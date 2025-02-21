Automating Trading Strategies in MQL5 (Part 8): Building an Expert Advisor with Butterfly Harmonic Patterns

Introduction

In the previous article (Part 7), we developed a Grid Trading Expert Advisor in MetaQuotes Language 5 (MQL5) with dynamic lot scaling to optimize risk and reward. Now, in Part 8, we shift our focus to the Butterfly harmonic pattern—a reversal setup that leverages precise Fibonacci ratios to pinpoint potential market turning points. This approach not only helps identify clear entry and exit signals but also enhances your trading strategy through automated visualization and execution. In this article, we will cover:

By the end, you'll have a fully functional Expert Advisor capable of detecting and trading Butterfly harmonic patterns. Let’s begin!





Strategy Blueprint

The Butterfly pattern is a precise geometric formation defined by five key swing or pivot points—X, A, B, C, and D—and comes in two primary types: a bearish pattern and a bullish pattern. In a bearish Butterfly, the structure forms a high-low-high-low-high sequence where pivot X is a swing high, pivot A a swing low, pivot B a swing high, pivot C a swing low, and pivot D a swing high (with D positioned above X). Conversely, a bullish Butterfly is formed in a low-high-low-high-low sequence, with pivot X as a swing low and pivot D falling below X. Below are the visualized pattern types.

Bearish Butterfly Harmonic Pattern:

Bullish Butterfly Harmonic Pattern:

To identify the patterns, below will be our structured approach:

Defining the "XA" Leg: The initial move from pivot X to A will establish our reference distance for the pattern.

Establishing the "AB" Leg: For both pattern types, pivot B should ideally occur at approximately a 78.6% retracement of the XA move, confirming that the price has reversed a significant portion of the initial movement.

Analyzing the "BC" Leg: This leg should retrace between 38.2% and 88.6% of the XA distance, ensuring a stable consolidation before the final move.

Setting the "CD" Leg: The final leg should extend between 127% and 161.8% of the XA move, completing the pattern and indicating a reversal point.

By applying these geometric and Fibonacci-based criteria, our Expert Advisor will systematically detect valid Butterfly patterns in historical price data. Once a pattern is confirmed, the program will visualize the formation on the chart with annotated triangles and trend lines, then execute trades based on the calculated entry, stop loss, and take profit levels.





Implementation in MQL5

To create the program in MQL5, open the MetaEditor, go to the Navigator, locate the Indicators folder, click on the "New" tab, and follow the prompts to create the file. Once it is made, in the coding environment, we will need to declare some global variables that we will use throughout the program.

#property copyright "Forex Algo-Trader, Allan" #property link "https://t.me/Forex_Algo_Trader" #property version "1.00" #property description "This EA trades based on Butterfly Strategy" #property strict #include <Trade\Trade.mqh> CTrade obj_Trade; input int PivotLeft = 5 ; input int PivotRight = 5 ; input double Tolerance = 0.10 ; input double LotSize = 0.01 ; input bool AllowTrading = true ; struct Pivot { datetime time; double price; bool isHigh; }; Pivot pivots[]; int g_patternFormationBar = - 1 ; datetime g_lockedPatternX = 0 ;

Here, we include the "Trade\Trade.mqh" library to access trading functions and instantiate the "obj_Trade" object for order execution. We define input parameters such as "PivotLeft" and "PivotRight" for identifying swing points, "Tolerance" for harmonic ratio validation, "LotSize" for trade volume, and "AllowTrading" to enable or disable trades.

To track market structure, we use a "Pivot" structure defined by struct storing "time", "price", and "isHigh" (true for swing highs, false for lows). These pivots are saved in a global dynamic array, "pivots[]", for historical reference. Finally, we define global variables "g_patternFormationBar" and "g_lockedPatternX" to prevent duplicate trades by locking in a detected pattern. Next, we can define functions that will help us to visualize the patterns in the chart.

void DrawTriangle( string name, datetime t1, double p1, datetime t2, double p2, datetime t3, double p3, color cl, int width, bool fill, bool back) { if ( ObjectCreate ( 0 , name, OBJ_TRIANGLE , 0 , t1, p1, t2, p2, t3, p3)) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_COLOR , cl); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_STYLE , STYLE_SOLID ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_WIDTH , width); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_FILL , fill); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_BACK , back); } } void DrawTrendLine( string name, datetime t1, double p1, datetime t2, double p2, color cl, int width, int style) { if ( ObjectCreate ( 0 , name, OBJ_TREND , 0 , t1, p1, t2, p2)) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_COLOR , cl); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_STYLE , style); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_WIDTH , width); } } void DrawDottedLine( string name, datetime t1, double p, datetime t2, color lineColor) { if ( ObjectCreate ( 0 , name, OBJ_TREND , 0 , t1, p, t2, p)) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_COLOR , lineColor); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_STYLE , STYLE_DOT ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_WIDTH , 1 ); } } void DrawTextEx( string name, string text, datetime t, double p, color cl, int fontsize, bool isHigh) { if ( ObjectCreate ( 0 , name, OBJ_TEXT , 0 , t, p)) { ObjectSetString ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_TEXT , text); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_COLOR , cl); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE , fontsize); ObjectSetString ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_FONT , "Arial Bold" ); if (isHigh) ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_ANCHOR , ANCHOR_BOTTOM ); else ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_ANCHOR , ANCHOR_TOP ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_ALIGN , ALIGN_CENTER ); } }

We define a set of helper functions to visualize price action structures by drawing triangles, trend lines, dotted lines, and text labels on the chart. These functions will help in marking key points, trend directions, and potential pivot levels. The "DrawTriangle" function creates a triangle object connecting three price points. It first uses the ObjectCreate function to define the object, of type OBJ_TRIANGLE, then assigns color, width, and fill properties using the ObjectSetInteger function. This function will be useful in marking harmonic formations and price action patterns.

The "DrawTrendLine" function plots trend lines between two price points, helping to define the pattern structure. It creates a trend line using the ObjectCreate function, of type OBJ_TREND and then customizes its color, width, and style. The "DrawDottedLine" function will help to draw a horizontal dotted line at a specified price level between two-time points. This will be useful for marking entry and exit levels, ensuring that key price zones are visually highlighted. The function sets the line style to STYLE_DOT for differentiation. The "DrawTextEx" function places text labels at specific pivot points. It assigns a name to the label, sets its color, font size, and alignment, and positions it either above or below the price level based on whether it’s a swing high or swing low. This helps annotate key pivot levels for better pattern recognition.

Armed with these variables and functions, we can graduate to the OnTick event handler and begin the pattern recognition. However, since we won't need to process anything on every tick, we need to define a logic that we can use to process the identification once per bar.

void OnTick () { static datetime lastBarTime = 0 ; datetime currentBarTime = iTime ( _Symbol , _Period , 1 ); if (currentBarTime == lastBarTime) return ; lastBarTime = currentBarTime; }

To ensure the program executes logic only on new bars to prevent redundant calculations, we use the static variable "lastBarTime" to store the timestamp of the last processed bar. For each tick, we retrieve the latest confirmed bar’s time using the iTime function. If the retrieved time matches "lastBarTime", we exit early using a return statement to avoid reprocessing. Otherwise, we update "lastBarTime" to mark the new bar as processed, and we can proceed to prepare the storage array to receive the data for processing.

ArrayResize (pivots, 0 ); int barsCount = Bars ( _Symbol , _Period ); int start = PivotLeft; int end = barsCount - PivotRight; for ( int i = end - 1 ; i >= start; i--) { bool isPivotHigh = true ; bool isPivotLow = true ; double currentHigh = iHigh ( _Symbol , _Period , i); double currentLow = iLow ( _Symbol , _Period , i); for ( int j = i - PivotLeft; j <= i + PivotRight; j++) { if (j < 0 || j >= barsCount) continue ; if (j == i) continue ; if ( iHigh ( _Symbol , _Period , j) > currentHigh) isPivotHigh = false ; if ( iLow ( _Symbol , _Period , j) < currentLow) isPivotLow = false ; } if (isPivotHigh || isPivotLow) { Pivot p; p.time = iTime ( _Symbol , _Period , i); p.price = isPivotHigh ? currentHigh : currentLow; p.isHigh = isPivotHigh; int size = ArraySize (pivots); ArrayResize (pivots, size + 1 ); pivots[size] = p; } }

Here, we identify swing high and swing low pivot points on the chart by analyzing historical price data. First, we reset the "pivots" array using the ArrayResize function to ensure fresh analysis. We then retrieve the total number of bars using the Bars function and define the range for pivot detection, ensuring enough left and right bars for comparison.

Next, we use a for loop to iterate through the bars from "end-1" to "start", assuming each bar could be a potential pivot. We extract the bar’s high and low using the iHigh and iLow functions. We then compare the current bar with its surrounding bars within the "PivotLeft" and "PivotRight" range. If any bar in this range has a higher high, the current bar is not a swing high; if any has a lower low, it is not a swing low. If a bar qualifies as a pivot, we create a "Pivot" structure, store its "time" using the iTime function, set its "price" based on whether it's a high or low, and determine its type (true for swing high, false for swing low). Finally, we resize the "pivots" array using ArrayResize and add the identified pivot. When we print this data using the ArrayPrint function, we get the following outcome.

With the data, we can extract the pivot points and if we have enough pivots, we can analyze and detect the patterns. Here is the logic we implement to achieve that.

int pivotCount = ArraySize (pivots); if (pivotCount < 5 ) { g_patternFormationBar = - 1 ; g_lockedPatternX = 0 ; return ; } Pivot X = pivots[pivotCount - 5 ]; Pivot A = pivots[pivotCount - 4 ]; Pivot B = pivots[pivotCount - 3 ]; Pivot C = pivots[pivotCount - 2 ]; Pivot D = pivots[pivotCount - 1 ]; bool patternFound = false ; if (X.isHigh && (!A.isHigh) && B.isHigh && (!C.isHigh) && D.isHigh) { double diff = X.price - A.price; if (diff > 0 ) { double idealB = A.price + 0.786 * diff; if ( MathAbs (B.price - idealB) <= Tolerance * diff) { double BC = B.price - C.price; if ((BC >= 0.382 * diff) && (BC <= 0.886 * diff)) { double CD = D.price - C.price; if ((CD >= 1.27 * diff) && (CD <= 1.618 * diff) && (D.price > X.price)) patternFound = true ; } } } }

Here, we validate whether a Butterfly harmonic pattern is present by analyzing the last five identified pivot points. First, we determine the total number of pivots using the ArraySize function. If fewer than five pivots exist, we reset the pattern lock variables ("g_patternFormationBar" and "g_lockedPatternX") and exit the OnTick function to avoid false signals. Next, we extract the last five pivots and assign them as "X", "A", "B", "C", and "D", following the geometric structure of the pattern. We then initialize the "patternFound" flag as false to track whether the conditions for a valid Butterfly pattern are met.

For a bearish reversal pattern, we verify the sequence of pivot highs and lows: "X" (high), "A" (low), "B" (high), "C" (low), and "D" (high). If this structure holds, we calculate the "XA" leg difference and use Fibonacci ratios to check the expected positions of "B", "C", and "D". The "B" pivot must be near the "0.786" retracement of "XA", "BC" should be between "0.382" and "0.886" of "XA", and "CD" should extend between "1.27" and "1.618" of "XA", ensuring "D" is above "X". If all these conditions are met, we confirm the pattern by setting "patternFound" to true. Similarly, we do the same for a bullish pattern.

if ((!X.isHigh) && A.isHigh && (!B.isHigh) && C.isHigh && (!D.isHigh)) { double diff = A.price - X.price; if (diff > 0 ) { double idealB = A.price - 0.786 * diff; if ( MathAbs (B.price - idealB) <= Tolerance * diff) { double BC = C.price - B.price; if ((BC >= 0.382 * diff) && (BC <= 0.886 * diff)) { double CD = C.price - D.price; if ((CD >= 1.27 * diff) && (CD <= 1.618 * diff) && (D.price < X.price)) patternFound = true ; } } } }

If the pattern is found, we can proceed to visualize it on the chart.

string patternType = "" ; if (patternFound) { if (D.price > X.price) patternType = "Bearish" ; else if (D.price < X.price) patternType = "Bullish" ; } if (patternFound) { Print (patternType, " Butterfly pattern detected at " , TimeToString (D.time, TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS )); string signalPrefix = "BF_" + IntegerToString (X.time); color triangleColor = (patternType== "Bullish" ) ? clrBlue : clrRed ; DrawTriangle(signalPrefix+ "_Triangle1" , X.time, X.price, A.time, A.price, B.time, B.price, triangleColor, 2 , true , true ); DrawTriangle(signalPrefix+ "_Triangle2" , B.time, B.price, C.time, C.price, D.time, D.price, triangleColor, 2 , true , true ); DrawTrendLine(signalPrefix+ "_TL_XA" , X.time, X.price, A.time, A.price, clrBlack , 2 , STYLE_SOLID ); DrawTrendLine(signalPrefix+ "_TL_AB" , A.time, A.price, B.time, B.price, clrBlack , 2 , STYLE_SOLID ); DrawTrendLine(signalPrefix+ "_TL_BC" , B.time, B.price, C.time, C.price, clrBlack , 2 , STYLE_SOLID ); DrawTrendLine(signalPrefix+ "_TL_CD" , C.time, C.price, D.time, D.price, clrBlack , 2 , STYLE_SOLID ); DrawTrendLine(signalPrefix+ "_TL_XB" , X.time, X.price, B.time, B.price, clrBlack , 2 , STYLE_SOLID ); DrawTrendLine(signalPrefix+ "_TL_BD" , B.time, B.price, D.time, D.price, clrBlack , 2 , STYLE_SOLID ); }

Here, we finalize the Butterfly pattern detection by classifying it as either a bullish or bearish pattern and visually marking it on the chart. First, we initialize the "patternType" string to store whether the detected pattern is "Bullish" or "Bearish". If "patternFound" is true, we compare pivot "D" with pivot "X" using the "price" property. If "D" is higher than "X", we classify it as a "Bearish" pattern, signaling a potential sell opportunity. Conversely, if "D" is lower than "X", we classify it as a "Bullish" pattern, signaling a potential buy opportunity.

Once a pattern is detected, we print a message using the Print function to log the pattern type and detection time. A unique "signalPrefix" is generated using the IntegerToString function and "X.time" to ensure that each pattern has distinct graphical objects. We then use the "DrawTriangle" function to highlight the two triangular sections that form the Butterfly pattern. The triangles are colored clrBlue for bullish patterns and "clrRed" for bearish patterns. The first triangle connects pivots "X", "A", and "B", while the second connects pivots "B", "C", and "D".

To further enhance visualization, we use the "DrawTrendLine" function to create solid black trend lines connecting key pivot points: "XA", "AB", "BC", "CD", "XB", and "BD". These lines provide a clear structure for identifying the harmonic pattern and its symmetry. Upon compilation and run, we get the following results.

From the image, we can see that we can both identify the pattern and visualize it. We can then proceed with the labeling to improve its visual clarity.

double point = SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_POINT ); double offset = 15 * point; double textY_X = (X.isHigh ? X.price + offset : X.price - offset); double textY_A = (A.isHigh ? A.price + offset : A.price - offset); double textY_B = (B.isHigh ? B.price + offset : B.price - offset); double textY_C = (C.isHigh ? C.price + offset : C.price - offset); double textY_D = (D.isHigh ? D.price + offset : D.price - offset); DrawTextEx(signalPrefix+ "_Text_X" , "X" , X.time, textY_X, clrBlack , 11 , X.isHigh); DrawTextEx(signalPrefix+ "_Text_A" , "A" , A.time, textY_A, clrBlack , 11 , A.isHigh); DrawTextEx(signalPrefix+ "_Text_B" , "B" , B.time, textY_B, clrBlack , 11 , B.isHigh); DrawTextEx(signalPrefix+ "_Text_C" , "C" , C.time, textY_C, clrBlack , 11 , C.isHigh); DrawTextEx(signalPrefix+ "_Text_D" , "D" , D.time, textY_D, clrBlack , 11 , D.isHigh); datetime centralTime = (X.time + B.time) / 2 ; double centralPrice = D.price; if ( ObjectCreate ( 0 , signalPrefix+ "_Text_Center" , OBJ_TEXT , 0 , centralTime, centralPrice)) { ObjectSetString ( 0 , signalPrefix+ "_Text_Center" , OBJPROP_TEXT , (patternType== "Bullish" ) ? "Bullish Butterfly" : "Bearish Butterfly" ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , signalPrefix+ "_Text_Center" , OBJPROP_COLOR , clrBlack ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , signalPrefix+ "_Text_Center" , OBJPROP_FONTSIZE , 11 ); ObjectSetString ( 0 , signalPrefix+ "_Text_Center" , OBJPROP_FONT , "Arial Bold" ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , signalPrefix+ "_Text_Center" , OBJPROP_ALIGN , ALIGN_CENTER ); }

Here, we add text labels to mark the Butterfly pattern on the chart. First, we use the SymbolInfoDouble function to get the symbol’s SYMBOL_POINT value and calculate an "offset" for text positioning. Labels for pivots ("X", "A", "B", "C", "D") are positioned above or below based on whether they are highs or lows. We use the "DrawTextEx" function to place these labels with black font color and size 11. A central label indicating "Bullish Butterfly" or "Bearish Butterfly" is created at the midpoint between "X" and "B", using ObjectCreate, ObjectSetString, and ObjectSetInteger to set text, color, font size, and alignment for clear visibility. This is what we get after running the program.

Since we now have the labels, we can proceed to add the entry and exit levels.

datetime lineStart = D.time; datetime lineEnd = D.time + PeriodSeconds ( _Period )* 2 ; double entryPriceLevel, TP1Level, TP2Level, TP3Level, tradeDiff; if (patternType== "Bullish" ) { entryPriceLevel = SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_ASK ); TP3Level = C.price; tradeDiff = TP3Level - entryPriceLevel; TP1Level = entryPriceLevel + tradeDiff/ 3 ; TP2Level = entryPriceLevel + 2 *tradeDiff/ 3 ; } else { entryPriceLevel = SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_BID ); TP3Level = C.price; tradeDiff = entryPriceLevel - TP3Level; TP1Level = entryPriceLevel - tradeDiff/ 3 ; TP2Level = entryPriceLevel - 2 *tradeDiff/ 3 ; } DrawDottedLine(signalPrefix+ "_EntryLine" , lineStart, entryPriceLevel, lineEnd, clrMagenta ); DrawDottedLine(signalPrefix+ "_TP1Line" , lineStart, TP1Level, lineEnd, clrForestGreen ); DrawDottedLine(signalPrefix+ "_TP2Line" , lineStart, TP2Level, lineEnd, clrGreen ); DrawDottedLine(signalPrefix+ "_TP3Line" , lineStart, TP3Level, lineEnd, clrDarkGreen ); datetime labelTime = lineEnd + PeriodSeconds ( _Period )/ 2 ; string entryLabel = (patternType== "Bullish" ) ? "BUY (" : "SELL (" ; entryLabel += DoubleToString (entryPriceLevel, _Digits ) + ")" ; DrawTextEx(signalPrefix+ "_EntryLabel" , entryLabel, labelTime, entryPriceLevel, clrMagenta , 11 , true ); string tp1Label = "TP1 (" + DoubleToString (TP1Level, _Digits ) + ")" ; DrawTextEx(signalPrefix+ "_TP1Label" , tp1Label, labelTime, TP1Level, clrForestGreen , 11 , true ); string tp2Label = "TP2 (" + DoubleToString (TP2Level, _Digits ) + ")" ; DrawTextEx(signalPrefix+ "_TP2Label" , tp2Label, labelTime, TP2Level, clrGreen , 11 , true ); string tp3Label = "TP3 (" + DoubleToString (TP3Level, _Digits ) + ")" ; DrawTextEx(signalPrefix+ "_TP3Label" , tp3Label, labelTime, TP3Level, clrDarkGreen , 11 , true );

Here, we calculate trade entry and take profit (TP) levels based on the detected pattern. We begin by using the PeriodSeconds function to determine the duration for drawing horizontal trade levels. We then use the SymbolInfoDouble function to retrieve the entry price, applying SYMBOL_ASK for a buy and SYMBOL_BID for a sell. We set TP3 using the "C.price" variable and compute the total trade range. We calculate TP1 and TP2 by dividing this range into thirds. We use the "DrawDottedLine" function to draw the entry and TP levels with distinct colors. Next, we determine a suitable label time coordinate using the PeriodSeconds function for better positioning. We construct the entry label using the DoubleToString function to format the price accurately. Finally, we apply the "DrawTextEx" function to display the entry and TP labels on the chart. Upon compilation, we have the following outcome.

Bearish pattern:

Bullish pattern:

From the images, we can see that we can identify both patterns and plot them correctly. What we now need to do is wait for confirmations after a candlestick and if the pattern still exists, it means that it did not repaint, so we can proceed to open the respective positions from the entry level. Here is the logic we implement to achieve that.

int currentBarIndex = Bars ( _Symbol , _Period ) - 1 ; if (g_patternFormationBar == - 1 ) { g_patternFormationBar = currentBarIndex; g_lockedPatternX = X.time; Print ( "Pattern detected on bar " , currentBarIndex, ". Waiting for confirmation on next bar." ); return ; } if (currentBarIndex == g_patternFormationBar) { Print ( "Pattern is repainting; still on locked formation bar " , currentBarIndex, ". No obj_Trade yet." ); return ; } if (currentBarIndex > g_patternFormationBar) { if (g_lockedPatternX == X.time) { Print ( "Confirmed pattern (locked on bar " , g_patternFormationBar, "). Opening obj_Trade on bar " , currentBarIndex, "." ); g_patternFormationBar = currentBarIndex; if (AllowTrading && ! PositionSelect ( _Symbol )) { double entryPriceTrade = 0 , stopLoss = 0 , takeProfit = 0 ; point = SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_POINT ); bool tradeResult = false ; if (patternType== "Bullish" ) { entryPriceTrade = SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_ASK ); double diffTrade = TP2Level - entryPriceTrade; stopLoss = entryPriceTrade - diffTrade * 3 ; takeProfit = TP2Level; tradeResult = obj_Trade.Buy(LotSize, _Symbol , entryPriceTrade, stopLoss, takeProfit, "Butterfly Signal" ); if (tradeResult) Print ( "Buy order opened successfully." ); else Print ( "Buy order failed: " , obj_Trade.ResultRetcodeDescription()); } else if (patternType== "Bearish" ) { entryPriceTrade = SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_BID ); double diffTrade = entryPriceTrade - TP2Level; stopLoss = entryPriceTrade + diffTrade * 3 ; takeProfit = TP2Level; tradeResult = obj_Trade.Sell(LotSize, _Symbol , entryPriceTrade, stopLoss, takeProfit, "Butterfly Signal" ); if (tradeResult) Print ( "Sell order opened successfully." ); else Print ( "Sell order failed: " , obj_Trade.ResultRetcodeDescription()); } } else { Print ( "A position is already open for " , _Symbol , ". No new obj_Trade executed." ); } } else { g_patternFormationBar = currentBarIndex; g_lockedPatternX = X.time; Print ( "Pattern has changed; updating lock on bar " , currentBarIndex, ". Waiting for confirmation." ); return ; } } } else { g_patternFormationBar = - 1 ; g_lockedPatternX = 0 ; }

This section manages pattern locking and trade execution. First, we determine the current bar index using the Bars function and assign it to "currentBarIndex". If no pattern has been locked, indicated by "g_patternFormationBar" == -1, we assign "currentBarIndex" to "g_patternFormationBar" and store the X pivot time in "g_lockedPatternX", printing a message using the "Print" function that a pattern has been detected and is awaiting confirmation. If the detected pattern is still forming on the same bar, we use the Print function to display a message indicating that the pattern is repainting, and no trade is executed.

If the current bar advances beyond the locked formation bar, we check whether the pattern remains valid by comparing "g_lockedPatternX" with the current X pivot time. If it matches, we confirm the pattern and prepare for trade execution. Before placing an order, we use the PositionSelect function to ensure no existing position and check "AllowTrading". If a "Bullish" pattern is confirmed, we retrieve the asking price using the SymbolInfoDouble function with SYMBOL_ASK, calculate the stop loss and take profit based on "TP2Level", and execute a Buy order using the "obj_Trade.Buy" function. If the trade is successful, we use the "Print" function to display a confirmation message; otherwise, we use the "obj_Trade.ResultRetcodeDescription" function to print the failure reason.

For a "Bearish" pattern, we retrieve the bid price using the SymbolInfoDouble function with SYMBOL_BID, compute the trade levels, and execute a Sell order using the "obj_Trade.Sell" function, printing corresponding success or failure messages with the Print function. If a position already exists, no new trade is executed, and a message is printed using the "Print" function. If the locked X pivot changes, we update "g_patternFormationBar" and "g_lockedPatternX", indicating that the pattern has changed and is awaiting confirmation. If no valid pattern is detected, we reset "g_patternFormationBar" and "g_lockedPatternX" to clear previous locks.

Upon compilation, we have the following outcome.

From the image, we can see that we plot the butterfly pattern and are still able to trade it accordingly once it is confirmed that it is stable, hence achieving our objective of identifying, plotting, and trading the pattern. The thing that remains is backtesting the program, and that is handled in the next section.





Backtesting and Optimization

After thorough backtesting, we have the following results.

Backtest graph:

Backtest report:

The testing period for half a year on a 5-minute chart producing 65 trades shows that the butterfly pattern is rare, and the more the tolerance percentage, the more the number of signals.





Conclusion

In conclusion, we have successfully developed an MQL5 Expert Advisor (EA) that detects and trades the Butterfly Harmonic Pattern with precision. By leveraging pattern recognition, pivot validation, and automated trade execution, we created a system that dynamically adapts to market conditions.

Disclaimer: This article is for educational purposes only. Trading involves significant financial risk, and market conditions can be unpredictable. While the strategy outlined provides a structured approach to harmonic trading, it does not guarantee profitability. Comprehensive backtesting and proper risk management are essential before deploying this program in a live environment.

By implementing these techniques, you can refine your harmonic pattern trading skills, enhance your technical analysis, and advance your algorithmic trading strategies. Best of luck on your trading journey!