Market Sentinel Pro

      

Market Sentinel Pro – Professional News Protection Utility

Protect your trading during high-impact news events.

Market Sentinel Pro is an advanced tool designed to automatically manage and protect your Expert Advisors’ orders during major economic releases. It monitors upcoming news events in real time and applies protective measures to reduce exposure to volatile market movements.

Key Features

Automatic News Detection

  • Real-time monitoring of high-impact economic events

  • Customizable importance levels (low, medium, high)

  • Supports multiple currencies (USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, CHF, AUD, CAD, NZD)

  • Automatic GMT offset detection with optional manual override

Order Protection System

  • Automatically closes pending orders before news

  • Closes open positions based on configurable rules

  • Saves all order details for restoration

  • Automatically reopens orders after the news window ends

  • Supports multiple symbols and magic numbers

Smart Timing Control

  • Configurable minutes before and after news

  • Real-time countdown for upcoming events

  • Visual alerts with color-coded importance levels

Professional Dashboard

  • Clean, modern interface with live data

  • Displays up to six upcoming news events

  • Color-coded countdown timers

  • Trading status overview

  • Current symbol and order tracking

  • GMT offset display

  • Active news events counter

Flexible Configuration

  • Filter specific symbols or manage all symbols

  • Customizable magic number filtering

  • Adjustable protection time windows

  • Configurable news importance thresholds

  • Automatic or manual GMT offset

  • Optional dashboard display

How It Works

  1. Before the news: upcoming events are monitored.

  2. Protection phase: X minutes before news, the tool closes pending orders and optionally open positions.

  3. During news: protection remains active.

  4. After news: Y minutes later, all saved orders are restored.

  5. Continuous monitoring through the dashboard.

Input Parameters

Symbol Filter

  • SymbolsFilter: comma-separated list of symbols (empty = all)

News Filter

  • NewsImportanceLow / Medium / High

  • MinutesBeforeNews

  • MinutesAfterNews

Currency Filter

  • Individual toggles for USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, CHF, AUD, CAD, NZD

Order Management

  • MagicNumbersFilter

  • ClosePositions

  • ClosePendingOrders

GMT Settings

  • UseAutoGMT

  • ManualGMTOffset

Dashboard

  • ShowDashboard

Usage Scenarios

Scenario 1 – Protect all trading activity
Scenario 2 – Protect a specific symbol
Scenario 3 – Protect a specific EA

Important Notes

  • MetaTrader 5 must have economic calendar access

  • VPS recommended for 24/7 protection

  • Always test on demo first

  • Supports multiple symbols and EAs simultaneously

Why Choose Market Sentinel Pro

  • Fully automated protection

  • Professional dashboard

  • Highly flexible configuration

  • Automatic order restoration

  • Multi-currency compatibility

  • Optimized performance

Risk Disclaimer

Market Sentinel Pro helps with order management around news but does not guarantee profits or eliminate risk.

User Responsibility
You are fully responsible for your trading decisions, testing, and configuration.

Technical Limitations
Calendar delays, network issues, broker conditions, and extreme market events may affect performance.

No Financial Advice
This is a technical tool only.

Liability
By using this product, you agree that the developer is not liable for losses and provides no performance guarantees.

Trading forex involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors.

Protect your trading capital from news volatility with Market Sentinel Pro.

