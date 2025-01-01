ドキュメントセクション
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリパネルとダイアログ CEditTextAlign 

TextAlign（Get メソッド）

Gets the value of "TextAlign" property (text alignment mode) of the control.

ENUM_ALIGN_MODE  TextAlign() const

戻り値

コントロールの「TextAlign」プロパティの値

 

TextAlign（Set メソッド）

Sets new value of "TextAlign" property (text aligment mode) of the control.

bool  TextAlign(
  ENUM_ALIGN_MODE  align      // 新しい値
  ）

パラメータ

align

[in] 「TextAlign」 プロパティの新しい値

戻り値

成功の場合は true、プロパティ値が変更できなかった場合は false