- OnEvent
- Text
- Color
- ColorBackground
- ColorBorder
- Font
- FontSize
- ZOrder
- OnObjectCreate
- OnObjectChange
- OnObjectDelete
- OnObjectDrag
- OnSetText
- OnSetColor
- OnSetColorBackground
- OnSetFont
- OnSetFontSize
- OnSetZOrder
- OnDestroy
- OnChange
Font（Get メソッド）
チャートオブジェクトの OBJPROP_FONT （フォント）プロパティを取得します。
|
string Font()
戻り値
OBJPROP_FONT プロパティの値
Font（Set メソッド）
チャートオブジェクト OBJPROP_FONT （フォント）プロパティを取得します。
|
bool Font(
パラメータ
value
[in] OBJPROP_FONT プロパティの新しい値
戻り値
成功の場合は true、それ以外の場合は false