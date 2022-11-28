This is a fully automatic forex system which was carefully designed by our group of experienced traders and backtested , demoed :

Before 12.2022 the system traded all major forex currencies used an unique strategy to profit from counter-trend opportunities with SL 300 USD per 0.01 lot .

And i saw bad results during the last two months that year which there was a big market rush of AUD and CAD pairs so i changed the strategy :

From 12.2022 The hole system changed into a new one , aiming to find short trend profit both by and counter-trend , thanks to the usage of some excellent indicators

like market movements and pivots , trade only EURUSD with SL 300 USD per 0.01 lot .

05.26 . 2023 GBPUSD added .

06.01 . 2023 USDJPY added .

07.04 . 2023 USDCHF USDCAD AUDUSD added , all major pairs are now on work .

07.12 . 2023 GBPJPY EURJPY GBPCAD ERUCAD added , NO more pair will be added .

08.01 . 2023 Start developing counter trend strategy again , as to smooth the DD and more profit oportunity of the market .

08.15 . 2023 portfolio trading mothed under testing .

09.03 . 2023 As i have recovered from former DD and finished my testing on my new strategy , i decided to put all these together and hopefully 100% yearly with 300$ stoploss each basket , i highly suggest 3000$ to follow my signal , the biggest DD will not above 40% according to the 20 years backtest .



