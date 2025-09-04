SegnaliSezioni
Phan Van Phuoc

KingFX AU

Phan Van Phuoc
6 recensioni
Affidabilità
182 settimane
32 / 234K USD
Copia per 40 USD al mese
crescita dal 2022 25 452%
XMGlobal-Real 17
1:100
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
3 178
Profit Trade:
2 437 (76.68%)
Loss Trade:
741 (23.32%)
Best Trade:
743.76 USD
Worst Trade:
-1 503.60 USD
Profitto lordo:
58 144.62 USD (401 423 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-32 456.41 USD (291 047 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
71 (425.53 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
2 443.02 USD (20)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.12
Attività di trading:
86.30%
Massimo carico di deposito:
98.84%
Ultimo trade:
2 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
8
Tempo di attesa medio:
1 giorno
Fattore di recupero:
10.18
Long Trade:
1 731 (54.47%)
Short Trade:
1 447 (45.53%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.79
Profitto previsto:
8.08 USD
Profitto medio:
23.86 USD
Perdita media:
-43.80 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
65 (-12.42 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-2 522.37 USD (7)
Crescita mensile:
9.83%
Previsione annuale:
119.29%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
92.67 USD
Massimale:
2 522.37 USD (44.77%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
51.95% (2 085.43 USD)
Per equità:
48.20% (2 227.12 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
AUDCAD# 828
NZDCAD# 789
AUDNZD# 765
GOLD# 448
GBPUSD# 81
EURUSD# 60
EURGBP# 54
GBPCAD# 53
USDCAD# 44
EURCAD# 31
GBPCHF# 8
EURAUD# 7
GBPAUD# 5
USDCHF# 5
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
AUDCAD# 7.2K
NZDCAD# 11K
AUDNZD# 5.1K
GOLD# 1.4K
GBPUSD# 317
EURUSD# 156
EURGBP# 219
GBPCAD# 161
USDCAD# 196
EURCAD# 22
GBPCHF# -15
EURAUD# 64
GBPAUD# 70
USDCHF# 13
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
AUDCAD# 43K
NZDCAD# 35K
AUDNZD# 19K
GOLD# -2.6K
GBPUSD# -23K
EURUSD# -931
EURGBP# 14K
GBPCAD# 21K
USDCAD# -8
EURCAD# 3.2K
GBPCHF# 49
EURAUD# 469
GBPAUD# 530
USDCHF# 105
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +743.76 USD
Worst Trade: -1 504 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 20
Massime perdite consecutive: 7
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +425.53 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -12.42 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "XMGlobal-Real 17" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

The signal is optimized for a 20-years. It’s a proven real signal that has been survived for over 3 years and its profit exceeds 12,000%. There is a 50% account stop loss, but it can be recovered within 3-4 months.

You can use XM copy trade: 

https://social.tp-redirect.com/s/dRWdzPgJ


Valutazione media:
Yao Zou
1450
Yao Zou 2025.09.04 14:26 
 

欢迎中国朋友一起跟单交流v hsudyu

Siu Cheung Colin Tsui
418
Siu Cheung Colin Tsui 2025.07.24 03:33  (modificato 2025.07.29 07:43) 
 

This signal's risk to reward setting is very intuitive/creative, i like the idea of occasional 50% hard stop and recover in a few months time, if that happens. Great work, thank you author.

clade
133
clade 2025.06.04 17:06 
 

I have been with Phan Van Phuoc for a month and I love his consistency and progress. will definitely recommend as a signal. I kinda wish he would increase weekly volume to around 50 trades, but not a complain just a thought.

mickit20
231
mickit20 2025.05.16 02:43  (modificato 2025.05.16 02:44) 
 

Cố lên, thành công không dễ dàng đâu, tôi ủng hộ bạn.

Uladzimir Tsumarau
1509
Uladzimir Tsumarau 2025.04.04 12:55 
 

В описании сигнала есть сообщение о 50% стоп - ордер. Правильное решение. Все восстановится в течении 4 - 6 месяцев.

Hugu beraht
2174
Hugu beraht 2025.04.04 12:04 
 

***

2025.09.25 02:31
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.16 09:01
No swaps are charged
2025.09.16 09:01
No swaps are charged
2025.09.15 09:33
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.08.29 11:04
No swaps are charged
2025.08.29 11:04
No swaps are charged
2025.08.27 06:00
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.08.14 12:14
No swaps are charged
2025.08.14 12:14
No swaps are charged
2025.08.13 06:06
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.05.06 10:17
No swaps are charged
2025.05.06 10:17
No swaps are charged
2025.05.05 14:54
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.05.02 10:50
Signal account leverage was changed 2 times within the range 1:100 - 1:1000
2025.04.03 09:26
No swaps are charged
2025.04.03 09:26
No swaps are charged
2025.03.31 04:31
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.03.05 13:19
Signal account leverage was changed 2 times within the range 1:100 - 1:1000
2025.02.17 09:58
No swaps are charged
2025.02.17 09:58
No swaps are charged
