ferramenta profissional para os traders que trabalham com o conceito Smart Money (SMC). Identifica automaticamente dois padrões principais no gráfico de preços: FVG   (Fair Value Gap) é uma combinação de três velas, em que existe um gap entre a primeira e a terceira velas. Forma uma zona entre níveis onde não há suporte de volume, o que geralmente leva a uma correção de preço. BPR   (Balanced Price Range) é uma combinação de dois padrões FVG que formam uma
Premium level Pro
Dmitriy Kashevich
Indicadores
O nível Premium é um indicador único com mais de 80% de precisão nas previsões corretas! Este indicador foi testado pelos melhores Especialistas em Negociação por mais de dois meses! O indicador do autor você não encontrará em nenhum outro lugar! A partir das imagens você pode ver por si mesmo a precisão desta ferramenta! 1 é ótimo para negociar opções binárias com um tempo de expiração de 1 vela. 2 funciona em todos os pares de moedas, ações, commodities, criptomoedas Instruções: Assim
Auto Fib Retracements
Ross Adam Langlands Nelson
4.2 (5)
Indicadores
Automatic Fibonacci Retracement Line Indicator. This indicator takes the current trend and if possible draws Fibonacci retracement lines from the swing until the current price. The Fibonacci levels used are: 0%, 23.6%, 38.2%, 50%, 61.8%, 76.4%, 100%. This indicator works for all charts over all timeframes. The Fibonacci levels are also recorded in buffers for use by other trading bots. Any comments, concerns or additional feature requirements are welcome and will be addressed promptly. 
FREE
SMC Workflow Auto EA
Choawana Malaikitsanachalee
Experts
English – Product Description (V1.42) SMC Workflow Auto EA — SR / OB / FVG with BOS–CHOCH Confirmation Smart-Money-Concepts Expert Advisor that trades only when a clean SMC setup appears: Order-Block retest after Break of Structure (BOS / CHOCH) confirmation, with optional SR and Fair Value Gap (FVG) confluence. The EA uses pending limit orders, fixed SL/TP or RR-based exits, step-lock trailing and strict risk-controls designed to pass broker validation. What it does Detects swing structure usi
FREE
Waves Of Fibonacci
Roman Vashchilin
3 (2)
Indicadores
The principle of the indicator operation lies in the analysis of the currency pair history and determining the beginning and the end of the "power" driving the current trend. It also determines the Fibonacci levels in the main window. The indicator also shows how long ago the local Highs and Lows have been reached. How to Use Waves in the subwindow show the strength and the stage of the trend movement. That is, if the waves only start rising, then the trend is in the initial stage. If the waves
Art of Cloud
Oyku Guler
Indicadores
Meet the new generation ichimoku cloud. You can develop hundreds of strategies on it. Or you can open a trade directly by looking at whether it is above or below the cloud. Now it is much easier to know the trend... Once you get used to this cloud, you won't be able to look at the graphics without it. The calculation logic is completely different and you will experience the privilege of looking at the market from a different perspective. By looking at the chart, set the appropriate paramete
Candle Perspective Structure Indicator MT5
Mykola Khandus
5 (1)
Indicadores
Candle Perspective Structure Indicator MT5 is a simple indicator that defines and displays the candlestick structure of the market. This indicator will suit both experienced traders and beginners who find it difficult to follow the structure visually. If you want to see more high-quality products or order the development/conversion of your own products, visit my partners' website: 4xDev Get 10% OFF on manual strategies automation services or indicator development/conversion services at 4xDev
FREE
QuantumScalp
Vadim Podoprigora
Experts
QuantumScalp is a next-generation automated trading advisor designed to enhance your trading efficiency and profitability                                                                                                        in the dynamic world of financial markets. Leveraging advanced algorithms and real-time data analysis, QuantumScalp automates the scalping strategy, enabling traders to exploit small price movements with unparalleled precision and speed. Basically, the advisor does not use
Supply and Demand Trading Edge MT5
Denis Joel Fatiaki
Indicadores
https://youtu.be/JJanqcNzLGM ,  https://youtu.be/l70MIHaQQa4 ,  https://youtu.be/pg0oiT5_8y0   Automated Supply and Demand Trading Edge MT5. These videos demonstrate how we apply the supply and demand system to our latest trading review and market analysis Enhance your Trading Strategy with the Supply and Demand Trading Edge MT5. Gain a competitive market advantage with the Supply and Demand Trading Edge MT5 indicator, a powerful tool that combines MACD signals with supply and demand zones. By
Controlled Portfolio
Arman Aizhanov
Experts
We present you with a portfolio of algorithmic systems that is perfectly suited for trading on your own account, as well as for trading at prop firms! This portfolio consists of 8 uncorrelated systems that have different timeframes, different assets, and different system logic (trend-following, mean-reversion, momentum). All trading systems have been tested on historical data for a minimum of 10 years, and some for up to 15 years. It's important to understand that from this list, you can form v
Flat finder
Yuriy Lyachshenko
Indicadores
Este indicador detecta um flat e pinta a área encontrada com um retângulo colorido. A ideia principal deste indicador é detetar um flat quando o preço preenche uma determinada área no gráfico. Parâmetros de entrada: Color rectangle - cor do retângulo a ser sombreado. Bars in rectangle - número mínimo permitido de barras num retângulo. Density in % - densidade do flat, definida como uma percentagem da área do retângulo.
Amazing Brain MT5
Amazing Traders
Experts
Cette stratégie de rupture génère des signaux d'entrée sur le marché lorsque le prix franchit une limite au sein d'une certaine fourchette de prix. Pour élaborer cette stratégie, nous avons utilisé des données historiques d'une qualité de 99,9 % sur les 15 dernières années. Les signaux les plus pertinents ont été sélectionnés et les faux signaux éliminés. Le conseiller expert réalise une analyse technique et ne retient que les cassures présentant les meilleurs résultats. Il utilise un système de
Divergence Sniper EA
Mohammed Lamine Kasmi
Utilitários
Divergence Sniper EA Smart Institutional Logic – Without the Noise This is not your typical retail trading bot. Divergence Sniper EA is built on a simple yet powerful concept: price divergence between EURUSD and GBPUSD. It identifies abnormal behavior between these correlated pairs—often signaling hidden institutional activity—and acts with precision when the edge is real. No overtrading. No noise. Just calculated entries. Clean logic based on actual price behavior, not lagging indicators.
Gold Spot Vs US Dollar Scalper Tools
Harifidy Razafindranaivo
Utilitários
BRIEF INTRODUCTION :   This panel is designed for the XAU/USD  pair, offering a fully automated and manual trading solution with optional money management controls. The application operates seamlessly in all market conditions and includes a built-in indicators attached in the interface for real-time analysis.   KEY FEATURES : - Martingale Strategy & Range Sequence Detection – Enhances trade recovery and identifies key price levels.   - Multiple Indicators – Helps users anticipate future price
PipFinite Exit EDGE MT5
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
4.87 (30)
Indicadores
Did You Have A Profitable Trade But Suddenly Reversed? In a solid strategy, exiting a trade is equally important as entering. Exit EDGE helps maximize your current trade profit and avoid turning winning trades to losers. Never Miss An Exit Signal Again Monitor all pairs and timeframes in just 1 chart www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/726558 How To Trade You can close your open trades as soon as you receive a signal Close your Buy orders if you receive an Exit Buy Signal. Close your Sell orders if
Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
Trend strength classifier
Vladyslav Goshkov
Indicadores
Классификатор силы тренда. Показания на истории не меняет. Изменяется классификация только незакрытого бара. По идее подобен полной системе ASCTrend, сигнальный модуль которой, точнее его аппроксимация в несколько "урезанном" виде, есть в свободном доступе, а также в терминале как сигнальный индикатор SilverTrend . Точной копией системы ASCTrend не является. Работает на всех инструментах и всех временных диапазонах. Индикатор использует несколько некоррелируемых между собой алгоритмов для класси
High Low Prediction
ANNA SHCHERBINA
Indicadores
Recommended TimeFrame >= H1. 100% Non Repainted at any moment.  Use it carefully, only with Trend Direction. Trading Usage: 2 Variants: as Range System or as BreakOut System (Both Only With Trend Direction)::: (Always use StopLoss for minimise Risk); [1] as Range System: (Recommended) in UP TREND:  - BUY in Blue Line , then if price goes down by 50 points (on H1) open Second BUY.   Close in any Profit you wish: TrailingStop(45 points) or Close when Price touches upper Gold Line. in DOWN TREND
BC Scalper Aroow
Tete Adate Adjete
Indicadores
This indicator is based on the crossing of two Moving Average with the RSI It is intended for scalpers Specially designed for Boom and Crash syhtetic indices from Binary.com/Deriv.com It is easy to use and intuitive. We recommend its use on M1 and is equipped with three types of notification Email alert Sound notification Push notification these parameters can be activated and deactivated.
MMM Gold Sniper MT5
Gilang Wardhana Purnama Putra
Indicadores
Indicator is based on   Market Maker Strategy.   NO REPAINT. MM's are traders and their objective is to make money.  This includes strategies to trade against retails traders.  The major difference between them and other traders is that they have the ability, through access to massive volumes, to move price at their will.  So to make money, they aim to buy at a lower price and then sell at a higher price. They achieve this by:  1. Inducing traders to take positions. This is achieved by using a
CBT Quantum Maverick
Arpit Sharma
1 (1)
Indicadores
CBT Quantum Maverick Sistema de Negociação de Opções Binárias de Alta Eficiência O CBT Quantum Maverick é um sistema de opções binárias de alto desempenho, projetado para traders que buscam precisão, simplicidade e um enfoque disciplinado. Não exige personalização: o sistema está otimizado para resultados eficazes desde o início. Basta seguir os sinais, que podem ser dominados com um pouco de prática. Principais características: Precisão nos sinais: Sinais baseados na próxima vela, utilizando
ITF Trend Filter
Mayowa Daniel Sonaike
Indicadores
This strategy focuses on identifying and following clear market trends by filtering out noise and short-term fluctuations. Using advanced algorithms, it highlights significant upward and downward movements, enabling traders to make data-driven decisions. The indicator is designed for simplicity and precision, ideal for traders who prefer a systematic approach to trend trading. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced trader, this tool helps you stay aligned with the dominant market direction
Paradigm Shift
Oliver John Vella
Indicadores
PRICE WILL BE INCREASED TO £4999 SOON! 5 or 15 MINUTE CHART ONLY: A state-of-the-art trading indicator, designed with advanced analytical and mathematical programming, delivers top-tier buy and sell signals. Simply enter a small buy position when a green arrow appears and a small sell position when a red arrow is shown. While signals from this indicator are infrequent, they boast exceptional accuracy when generated. Please apply your own stop-loss and take-profit levels as needed.
In sadiq100
Xssadq Alseydy
Indicadores
مؤشر Smart Trend Candles هو أداة فعّالة في منصة MetaTrader 4، تجمع بين عناصر تحليل فني متعددة لتحديد اتجاهات السوق وقياس قوة المشترين والبائعين. يوفر هذا المؤشر متعدد الاستخدامات إشارات مرئية واضحة تُحسّن قرارات التداول الخاصة بك. الميزات الرئيسية 1. تحديد الاتجاه يستخدم شموع Heikin-Ashi المعدلة (اختياري) لتصفية ضوضاء السوق يتضمن متوسطًا متحركًا (فترة قابلة للتكوين) لتأكيد الاتجاه تنفيذ مؤشر القوة النسبية لقياس الزخم 2. قياس القوة تشير الشموع المرمزة بالألوان إلى شدة ضغط الشراء/البيع تحليل الحج
Knight Rider FX
Oliver John Vella
Indicadores
PRICE WILL BE INCREASED TO £4999 SOON! Knight Rider FX is a precision-engineered trading indicator that delivers highly accurate, non-repainting signals without flooding your chart. It filters out noise and selectively highlights only the highest probability trade setups. On higher timeframes, it anticipates major market reversals, while on intraday charts it pinpoints mini reversals with tactical clarity. By focusing on quality over quantity, Knight Rider FX equips traders with disciplined ent
VI Comparison
Ivan Andrescov
Indicadores
Screens realtime-  https://t.me/ +rEuJQo8zHLllMzgy Signals.Metals.etc This tool is designed to detect anomalies in market trading activity. It analyzes price movements and volumes to identify moments of unusually strong buying or selling pressure. Such periods are often followed by a cooling phase or consolidation, providing traders with valuable reference points for decision-making.  The indicator requires no complex setup and is suitable for both experienced traders and beginners. Screensho
VI Calculator
Ivan Andrescov
Indicadores
Screens realtime-  https://t.me/ +rEuJQo8zHLllMzgy in Signals.Metals.etc VI Calculator  is a professional MetaTrader 5 indicator that analyzing volume at the moment. This synergy allows traders to evaluate both the strength of market movements and overbought/oversold conditions at the same time. The indicator automatically processes market data and provides clear trading signals directly on the chart in the form of arrows and text recommendations. It is ideal for identifying entry and exit p
TrendFlow Tracker
David Macharia Kamau
Indicadores
TrendCatcherBot: Find Your Edge in the Market Don't guess the trend—catch it. The TrendCatcherBot is an Expert Advisor designed for MetaTrader 5 that simplifies your trading strategy. By leveraging the power of moving average crossovers, this bot provides clear, visual signals directly on your chart, so you always know when to act. Watch for the unmistakable green, red, and black dots in the corner of your screen to instantly see if the market is signaling a buy, sell, or hold. It's the perfect
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.66 (56)
Indicadores
Se você comprar este indicador, receberá meu Gerenciador de Operações Profissional + EA  GRATUITAMENTE. Primeiramente, vale ressaltar que este Sistema de Trading é um Indicador Não Repintado, Não Redesenho e Não Atrasado, o que o torna ideal tanto para o trading manual quanto para o automatizado. Curso online, manual e download de predefinições. O "Sistema de Trading Inteligente MT5" é uma solução completa de trading projetada para traders novos e experientes. Ele combina mais de 10 indicadores
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Indicadores
Power Candles – Sinais de entrada baseados em força para qualquer mercado Power Candles leva a análise de força comprovada da Stein Investments diretamente para o seu gráfico de preços. Em vez de reagir apenas ao preço, cada candle é colorido com base na força real do mercado, permitindo identificar instantaneamente a construção de momentum, aceleração de força e transições limpas de tendência. Uma única lógica para todos os mercados Power Candles funciona automaticamente em todos os símbolos de
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.29 (7)
Indicadores
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro - Sistema de Negociação de Ouro (XAU/USD) no MetaTrader 5 Para o negociador sério: Aborde a negociação de Ouro com uma metodologia estruturada e baseada em dados que combina múltiplos fatores de análise de mercado. Esta ferramenta foi construída para apoiar a sua análise de negociação de Ouro. Oportunidade de Preço Limitada Esta é uma chance de possuir o Gold Sniper Scalper Pro antes que o preço aumente. O preço do produto aumentará $50 após cada 10 compras subsequentes.
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.96 (76)
Indicadores
Cada comprador deste indicador recebe adicionalmente, e de forma gratuita: A ferramenta exclusiva "Bomber Utility", que acompanha automaticamente cada operação, define os níveis de Stop Loss e Take Profit e fecha operações de acordo com as regras da estratégia; Arquivos de configuração (set files) para ajustar o indicador em diferentes ativos; Set files para configurar o Bomber Utility nos modos: "Risco Mínimo", "Risco Balanceado" e "Estratégia de Espera"; Um vídeo tutorial passo a passo que aju
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.91 (32)
Indicadores
***Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe é uma ferramenta de análise de mercado em tempo real desenvolvida com base nos Smart Money Concepts (SMC). Ela foi projetada para ajudar os traders a analisarem a estrutura do mercado de forma sistemática e obterem uma visão mais clara da direção geral do mercado. O sistema analisa automaticamente Pontos de Reversão, Zonas-Chave e a Estrutura de Mercado em múltiplos timeframes, enquanto exibe Points of Interest (POI), sinais sem repaint e níveis autom
Game Changer Indicator mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
4.67 (6)
Indicadores
O Game Changer é um indicador de tendências revolucionário, concebido para ser utilizado em qualquer instrumento financeiro, transformando o seu metatrader num poderoso analisador de tendências. O indicador não se retraça nem apresenta atrasos. Funciona em qualquer período de tempo e auxilia na identificação de tendências, sinaliza potenciais reversões, atua como um mecanismo de trailing stop e fornece alertas em tempo real para respostas rápidas do mercado. Quer seja um profissional experiente
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.31 (26)
Indicadores
Primeiramente, vale ressaltar que este Indicador de Negociação não repinta, não redesenha e não apresenta atrasos, tornando-o ideal tanto para negociação manual quanto automatizada. Manual do utilizador: configurações, entradas e estratégia. O Analista Atômico é um Indicador de Ação de Preço PA que utiliza a força e o momentum do preço para encontrar uma vantagem melhor no mercado. Equipado com filtros avançados que ajudam a remover ruídos e sinais falsos, e aumentam o potencial de negociação.
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicadores
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (28)
Indicadores
FX Power: Analise a Força das Moedas para Decisões de Negociação Mais Inteligentes Visão Geral FX Power é a sua ferramenta essencial para compreender a força real das principais moedas e do ouro em quaisquer condições de mercado. Identificando moedas fortes para comprar e fracas para vender, FX Power simplifica as decisões de negociação e revela oportunidades de alta probabilidade. Quer você prefira seguir tendências ou antecipar reversões usando valores extremos de Delta, esta ferramenta adap
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (20)
Indicadores
Apresentando   Quantum TrendPulse   , a ferramenta de negociação definitiva que combina o poder do   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   e   Stochastic   em um indicador abrangente para maximizar seu potencial de negociação. Projetado para traders que buscam precisão e eficiência, este indicador ajuda você a identificar tendências de mercado, mudanças de momentum e pontos de entrada e saída ideais com confiança. Principais características: Integração SuperTrend:   siga facilmente a tendência predominante do
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
Indicadores
PROMOÇÃO DE LANÇAMENTO O preço do Azimuth Pro está inicialmente definido em 299 $ para os primeiros 100 compradores. O preço final será de 499 $. A DIFERENÇA ENTRE ENTRADAS RETAIL E INSTITUCIONAIS NÃO É O INDICADOR — É A LOCALIZAÇÃO. A maioria dos traders entra em níveis de preço arbitrários, perseguindo momentum ou reagindo a sinais atrasados. As instituições esperam o preço atingir níveis estruturados onde oferta e demanda realmente mudam. Azimuth Pro mapeia esses níveis automaticamente: V
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.84 (99)
Indicadores
Desbloqueie o poder da negociação de tendências com o indicador Trend Screener: sua solução definitiva de negociação de tendências, alimentada por lógica difusa e sistema de múltiplas moedas! Eleve sua negociação de tendências com o Trend Screener, o revolucionário indicador de tendências alimentado por lógica difusa. É um poderoso indicador de acompanhamento de tendências que combina mais de 13 ferramentas e recursos premium e 3 estratégias de negociação, tornando-o uma escolha versátil para to
Smart Stop Indicator MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Indicadores
Smart Stop Indicator – Precisão inteligente de stop-loss diretamente no seu gráfico Visão geral O Smart Stop Indicator é a solução ideal para traders que desejam definir seu stop-loss de forma clara e metódica, sem adivinhações ou decisões baseadas apenas na intuição. A ferramenta combina lógica clássica de price action (topos mais altos, fundos mais baixos) com um sistema moderno de detecção de rompimentos para identificar onde realmente deve estar o próximo nível lógico de stop. Seja em tend
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.8 (20)
Indicadores
Apresento a você um excelente indicador técnico: Grabber, que funciona como uma estratégia de trading “tudo incluído”, pronta para usar. Em um único código estão integradas ferramentas poderosas de análise técnica de mercado, sinais de entrada (setas), funções de alertas e notificações push. Cada comprador deste indicador também recebe gratuitamente: Utilitário Grabber: ferramenta para gerenciamento automático de ordens abertas Vídeo tutorial passo a passo: como instalar, configurar e operar com
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
Indicadores
Antes de tudo, vale ressaltar que esta Ferramenta de Negociação é um Indicador Não Repintante, Não Redesenhante e Não Atrasado, o que a torna ideal para negociação profissional. Curso online, manual do utilizador e demonstração. O Indicador de Conceitos de Ação de Preço Inteligente é uma ferramenta muito poderosa tanto para traders novos quanto experientes. Ele combina mais de 20 indicadores úteis em um único, combinando ideias avançadas de negociação como Análise do Trader do Círculo Interno
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (13)
Indicadores
O indicador Trend Ai é uma ótima ferramenta que irá melhorar a análise de mercado de um trader, combinando a identificação de tendências com pontos de entrada acionáveis e alertas de reversão. Este indicador permite que os usuários naveguem pelas complexidades do mercado forex com confiança e precisão Além dos sinais primários, o indicador Trend Ai identifica pontos de entrada secundários que surgem durante retrações ou retrações, permitindo que os comerciantes capitalizem as correções de preço
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (24)
Indicadores
Quantas vezes você comprou um indicador de negociação com ótimos backtests, prova de desempenho em conta real com números fantásticos e estatísticas por toda parte, mas depois de usá-lo, você acaba perdendo sua conta? Você não deve confiar em um sinal por si só, você precisa saber por que ele apareceu em primeiro lugar, e é isso que o RelicusRoad Pro faz de melhor! Manual do Usuário + Estratégias + Vídeos de Treinamento + Grupo Privado com Acesso VIP + Versão Móvel Disponível Uma Nova Maneira d
M1 Scalper Pro MT5
Elif Kaya
5 (9)
Indicadores
- Real price is 80$ - 45% Discount (It is 45$ now) Contact me for extra bonus   indicator, instruction or any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - Related product: Gann Gold EA - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Advantages of  M1 Scalper Pro  Profitability: M1 Scalper Pro is highly profitable with a strict exit strategy. Frequent Opportunities: M1 Scalper Pro  takes advantage of numerous smal
Mais do autor
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicadores
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
ARIScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicadores
ARIScalp is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicadores
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
Pantera Indicator
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
5 (1)
Indicadores
A tool for on-chart strategy backtesting and performance analysis. A utility for developing, debugging, and testing custom trading ideas and indicator functions. An indicator designed to quickly test trading concepts and visualize the effectiveness of different input parameters. An all-in-one sandbox for testing everything from simple crossovers to complex, multi-condition trading systems.
Filtro:
yespolov.abay
34
yespolov.abay 2025.11.01 07:43 
 

This indicator is not working properly. I have lost my moneys using it.

samatovich1
24
samatovich1 2025.10.15 07:14 
 

Отирик, аферисттер, курсына катыспандар

Asemmm
24
Asemmm 2025.08.30 18:33 
 

не работает

Torben Petersen
1754
Torben Petersen 2025.08.01 15:51 
 

I've been testing various EAs and indicators for a while, and unfortunately, this indicator has proven to be one of the most disappointing investments. For the price the author is asking, the performance is simply not justifiable. I tested it across 7 currency pairs, including BTC and XAU, and just today alone, I experienced an 85% loss. That is unacceptable for a paid product. There are plenty of free indicators available on MQL5 that deliver far better results than this one. In my honest opinion: save your money. This indicator is not worth it.

Temirlan Kdyrkhan
5822
Resposta do desenvolvedor Temirlan Kdyrkhan 2025.08.01 16:30
Hello Torben Petersen!
Thank you for taking the time to share your feedback. I'm sorry to hear about your negative experience. would like to clarify that AriX is not a standalone auto-trading system or guaranteed profit tool-it is an indicator that provides trend, TP, and SL guidance. Its effectiveness depends on using it with the specific strategy and rules provided in the description/user guide. Trading without the recommended setup or risk management can lead to results like the ones you mentioned, especially in highly volatile instruments such as BTC and XAU.
I'm always happy to assist users to get the most out of the indicator. Please feel free to contact me via private message so can provide guidance on the correct usage and strategy to improve your results. Thank you again for your feedback.
Responder ao comentário