ドキュメントセクション
Font（Get メソッド）

チャートオブジェクトの OBJPROP_FONT （フォント）プロパティを取得します。

string  Font()

戻り値

OBJPROP_FONT プロパティの値

Font（Set メソッド）

チャートオブジェクト OBJPROP_FONT （フォント）プロパティを取得します。

bool  Font(
  const string  value      // 新しい値
  ）

パラメータ

value

[in] OBJPROP_FONT プロパティの新しい値

戻り値

成功の場合は true、それ以外の場合は false