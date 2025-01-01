ドキュメントセクション
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリパネルとダイアログ CWndObjFontSize 

FontSize（Get メソッド）

チャートオブジェクトの OBJPROP_FONTSIZE （フォントサイズ）プロパティを取得します。

int  FontSize()

戻り値

OBJPROP_FONTSIZE プロパティの値

FontSize（Set メソッド）

チャートオブジェクト OBJPROP_FONTSIZE （フォントサイズ）プロパティを取得します。

bool  FontSize(
  const int  value      // 新しい値
  ）

パラメータ

value

[in] OBJPROP_FONTSIZE プロパティの新しい値

戻り値

成功の場合は true、それ以外の場合は false