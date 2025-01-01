文档部分
CChartObjectGannGrid

CChartObjectGannGrid 类用于简便地访问 "江恩网格" 图形对象属性。

描述

CChartObjectGannGrid 类可供访问 "江恩网格" 对象属性。

声明

   class CChartObjectGannGrid : public CChartObjectTrend

标称库文件

   #include <ChartObjects\ChartObjectsGann.mqh>

继承体系

  CObject

      CChartObject

          CChartObjectTrend

              CChartObjectGannGrid

类方法

创建

 

创建

创建图形对象 "江恩网格"

属性

 

PipsPerBar

获取/设置 "每根柱线点数" 属性

Downtrend

获取/设置 "下跌趋势" 属性。

输入/输出

 

virtual Save

写文件的虚方法

virtual Load

从文件读取的虚方法

virtual Type

标识的虚方法

方法继承自类 CObject

Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Compare

方法继承自类 CChartObject

ChartId, Window, Name, Name, NumPoints, Attach, SetPoint, Delete, Detach, Time, Time, Price, Price, Color, Color, Style, Style, Width, Width, Background, Background, Fill, Fill, Z_Order, Z_Order, Selected, Selected, Selectable, Selectable, Description, Description, Tooltip, Tooltip, Timeframes, Timeframes, CreateTime, LevelsCount, LevelsCount, LevelColor, LevelColor, LevelStyle, LevelStyle, LevelWidth, LevelWidth, LevelValue, LevelValue, LevelDescription, LevelDescription, GetInteger, GetInteger, SetInteger, SetInteger, GetDouble, GetDouble, SetDouble, SetDouble, GetString, GetString, SetString, SetString, ShiftObject, ShiftPoint

方法继承自类 CChartObjectTrend

RayLeft, RayLeft, RayRight, RayRight, Create

