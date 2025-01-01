CChartObjectGannGrid
CChartObjectGannGrid 类用于简便地访问 "江恩网格" 图形对象属性。
描述
CChartObjectGannGrid 类可供访问 "江恩网格" 对象属性。
声明
|
class CChartObjectGannGrid : public CChartObjectTrend
标称库文件
|
#include <ChartObjects\ChartObjectsGann.mqh>
|
继承体系
CChartObjectGannGrid
类方法
|
创建
|
|
创建图形对象 "江恩网格"
|
属性
|
|
获取/设置 "每根柱线点数" 属性
|
获取/设置 "下跌趋势" 属性。
|
输入/输出
|
|
virtual Save
|
写文件的虚方法
|
virtual Load
|
从文件读取的虚方法
|
virtual Type
|
标识的虚方法
|
方法继承自类 CObject
Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Compare
|
方法继承自类 CChartObject
ChartId, Window, Name, Name, NumPoints, Attach, SetPoint, Delete, Detach, Time, Time, Price, Price, Color, Color, Style, Style, Width, Width, Background, Background, Fill, Fill, Z_Order, Z_Order, Selected, Selected, Selectable, Selectable, Description, Description, Tooltip, Tooltip, Timeframes, Timeframes, CreateTime, LevelsCount, LevelsCount, LevelColor, LevelColor, LevelStyle, LevelStyle, LevelWidth, LevelWidth, LevelValue, LevelValue, LevelDescription, LevelDescription, GetInteger, GetInteger, SetInteger, SetInteger, GetDouble, GetDouble, SetDouble, SetDouble, GetString, GetString, SetString, SetString, ShiftObject, ShiftPoint
|
方法继承自类 CChartObjectTrend
参阅