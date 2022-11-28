SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 4 / Bean Fund
Zhe Liu

Bean Fund

Zhe Liu
0 recensioni
165 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2022 -49%
Tickmill-Live08
1:500
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
3 485
Profit Trade:
2 428 (69.67%)
Loss Trade:
1 057 (30.33%)
Best Trade:
96.54 USD
Worst Trade:
-150.10 USD
Profitto lordo:
10 305.68 USD (631 836 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-11 143.02 USD (682 534 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
25 (35.59 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
173.65 USD (4)
Indice di Sharpe:
-0.01
Attività di trading:
70.51%
Massimo carico di deposito:
60.34%
Ultimo trade:
12 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
36
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
-0.46
Long Trade:
1 515 (43.47%)
Short Trade:
1 970 (56.53%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.92
Profitto previsto:
-0.24 USD
Profitto medio:
4.24 USD
Perdita media:
-10.54 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
25 (-538.17 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-538.17 USD (25)
Crescita mensile:
20.01%
Previsione annuale:
242.84%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
1 458.84 USD
Massimale:
1 829.53 USD (77.17%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
84.65% (1 829.53 USD)
Per equità:
73.31% (315.66 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
EURUSD 925
GBPUSD 528
USDJPY 454
GBPNZD 349
AUDCAD 312
GBPCAD 239
EURGBP 185
AUDUSD 99
USDCHF 97
USDCAD 89
NZDCAD 83
EURCAD 48
AUDNZD 33
XAUUSD 11
CADCHF 10
CHFJPY 9
GBPJPY 7
AUDJPY 6
EURJPY 1
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
EURUSD 164
GBPUSD -205
USDJPY -331
GBPNZD -41
AUDCAD 8
GBPCAD -219
EURGBP 88
AUDUSD 195
USDCHF 168
USDCAD 124
NZDCAD -415
EURCAD -156
AUDNZD -265
XAUUSD 14
CADCHF 11
CHFJPY 12
GBPJPY 3
AUDJPY 6
EURJPY 0
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
EURUSD 11K
GBPUSD 8.9K
USDJPY 2.7K
GBPNZD -14K
AUDCAD 3.3K
GBPCAD -23K
EURGBP 12K
AUDUSD 9K
USDCHF 6.9K
USDCAD 5.8K
NZDCAD -12K
EURCAD -27K
AUDNZD -39K
XAUUSD 1.4K
CADCHF 1.1K
CHFJPY 1K
GBPJPY 250
AUDJPY 919
EURJPY 69
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +96.54 USD
Worst Trade: -150 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 4
Massime perdite consecutive: 25
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +35.59 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -538.17 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Tickmill-Live08" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ICMarkets-Live15
0.00 × 1
SuperForex-ECN
0.00 × 24
Tickmill-Live04
0.11 × 27
ICMarkets-Live02
0.33 × 3
Tickmill02-Live
0.44 × 18
NeptuneSecurities-Live
0.68 × 22
FBS-Real-7
0.81 × 26
ICMarkets-Live22
0.91 × 1395
Exness-Real17
0.93 × 41
ICMarketsSC-Live22
0.93 × 330
Exness-Real9
0.93 × 61
ICMarketsSC-Live18
0.99 × 278
ICMarkets-Live16
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live08
1.00 × 633
ICMarketsEU-Live17
1.02 × 43
ICMarkets-Live05
1.03 × 36
FusionMarkets-Live
1.03 × 630
Tickmill-Live09
1.05 × 617
ACYCapital-Live02
1.06 × 86
ICMarketsSC-Live09
1.10 × 2813
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 3 Server
1.11 × 519
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
1.13 × 135
Exness-Real18
1.13 × 1803
ICMarketsSC-Live16
1.14 × 370
ICMarketsSC-Live02
1.19 × 451
347 più
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati

This is a fully automatic forex system which was carefully designed by our group of experienced traders and backtested , demoed :

Before 12.2022 the system traded all major forex currencies used an unique strategy to profit from counter-trend opportunities with SL 300 USD per 0.01 lot .

And i saw bad results during the last two months that year which there was a big market rush of AUD and CAD pairs so i changed the strategy :

From 12.2022    The hole system changed into a new one , aiming to find short trend profit both by and counter-trend , thanks to the usage of some excellent indicators 

like market movements and pivots ,  trade only EURUSD with SL 300 USD per 0.01 lot . 

05.26 . 2023  GBPUSD  added .

06.01 . 2023  USDJPY   added . 

07.04 . 2023  USDCHF  USDCAD  AUDUSD  added , all major pairs are now on work . 

07.12 . 2023  GBPJPY   EURJPY  GBPCAD  ERUCAD added , NO more pair will be added . 

08.01 . 2023  Start  developing counter trend strategy again , as to smooth the DD and more profit oportunity of the market . 

08.15 . 2023   portfolio trading mothed under testing . 

09.03 . 2023   As i have recovered from former DD  and finished my testing on my new strategy , i decided to put all these together and hopefully 100% yearly with 300$ stoploss each basket , i highly suggest 3000$ to follow my signal , the biggest DD will not above 40% according to the 20 years backtest . 


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.17 19:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.17 18:11
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.28 17:33
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.28 16:27
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.28 13:33
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.06.13 09:36
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.29 09:06
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.29 08:34
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.29 06:28
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.28 23:18
High current drawdown in 36% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.14 09:05
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.14 07:58
High current drawdown in 39% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.21 08:22
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.21 02:49
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.04 20:42
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.04 19:39
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.03 18:35
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.02.13 19:28
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.11% of days out of 927 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.02.07 13:36
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.02.07 10:33
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.11% of days out of 921 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
Bean Fund
30USD al mese
-49%
0
0
USD
968
USD
165
100%
3 485
69%
71%
0.92
-0.24
USD
85%
1:500
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 4.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.