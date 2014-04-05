Advanced SMC Indicator

Smart Money Concepts Indicator - Professional ICT/SMC Trading System

🎯 Transform Your Trading with Institutional-Grade Smart Money Analysis

Unlock the power of Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and Inner Circle Trader (ICT) methodologies with this advanced indicator that identifies high-probability entry zones and intelligently sets Take Profit targets at the next Point of Interest (POI). Stop guessing where to exit your trades - let institutional logic guide you to the next Order Block or key market structure level!

⭐ WHAT MAKES THIS INDICATOR UNIQUE?

🎲 Intelligent POI-Based Take Profit System

Unlike traditional indicators that use fixed Risk/Reward ratios, this indicator dynamically calculates your Take Profit by targeting the next significant Point of Interest:

  • For BUY signals: Automatically targets the next resistance (bearish Order Block, Supply Zone, bearish FVG, or Swing High)
  • For SELL signals: Automatically targets the next support (bullish Order Block, Demand Zone, bullish FVG, or Swing Low)
  • Adaptive: If no POI is found or it's too close, it falls back to optimal default settings
  • Professional: This is how institutional traders think - trading from structure to structure

📊 Complete Smart Money Concepts Suite

All the essential SMC/ICT tools in one powerful indicator:

Break of Structure (BOS) - Identifies market direction changes ✅ Fair Value Gaps (FVG) - Premium entry zones created by imbalances ✅ Order Blocks (OB) - Last institutional candles before strong moves ✅ Supply & Demand Zones - Key liquidity areas ✅ Swing Highs & Lows - Critical pivot points ✅ Visual Zones - All structures drawn on chart in real-time

🎛️ Professional Trading Dashboard

A comprehensive information panel displays:

  • Account Details: Account number and broker name
  • Market Analysis: BOS direction, current spread, active zones count
  • Live Trading Signals: Real-time BUY/SELL alerts with complete trade setup
  • Entry Levels: Exact entry price with reasoning
  • Stop Loss: Precise SL with distance in pips
  • Take Profit: TP level at next POI with distance in pips
  • TP Target: Shows what structure is being targeted ("Next Resistance POI", "Next Support POI")
  • Risk/Reward: Actual RR ratio calculated from real distances
  • News Reminder: Built-in economic news alert system

🚀 KEY FEATURES

Trading Signal System

  • ✅ Clear BUY/SELL signals when price enters valid SMC zones
  • ✅ Only triggers after confirmed Break of Structure
  • ✅ Visual signal arrows on chart
  • ✅ Complete trade setup displayed instantly
  • ✅ Entry reason explained (Bullish FVG, Demand Zone, etc.)

Advanced Zone Detection

  • Fair Value Gaps: Identifies bullish and bearish FVGs automatically
  • Order Blocks: Detects the last opposite candle before strong institutional moves
  • Supply/Demand: Finds consolidation areas before explosive moves
  • All zones drawn on chart with color-coding for easy identification

Smart Risk Management

  • ✅ Stop Loss below/above entry structure
  • ✅ Take Profit at next logical resistance/support
  • ✅ Minimum TP distance protection
  • ✅ Actual Risk/Reward ratio displayed
  • ✅ Customizable SL distance

News Reminder & Spread Monitor

  • ✅ Configure up to 3 daily news events
  • ✅ Countdown timer to next economic release
  • Red alert when news is within warning window
  • ✅ Real-time spread monitoring with color-coding
  • ✅ Avoid trading during high-spread conditions

Visual Excellence

  • FVG Zones: Light Blue (bullish) / Light Coral (bearish)
  • Supply/Demand: Pink (supply) / Green (demand) - solid filled
  • Order Blocks: Dodger Blue (bullish) / Crimson (bearish) - dotted outlines
  • BOS Line: Yellow dashed line showing last structure break
  • Signal Arrows: Green up / Red down arrows at entry points
  • ✅ Clean, professional, non-intrusive design

📈 HOW IT WORKS

Step 1: Market Structure Analysis

The indicator continuously scans for Break of Structure (BOS):

  • Bullish BOS: Price breaks above recent swing high → Looking for BUY setups
  • Bearish BOS: Price breaks below recent swing low → Looking for SELL setups

Step 2: Entry Zone Identification

After BOS is confirmed, the indicator monitors price for entry into:

  • Fair Value Gaps (FVGs)
  • Supply/Demand zones
  • Order Blocks

Step 3: Signal Generation

When price enters a valid zone aligned with BOS direction:

  • BUY Signal: Bullish BOS + Price in bullish FVG or Demand zone
  • SELL Signal: Bearish BOS + Price in bearish FVG or Supply zone

Step 4: Intelligent TP Calculation

The indicator searches for the next significant Point of Interest:

  • Scans all Order Blocks in trade direction
  • Checks all Supply/Demand zones
  • Reviews all FVGs
  • Identifies swing highs/lows
  • Selects the closest valid POI as your Take Profit target

Step 5: Trade Execution

You receive:

  • Entry price
  • Stop Loss (below/above structure)
  • Take Profit (at next POI)
  • Risk/Reward ratio
  • Trade reasoning

🎯 TRADING STRATEGY EXAMPLE

BUY TRADE SCENARIO:

1. Market breaks above swing high → Bullish BOS confirmed 2. Price retraces into bullish FVG at 1.1050 3. Signal Generated: "BUY - Bullish FVG" Entry: 1.1050 Stop Loss: 1.1000 (50 pips) - Below FVG zone Take Profit: 1.1180 (130 pips) - Next Bearish Order Block TP Target: "Next Resistance POI" Risk/Reward: 1:2.60 4. Trade hits TP at bearish OB → +130 pips profit

SELL TRADE SCENARIO:

1. Market breaks below swing low → Bearish BOS confirmed
2. Price rallies into supply zone at 1.1200
3. Signal Generated: "SELL - Supply Zone"
   
   Entry: 1.1200
   Stop Loss: 1.1250 (50 pips) - Above supply zone
   Take Profit: 1.1080 (120 pips) - Next Demand Zone
   TP Target: "Next Support POI"
   Risk/Reward: 1:2.40
   
4. Trade hits TP at demand zone → +120 pips profit

⚙️ CUSTOMIZABLE SETTINGS

Structure Settings

  • SwingBars (Default: 5): Bars required for swing high/low identification
  • FVGMinPips (Default: 5): Minimum FVG size to be considered valid
  • MaxBarsBack (Default: 500): Historical bars to analyze
  • OrderBlockBars (Default: 5): Lookback period for Order Block detection

Risk Management

  • StopLossPips (Default: 50): Fixed SL distance in pips
  • UseNextPOI_TP (Default: true): Enable POI-based Take Profit system
  • MinTPDistance (Default: 20): Minimum TP distance if POI is too close

Info Panel

  • PanelColor: Background color
  • TextColor: Text color
  • HeaderColor: Header text color
  • FontSize (Default: 9): Font size
  • PanelX/PanelY: Panel position on chart

News Reminder

  • NewsTime1/2/3: Schedule up to 3 daily news events (HH:MM format, 24-hour)
  • NewsAlertMinutes (Default: 15): Alert before news event (in minutes)

Display Options

  • ShowZones: Toggle FVG & Supply/Demand zones on/off
  • ShowBOSLine: Toggle BOS line display
  • ShowSignalArrows: Toggle signal arrows on chart

💎 BENEFITS

For New Traders

Learn Smart Money Concepts visually on your charts ✅ Clear entry and exit rules - no guessing ✅ Built-in risk management with logical SL/TP placement ✅ News reminder prevents trading during high-impact events ✅ Visual confirmation of all key structures

For Experienced Traders

Automate structure identification - save hours of manual analysis ✅ Backtest-friendly for strategy optimization ✅ Multiple timeframe compatibility - works on all timeframes ✅ Institutional-grade logic based on ICT principles ✅ Customizable to match your trading style ✅ Professional execution with POI-based targets

For All Traders

One indicator does it all - No need for multiple tools ✅ Clean interface - Won't clutter your charts ✅ Real-time updates - Always current with market structure ✅ No repaint - Signals are final once bar closes ✅ Works on all instruments - Forex, Indices, Commodities, Crypto

📊 RECOMMENDED TIMEFRAMES & SETTINGS

Scalping (M5 - M15)

SwingBars: 3-5 StopLossPips: 20-30 FVGMinPips: 3-5 MinTPDistance: 10-15

Best for: Quick intraday trades, high frequency

Day Trading (M15 - H1)

SwingBars: 5
StopLossPips: 40-60
FVGMinPips: 5-8
MinTPDistance: 20-30

Best for: Daily session trades, moderate frequency

Swing Trading (H4 - D1)

SwingBars: 5-7 StopLossPips: 80-150 FVGMinPips: 10-15 MinTPDistance: 40-60

Best for: Multi-day trades, lower frequency

🎓 SMART MONEY CONCEPTS EXPLAINED

What is BOS (Break of Structure)?

A Break of Structure occurs when price breaks a significant swing high (bullish BOS) or swing low (bearish BOS), indicating a potential trend change or continuation. This is your first confirmation that "smart money" (institutions) may be entering the market.

What are Fair Value Gaps (FVG)?

FVGs are three-candle patterns where there's a gap between the first and third candle, indicating rapid institutional movement. These gaps often act as magnets for price, providing excellent entry opportunities when price returns to "fill" them.

What are Order Blocks (OB)?

Order Blocks are the last opposite-colored candle before a strong institutional move. They represent areas where large orders were placed and often act as strong support/resistance when revisited.

What are Supply/Demand Zones?

These are consolidation areas (bases) before explosive moves. Smart money accumulates (demand) or distributes (supply) in these zones before pushing price in their desired direction.

Why POI-Based Take Profit?

Institutional traders don't use arbitrary RR ratios - they trade from one structural level to the next. This indicator mimics that approach by targeting the next logical resistance (for buys) or support (for sells), resulting in more realistic and achievable profit targets.

📱 INFO PANEL BREAKDOWN

Top Section - Account Info

═══ SMART MONEY CONCEPTS ═══
Account: 1234567
Broker: Your Broker Name
════════════════════════

Middle Section - Market Analysis

BOS Status: BULLISH ↑ (Green if bullish, Red if bearish) Spread: 1.2 pips (Green<2.0, Yellow 2-5, Red>5) Active FVGs: 5 (Number of unfilled gaps) Order Blocks: 8 (Number of unmitigated OBs) Supply/Demand: 3 (Number of untouched zones) ════════════════════════

Trading Signal Section

■ TRADING SIGNAL
Signal: BUY 🡅                (Large, bold, green/red)
Reason: Bullish FVG
Entry: 1.10500               (Yellow, exact price)
Stop Loss: 1.10000 (50.0 pips)     (Red)
Take Profit: 1.11800 (130.0 pips)  (Green)
TP Target: Next Resistance POI     (Cyan)
Risk/Reward: 1:2.60          (Gold)
════════════════════════

Bottom Section - News Reminder

■ NEWS REMINDER Next Event: 13:30 (in 2h 45m) OR when news is close: ⚠ NEWS in 12 minutes! (13:30) (RED ALERT)

✅ WHAT YOU GET

  1. SMC_Indicator.mq5 - Complete indicator file
  2. User Guide - Comprehensive documentation
  3. Settings Templates - Recommended configurations for different timeframes
  4. Strategy Examples - Real trade scenarios explained
  5. Lifetime Updates - Free updates and improvements
  6. Customer Support - Assistance with setup and usage

🛠️ INSTALLATION

  1. Purchase and download the indicator
  2. Copy to: MetaTrader 5/MQL5/Indicators/
  3. Restart MT5 or refresh Navigator (Ctrl+N)
  4. Drag indicator onto any chart
  5. Configure your settings (news times, SL distance, etc.)
  6. Start trading with Smart Money Concepts!

📌 IMPORTANT NOTES

This is an INDICATOR, not an EA (Expert Advisor)

  • Provides trading signals and analysis
  • Does NOT automatically execute trades
  • You maintain full control over trade execution
  • Perfect for manual traders who want professional analysis

Best Practices

✅ Always check BOS direction before taking signals ✅ Monitor spread - avoid trading when red (high spread) ✅ Don't trade 15 minutes before/after major news (unless strategy requires it) ✅ Use appropriate lot sizing based on your account size ✅ Combine with higher timeframe analysis for confirmation ✅ Journal your trades to track which POI targets work best

Risk Warning

⚠️ Trading involves substantial risk of loss. This indicator is a tool to assist your trading decisions, not a guarantee of profits. Always use proper risk management and never risk more than you can afford to lose. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

🌟 WHY CHOOSE THIS INDICATOR?

Professional Grade

✓ Based on proven ICT/SMC methodology ✓ Institutional-style trade execution ✓ POI-based targets (structure to structure) ✓ Complete market structure analysis

User Friendly

✓ Clear visual representations ✓ Intuitive information panel ✓ No complex settings required ✓ Works out of the box with optimal defaults

Feature Rich

✓ All SMC tools in one indicator ✓ Built-in news reminder ✓ Spread monitor ✓ Real-time signal generation ✓ Customizable to your style

Great Value

✓ Replaces multiple expensive indicators ✓ Lifetime updates included ✓ Professional support ✓ Works on all instruments ✓ All timeframes supported

🎯 PERFECT FOR

✅ ICT (Inner Circle Trader) students ✅ Smart Money Concepts traders ✅ Price action traders ✅ Forex traders (all pairs) ✅ Index traders (US30, NAS100, SPX500, etc.) ✅ Commodity traders (Gold, Silver, Oil) ✅ Cryptocurrency traders ✅ Anyone wanting to trade like institutions

💬 CUSTOMER SUPPORT

We're committed to your success:

  • Setup assistance
  • Settings optimization for your style
  • Strategy clarification
  • Technical support
  • Regular updates with new features

🔥 START TRADING LIKE THE INSTITUTIONS TODAY!

Stop chasing price and start anticipating institutional moves. Let Smart Money Concepts guide you to high-probability setups with intelligent POI-based profit targets.

Transform your trading with professional-grade analysis at your fingertips!

📸 SCREENSHOTS INCLUDED

  1. Full Chart View - Showing all zones, BOS line, and info panel
  2. BUY Signal Example - Complete trade setup with POI target
  3. SELL Signal Example - Complete trade setup with POI target
  4. Order Blocks - Bullish and bearish OB identification
  5. Fair Value Gaps - FVG zones highlighted
  6. Supply/Demand Zones - Key liquidity areas
  7. Info Panel Close-up - Detailed view of dashboard
  8. News Alert - Red warning demonstration
  9. Settings Window - All customizable parameters
  10. Multiple Timeframes - Same instrument, different TFs

🏆 FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

Q: Does this work on MT4? A: No, this is exclusively for MetaTrader 5 (MT5).

Q: Will it automatically place trades? A: No, this is an indicator that provides signals. You execute trades manually.

Q: Does it repaint? A: No, signals are final once the bar closes.

Q: Can I use it on any timeframe? A: Yes, works on all timeframes from M1 to MN.

Q: What instruments does it work on? A: All instruments - Forex, Indices, Commodities, Crypto, Stocks.

Q: Do I need to know ICT/SMC concepts? A: Not required, but recommended. The indicator teaches you as you use it.

Q: Can I customize the colors and panel position? A: Yes, fully customizable colors, sizes, and positions.

Q: How many signals does it generate per day? A: Varies by timeframe and market conditions. Quality over quantity.

Q: What's the difference between this and other SMC indicators? A: The intelligent POI-based TP system that targets actual market structure.

Q: Is backtesting possible? A: Yes, the indicator works in Strategy Tester for backtesting.

📝 FINAL NOTES

This indicator represents months of development, testing, and refinement to bring you a truly professional Smart Money Concepts trading system. The unique POI-based Take Profit feature sets it apart from every other indicator on the market.

By trading from structure to structure (the way institutions do), rather than using arbitrary RR ratios, you'll find your trades flow with market logic instead of fighting against it.

Whether you're new to SMC or an experienced ICT trader, this indicator will elevate your analysis and execution to the next level.

Join the ranks of traders who understand how markets really move!

Note: Make sure to include 10 high-quality screenshots showing all features in action when uploading to MQL5 Market.

Version: 1.00
Release Date: 2025
Compatibility: MetaTrader 5 Build 3802+
Instruments: All
Timeframes: All
Language: English
Type: Indicator
Category: Smart Money Concepts, ICT, Price Action

🎁 BONUS RESOURCES INCLUDED

  • PDF User Guide (25+ pages)
  • Quick Start Guide
  • Timeframe-specific settings cheat sheet
  • SMC concepts explanation document
  • Video tutorials (links provided)
  • Trade examples with screenshots
  • Best practices checklist

Get your Smart Money Concepts Indicator today and start trading with institutional logic!


作者のその他のプロダクト
Gold Titan King Scalper
Dodong Christian Arnon
インディケータ
Indicator Description GOLD TITAN KING SIGNAL INDICATOR High-Precision Gold Scalping Buy/Sell Signals – Manual Trading Assistant Overview The Gold Titan King Signal Indicator is a manual trading assistant tool designed for high-frequency scalping on Gold (XAUUSD) and other major pairs. It generates clear BUY/SELL signals with precise entry levels, along with adjustable Stop Loss and Take Profit levels displayed directly on the chart. ️ This tool is NOT an EA. It does not execute trades
Advanced ORBS
Dodong Christian Arnon
エキスパート
ADVANCED ORB Retest EA v4.2 - Advanced Recovery System LAUNCH PRICE: $499 | Increases 25% Every 5 Sales - Get Yours Now! Smart Trading System with Intelligent Protection Professional H1 Opening Range Breakout strategy equipped with #SmartRecovery and #AutoRecoverySystem that doubles lot size on SL hits until profit is achieved - designed to recover losses intelligently without overtrading. Key Features: Real-Time Market Scanner - Live chart analysis with ATR & ADX volatility filters Hi
