CChartObjectGannGrid

CChartObjectGannGrid è una classe per l'accesso semplificato alle proprietà dell'oggetto grafico "Gann Grid".

Descrizione

La Classe CChartObjectGannGrid fornisce l'accesso alle proprietà dell'oggetto "Gann Grid".

Dichiarazione

   class CChartObjectGannGrid : public CChartObjectTrend

Titolo

   #include <ChartObjects\ChartObjectsGann.mqh>

Gerarchia di ereditarietà

  CObject

      CChartObject

          CChartObjectTrend

              CChartObjectGannGrid

I Metodi della Classe per Gruppi

Create

 

Create

Crea l'oggetto grafico "Gann Grid"

Proprietà

 

PipsPerBar

Ottiene/Imposta la proprietà "Pips per barra"

Downtrend

Ottiene/Imposta la proprietà "Downtrend"

Input/output

 

virtual Save

Metodo virtuale per la scrittura su file

virtual Load

Metodo virtuale per la lettura da file

virtual Type

Metodo virtuale di identificazione

Metodi ereditati dalla classe CObject

Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Compare

Metodi ereditati dalla classe CChartObject

ChartId, Window, Name, Name, NumPoints, Attach, SetPoint, Delete, Detach, Time, Time, Price, Price, Color, Color, Style, Style, Width, Width, Background, Background, Fill, Fill, Z_Order, Z_Order, Selected, Selected, Selectable, Selectable, Description, Description, Tooltip, Tooltip, Timeframes, Timeframes, CreateTime, LevelsCount, LevelsCount, LevelColor, LevelColor, LevelStyle, LevelStyle, LevelWidth, LevelWidth, LevelValue, LevelValue, LevelDescription, LevelDescription, GetInteger, GetInteger, SetInteger, SetInteger, GetDouble, GetDouble, SetDouble, SetDouble, GetString, GetString, SetString, SetString, ShiftObject, ShiftPoint

Metodi ereditati dalla classe CChartObjectTrend

RayLeft, RayLeft, RayRight, RayRight, Create

