Time Session OpenHighLowClose

4.67

Time Session OPEN-HIGH-LOW-CLOSE

This Indicator Will Draw Lines Of OHLC Levels Of Time Session Defined By User.

It Will Plot Floating Lines On Current Day Chart.

Time Session Can Of Current Day Or Previous Day.

You Can Plot Multiple Session Lines By Giving Unique ID To Each Session.

It Can Even Show Historical Levels Of Time Session Selected By User On Chart To Do Backdating Test.

You Can Write Text To Describe The Lines.


Reviews 6
xlxAxlx
1503
xlxAxlx 2024.11.06 09:53 
 

Great... thank you....

Martin Tuke
274
Martin Tuke 2023.09.13 20:00 
 

Simple and spot on. thanks

John Winsome Munar
3471
John Winsome Munar 2022.06.14 19:22 
 

Good and simple indicator

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The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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Time Session OHLC Mt5
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Time Session OPEN-HIGH-LOW-CLOSE This Indicator Will Draw Lines Of OHLC Levels Of Time Session Defined By User. It Will Plot Floating Lines On Current Day Chart. Time Session Can Of Current Day Or Previous Day. You Can Plot Multiple Session Lines By Giving Unique ID To Each Session. It Can Even Show Historical Levels Of Time Session Selected By User On Chart To Do Backdating Test. You Can Write Text To Describe The Lines.
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CPR Pivot Lines Mt5
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CPR Pivot Lines It Will Draw Pivot   Point R1,R2,R3 S1,S2,S3 Tc Bc   Best Part Is That You Can Even Add Values Of High,Low,Close Manually Also To Get Your All Levels On Chart.So If Your Broker Data Of High ,Low ,Close Is Incorrect Then You Don’t Have To Depend On Them Anymore. You Can Even Modify All Lines Style. It Will Show Line In Floting Style And Not Continues Mess.
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Multi Timeframe Drawing Support Resistance
Hiren Parekh
Indicators
Are you tired of drawing Support & Resistance levels for all charts of the same Symbol while doing Multi-Timeframe analysis? Well, if you are Price Action trader then this indicator will solve your problem.  Draw on 1 Timeframe and it will auto-sync with other charts of the same Symbol. You can draw rectangles, lines, arrows, and eclipse. It will give an alert when touched/break on line and arrow. It work's on all Timeframe. Major Update Added:: 1}Triangle 2}Fibonacci Retracement 3}Text Lab
Sync Link MultiTimeframe Charts
Hiren Parekh
Indicators
If You Are Discretionary Trader This Tool Is A Must Chart Switcher ------> Linking Multi-Time Frame Charts / Syncing Indicators And Drawings. Main USP Of This Indicator: Is Opening Multi-Time Frame Multiple Charts {Up To 10 Charts} Of A Symbol With Just 1 Click. You Do not Have To Save Any Template As It has Been Save Auto When You Click Same Symbol Or Move To Another Symbol.   It Is Divided Into 2 Parts: 1}  COMMON MODE  and 2}  SYMBOL MODE   1} COMMON MODE: Under This Mode, You Can Sync Commo
CPR Pivot Lines
Hiren Parekh
4.75 (4)
Indicators
CPR Pivot Lines It Will Draw Pivot   Point R1,R2,R3 S1,S2,S3 Tc Bc   Best Part Is That You Can Even Add Values Of High,Low,Close Manually Also To Get Your All Levels On Chart. So If Your Broker Data Of High ,Low ,Close Is Incorrect Then You Don’t Have To Depend On Them Anymore. You Can Even Modify All Lines Style. It Will Show Line In Floating Style And Not Continues Mess.
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Multi Timeframe Support Resistance Drawing
Hiren Parekh
1 (1)
Indicators
Are you tired of drawing Support & Resistance levels for all charts of the same Symbol while doing Multi-Timeframe analysis? Well, if you are a Price Action trader then this indicator will solve your problem. Draw on 1 Timeframe and it will auto-sync with other charts of the same Symbol. You can draw rectangles, lines, and eclipse. It will give an alert when touched/break on line. It work's on all Timeframes. Major Update Added:: 1}triangle 2}Fibonacci Retracement 3}Text Lable 4}Up/Down Arrow
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SURJYA GOUDA
16
SURJYA GOUDA 2025.07.13 17:55 
 

properly not work plz solve time session indicator problem thank

xlxAxlx
1503
xlxAxlx 2024.11.06 09:53 
 

Great... thank you....

Martin Tuke
274
Martin Tuke 2023.09.13 20:00 
 

Simple and spot on. thanks

John Winsome Munar
3471
John Winsome Munar 2022.06.14 19:22 
 

Good and simple indicator

FiloMT5
624
FiloMT5 2022.05.27 13:56 
 

does its job. thanks.

swarren777
1053
swarren777 2021.07.02 22:25 
 

i really like this tool . my trading style is smart money concepts.

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