CCI Multicurrency Scanner MT4

5

The Commodity Channel Index(CCI) Multicurrency Scanner MT4 is a powerful indicator tailored for traders seeking to enhance their market analysis by monitoring multiple currency pairs simultaneously. With its advanced capabilities, this tool is ideal for forex traders who rely on the Commodity Channel Index to identify potential trading opportunities across various timeframes.

This scanner provides a comprehensive overview of market conditions, helping traders make informed decisions based on real-time signals. By utilizing the CCI, users can effectively identify overbought and oversold conditions, optimizing their trading strategies in a fast-paced environment.

Installation Guide for MQL Products | Updating Purchased MQL Products on MT4/MT5 | General Troubleshooting Guide | Indicator Settings / Guide

Key Features

  • Buffer Integration: Exposes indicator values as accessible buffers, allowing Expert Advisors to utilize signal-based trading effectively.
  • Visual Arrow Signals: Plots clear BUY/SELL arrows directly on the chart at signal candles for easy visual reading.
  • Fast and Backtestable: Built on MetaTrader's native OnCalculate() engine, ensuring quick computations and full compatibility with the Strategy Tester for historical backtesting.
  • Pop-Up Alerts: Fires MetaTrader alert pop-ups on signal events, ensuring traders never miss a potential trade setup.
  • Push Notifications: Sends real-time push notifications to your MetaTrader mobile app, enabling on-the-go monitoring of market conditions.
  • Email Alerts: Provides email notifications on signal events, allowing users to monitor trades remotely when away from their terminal.
  • On-Chart Dashboard: Displays a real-time information panel directly on the chart for an instant status overview of market signals.
  • Multi-Symbol Scanner: Monitors a variety of currency pairs simultaneously from a single chart, enhancing trading efficiency.
  • Multi-Timeframe Support: Works seamlessly across all standard MetaTrader timeframes from M1 to MN, offering flexibility in strategy implementation.
  • Customizable Input Parameters: Allows users to adjust settings for personalized trading preferences, including configurable timeframes and symbol filters.

The Commodity Channel Index(CCI) Multicurrency Scanner MT4 is an essential tool for traders utilizing MetaTrader 4, streamlining market analysis and enhancing decision-making processes.

Need multi-symbol scanning? Explore these related Scanner products:

I would greatly appreciate a positive review if you are happy with your purchase. Please contact me to find a solution if you are not.

Interested in a free 7-day trial? Feel free to reach out to me via my profile section.

Check all my products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/biswait50/seller

Contact me for support: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/biswait50

#tags Commodity Channel Index(CCI) Multicurrency Scanner MT4, forex trading, technical analysis, trading indicators, CCI, currency pairs, market signals, MetaTrader 4, automated trading, forex strategies, trading alerts, financial markets, day trading, swing trading, multi-timeframe analysis, market monitoring

Reviews 1
lauro1956
5772
lauro1956 2023.10.28 17:27 
 

Magnificent indicator

Magnificent attention

Magnificent price

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Indicators
Institutional Blueprint   (MT4) — Market Structure, Order Blocks & Risk/Reward Zones Institutional Blueprint reads the chart the way professional price-action traders do. On every closed bar it maps live market structure, marks the Order Block behind each move, and turns the most relevant block into a ready-to-read trade plan with a clear Entry, Stop Loss and three Take-Profit targets — drawn as a green reward zone and a red risk zone, so the trade geometry is obvious at a glance. Based on Sm
Advanced Indicator Scanner MT4
Amir Atif
Indicators
Advanced Indicator Scanner is a multi-symbol multi-timeframe scanner that works with hundreds of custom indicators available across the web including mql5 website market and codebase indicators. Advanced Indicator Scanner features: Scans your indicator in 28 customizable instruments and 9 timeframes. Monitors up to 2 lines(buffers) of an indicator. Showing of indicator value on buttons. You can choose between 3 alert modes:  Single symbol and timeframe Multiple timeframes of a symbol Multiple
MFI Pulse Pro
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Indicators
MFI Pulse Pro – Precision Money Flow Scanner Join the channel to stay updated: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/forexnewadvisor MFI Pulse Pro is a volume-powered momentum oscillator that leverages the Money Flow Index (MFI) to uncover real-time pressure shifts in the market. This tool is tailored for intraday traders, operating with precision across timeframes from M1 to M30 and compatible with all currency pairs, indices, metals, and synthetic instruments. Core Features: MFI Period: Adjustabl
MT4 Macd Divergence Scanner
Krzysztof Janusz Stankiewic
Indicators
This indicator provides an efficient way to monitor multiple currency pairs and timeframes simultaneously. By visually displaying price-MACD divergences in a structured, easy-to-read table, it allows traders to detect potential market turning points without constantly switching between charts. Divergences can signal either bullish or bearish momentum shifts. For instance, a bearish divergence occurs when the price reaches a new high, but the MACD fails to confirm this with a corresponding higher
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Risk Management Panel
Biswarup Banerjee
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Risk Management Panel is unique to tool calculate your risk quickly and place trades based on your account money. There are two options for the user  Account Equity Account Balance Tools like these is specially useful when you have to take a quickly decision about your trade but dont have the time to calculate the risk. It works with magic number. So the advantage is a trade placed by this panel could be manipulated by the other expert advisors as well
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Angle Of Price
Biswarup Banerjee
1 (1)
Indicators
Angle of Price It is a trend following indicator. The idea behind this indicator is very simple. it calculates the angle of certain price type with its N candle back price type. When the price is moving toward upward direction positive angle histograms will be created and vice versa for downward direction. There are couple of price type supported in this indicator. Which is as follows Close Open High Low Median Typical Weighted When combined with other indicators it could be used as a very power
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Angle of Averages
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicators
Elevate your trading decisions with the Angle of Moving Average MT4 , an innovative indicator that quantifies the slope of moving averages to deliver clear insights into trend direction and momentum. Rooted in the principle of measuring the angular incline of moving averages over a specified number of bars, this tool has become a staple in technical analysis since its conceptualization in trading communities around 2010. Widely discussed on forums like Forex Factory and praised for its straightf
Hedge Range Breakout
Biswarup Banerjee
Experts
Description This Expert Advisor mainly works on range breakout on a particular timeframe. The logic behind the this pretty simple. When a range is formed in any time frame (e.g. the range should be less than 20 pips and there must be atleast 30 candle in that range), this ea will wait for the range to be broken out on any direction. If the range is broken on the upper side it will enter into the buy position and hedge the lower ragne with sell position(Could be martingale multiplied lots). If i
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lauro1956
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lauro1956 2023.10.28 17:27 
 

Magnificent indicator

Magnificent attention

Magnificent price

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