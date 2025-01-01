MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリパネルとダイアログ CEditTextAlign
- Create
- ReadOnly
- TextAlign
- OnObjectEndEdit
- OnSetText
- OnSetColor
- OnSetColorBackground
- OnSetColorBorder
- OnSetFont
- OnSetFontSize
- OnSetZOrder
- OnCreate
- OnShow
- OnHide
- OnMove
- OnResize
- OnChange
- OnClick
TextAlign（Get メソッド）
Gets the value of "TextAlign" property (text alignment mode) of the control.
|
ENUM_ALIGN_MODE TextAlign() const
戻り値
コントロールの「TextAlign」プロパティの値
TextAlign（Set メソッド）
Sets new value of "TextAlign" property (text aligment mode) of the control.
|
bool TextAlign(
パラメータ
align
[in] 「TextAlign」 プロパティの新しい値
戻り値
成功の場合は true、プロパティ値が変更できなかった場合は false