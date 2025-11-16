Market Sentinel Pro – Professional News Protection Utility

Protect your trading during high-impact news events.

Market Sentinel Pro is an advanced tool designed to automatically manage and protect your Expert Advisors’ orders during major economic releases. It monitors upcoming news events in real time and applies protective measures to reduce exposure to volatile market movements.

Key Features

Automatic News Detection

Real-time monitoring of high-impact economic events

Customizable importance levels (low, medium, high)

Supports multiple currencies (USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, CHF, AUD, CAD, NZD)

Automatic GMT offset detection with optional manual override

Order Protection System

Automatically closes pending orders before news

Closes open positions based on configurable rules

Saves all order details for restoration

Automatically reopens orders after the news window ends

Supports multiple symbols and magic numbers

Smart Timing Control

Configurable minutes before and after news

Real-time countdown for upcoming events

Visual alerts with color-coded importance levels

Professional Dashboard

Clean, modern interface with live data

Displays up to six upcoming news events

Color-coded countdown timers

Trading status overview

Current symbol and order tracking

GMT offset display

Active news events counter

Flexible Configuration

Filter specific symbols or manage all symbols

Customizable magic number filtering

Adjustable protection time windows

Configurable news importance thresholds

Automatic or manual GMT offset

Optional dashboard display

How It Works

Before the news: upcoming events are monitored. Protection phase: X minutes before news, the tool closes pending orders and optionally open positions. During news: protection remains active. After news: Y minutes later, all saved orders are restored. Continuous monitoring through the dashboard.

Input Parameters

Symbol Filter

SymbolsFilter: comma-separated list of symbols (empty = all)

News Filter

NewsImportanceLow / Medium / High

MinutesBeforeNews

MinutesAfterNews

Currency Filter

Individual toggles for USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, CHF, AUD, CAD, NZD

Order Management

MagicNumbersFilter

ClosePositions

ClosePendingOrders

GMT Settings

UseAutoGMT

ManualGMTOffset

Dashboard

ShowDashboard

Usage Scenarios

Scenario 1 – Protect all trading activity

Scenario 2 – Protect a specific symbol

Scenario 3 – Protect a specific EA

Important Notes

MetaTrader 5 must have economic calendar access

VPS recommended for 24/7 protection

Always test on demo first

Supports multiple symbols and EAs simultaneously

Why Choose Market Sentinel Pro

Fully automated protection

Professional dashboard

Highly flexible configuration

Automatic order restoration

Multi-currency compatibility

Optimized performance

Risk Disclaimer

Market Sentinel Pro helps with order management around news but does not guarantee profits or eliminate risk.

User Responsibility

You are fully responsible for your trading decisions, testing, and configuration.

Technical Limitations

Calendar delays, network issues, broker conditions, and extreme market events may affect performance.

No Financial Advice

This is a technical tool only.

Liability

By using this product, you agree that the developer is not liable for losses and provides no performance guarantees.

Trading forex involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors.

Protect your trading capital from news volatility with Market Sentinel Pro.