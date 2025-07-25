AriX Indicator for MT5

A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool

AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include:

Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers

ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels

Signal outcome tracking with real-time stats panel

Optional sound alerts, push notifications

Custom logo and clean UI integration

Ideal for traders seeking clarity, consistent signal evaluation, and visual trade planning directly on the chart.





Main design was developed by Amanzhol Rysmendiev



