The Commodity Channel Index(CCI) Multicurrency Scanner MT4 is a powerful indicator tailored for traders seeking to enhance their market analysis by monitoring multiple currency pairs simultaneously. With its advanced capabilities, this tool is ideal for forex traders who rely on the Commodity Channel Index to identify potential trading opportunities across various timeframes.

This scanner provides a comprehensive overview of market conditions, helping traders make informed decisions based on real-time signals. By utilizing the CCI, users can effectively identify overbought and oversold conditions, optimizing their trading strategies in a fast-paced environment.

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Key Features

Buffer Integration: Exposes indicator values as accessible buffers, allowing Expert Advisors to utilize signal-based trading effectively.

Visual Arrow Signals: Plots clear BUY/SELL arrows directly on the chart at signal candles for easy visual reading.

Fast and Backtestable: Built on MetaTrader's native OnCalculate() engine, ensuring quick computations and full compatibility with the Strategy Tester for historical backtesting.

Pop-Up Alerts: Fires MetaTrader alert pop-ups on signal events, ensuring traders never miss a potential trade setup.

Push Notifications: Sends real-time push notifications to your MetaTrader mobile app, enabling on-the-go monitoring of market conditions.

Email Alerts: Provides email notifications on signal events, allowing users to monitor trades remotely when away from their terminal.

On-Chart Dashboard: Displays a real-time information panel directly on the chart for an instant status overview of market signals.

Multi-Symbol Scanner: Monitors a variety of currency pairs simultaneously from a single chart, enhancing trading efficiency.

Multi-Timeframe Support: Works seamlessly across all standard MetaTrader timeframes from M1 to MN, offering flexibility in strategy implementation.

Customizable Input Parameters: Allows users to adjust settings for personalized trading preferences, including configurable timeframes and symbol filters.

The Commodity Channel Index(CCI) Multicurrency Scanner MT4 is an essential tool for traders utilizing MetaTrader 4, streamlining market analysis and enhancing decision-making processes.

Need multi-symbol scanning? Explore these related Scanner products:

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