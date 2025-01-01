TextAlign（Get メソッド）

Gets the value of "TextAlign" property (text alignment mode) of the control.

ENUM_ALIGN_MODE TextAlign() const

戻り値

コントロールの「TextAlign」プロパティの値

TextAlign（Set メソッド）

Sets new value of "TextAlign" property (text aligment mode) of the control.

bool TextAlign(

ENUM_ALIGN_MODE align

）

パラメータ

align

[in] 「TextAlign」 プロパティの新しい値

戻り値

成功の場合は true、プロパティ値が変更できなかった場合は false