Dashboard Crossover EMA

Unlock powerful trading insights with the Dashboard Crossover Indicator, a dynamic tool designed for serious forex traders. This intelligent dashboard brings real-time crossover signals from multiple indicators, across multiple currency pairs, and over multiple timeframes—all in one compact, easy-to-read panel.

🔍 Key Features:

  • Multi-Timeframe Support: Instantly scan for crossover signals (e.g., Moving Averages, MACD, Stochastics, RSI crossovers) across timeframes ranging from M1 to MN1. Whether you're a scalper, day trader, or swing trader, this dashboard gives you visibility across the entire market landscape.

  • Multi-Currency Pair Monitoring: Monitor and compare signals from dozens of forex pairs simultaneously. From majors (EUR/USD, GBP/USD) to minors and exotics—never miss an opportunity due to pair blindness.

  • Customizable Signal Filters: Choose which crossover types you want to track. Set your preferred fast and slow indicator settings (e.g., MA 5/20, RSI 14 level crossing, MACD Signal cross) and timeframes per pair to tailor the tool to your strategy.

  • Real-Time Signal Alerts: Receive instant alerts via pop-up, sound, email, or push notification when new crossovers appear. Stay informed whether you’re at your desk or trading remotely.

  • Color-Coded Visuals: Clear, intuitive UI highlights bullish and bearish crossovers using customizable color schemes. Quickly identify trend shifts and potential entries or exits with one glance.

  • Interactive Dashboard Interface: Sort by symbol, timeframe, or signal type. Hover to see signal details. Click to open the corresponding chart directly in MT4/MT5.

  • Lightweight & Fast: Optimized to scan a wide range of symbols and timeframes without slowing down your terminal. Ideal for traders who want full market visibility without compromising platform performance.

🛠 Use Cases:

  • Confirm trend strength by aligning crossover signals across higher timeframes.

  • Detect early reversals through lower timeframe signals.

  • Monitor your watchlist of symbols more efficiently.

  • Combine with your existing trading strategy for more accurate timing and confirmation.

✅ Why Use This Dashboard?

If you’re tired of jumping between charts or missing key setups, the Crossover Dashboard is your ultimate solution. Whether you're trading manually or feeding signals into an Expert Advisor, this tool boosts your edge by showing you where momentum is building—before the crowd sees it.


おすすめのプロダクト
RelicusRoad MACD v2 MT5
Relicus LLC
4.75 (20)
インディケータ
Moving Average Convergence Divergence（MACD）トレーディング戦略は、勢いとトレンドの方向の変化を特定するために使用される人気のあるテクニカル分析ツールです。 MACDは、26期間の指数移動平均（EMA）から12期間のEMAを引いて計算されます。 MACDの上には、トリガーとして機能する9期間のEMAである「シグナルライン」がプロットされます。 MACDラインがシグナルラインの上にある場合、MACDはブルッシュ領域と見なされ、下にある場合はベア領域と見なされます。トレーダーはこの情報を使用して、潜在的な買いと売りの機会を特定することがよくあります。 MACDは多目的な指標であり、さまざまな方法で使用できます。一般的な使用方法のいくつかは次のとおりです。 クロスオーバー：MACDラインがシグナルラインを上回るときにはブルッシュクロスオーバーが発生し、MACDラインがシグナルラインを下回るときにはベアクロスオーバーが発生します。 ダイバージェンス：MACDが新しい高値をつけている間に基礎となるセキュリティがそうでない場合、ブルッシュダイバージェンスが発
FREE
DR IDR Range Indicator
Botond Doczy Rossler
3 (5)
インディケータ
The DR IDR Range Indicator  plots ADR, ODR and RDR ranges for a given amount of days in the past. A key feature that appears is that it calculates the success rate of the ranges for the shown days. This indicator is perfect for backtest since it shows ranges for all of the calculated days, not just the most recent sessions. PRO VERSION https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/93360 Remember: this free version counts neutral days as true days , so stats might be slightly inflated. To get perfect a
FREE
Reversal Candles MT5
Nguyen Thanh Cong
4.83 (6)
インディケータ
Introduction Reversal Candles is a cutting-edge non-repainting   forex indicator designed to predict price reversals with remarkable accuracy through a sophisticated combination of signals. Signal Buy when the last closed candle has a darker color (customizable) and an up arrow is painted below it Sell when the last closed candle has a darker color (customizable) and a down arrow is painted above it
FREE
GEN Trend Fib Zones
Gede Egi Narditya
インディケータ
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/gedeegi/seller   GEN (Trend Fib Zones) GEN (Trend Fib Zones) is a professional technical analysis indicator that automatically detects trend structure shifts using swing highs/lows and dynamically plots key Fibonacci retracement and extension zones. Key Features: Automatic Trend Structure Detection Identifies market structure changes using CHoCH (Change of Character) and BOS (Break of Structure) logic. Highlights trend direction based on real swing high/low pivo
FREE
Mitimom
Danil Poletavkin
インディケータ
The indicator is based on Robert Miner's methodology described in his book "High probability trading strategies" and displays signals along with momentum of 2 timeframes. A Stochastic oscillator is used as a momentum indicator. The settings speak for themselves period_1 is the current timeframe, 'current' period_2 is indicated - the senior timeframe is 4 or 5 times larger than the current one. For example, if the current one is 5 minutes, then the older one will be 20 minutes The rest of the s
FREE
GEN RSI hunter
Gede Egi Narditya
インディケータ
INDICATOR: GEN RSI Hunter Developer: gedeegi General Description GEN RSI Hunter is a technical indicator based on the Relative Strength Index (RSI) that automatically detects potential BUY and SELL signals based on overbought/oversold conditions and price reversal patterns. This indicator is perfect for traders who want to capture short-term swing opportunities using price action confirmation and price patterns like Double Top and Double Bottom. Signals are confirmed by breakout candles and val
FREE
Original MACD
Kirill Paskhin
5 (6)
インディケータ
Moving Average Convergence/Divergence — схождение/расхождение скользящих средних — технический индикатор, разработанный Джеральдом Аппелем (Gerald Appel), используемый в техническом анализе для проверки силы и направления тренда, а также определения разворотных точек. Встроенный в MetaTrader 5 индикатор MACD не соответствует задумке автора (Gerald Appel): -линия MACD графически изображена в виде гистограммы, однако гистограммой отражается разница между линией MACD и сигнальной линией;  -сигнальн
FREE
Cross MA histogram
Mariusz Piotr Rodacki
インディケータ
The Cossover MA Histogram indicator is a simple tool showing the trend based on crossover of moving averages. Simply specify two mobving averages and addicional parameters like MA method and Applied price. When fast MA is above slow MA the histogram is green, indicating an uptrend. When MA fast is below MA slow the histogram is red, indicating an downtrend.
FREE
Bollinger and Envelope candle extremes
Paul Conrad Carlson
インディケータ
Indicator and Expert Adviser  EA Available in the comments section of this product. Download with Indicator must have indicator installed for EA to work. Mt5 indicator alerts for bollinger band and envelope extremes occurring at the same time. Buy signal alerts occur when A bullish candle has formed below both the lower bollinger band and the lower envelope  Bar must open and close below both these indicators. Sell signal occur when A bear bar is formed above the upper bollinger band and upper
FREE
Italo Trend Indicator MT5
Italo Santana Gomes
4.9 (10)
インディケータ
BUY INDICATOR AND GET EA FOR FREE AS A BONUS + SOME OTHER GIFTS! ITALO TREND INDICATOR  is the best trend indicator on the market, the Indicator works on all time-frames and assets, indicator built after 7 years of experience on forex and many other markets. You know many trend indicators around the internet are not complete, does not help, and it's difficult to trade, but the Italo Trend Indicator is different , the Italo Trend Indicator shows the signal to buy or sell, to confirm the signal t
Bollinger Bands Moving Average BBMA MT5
Benny Subarja
5 (2)
インディケータ
Please Good Review on this indicator, and i will maybe produce more indicators,  Coming soon, EA base on this indicators Linear Weighted Moving Average with HLCC applied price, and Bollinger bands with LWMA as applied price. Interesing Buy and Sell arrow based on this indicator , non Lag indicator as arrow will appear 1 candle after crossed...............
FREE
The magiciann
Abdelhak Benazizi
5 (3)
インディケータ
THE MAGICIAN - プロフェッショナル需給ゾーンインジケーター ゴールド15分足チャートで市場の混沌を明確なトレーディング機会に変換 ゴールド取引でお困りですか? XAU/USDでどこでエントリーすべきか推測するのに疲れていませんか? 買うべきか、売るべきか、様子を見るべきか混乱していませんか? 15分足タイムフレームで高確率のセットアップを逃していませんか? 「THE MAGICIAN」は市場を動かす需給の見えない力を明らかにします! THE MAGICIANの独自性とは? マルチタイムフレーム分析 H4、日足、週足のタイムフレームを同時に分析 複数のタイムフレームが一致する合流ゾーンを特定 最高確率の取引のためにHTF確認済みゾーンを表示 低品質シグナルを自動的に排除 フレッシュ(未ブレイク)ゾーンのみ ブレイク済みゾーンは表示しない - 未テストのレベルのみ 各ゾーンにフレッシュインジケーターでマーク 50%浸透閾値で品質検出を保証 ブレイクせずにゾーンタッチを追跡 インテリジェントトレーディングガイダンス インジケーターが取引または待機の理由を正確に
FREE
Magic 7 Indicator
Marek Pawel Szczesny
インディケータ
Overview Magic 7 Indicator is a comprehensive MetaTrader 5 (MQL5) indicator that identifies seven different trading scenarios based on candlestick patterns and technical analysis. The indicator combines traditional price action patterns with modern concepts like Fair Value Gaps (FVG) to provide trading signals with precise entry points and stop loss levels. Features 7 Trading Scenarios : Each scenario identifies specific market conditions and trading opportunities Visual Signals : Clear buy/sell
FREE
Haven FVG Indicator
Maksim Tarutin
5 (7)
インディケータ
インジケーター   Haven FVG   は、市場を分析するためのツールで、チャート上で非効率性の領域（Fair Value Gaps、FVG）を特定することができ、トレーダーに価格分析と取引決定のための主要なレベルを提供します。 他の製品 ->  ココ 主な特徴： 個別のカラー設定： ブルFVGの色   (Bullish FVG Color)。 ベアFVGの色   (Bearish FVG Color)。 柔軟なFVGの視覚化： FVGを検索するための最大ローソク足数。 FVGゾーンの追加延長（特定のバー数）。 FVGの塗りつぶしを有効にするオプション。 中央線（Middle Line）： 線の色とスタイルの選択（例：点線）。 線の太さの調整。 一般設定： FVGを現在のバーまで拡張。 塗りつぶしのある歴史的なFVGを除外し、最新のデータに焦点を当てる。 チャート上の非効率性の領域を分析し、根拠のある取引決定を行う簡単で効果的な方法。
FREE
Custom Panel
Marcin Konieczny
4.17 (6)
インディケータ
Custom Panel allows you to gather all kind of important information and display it as one handy table in the upper right corner of the chart. You can choose the contents of the panel yourself. Every row will show your own customized condition or value. Every column shows a different timeframe. The panel may contain up to 10 rows and up to 8 columns. Sample usage Row : Price > EMA(30) Mode : YES_NO Meaning : is current price above EMA(30) Row : Ask < Bands[L] Mode : YES_NO Meaning : is current a
FREE
Moving Average Short Term Long Term
Bambang Nugroho
インディケータ
Description (English) EMA 5-20-200 Cross Alerts (Fixed Alerts, No Repaint) This indicator combines three popular EMAs (5, 20, and 200) to help traders identify short-term, mid-term, and long-term trends. With visual arrows on the chart and automatic alerts (popup & push notification) , it allows traders to catch entries and trend confirmations without constantly monitoring the screen. Key Features: Plots EMA 5, EMA 20, and EMA 200 directly on the chart. Generates Buy/Sell signals (EMA5 vs
FREE
Multi indicator divergence MT5
Jan Flodin
4.81 (42)
インディケータ
The indicator identifies when a divergence occurs between price and an indicator or oscillator. It identifies both regular and hidden divergences. Combined with your own rules and techniques, this indicator will allow you to create (or enhance) your own powerful system. For higher probability setups I can recommend you to use my Supply Demand indicator and trade only if the divergence occurs inside a zone. Supply zone for bearish div and demand zone for bullish div. The optimal scenario is if it
FREE
Fibo Pivot Optimus
Syamsurizal Dimjati
5 (1)
インディケータ
Ritz Smart FIBOPIVOT Optimus Pro Advanced Multi-Timeframe Fibonacci Trading System SMART PREDICTION & ACCURATE FORECAST Revolutionary Fibonacci Pivot Technology combines traditional pivot points with advanced Fibonacci extensions, creating a powerful predictive tool for professional traders. Our algorithm intelligently detects significant price levels across multiple timeframes, delivering laser-accurate support and resistance zones before the market moves . INTELLIGENT VOLUME-VALIDATED SIGNALS
FREE
VWAP Daily Clean
Bambang Nugroho
インディケータ
English VWAP Daily (Clean) is a simple and lightweight indicator that plots the classic Daily VWAP (Volume Weighted Average Price) directly on your MT5 chart. Features: Classic Daily VWAP calculation Supports real volume (if available) or tick volume Timezone offset option to match your broker’s server time Weekend merge option (merge Saturday/Sunday data into Friday) Clean version → no arrows, no alerts, only VWAP line VWAP is widely used by institutional traders to identify fair value, su
FREE
MA Multi Timeframe MT5
Quang Huy Quach
インディケータ
The MultiFrameTrendAnalyzer is a versatile MetaTrader 5 (MT5) indicator designed to provide multi-timeframe trend analysis using Moving Average (MA) crossovers. This indicator synchronizes trend signals across multiple timeframes (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN1) and displays them with intuitive visual cues, including a colored trend line, signal arrows, and a customizable dashboard. Features Multi-Timeframe Analysis : Evaluates trends across up to nine timeframes, allowing traders to conf
FREE
HiperCube Renko Candles
Adrian Lara Carrasco
インディケータ
HiperCube レンコ キャンドルへようこそ Darwinex Zero 25%割引コード: DWZ2328770MGM このインジケーターは、市場の実際の情報を提供し、それをレンコ キャンドル スタイルに変換します。 定義 レンコ チャートは、価格変動を測定およびプロットする金融チャートの一種で、レンガ (またはバー) を使用して価格の動きを表します。従来のローソク足チャートとは異なり、レンコ チャートは時間ベースの情報を表示せず、価格変動のみに焦点を当てています。 機能: インジケーターを別のウィンドウに表示 キャンドルの色をカスタマイズ キャンドル/レンガのサイズをピップ単位でカスタマイズ Chat gptとAIが開発に使用されました レンコを使用した戦略の例: トレンドを特定 レンコ キャンドルでプルバックとエングルフィングを待つ エントリーする SL エングルフィングの下限 TP リスク リワード 1:2、1:3... これは例であり、基本または新しい戦略になる可能性があることに注意してください。ただし、実際のアカウントで使用する前に試してテストしてください。この情
FREE
Cointegration Spread Indicator
Olesia Lukian
インディケータ
Statistical Arbitrage Spread Generator for Cointegration [MT5] What is Pair Trading? Pair trading is a market-neutral strategy that looks to exploit the relative price movement between two correlated assets — instead of betting on the direction of the market. The idea? When two assets that usually move together diverge beyond a statistically significant threshold, one is likely mispriced. You sell the expensive one, buy the cheap one , and profit when they converge again. It’s a statistica
FREE
RSI Divergence Suite Pro
German Pablo Gori
5 (1)
インディケータ
RSI Divergence Suite Pro - MetaTrader 5 用高度な指標 概要 RSI Divergence Suite Pro は、MetaTrader 5 用の高度なテクニカル指標であり、価格と RSI の間のダイバージェンスを自動的に検出し、高精度の取引シグナルを提供します。このプロフェッショナルな指標は、RSI の強力な機能とダイバージェンス分析、マルチタイムフレームのサポート/レジスタンス、および完全なアラートシステムを組み合わせています。 主な機能 高度なダイバージェンス検出 4 種類のダイバージェンス: レギュラーブル：価格が安値を更新する一方で、RSI が高値を更新する強気シグナル レギュラーベア：価格が高値を更新する一方で、RSI が安値を更新する弱気シグナル ヒドゥンブル：強気トレンドの確認（継続） ヒドゥンベア：弱気トレンドの確認（継続） 統合された品質フィルター: 最小出来高フィルター ATR ボラティリティフィルター RSI レベルフィルター（買われすぎ/売られすぎ） バー間距離フィルター 2. 強度分類システム シグナルの自動分類: 強：
Value Chart Candlesticks
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.69 (13)
インディケータ
The idea of a Value Chart indicator was presented in the very good book I read back in 2020 , " Dynamic Trading Indicators: Winning with Value Charts and Price Action Profile ", from the authors Mark Helweg and David Stendahl. The idea is simple and the result is pure genius: Present candlestick Price analysis in a detrended way! HOW TO READ THIS INDICATOR Look for Overbought and Oversold levels. Of course, you will need to test the settings a lot to find the "correct" one for your approach. It
FREE
Normal price chart colored like HeikenAshi
Nikolay Mitrofanov
5 (6)
インディケータ
The indicator draws a normal chart by coloring it in colors based on prices calculated by the Heiken Ashi indicator algorithm. That is, the shape of the candles does not change. In fact, this is the same Heiken Ashi that does not distort the price chart. Then there will be a drawing of a cat, because there is nothing more to write about the indicator. . 　　　　　　　 　　　　　 　 　　　 　 　 　 　　　　　　 　　　　 　　　　 　　　　 　　　 　　
FREE
Pivot Points Signals
Oeyvind Borgsoe
インディケータ
Pivot Points Indicator – a fast, reliable, and fully customizable pivot detection for MetaTrader 5. This indicator uses MetaTrader’s native iHighest and iLowest functions to identify pivot highs and lows by scanning for the highest and lowest prices within a user-defined window of bars. A pivot is confirmed only when the current bar is the absolute maximum or minimum within the selected range, ensuring accurate and timely signals based on robust built-in logic. Key Features No Repainting : Onc
FREE
Market 3 Sessions Indicator
Antonio Molinaro
3 (2)
インディケータ
Session Box Indicator for MetaTrader 5 Description: The SessionBox indicator is designed to visually represent the trading sessions on a chart, specifically the Asian, European, and American sessions. This indicator draws customizable rectangles around each session, allowing traders to easily identify different trading periods. It also includes labels to denote each session, enhancing clarity. Users only need to input the session start and end hours in their server time. Please note, the Asia
FREE
Dynamic Zones
Kee Huang Tan
インディケータ
Dynamic Supply and Demand indicator automatically identifies and displays Supply and Demand Zones on your chart based on price action patterns and market structure.  These zones represent areas where institutional buying or selling pressure has historically occurred, making them key levels for potential price reactions. This form of indicator takes inspiration from ICT as well as traditional Support & Resistance formation. **For the first 50 candles (number depends on LookBackCandles) when indic
FREE
WH Price Wave Pattern MT5
Wissam Hussein
4.25 (12)
インディケータ
価格波形パターン MT5へようこそ --(ABCD パターン)-- ABCD パターンは、テクニカル分析の世界で強力で広く使用されている取引パターンです。 これは、トレーダーが市場での潜在的な売買機会を特定するために使用する調和的な価格パターンです。 ABCD パターンを使用すると、トレーダーは潜在的な価格変動を予測し、いつ取引を開始および終了するかについて十分な情報に基づいた決定を下すことができます。 EA バージョン:     Price Wave   EA MT5 MT4バージョン：   Price Wave Pattern MT4 特徴 ：  ABCDパターンの自動検出。 強気パターンと弱気パターン。  任意のシンボルと任意の時間枠で機能します。 主要なレベルと価格目標。 カスタマイズ可能な設定と繊維レベルの調整。 アラートと通知。 今後  さらに多くの 機能が追加される  予定です 。
FREE
SC MTF Stochastic MT5
Krisztian Kenedi
4.87 (15)
インディケータ
Highly configurable Stochastic indicator. Features: Highly customizable alert functions (at levels, crosses, direction changes via email, push, sound, popup) Multi timeframe ability Color customization (at levels, crosses, direction changes) Linear interpolation and histogram mode options Works on strategy tester in multi timeframe mode (at weekend without ticks also) Adjustable Levels Parameters: Stochastic Timeframe:  You can set the lower/higher timeframes for Stochastic. Stochastic    Bar S
FREE
このプロダクトを購入した人は以下も購入しています
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.68 (59)
インディケータ
このインジケーターを購入すると、プロ仕様のトレードマネージャーを無料で差し上げます。 まず第一に、このトレーディングシステムがノンリペイント、ノンリドロー、ノンラグのインジケーターであることを強調する価値がある。これにより、手動取引とロボット取引の両方に理想的なものになっています。 オンラインコース、マニュアル、プリセットのダウンロード。 「スマートトレンドトレーディングシステム MT5」は、新規および経験豊富なトレーダー向けにカスタマイズされた包括的なトレーディングソリューションです。10以上のプレミアムインジケーターを組み合わせ、7つ以上の堅実なトレーディング戦略を備えており、多様な市場状況に対応する多目的な選択肢となっています。 トレンドフォロー戦略：トレンドを効果的に乗り越えるための正確なエントリーとストップロス管理を提供します。 リバーサル戦略：潜在的なトレンドの反転を特定し、トレーダーがレンジ相場を活用できるようにします。 スキャルピング戦略：高速で正確なデイトレードおよび短期取引のために設計されています。 安定性：すべてのインジケーターはノンリペイント、ノンリドロー、ノ
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.91 (79)
インディケータ
このインジケーターを購入された方には、以下の特典を 無料 で提供しています： 各トレードを自動で管理し、ストップロスとテイクプロフィットを設定し、戦略ルールに基づいてポジションを決済する補助ツール 「Bomber Utility」 様々な銘柄に合わせたインジケーターの設定ファイル（セットファイル） 「最小リスク」、「バランスリスク」、「待機戦略」 の3つのモードで使用できる Bomber Utility 用の設定ファイル このトレーディング戦略をすぐに導入・設定・開始できる ステップバイステップのビデオマニュアル ご注意： 上記の特典を受け取るには、MQL5のプライベートメッセージシステムを通じて販売者にご連絡ください。 オリジナルのカスタムインジケーター 「Divergence Bomber（ダイバージェンス・ボンバー）」 をご紹介します。これは、MACDのダイバージェンス（乖離）戦略に基づいた 「オールインワン」型のトレーディングシステム です。 このテクニカルインジケーターの主な目的は、価格とMACDインジケーターの間に発生するダイバージェンスを検出 し、将来の価格の動きを示す
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
インディケータ
発売プロモーション Azimuth Proは先着100名様限定で 299ドル でご提供します。最終価格は 499ドル となります。 リテールとインスティテューショナルのエントリーの違いはインジケーターではなく、ロケーションにあります。 多くのトレーダーは、モメンタムを追いかけたり、遅行シグナルに反応して、任意の価格レベルでエントリーします。機関投資家は、需給が実際にシフトする構造的なレベルに価格が到達するのを待ちます。 Azimuth Proはこれらのレベルを自動的にマッピングします：スイングアンカーVWAP、マルチタイムフレーム構造ライン、高確率ロケーションにのみ出現するABCパターン。 Azimuth Proは、構造分析とインテリジェントな自動化の両方を求めるプロフェッショナルトレーダー向けに構築されています。 Azimuthが外科的精度で市場構造をマッピングする一方、Azimuth Proはインテリジェンスレイヤーを追加します：トレーディングスタイルの自動検出、スマート設定された移動平均線、20年のデータでバックテストされた最適化パラメータ。その結果、お使いの銘柄と
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.19 (27)
インディケータ
まず第一に、この取引インジケーターは再描画されず、再描画されず、遅延しないことを強調する価値があります。これにより、手動取引とロボット取引の両方に理想的なものになります。 ユーザーマニュアル：設定、入力、戦略。 アトミックアナリストは、価格の強さとモメンタムを利用して市場でより良いエッジを見つけるためのPA価格アクションインジケーターです。ノイズや誤ったシグナルを除去し、取引ポテンシャルを高めるための高度なフィルターを備えています。複雑なインジケーターの複数のレイヤーを使用して、アトミックアナリストはチャートをスキャンし、複雑な数学的計算をシンプルなシグナルと色に変換します。これにより、どのような初心者トレーダーでも理解して使用し、一貫した取引の決定を行うことができます。 「アトミックアナリスト」は、新規および経験豊富なトレーダー向けにカスタマイズされた包括的な取引ソリューションです。プレミアムインジケーターとトップノッチの機能を1つの取引戦略に組み合わせ、すべてのタイプのトレーダーにとって汎用性のある選択肢にします。 デイリートレーディングとスキャルピング戦略：高速で正確なデイ
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (28)
インディケータ
FX Power: 通貨の強弱を分析して、より賢い取引を実現 概要 FX Power は主要通貨と金の実際の強弱をあらゆる市場状況で理解するための必須ツールです。強い通貨を買い、弱い通貨を売ることで、 FX Power は取引の意思決定を簡素化し、高い確率の取引機会を見出します。トレンドを追従する場合でも、極端なデルタ値を使用して反転を予測する場合でも、このツールはあなたの取引スタイルに完全に適応します。ただ取引するだけではなく、 FX Power で賢く取引をしましょう。 1. なぜ FX Power がトレーダーにとって非常に有益なのか 通貨と金のリアルタイム強弱分析 • FX Power は主要通貨と金の相対的な強弱を計算し、マーケットダイナミクスに関する明確な洞察を提供します。 • どの資産がリードしているか、または後れを取っているかを監視して、取引するペアを賢く選びましょう。 マルチタイムフレームの包括的なビュー • 短期、中期、長期のタイムフレームで通貨と金の強弱を追跡し、マーケットトレンドに基づいて取引戦略を調整できます。 • スキャルピングからスイングトレード
PZ Swing Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (5)
インディケータ
スイングトレーディング は、トレンドの方向のスイングと可能な反転スイングを検出するように設計された最初のインジケーターです。トレーディングの文献で広く説明されているベースラインスイングトレーディングアプローチを使用します。インディケータは、いくつかの価格と時間のベクトルを調査して、全体的なトレンドの方向を追跡し、市場が売られ過ぎまたは買われ過ぎて修正の準備ができている状況を検出します。 [ インストールガイド | 更新ガイド | トラブルシューティング | よくある質問 | すべての製品 ] むち打ちを起こさずに市場スイングの利益 インジケーターは常にトレンドの方向を表示します 色付きの価格帯は機会のベースラインを表します 色付きのダッシュは、可能な反転スイングを表します この指標は、独自の品質とパフォーマンスを分析します 複数時間枠のダッシュボードを実装します カスタマイズ可能なトレンドおよびスイング期間 電子メール/サウンド/プッシュアラートを実装します インジケータは再描画またはバックペインティングではありません Swing Tradingとは Swing Tradingは
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
インディケータ
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.29 (7)
インディケータ
Gold Sniper Scalper Proは、MetaTrader 5向けのプロフェッショナルなindicatorで、トレーダーがエントリーポイントを特定し、リスクを効果的に管理するために設計されています。 このindicatorは、シグナル検出システム、Entry/SL/TPの自動管理、ボリューム分析、リアルタイムパフォーマンス統計を含む包括的な分析ツールセットを提供します。 システムを理解するためのユーザーガイド   |   他の言語のユーザーガイド 主な機能 シグナル検出システム このindicatorは、price actionと市場構造の分析に基づいて潜在的なエントリーポイントを自動検出します。トレード機会を検出すると: - BUY（青）またはSELL（赤）の矢印がchart上に表示されます - ローソク足が色付けされ、シグナルゾーンが識別されます - Entry/SL/TPレベルが自動計算されます シグナルは価格がEntryレベルに触れた時のみ発動し、市場に確認されていないシグナルをフィルタリングします。 インテリジェントなEntry/SL/TP管理 - Ent
ARIScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
インディケータ
ARIScalp is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
Rtc ML Ai Predictor
Muhammad Faisal Sagala
インディケータ
Rtc ML Ai | Predictor CORE MACHINE LEARNING ENGINE Adaptive ML Market Predictor – Multi-Bar Trend & Candle Forecast What This Indicator Does This indicator is a  real-time market prediction engine  designed to analyze price behavior and estimate  future market tendencies . Unlike conventional indicators, this system  does not rely on static parameters or historical curve-fitting , but adapts its internal state dynamically during live market operation. Instead of using static rules, the indic
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (4)
インディケータ
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (13)
インディケータ
Trend Ai indicatorは、トレンドの識別と実用的なエントリポイントと反転アラートを組み合わせることで、トレーダーの市場分析を強化する優れたツールです。 この指標は、ユーザーが自信と正確さで外国為替市場の複雑さをナビゲートすることを可能にします トレンドAiインジケーターは、主要なシグナル以外にも、プルバックやリトレースメント中に発生するセカンダリエントリポイントを識別し、トレーダーが確立されたトレンド内の価格修正を活用できるようにします。 重要な利点: *MT4およびMT5の仕事 *明確な買いまたは売りシグナル *再描画しません ·すべての資産で動作します 私はeaやセットをtelegram it詐欺で販売しないように注意してください。 すべての設定はここでブログで無料です。  重要！ 指示とボーナスを得るために購入後すぐに私に連絡してください！ 私の他のプロダクトと同様、実質操作の監視はここに見つけることができます: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller&nbsp ; 設定および入力: すべての
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
インディケータ
まず第一に、この取引ツールはノンリペイント、ノンリドロー、ノンラグの指標であり、プロの取引に理想的ですことを強調する価値があります。 オンラインコース、ユーザーマニュアル、デモ。 スマートプライスアクションコンセプトインジケーターは、新米から経験豊富なトレーダーまで、非常 に強力なツールです。Inner Circle Trader AnalysisやSmart Money Concepts Trading Strategiesなど、20以上の有用な指標を1つに組み合わせています。このインジケーターはスマートマネーコンセプトに焦点を当て、大手機関の取引方法を提供し、彼らの動きを予測するのに役立ちます。 特に、流動性分析に優れており、機関がどのように取引しているかを理解しやすくしています。市場のトレンドを予測し、価格の動きを慎重に分析するのに優れています。機関の戦略とトレードを合わせることで、市場の動向についてより正確な予測ができます。このインジケーターは多目的であり、市場構造を分析し、重要な注文ブロックを特定し、さまざまなパターンを認識するのに優れています。 このインジケーター
PZ Day Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
2.83 (6)
インディケータ
このインディケータは、価格アクション分析とドンチャンチャネルのみを使用して、ジグザグ方式で価格の反転を検出します。再描画やバックペインティングを一切行わずに、短期取引向けに特別に設計されています。それは彼らの操作のタイミングを増やすことを目指している賢明なトレーダーにとって素晴らしいツールです。 [ インストールガイド | 更新ガイド | トラブルシューティング | よくある質問 | すべての製品 ] 驚くほど簡単に取引できます すべての時間枠で価値を提供します 自己分析統計を実装します 電子メール/音声/視覚アラートを実装します 可変長のブレイクアウトと混雑ゾーンに基づいて、インディケータは価格アクションのみを使用して取引を選択し、市場が非常に高速に行っていることに反応します。 過去のシグナルの潜在的な利益が表示されます この指標は、独自の品質とパフォーマンスを分析します 負けブレイクアウトは強調表示され、説明されます インジケータは、非バックペインティングおよび非再ペイントです この指標は、日中のトレーダーが単一の価格反転を見逃さないようにするのに役立ちます。ただし、すべての
Super Signal Skyblade Edition
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
インディケータ
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition プロ仕様のノンリペイント / ノーラグ・トレンドシグナルシステム。卓越した勝率を実現 | MT4 / MT5 対応 主な特徴： Super Signal – Skyblade Edition は、トレンド取引に特化したスマートなシグナルシステムです。マルチレイヤーのフィルターロジックを用いて、明確な方向性と実際のモメンタムに支えられた強力なトレンドのみを検出します。 このシステムは 天井や底を予測するものではありません 。次の3つの条件がすべて満たされた場合にのみシグナルを発生させます： 明確なトレンド方向 モメンタムの増加 健全なボラティリティ構造 市場セッションに基づく流動性分析と組み合わせることで、シグナルの精度とタイミングがさらに向上します。 シグナルの特性： すべての矢印シグナルは 100% 非リペイント / 遅延なし 一度出現したシグナルは固定され、点滅・消失しません チャート上の矢印、情報パネル、ポップアップ通知、音声アラート、プッシュ通知に対応 EAとの統合が可能（バッファ出力対応）、自動売買やシグナル
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
インディケータ
現在33％オフ 初心者にもエキスパートトレーダーにも最適なソリューション このインジケーターは独自の機能と新しい公式を多数内蔵しており、ユニークで高品質かつ手頃な取引ツールです。このアップデートでは、2つの時間枠ゾーンを表示できるようになります。より長いTFだけでなく、チャートTFとより長いTF（ネストゾーンを表示）の両方を表示できます。すべてのSupply Demandトレーダーの皆さんのお気に召すはずです。:) 重要情報の公開 Advanced Supply Demandの可能性を最大化するには、 https://www.mql5.com/ja/blogs/post/720245 にアクセスしてください。   エントリーまたはターゲットの正確なトリガーポイントを正確に特定できれば取引がどのように改善されるか想像してみてください。新しい基盤となるアルゴリズムに基づいて構築されているため、買い手と売り手の間の潜在的な不均衡をさらに簡単に特定できます。これは、最も強い需要と供給のゾーンと、過去のパフォーマンス（古いゾーンを表示）がグラフィカルに表現されるためです。これらの機能は、最適な
Weis Wave with Alert MT5
Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
4.94 (17)
インディケータ
Rental/Lifetime Package Options and Privileges  Rent Monthly Six Months   Yearly/Lifetime Weis Wave with Speed with Alert+Speed Index x x x Manual  x x x Quick Set up Video x x x Blog x x x Lifetime Updates x x x Setup and Training Material x x Discord Access Channel "The SI traders"          x Rectangle Break Alert Tool      x How to trade with it:    http://www.tradethevolumewaves.com   ** If you purchase please contact me to setup your  : Training Room and  complete manual access.  Wei
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
インディケータ
Berma Bands (BBs) インジケーターは、市場のトレンドを特定して活用したいトレーダーにとって貴重なツールです。価格と BBs の関係を分析することで、トレーダーは市場がトレンド段階にあるか、レンジ段階にあるかを判断できます。 詳細については、[ Berma Home Blog ] をご覧ください。 バーマ バンドは、上部バーマ バンド、中部バーマ バンド、下部バーマ バンドの 3 つの異なる線で構成されています。これらの線は価格の周りにプロットされ、全体的な傾向に対する価格の動きを視覚的に表します。これらのバンド間の距離から、ボラティリティや潜在的な傾向の反転についての洞察を得ることができます。 バーマ バンドの線がそれぞれ離れると、市場が横ばいまたはレンジ相場の期間に入っていることを示すことがよくあります。これは、明確な方向性の偏りがないことを示しています。トレーダーは、これらの期間中にトレンドを特定するのが難しいと感じる可能性があり、より明確なトレンドが出現するまで待つ場合があります。 バーマ バンドの線が 1 本の線に収束すると、強いトレンド環境の兆候となること
MetaForecast M5
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
5 (3)
インディケータ
MetaForecastは、価格データのハーモニクスに基づいて、どんな市場の未来を予測し視覚化します。市場が常に予測可能ではありませんが、価格にパターンがある場合、MetaForecastは可能な限り正確な未来を予測できます。他の類似製品と比較して、MetaForecastは市場のトレンドを分析することでより正確な結果を生成することができます。 入力パラメータ Past size (過去のサイズ) MetaForecastが将来の予測を生成するために使用するバーの数を指定します。モデルは選択したバー上に描かれた黄色の線で表されます。 Future size (将来のサイズ) 予測すべき将来のバーの数を指定します。予測された将来は、ピンクの線で表示され、その上に青い回帰線が描かれます。 Degree (程度) この入力は、MetaForecastが市場で行う分析のレベルを決定します。 Degree 説明  0 Degree 0の場合、価格の全てのピークや谷、そして詳細をカバーするために、「Past size」の入力に大きな値を使用することが推奨されています。  1 (推奨) Degre
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.74 (53)
インディケータ
ご紹介   クォンタム トレンド スナイパー インジケーターは 、トレンド反転を特定して取引する方法を変革する画期的な MQL5 インジケーターです。 13年以上の取引経験を持つ経験豊富なトレーダーのチームによって開発されました。     クォンタムトレンドスナイパーインジケーター   は、非常に高い精度でトレンドの反転を識別する革新的な方法で、あなたのトレーディングの旅を新たな高みに押し上げるように設計されています。 ***Quantum Trend Sniper Indicatorを購入すると、Quantum Breakout Indicatorを無料で入手できます!*** クォンタム ブレイクアウト インジケーターは、トレンドの反転を特定するとアラートを発し、矢印を示し、3 つのテイクプロフィットレベルを提案します。 初心者トレーダーにもプロのトレーダーにも適しています。 量子EAチャネル:       ここをクリック MT4のバージョン：       ここをクリック 推奨事項: 期間:すべての時間枠。最良の結果を得るには、M15、M30、H1 のタイムフ
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.47 (137)
インディケータ
これはMT5のインジケーターで、再描画なしで取引に参入するための正確なシグナルを提供します。 外国為替、暗号通貨、金属、株式、インデックスなど、あらゆる金融資産に適用できます。かなり正確な見積もりを提供し、取引を開始して終了するのに最適な時期を教えてくれます。1つのシグナルを処理しただけでインジケーターの元が取れた例の 動画 （6:22）をご覧ください。Entry PointsPro インジケーターの助けを借りたほとんどのトレーダーの最初の1週間の結果が改善しています。 Telegramグループ に登録してください。Entry Points Proインジケーターのメリットは次の通りです。 再描画のないエントリーシグナル 再描画されるインジケーターでは一度表示されたシグナルが削除されて大きな金銭的損失につながることがありますが、これと異なり、表示されて確認されたシグナルは消えることがありません。 エラーなしの取引開始 インジケーターアルゴリズムによって取引を開始する（資産を売買する）理想的な瞬間を見つけることができます。それを使用するすべてのトレーダーの成功率が向上します。 あら
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.81 (21)
インディケータ
優れたテクニカルインジケーター「Grabber」をご紹介します。これは、すぐに使える「オールインワン」トレーディング戦略として機能します。 ひとつのコードに、市場のテクニカル分析ツール、取引シグナル（矢印）、アラート機能、プッシュ通知が強力に統合されています。 このインジケーターを購入された方には、以下の特典を無料で提供します： Grabberユーティリティ：オープンポジションを自動で管理するツール ステップバイステップのビデオマニュアル：インジケーターのインストール、設定、取引方法を解説 カスタムセットファイル：インジケーターをすばやく自動設定し、最大限の成果を出すための設定ファイル 他の戦略はもう忘れてください！Grabberだけが、あなたを新たなトレードの高みへと導いてくれるのです。 Grabber戦略の主な特徴： 推奨タイムフレーム：M5〜H4 対応通貨ペア・資産：どれでも使用可能ですが、私が実際に検証した以下を推奨します（GBPUSD、GBPCAD、GBPCHF、AUDCAD、AUDUSD、AUDSGD、AUDCHF、NZDUSD、NZDCAD、EURCAD、EURUSD、E
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
インディケータ
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (20)
インディケータ
Quantum TrendPulse を ご紹介します。これは、   SuperTrend   、   RSI   、および Stochastic のパワーを 1 つの包括的なインジケーターに組み合わせて、取引の可能性を最大限に引き出す究極の取引ツールです。精度と効率を求めるトレーダー向けに設計されたこのインジケーターは、市場のトレンド、勢いの変化、最適なエントリー ポイントとエグジット ポイントを自信を持って特定するのに役立ちます。 主な特徴: SuperTrend 統合: 現在の市場動向に簡単に追従し、収益性の波に乗ることができます。 RSI精度: 買われすぎと売られすぎのレベルを検出し、市場の反転のタイミングに最適で、SuperTrendのフィルターとして使用されます。 確率的精度: 確率的振動を活用して、変動の激しい市場で隠れたチャンスを見つけます。SuperTrend のフィルターとして使用されます。 マルチタイムフレーム分析:   M5 から H1 または H4 まで、さまざまなタイムフレームで市場を常に把握します。 カスタマイズ可能なアラート: カスタム取引条件が満たされ
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (24)
インディケータ
これまでに、 素晴らしいバックテスト結果、 驚くべき数値を持つ ライブ口座のパフォーマンス証明 、そして あらゆる場所での統計情報 がある取引インジケーターを購入し、しかし使用後に 口座を破綻させてしまった ことは何度ありますか？ シグナル単独を信用すべきではありません。そもそもなぜそれが表示されたのかを知る必要があります。そして、それこそがRelicusRoad Proの得意とすることです！ ユーザーマニュアル + 戦略 + トレーニングビデオ + VIPアクセス付きプライベートグループ + モバイル版利用可能 市場の見方を変える新しい方法 RelicusRoadは、FX、先物、仮想通貨、株式、指数に対応する、 世界で最も強力で最高の取引インジケーター であり、トレーダーが口座を 成長させる ために必要なすべての情報とツールを提供します。 初心者 から 上級者 まで、 すべてのトレーダー が成功できるよう、 テクニカル分析 と 取引計画 を提供します。 これは、将来の市場を 予測する のに十分な情報を提供する 主要な取引インジケーター です。私たちは、チャート上で意味をなさない複
Elliott Wave Trend MT5
Young Ho Seo
4 (4)
インディケータ
Elliott Wave Trend was designed for the scientific wave counting. This tool focuses to get rid of the vagueness of the classic Elliott Wave Counting using the guideline from the template and pattern approach. In doing so, firstly Elliott Wave Trend offers the template for your wave counting. Secondly, it offers Wave Structural Score to assist to identify accurate wave formation. It offers both impulse wave Structural Score and corrective wave Structure Score. Structural Score is the rating to sh
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
インディケータ
これはほぼ間違いなく、MetaTraderプラットフォームで見つけることができる最も完全な調和価格形成自動認識インジケーターです。 19種類のパターンを検出し、フィボナッチプロジェクションをあなたと同じように真剣に受け止め、潜在的逆転ゾーン（PRZ）を表示し、適切なストップロスとテイクプロフィットレベルを見つけます。 [ インストールガイド | 更新ガイド | トラブルシューティング | よくある質問 | すべての製品 ] 19の異なる調和価格形成を検出します プライマリ、派生および補完フィボナッチ投影（PRZ）をプロットします 過去の価格行動を評価し、過去のすべてのパターンを表示します この指標は、独自の品質とパフォーマンスを分析します 適切なストップロスとテイクプロフィットのレベルを表示します ブレイクアウトを使用して適切な取引を通知します すべてのパターン比をグラフにプロットします 電子メール/音声/視覚アラートを実装します スコット・M・カーニーの本に着想を得て、この指標は最も純粋で急を要するトレーダーのニーズを満たすように設計されています。ただし、トレードを容易にする
Max Ribbon Mt5
Stefano Frisetti
インディケータ
WARNING: This indicator is distributed EXCLUSIVELY on MQL5.com MT4 version:   https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/160363 MT5 version:   https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/160410 ============================================================================================= MAX RIBBON ver 1.00 The indicator that shows you the TREND clearly and unambiguously! ============================================================================================= DESCRIPTION MAX RIBBON is an advanced tre
TrendLine PRO MT5
Evgenii Aksenov
4.67 (33)
インディケータ
The Trend Line PRO indicator is an independent trading strategy. It shows the trend change, the entry point to the transaction, as well as automatically calculates three levels of Take Profit and Stop Loss protection. Trend Line PRO is perfect for all Meta Trader symbols: currencies, metals, cryptocurrencies, stocks and indices. The indicator is used in trading on real accounts, which confirms the reliability of the strategy. Robots using   Trend Line PRO   and real Signals can be found here: 
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.76 (25)
インディケータ
FX Volume：ブローカー視点で捉える本物の市場センチメント クイック概要 トレード手法をさらに高めたいとお考えですか？ FX Volume は、リテールトレーダーやブローカーのポジション状況をリアルタイムで提供します。これは、COTのような遅延レポートよりもはるかに早く知ることができます。安定した利益を目指す方も、さらなる優位性を求める方も、 FX Volume は大きな不均衡を見極め、ブレイクアウトを確認し、リスク管理を洗練させるのに役立ちます。今すぐ始めて、実際の出来高データがどのように意思決定を変革するかを体感してください！ 1. FX Volume がトレーダーにとって非常に有益な理由 高精度の早期警戒シグナル • 各通貨ペアを売買しているトレーダー数を、他者よりも早く、ほぼリアルタイムで把握できます。 • FX Volume は、複数のリテールブローカーから得られる本物の出来高データを収集し、分かりやすい形式で提供する 唯一 のツールです。 強力なリスク管理 • ロングやショートの大きな偏り（インバランス）を特定し、潜在的なトレンド転換を見逃しません。ストップ
作者のその他のプロダクト
SuperTrend Alert with Email Notification
Minh Phuong Phung
インディケータ
SuperTrend Alert with Email Notification – Your Smart Market Sentinel! Overview: SuperTrend Alert with Email Notification is a lightweight and powerful tool that helps traders stay ahead of trend changes in real-time . Built on the widely trusted SuperTrend indicator , this tool monitors price action and instantly notifies you via email when a new BUY or SELL signal is triggered – no more missed opportunities! ️ Key Features: SuperTrend-Based Signals Uses SuperTrend algorithm (ATR-base
Littleboy EA
Minh Phuong Phung
エキスパート
LittleBoy EA Overview (for XAU/USD, M30 timeframe only) LittleBoy EA is an Expert Advisor designed for the XAU/USD (Gold vs USD) pair on the M30 timeframe . It utilizes a grid trading strategy , allowing it to open and manage multiple positions simultaneously in response to market volatility. Main Features: Grid Strategy Logic The EA can open multiple trades as a group using a pyramiding approach, adapting to market fluctuations. Order Management Controls Set a maximum number of allowed tr
FREE
Somi Auto Trailing stop EA
Minh Phuong Phung
ユーティリティ
================================================================================ EA TRADE MANAGER - Professional Position Management & Dashboard System PARAMETERS ---------- Trailing Stop: - Trailing Stop Points: Distance for trailing stop (default: 200) - Trailing Step Points: Minimum distance before SL adjustment (default: 50) DCA Settings: - Number of DCA Orders: How many orders to place (default: 3) - DCA Distance: Minimum price distance in points (default: 100) - DCA Multiplier: Lot siz
FREE
SmartTrader Signal
Minh Phuong Phung
インディケータ
Multi Signal Pro   - Trading Indicator Descri ption: MultiSignal Pro is a comprehensive trading indicat or that co mbines EMA crossover signals, Pinbar pattern recognition, and Vol ume   Profile analysis to identify trading oppor tun ities. How to Tr ade: Entry Signals: Green Arr ows : Buy signals -   e nter long positions Red Arrows : Sell s ignals - e nter short positions Volume Analy sis: Blue Histogram : Shows trading volume   distr ibution across price levels Yel low Line : Point of Contro
FREE
Smart Band
Minh Phuong Phung
インディケータ
Smart Band Signal MT5 combines adaptive volatility bands with trend and momentum filters to produce clean trading signals suitable for intraday and swing traders. The indicator dynamically adjusts band width to market conditions, marks reliable reversals and breakouts, and displays immediately actionable Green BUY and Red SELL   on the chart.  How signals are generated (clear rules) BUY signal (long): Price touches or closes below the Lower Smart Band. Middle band (adaptive SMA) is flat or slopi
FREE
TrendFusion 3
Minh Phuong Phung
インディケータ
TrendFusion 3 – Triple EMA Trend Signal Indicator TrendFusion 3 is a powerful trend-following indicator based on the synergy of three Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) , designed to help traders identify precise Buy and Sell opportunities. How It Works Combines short-term, medium-term, and long-term EMAs to determine the dominant market trend. Buy Signal : Triggered when the short-term EMA crosses above the long-term EMA and all EMAs are aligned upward. Sell Signal : Triggered when the sh
FREE
DualEdge Hedge
Minh Phuong Phung
エキスパート
DualEdge Hedge – Smart Hedging EA for MT5- Suitable for the Gold (XAUUSD) market in 2025, optimized for the M1 and M5 timeframes. DualEdge Hedge is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 , designed to capture profitable trading opportunities through a pullback-entry hedging strategy . The EA identifies price retracements (pullbacks) after strong moves and opens positions in both directions, applying a smart hedging mechanism to reduce risk exposure. With optimized stop-loss and take
FREE
FundPass EA
Minh Phuong Phung
エキスパート
FundPass EA – The Ultimate Tool to Pass Prop Firm Challenges (FTMO, Oanda, The5ers & more) FundPass EA is specially designed to meet the strict requirements of prop firm challenges such as FTMO, The5ers, Oanda, MFF, and others . With advanced risk management and intelligent trading logic, this EA maximizes your chance to pass evaluations and maintain consistency on funded accounts . Key Features: Automated Risk Management Built-in protection for Daily Loss Limit and Max Drawdown according
FREE
M15 Scalping
Minh Phuong Phung
エキスパート
A professio nal scalping Ex pert Advisor f or MetaTrader   5 that combines mult i-timeframe tre nd analysis wit h breakout en try signals. The   EA is design ed to work acr oss all timefr ames and curren cy pairs, including   major pairs a nd XAUUSD. Key Features: 1. Multi-Timefram e Analysis: Us es EMA indicator s on current t imeframe for   entry signals Analyzes higher   timeframe tr end for direc tion confirma tion Config urable higher tim eframe (defa ult: H1) W orks on M1, M 15, M30, H1, D
FREE
AlgoAction DailyShield
Minh Phuong Phung
エキスパート
AlgoAction DailyShield – Advanced Price Action Logic & Institutional Shield AlgoAction DailyShield is a premium algorithmic trading system for MetaTrader 5,used for TIMEFRAME H1, XAU/USD, GOLD, engineered for traders who prioritize capital preservation and high-precision execution. Instead of traditional lagging indicators, AlgoAction DailyShield utilizes a Proprietary Price Action Engine to exploit market imbalances and institutional order flow. The Strategy: Adaptive Price Intelligence Advance
FREE
フィルタ:
レビューなし
レビューに返信