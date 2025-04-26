SegnaliSezioni
Junqi Liu

Dance BTC

Junqi Liu
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
23 settimane
1 / 181 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 145%
ICMarketsSC-Live07
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
270
Profit Trade:
213 (78.88%)
Loss Trade:
57 (21.11%)
Best Trade:
333.59 USD
Worst Trade:
-600.14 USD
Profitto lordo:
11 880.00 USD (4 806 688 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-7 879.12 USD (1 837 504 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
26 (1 343.15 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
2 571.50 USD (24)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.18
Attività di trading:
8.55%
Massimo carico di deposito:
29.44%
Ultimo trade:
19 minuti fa
Trade a settimana:
14
Tempo di attesa medio:
3 ore
Fattore di recupero:
1.46
Long Trade:
145 (53.70%)
Short Trade:
125 (46.30%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.51
Profitto previsto:
14.82 USD
Profitto medio:
55.77 USD
Perdita media:
-138.23 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
8 (-2 735.54 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-2 735.54 USD (8)
Crescita mensile:
15.59%
Previsione annuale:
189.13%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
2 735.54 USD (45.68%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
22.82% (2 735.54 USD)
Per equità:
15.07% (1 436.78 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
BTCUSD 270
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
BTCUSD 4K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
BTCUSD 3M
2M 4M 6M
2M 4M 6M
2M 4M 6M
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +333.59 USD
Worst Trade: -600 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 24
Massime perdite consecutive: 8
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +1 343.15 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -2 735.54 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-Live07" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ICMarketsSC-Live18
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.00 × 7
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.00 × 7
Signal only trades BTCUSD, please make sure your broker has this kind, and make sure the leverage is not less than 200. The loss of each order is about 5% of the balance. The sizes of SL and TP are automatically adjusted according to the risk.


I don't recommend 100% subscription to the signal, because my purpose is not to subscribe to the fee, but to have a source of living expenses without withdrawing the balance. The ultimate goal is to make money by making profits from my account. All my settings are high-risk, and I can get high returns by compounding interest for a long time.



Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.20 00:54
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.19 23:54
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.19 11:27
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.19 10:27
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.05 04:31
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.06.28 04:15
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.28 03:09
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.05.04 02:43
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.04.26 08:08
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.04.26 06:58
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.04.26 03:41
Low trading activity - only 4 trades detected in the last month
2025.04.26 03:41
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.04.26 03:41
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
