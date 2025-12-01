SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 4 / Long Invest
Asfandiyor Ibragimov

Long Invest

Asfandiyor Ibragimov
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
24 settimane
0 / 0 USD
35 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 171%
ICMarketsSC-Live25
1:100
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
403
Profit Trade:
293 (72.70%)
Loss Trade:
110 (27.30%)
Best Trade:
664.17 USD
Worst Trade:
-886.84 USD
Profitto lordo:
32 452.69 USD (3 564 669 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-16 766.48 USD (2 616 616 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
19 (1 899.36 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
3 342.46 USD (13)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.17
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
3.73%
Ultimo trade:
6 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
22
Tempo di attesa medio:
8 ore
Fattore di recupero:
4.67
Long Trade:
206 (51.12%)
Short Trade:
197 (48.88%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.94
Profitto previsto:
38.92 USD
Profitto medio:
110.76 USD
Perdita media:
-152.42 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
5 (-621.71 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-1 873.15 USD (4)
Crescita mensile:
31.00%
Previsione annuale:
376.13%
Algo trading:
97%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
893.53 USD
Massimale:
3 356.37 USD (17.81%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
19.46% (2 002.36 USD)
Per equità:
0.84% (208.56 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
BTCUSD 215
XAUUSD 135
EURUSD 29
GBPUSD 4
EURCAD 3
EURGBP 2
USDCHF 2
CADJPY 2
NZDCHF 1
EURAUD 1
NZDCAD 1
NZDJPY 1
AUDUSD 1
EURJPY 1
GBPAUD 1
NZDUSD 1
GBPCAD 1
CHFJPY 1
USDCAD 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
BTCUSD 3.6K
XAUUSD 8.4K
EURUSD 3.4K
GBPUSD 535
EURCAD -57
EURGBP -122
USDCHF 19
CADJPY -115
NZDCHF -44
EURAUD -41
NZDCAD -8
NZDJPY -5
AUDUSD 0
EURJPY 237
GBPAUD 0
NZDUSD -7
GBPCAD -7
CHFJPY -83
USDCAD -1
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
BTCUSD 905K
XAUUSD 36K
EURUSD 7.2K
GBPUSD 3K
EURCAD -594
EURGBP -834
USDCHF 853
CADJPY -618
NZDCHF -389
EURAUD -916
NZDCAD -514
NZDJPY -716
AUDUSD 2
EURJPY 915
GBPAUD 11
NZDUSD -31
GBPCAD 2
CHFJPY -500
USDCAD 5
2M 4M 6M
2M 4M 6M
2M 4M 6M
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +664.17 USD
Worst Trade: -887 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 13
Massime perdite consecutive: 4
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +1 899.36 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -621.71 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-Live25" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Pepperstone-Edge12
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real3
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.33 × 18
VantageFXInternational-Live 2
0.43 × 7
FPMarkets-Live
0.50 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.50 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.56 × 117
ICMarketsSC-Live22
0.69 × 146
ICMarkets-Live22
0.73 × 226
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.76 × 51
ICMarketsSC-Live18
0.81 × 315
EGMSecurities-Live
0.82 × 214
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.86 × 982
Tickmill-Live09
0.92 × 38
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.95 × 445
Exness-Real17
1.12 × 25
ICMarketsSC-Live10
1.14 × 662
ICMarketsSC-Live03
1.14 × 2030
VantageInternational-Live 14
1.17 × 6
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
1.17 × 23
ICMarketsSC-Live27
1.19 × 443
ICMarketsSC-Live25
1.24 × 5259
ICMarketsSC-Live12
1.25 × 102
ICMarketsSC-Live33
1.29 × 14
102 più
Professional Trading Signal Powered by Two Algorithmic Robots

This signal is based on two automated trading systems operating across multiple currency pairs. The robots do not use martingale, do not use grid strategies, and avoid any aggressive risk-taking approaches. Each strategy is designed for low risk and stable long-term performance.

Thanks to adaptive logic and advanced filters, the systems are able to quickly recover temporary drawdowns. Occasional losing months are a natural part of trading and the algorithms are built to handle them effectively over time.

These Expert Advisors have undergone more than three years of development, optimization, and real-market testing. I have now allocated a dedicated trading account to share this signal with everyone interested in benefiting from a systematic, algorithm-driven approach.

This signal is created for traders who value stability, transparency, and disciplined risk management. Join in and let your capital work as efficiently as our algorithms.

Remember: the greatest risk is letting fear stop you from seizing opportunities


Non ci sono recensioni
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
Long Invest
35USD al mese
171%
0
0
USD
25K
USD
24
97%
403
72%
100%
1.93
38.92
USD
19%
1:100
