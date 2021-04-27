Time Session OpenHighLowClose

Time Session OPEN-HIGH-LOW-CLOSE

This Indicator Will Draw Lines Of OHLC Levels Of Time Session Defined By User.

It Will Plot Floating Lines On Current Day Chart.

Time Session Can Of Current Day Or Previous Day.

You Can Plot Multiple Session Lines By Giving Unique ID To Each Session.

It Can Even Show Historical Levels Of Time Session Selected By User On Chart To Do Backdating Test.

You Can Write Text To Describe The Lines.



