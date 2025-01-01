문서화섹션
파일에서 개체의 매개변수를 로드.

virtual bool  Load(
   int  file_handle      // 파일 핸들
  \)

매개변수

file_handle

[in]  FileOpen (...) 함수를 사용하여 이전에 연 파일의 핸들.

값 반환

성공적으로 완료하면 true, 오류이면 false.

예시:

//--- CChartObject::Load 예시
#include <ChartObjects\ChartObject.mqh> 
//--- 
void OnStart()
  {
   int          file_handle;
   CChartObject object;
   //--- 파일 열기 
   file_handle=FileOpen("MyFile.bin",FILE_READ|FILE_BIN|FILE_ANSI); 
   if(file_handle>=0) 
     { 
      if(!object.Load(file_handle)) 
        { 
         //--- 파일 로드 오류 
         printf("파일 로드: 오류 %d!",GetLastError()); 
         FileClose(file_handle); 
         //--- 
         return
        } 
      FileClose(file_handle); 
     } 
   //--- 개체 사용 
   //--- . . . 
  } 