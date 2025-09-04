- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
3 178
Profit Trade:
2 437 (76.68%)
Loss Trade:
741 (23.32%)
Best Trade:
743.76 USD
Worst Trade:
-1 503.60 USD
Profitto lordo:
58 144.62 USD (401 423 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-32 456.41 USD (291 047 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
71 (425.53 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
2 443.02 USD (20)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.12
Attività di trading:
86.30%
Massimo carico di deposito:
98.84%
Ultimo trade:
2 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
8
Tempo di attesa medio:
1 giorno
Fattore di recupero:
10.18
Long Trade:
1 731 (54.47%)
Short Trade:
1 447 (45.53%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.79
Profitto previsto:
8.08 USD
Profitto medio:
23.86 USD
Perdita media:
-43.80 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
65 (-12.42 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-2 522.37 USD (7)
Crescita mensile:
9.83%
Previsione annuale:
119.29%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
92.67 USD
Massimale:
2 522.37 USD (44.77%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
51.95% (2 085.43 USD)
Per equità:
48.20% (2 227.12 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD#
|828
|NZDCAD#
|789
|AUDNZD#
|765
|GOLD#
|448
|GBPUSD#
|81
|EURUSD#
|60
|EURGBP#
|54
|GBPCAD#
|53
|USDCAD#
|44
|EURCAD#
|31
|GBPCHF#
|8
|EURAUD#
|7
|GBPAUD#
|5
|USDCHF#
|5
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|AUDCAD#
|7.2K
|NZDCAD#
|11K
|AUDNZD#
|5.1K
|GOLD#
|1.4K
|GBPUSD#
|317
|EURUSD#
|156
|EURGBP#
|219
|GBPCAD#
|161
|USDCAD#
|196
|EURCAD#
|22
|GBPCHF#
|-15
|EURAUD#
|64
|GBPAUD#
|70
|USDCHF#
|13
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|AUDCAD#
|43K
|NZDCAD#
|35K
|AUDNZD#
|19K
|GOLD#
|-2.6K
|GBPUSD#
|-23K
|EURUSD#
|-931
|EURGBP#
|14K
|GBPCAD#
|21K
|USDCAD#
|-8
|EURCAD#
|3.2K
|GBPCHF#
|49
|EURAUD#
|469
|GBPAUD#
|530
|USDCHF#
|105
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +743.76 USD
Worst Trade: -1 504 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 20
Massime perdite consecutive: 7
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +425.53 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -12.42 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "XMGlobal-Real 17" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
The signal is optimized for a 20-years. It’s a proven real signal that has been survived for over 3 years and its profit exceeds 12,000%. There is a 50% account stop loss, but it can be recovered within 3-4 months.
You can use XM copy trade:
https://social.tp-redirect.com/s/dRWdzPgJ
欢迎中国朋友一起跟单交流v hsudyu
This signal's risk to reward setting is very intuitive/creative, i like the idea of occasional 50% hard stop and recover in a few months time, if that happens. Great work, thank you author.
I have been with Phan Van Phuoc for a month and I love his consistency and progress. will definitely recommend as a signal. I kinda wish he would increase weekly volume to around 50 trades, but not a complain just a thought.
Cố lên, thành công không dễ dàng đâu, tôi ủng hộ bạn.
В описании сигнала есть сообщение о 50% стоп - ордер. Правильное решение. Все восстановится в течении 4 - 6 месяцев.
***