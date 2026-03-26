Telegram Notify Activator MT4

⚠️ Important Note

This indicator "Telegram Notify Activator" unlocks the full functionality of "Telegram Notify EA"

👉 Try out "Telegram Notify EA" before making purchase (complete details are given beow)


🚀 Telegram Notify EA – Never Miss  MT4 Alerts

Forward MT4 popup alerts and trade events with chart screenshots to Telegram instantly — works with any EA, indicator, or script.

Reduce screen time and stay connected with real-time notifications.


🌐 Universal Alert Capture

  • Capture popup alerts from ANY EA, indicator, or script
  • No need to attach the EA to multiple charts — attach on one chart and capture alerts from all the charts

🔔 Real-Time Telegram Notifications

  • MT4 popup alerts from any EA, indicator, or script
  • Trade execution updates (Open / Close / Modify)
  • Fully customizable telegram message format
  • Get chart screenshots along with Telegram message


    ⚙️ How to Setup

    Download Links (updated on 22-04-2026) :

    Step 1: Install Components

    • Download this indicator "Telegram Notify Activator"  (No need to attach it to a chart — the EA will automatically use it)
    • Download and move "Telegram Notify EA" into MQL4 → Experts folder
    • Download and move "Custom format file" into MQL4 → Files folder, and extract it
    • 👉 Restart your MT4 (or refresh Navigator window)

    Step 2: Enable WebRequest and DLL Imports

    In MT4, go to: Tools → Options → Expert Advisors

    Enable:

    • Allow automated trading
    • Allow DLL imports ✅
    • Allow WebRequest for listed URL

    Step 3: Create Telegram Bot

    1. Open Telegram and search for BotFather
    2. Send: /start
    3. Then send: /newbot
    4. Follow the instructions and create your bot

    👉 You will receive your Bot Token (save it securely)

    Step 4: Get Chat ID

    For Personal Chat:

    • Send a message to your bot
    • Open this link in your browser (replace <YOUR_BOT_TOKEN> with your bot token):
      https://api.telegram.org/bot<YOUR_BOT_TOKEN>/getUpdates
    • Look for "chat":{"id": XXXXXXXX} in the JSON response
      👉 This is your Chat ID

    For Group / Channel:

    • Add the bot to your group/channel (For channels: Make the bot an admin)
    • Send a message in the group or channel
    • Use the same link above
    • Chat ID will appear as a negative number (e.g., -XXXXXXXX)

    ⚠️ Important: The negative sign ( - ) is important for groups/channels and must be entered exactly in EA input.

    Step 5: Configure EA

    • Open EA inputs in MT4
    • Enter your Bot Token and Chat ID
    • Start the EA

     If the setup is done correctly, your Telegram Bot name will be displayed on the chart.


    📌 Purchase Benefits

    • Download this indicator "Telegram Notify Activator"  (No need to attach it to a chart — the EA will automatically use it)
    • Unlimited Telegram messages (Current limit : Maximum of 5 Telegram messages per run)
    • Multiple EA instances  (Current limit : Single EA instance)


    👉 EA and the Activator cannot be tested in the MT4 Strategy Tester


      💬 Support

      For any questions or assistance, feel free to contact me via direct message.


      ❓ FAQ

      1. Why the EA is not available directly on the mql5 market ?

          The EA uses "Allow DLL imports" permission, which is essential for capturing "Popup Alerts". This permission is restricted on mql5 market.


      2. Do i need to run the Telegram Notify EA on all open charts ?

          Run the Telegram Notify EA on only one chart. From one chart, EA can capture alerts from all the open charts.


      3. Do i need to run the Telegram Notify Activator Indicator along with the EA ?

          No need to run the Activator indicator. The EA will automatically use it.


      4. How to run mutiple instances of Telegram Notify EA on mutiple charts ?

          Just use different (botToken + chat id) combination for different instances. Make sure the combination is not reused.


      5. What is "Alerts Extraction Method"  in Telegram Notify EA inputs ?

          01 - Popup  :  Stable method, needs popup window for capturing alerts

          02 - Advanced  :  Faster method without popup interruption, but may fail after a mt4/mt5 update


          If "02 - Advanced" method fails :  use the "01 - Popup" method

       




      Recommended products
      Silver Bullet MT4
      Saksham Solanki
      5 (2)
      Indicators
      Contact me for any queries or custom orders, if you want to use this in an EA. Key Features: Pattern Recognition : Identifies Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) Spots Break of Structure (BOS) points Detects Change of Character (CHoCH) patterns Versatile Application : Optimized for candlestick charts Compatible with any chart type and financial instrument Real-Time and Historical Analysis : Works seamlessly with both real-time and historical data Allows for backtesting strategies and live market analysis Vi
      FREE
      TCL Auto Supply and Demand Oscillator
      Stratos Digital (PVT) Ltd
      Indicators
      Auto Supply and Demand Oscillator is an indicator for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 that detects supply and demand zones automatically and displays them as a single oscillator value at the bottom of the chart, instead of drawing rectangles directly on price. Concept Supply zones are price areas where strong selling created a sharp downward move away from a balance area. Demand zones are price areas where strong buying created a sharp upward move. Traditional implementations draw boxes on the
      FREE
      Top Currency Strength
      Madzhid Forgani
      Indicators
      This indicator is one of the useful tools for traders who trade on currency pairs and based on the strength of each currency they can make a correct decision or confirmation in the positions.  It has been calculated for all the minor currency pairs supported by the broker and displays the values of the major currencies. These currencies are displayed horizontally or vertically according to the trader's config when executing the indicator. One of the trading strategies that can be used is to cho
      FREE
      Virtual Targets
      Hoang Van Dien
      3.83 (6)
      Indicators
      This indicator is very useful for day traders or short term traders. No need to calculate the number of pips manually, just look at the chart and you will see the Virtual Take Profit / Virtual Stop Loss target line and evaluate whether the entry point is feasible to reach the intended target or not. Enter the intended Take Profit / Stop Loss pips for your trade. The indicator will display Virtual Take Profit / Virtual Stop Loss lines for you to easily see if the target is feasible or not.
      FREE
      Pin Bars
      Yury Emeliyanov
      4.83 (6)
      Indicators
      Main purpose: "Pin Bars" is designed to automatically detect pin bars on financial market charts. A pin bar is a candle with a characteristic body and a long tail, which can signal a trend reversal or correction. How it works: The indicator analyzes each candle on the chart, determining the size of the body, tail and nose of the candle. When a pin bar corresponding to predefined parameters is detected, the indicator marks it on the chart with an up or down arrow, depending on the direction of
      FREE
      Time Session OpenHighLowClose
      Hiren Parekh
      4.67 (6)
      Indicators
      Time Session OPEN-HIGH-LOW-CLOSE This Indicator Will Draw Lines Of OHLC Levels Of Time Session Defined By User. It Will Plot Floating Lines On Current Day Chart. Time Session Can Of Current Day Or Previous Day. You Can Plot Multiple Session Lines By Giving Unique ID To Each Session. It Can Even Show Historical Levels Of Time Session Selected By User On Chart To Do Backdating Test. You Can Write Text To Describe The Lines.
      FREE
      Improved Fractals
      Denis Glaz
      4.5 (2)
      Indicators
      This is a modified Fractals indicator. It works similar the original Bill Williams' indicator, and is additionally enhanced with the possibility to change the top radius, in contrast to the standard radius of 2 bar. Simply put, the indicator checks the top and if it is the minimum/maximum in this radius, such a top is marked by an arrow. Advantages Adjustable radius. Use for drawing support and resistance levels. Use for drawing trend channels. Use within the classical Bill Williams' strategy or
      FREE
      SC MTF Rsi MT4
      Krisztian Kenedi
      5 (1)
      Indicators
      Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator with multi-timeframe support, customizable visual signals, and configurable alert system. Freelance programming services, updates, and other TrueTL products are available on my MQL5 profile . Feedback and reviews are highly appreciated! What is RSI? Relative Strength Index (RSI) is a momentum oscillator that measures the speed and magnitude of price changes. The indicator oscillates between 0 and 100, comparing the magnitude of recent gains to recent lo
      FREE
      PPR and Engulfing
      Yury Emeliyanov
      5 (3)
      Indicators
      PPR and Engulfing is a unique technical indicator designed to identify the "PPR" and "Engulfing" patterns on currency charts in the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) trading platform. These patterns can indicate potential trend reversals or continuations, providing traders with valuable signals for entering and exiting the market. Key Features: Automatic Pattern Detection : The indicator automatically identifies and marks PPR and Engulfing patterns with arrows on the chart. Visual Signals : Green upward arrows
      FREE
      Bar Size MT4
      Mikhail Tcvetkov
      5 (3)
      Indicators
      The technical indicator, in real time, searches for candlesticks that exceed the size set in the settings and gives signals about them. As a rule, such abnormally large candles appear either at the beginning of strong impulses or at the end of a directional price movement. At the beginning of the pulse, the signal can serve as a basis for searching for an entry point, at the end of the movement, it is a sign of a climax and may indicate the near end of the trend. The reference size for filtering
      FREE
      The London Breakout
      Elvis Wangai Muriithi
      5 (1)
      Indicators
      The London breakout is an indicator that is designed to give London moves signals and performance. London session is such a very volatile trading hours and anticipating a breakout from one of the slowest trading sessions (Asian session) can result to potential trading profits. London breakout is a very common trading strategy among retail traders. This indicator will track previous London breakouts, calculate their trade outcome based on an input TP and SL factor and display the results on a sim
      FREE
      PZ Three Drives
      PZ TRADING SLU
      5 (2)
      Indicators
      This indicator finds Three Drives patterns. The Three Drives pattern is a 6-point reversal pattern characterised by a series of higher highs or lower lows that complete at a 127% or 161.8% Fibonacci extension. It signals that the market is exhausted and a reversal can happen. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  |  Get Help ] Customizable pattern sizes Customizable colors and sizes Customizable breakout periods Customizable 1-2-3 and 0-A-B ratios It impl
      FREE
      Breakout Indicator with Smart Alerts
      Anthony Bourne
      Indicators
      The Support & Resistance Breakout Indicator with Smart Alerts a utomatically identifies key support and resistance levels using fractal detection, and receive instant breakout signals enhanced by RSI/CCI confirmation filters. This versatile tool includes   push notifications, email alerts, pop-up alerts, and sound alerts  so you never miss a trading opportunity. Key Features: Dynamic Level Detection  – Draws real-time support and resistance based on market fractals. Breakout Arrows  – Clear vis
      FREE
      CPR Pivot Lines
      Hiren Parekh
      4.75 (4)
      Indicators
      CPR Pivot Lines It Will Draw Pivot   Point R1,R2,R3 S1,S2,S3 Tc Bc   Best Part Is That You Can Even Add Values Of High,Low,Close Manually Also To Get Your All Levels On Chart. So If Your Broker Data Of High ,Low ,Close Is Incorrect Then You Don’t Have To Depend On Them Anymore. You Can Even Modify All Lines Style. It Will Show Line In Floating Style And Not Continues Mess.
      FREE
      RSI Extreme Zone
      Alexander Chertnik
      4.4 (5)
      Indicators
      The indicator highlights the value in "over Sold" and "over Bought" zones. in addition, arrow indicates the return of the value from the extreme zone. Indicator can be easily customized by the user including change of colors, with, levels and arrows. Combination with other market signals and analysis is necessary and provides more stable results. Alert is also available for user.
      FREE
      WH Price Wave Pattern MT4
      Wissam Hussein
      4.4 (5)
      Indicators
      Welcome to our   Price Wave Pattern   MT4 --(ABCD Pattern)-- The ABCD pattern is a powerful and widely used trading pattern in the world of technical analysis. It is a harmonic price pattern that traders use to identify potential buy and sell opportunities in the market. With the ABCD pattern, traders can anticipate potential price movements and make informed decisions on when to enter and exit trades. Send me a  Message and Get A Free Gift : ABCD  Symbol Scanner Dashboard! EA Version : Price
      FREE
      Hi Low Levels Last Day MT4
      Igor Vishnevskii
      5 (1)
      Indicators
      The free version of the Hi Low Last Day MT4 indicator . The Hi Low Levels Last Day MT4 indicator shows the high and low of the last trading day . The ability to change the color of the lines is available . Try the full version of the Hi Low Last Day MT4 indicator , in which additional indicator features are available : Displaying the minimum and maximum of the second last day Displaying the minimum and maximum of the previous week Sound alert when crossing max . and min . levels Selecting an arb
      FREE
      Levels of resistance and support
      Wiktor Keller
      Indicators
      Resistance and Support is an easy to use indicator to apply horizontal lines of resistance and support. There are two windows for adding levels. When you press the button, a line appears on the price chart. It is possible to double-click this line with the mouse to activate and move it, thereby changing the indicator readings. In the indicator menu there is a choice of possible alerts - no alert, alert on touching the level   an alert for closing the candle after the level.
      FREE
      Toby Strategy Indicator
      Ahmd Sbhy Mhmd Ahmd ʿYshh
      Indicators
      The indicator rely on The Toby strategy >> The mother candle which is bigger in range than the previous six candles. A vertical line shows the last Toby Candle with the targets shown up and down. The strategy is about the closing price out of the range of the toby candle to reach the 3 targets..The most probable to be hit is target1 so ensure reserving your profits and managing your stop lose.
      FREE
      LineBreakMT4
      Nattadecha Tangpakinwat
      Indicators
      Key Features: Type of Indicator: Line Break Chart Indicator Usage: Identifying trend reversals and potential market turning points. Input Parameters: The primary input parameter is 'Lines_Break,' which represents the number of lines the price needs to move to create a new line in the opposite direction. How it works: The indicator draws green and red histogram bars to represent the line break chart. Green bars indicate an upward trend, and red bars indicate a downward trend. The indicator calcul
      FREE
      Gartley Guard Harmonics MT4
      Ely Alsedy
      Indicators
      Harmonic Patterns are utilized for predicting market turning points with precision. These patterns offer a high win rate and numerous trade opportunities within a single trading day. Our indicator identifies the most prominent Harmonic Patterns based on principles outlined in Harmonic Trading literature. **IMPORTANT NOTES:** - The indicator does not repaint, lag, or redraw. It accurately identifies patterns at the D point, ensuring reliability in pattern detection.    **HOW TO USE:** 1. Drag
      FREE
      Lisek Levels and Channels Indicator
      Darius Hans Lischka
      4.8 (20)
      Indicators
      Are you ready to become the Sherlock Holmes of forex trading? ️‍️ Introducing the ultimate trading toolkit:   Lisek Levels and Channels   Indicator !!! Forget juggling multiple indicators like a circus act. We've packed everything you need into one spectacular show: Price Levels? Check! Price Channels? You bet! Price VWAP? Oh yeah! Volume On Balance? It's all there! And the cherry on top? Alarms and Push Notifications that'll wake you up faster than a double espresso! ️ Your cha
      FREE
      Extremum Reverse Bar
      Yurij Izyumov
      2.8 (5)
      Indicators
      This indicator has been created for finding the probable reversal points of the symbol price. A small candlestick reversal pattern is used it its operation in conjunction with a filter of extremums. The indicator is not redrawn! If the extremum filter is disabled, the indicator shows all points that have a pattern. If the extremum filter is enabled, the condition works – if the history Previous bars 1 candles back contains higher candles and they are farther than the Previous bars 2 candle, such
      FREE
      ST Engulfing
      Curtis Daniel Jr -
      Indicators
      Engulfing candlestick patterns are   comprised of two bars on a price chart. They are used to indicate a market reversal. The second candlestick will be much larger than the first, so that it completely covers or 'engulfs' the length of the previous bar. By combining this with the ability to look at trend direction this indicator eliminates a lot of false signals that are normally generated if no overall trend is taken into consideration
      FREE
      CandleStick Countdown
      Etsushi Ishizuka
      Indicators
      CandleStick Countdown – Candle Remaining Time Indicator CandleStick Countdown is a simple and practical MT4 indicator that displays a real-time countdown of how many minutes and seconds remain until the current candle closes. It helps improve trading timing accuracy and is widely used by traders. Main Features Displays the remaining time of the current candle in a "minutes:seconds" format Shown as text on the chart for high visibility Automatically adjusts position near the current price for eas
      FREE
      UPD1 D Levels
      Vitaliy Kuznetsov
      5 (3)
      Indicators
      Levels indicator based on the previous day. Mathematical formula determines entry and exit levels.  Trading recommendations. Levels are traded at the beginning of the European session when volatility appears. In case of insufficient volatility use half of take profit to exit. If the price reversed at half take profit, then on the reversal look for a target also at the level of half take profit. If the price bounced from the entry level, then in the opposite direction the price can reach the se
      FREE
      Currency Strength Multimeter
      Sameer Shariff
      4.57 (7)
      Indicators
      VIEW THE CURRENCY STRENGTH AND PAIR STRENGTH FOR "X" BARS IN A GIVEN TIMEFRAME. The Currency Strength Multimeter indicator shows the strength, direction and rank of each of the following currencies: AUD CAD CHF EUR GBP JPY NZD USD Furthermore, it also shows the strength, direction and rank of each of the following currency pairs: AUDCAD AUDCHF AUDJPY AUDNZD AUDUSD CADCHF CADJPY CHFJPY EURAUD EURCAD EURCHF EURGBP EURJPY EURNZD EURUSD GBPAUD GBPCAD GBPCHF GBPJPY GBPNZD GBPUSD NZDCAD NZDCHF NZDJPY
      FREE
      Fibomathe for MT4
      Almaquio Ferreira De Souza Junior
      Indicators
      Fibomathe Indicator: Support and Resistance Tool for MT4 The Fibomathe Indicator is a technical analysis tool designed for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) that assists traders in identifying support and resistance levels, take-profit zones, and additional price projection areas. It is suitable for traders who use structured approaches to analyze price action and manage trades. Key Features Support and Resistance Levels: Allows users to define and adjust support and resistance levels directly on the chart. L
      FREE
      Quasimodo MT4
      Panagiotis Georgalas
      4 (5)
      Indicators
      This is an indicator for Quasimodo or Over and Under pattern. It automatically finds the swing points and can even place virtual trades with stop loss and take profit. Press the "Optimize" button to automatically find the most effective settings. The pattern consists of four legs A,B,C,D as shown in the pictures. Open and close prices of the virtual trades are Bid price but the statistics in Display Panel take current spread into account. Its parameters are explained below. Buffer - Pips distanc
      FREE
      StrikePin
      Mike Pascal Plavonil
      1 (1)
      Indicators
      The StrikePin indicator is a technical, analytical tool designed to identify trend reversals and find optimal market entries.  The StrikePin indicator is based on the pin bar pattern, which is the Price Action reversal pattern. An entry signal, in a trending market, can offer a very high-probability entry and a good risk to reward scenario. Be careful: the indicator is repainting since it is looking for highest high and lowest lows.  You should avoid to use it in experts but you can use it in
      FREE
      Buyers of this product also purchase
      Gann Made Easy
      Oleg Rodin
      4.84 (171)
      Indicators
      Gann Made Easy is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING  INSTRUCTIONS   AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a
      M1 Sniper
      Oleg Rodin
      5 (26)
      Indicators
      M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
      BTMM State Engine Pro MT4
      Garry James Goodchild
      Indicators
      BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 4. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status,
      Neuro Poseidon MT4
      Daria Rezueva
      4.8 (45)
      Indicators
      Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for all
      Prop Firm Sniper
      Mohamed Hassan
      4.33 (6)
      Indicators
      Prop Firm Sniper MT4  is a professional market structure indicator that automatically identifies high-probability BUY and SELL opportunities using BOS and CHoCH analysis. Recommended Timeframes: For backtesting, use the indicator on   M5 or M15   for Gold (XAUUSD), and   M15 or H1   for more volatile Forex pairs such as   GBPUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP , and similar markets. CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO CLAIM YOUR FREE BONUSES! Prop Firm Sniper  is a professional market structure indicator designed t
      DayTrader PRO MT4
      Davit Beridze
      5 (1)
      Indicators
      DayTrader PRO DayTrader PRO   is an advanced trading indicator that combines John Ehlers' Laguerre Filter with a powerful Auto-Optimization Engine. Instead of using fixed parameters, the indicator automatically searches for the best settings based on recent market conditions, helping you adapt to changing volatility without constant manual adjustments. The indicator generates clear   BUY   and   SELL   signals together with adaptive   Stop Loss   and   Take Profit   levels calculated from curre
      Scalper Inside PRO
      Alexey Minkov
      4.74 (68)
      Indicators
      Scalper Inside PRO helps you read the intraday trend and plan your trade before you enter. It uses exclusive built-in algorithms to evaluate market direction and calculate key target levels the moment a signal appears, so you always see the potential entry, stop-loss and profit targets ahead of time. The indicator also shows detailed performance statistics on historical data, so you can see how different instruments and strategies behaved and choose what fits current market conditions. You can e
      Currency Strength Wizard
      Oleg Rodin
      4.85 (60)
      Indicators
      Currency Strength Wizard is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real str
      SR Liquidity
      Oleg Rodin
      Indicators
      SR Liquidity is a trading indicator designed to reveal the hidden zones where market liquidity concentrates and price reacts most strongly. These special liquidity areas act as powerful support and resistance levels, giving you a clear map of where the market is most likely to reverse. Instead of drawing ordinary Support/Resistance lines, SR Liquidity analyzes real price behavior to detect the zones where buying and selling pressure accumulate. These are actually the pools of liquidity that driv
      Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO
      Bogdan Ion Puscasu
      4.96 (26)
      Indicators
      Introducing   Quantum Breakout PRO , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years, Quantum Breakout PRO is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy. Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout box. I
      Super Signal Skyblade Edition MT4
      Shengzu Zhong
      5 (2)
      Indicators
      Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Professional No-Repaint / No-Lag Trend Signal System with Exceptional Win Rate | For MT4 / MT5 It works best on lower timeframes, such as 1-minute, 5-minute, and 15-minute charts. Core Features: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition is a smart signal system designed specifically for trend trading. It applies a multi-layered confirmation mechanism to detect only strong, directional moves supported by real momentum. This system does not attempt to predict tops or bottoms
      AW Candle Patterns MT4
      AW Trading Software Limited
      Indicators
      The AW Candle Patterns indicator is a combination of an advanced trend indicator combined with a powerful candle pattern scanner. It is a useful tool for recognizing and highlighting the thirty most reliable candlestick patterns. In addition, it is a current trend analyzer based on colored bars with a   plug-in multi-timeframe trend panel that can be resized and positioned. A unique ability to adjust the display of patterns depending on the trend filtering. Advantages: Easily identifies candle p
      Zoryk Gold mt4
      Reda El Koutbane
      Indicators
      discount ends in 24 h original price 69 $ ZORYK — Advanced XAUUSD Signal System for MetaTrader 4 You know the feeling. You spend time analyzing gold. You wait for the entry. You finally open the trade, and price immediately moves against you. You close too early, move the Stop Loss, or hesitate for a few seconds. Then the market reaches the exact destination you originally expected without you. The direction was not always the problem. The real problem was uncertainty. You did not know exa
      Gold Signal Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL
      Genki Andou
      5 (2)
      Indicators
      KURAMA GOLD SIGNAL PRO (MT4) — 7-Layer Filter, Auto TP/SL, Quality Score & Signal History Save | Complete XAUUSD Trading System No repaint in real time. The moment a signal appears, the arrow, entry, TP and SL are locked on the spot and never move afterward. What you trade is this real-time signal. And in v7.20, every signal that is actually sent is auto-saved and restored exactly after restart. BUYER BONUS Buy the lifetime license and receive AI Zone Radar (
      Trend Catcher ind
      Ramil Minniakhmetov
      5 (11)
      Indicators
      TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
      BlueDigitsFx Easy 1 2 3 System
      Ziggy Janssen
      4.87 (299)
      Indicators
      Official BlueDigitsFx Ecosystem Access Get infrastructure updates, workflow resources, product releases, and ecosystem access through the official BlueDigitsFx ecosystem. Telegram Ecosystem Website MT5 Version BlueDigitsFx Easy 123 System — Powerful Reversal and Breakout Detection for MT4 All-In-One Non-Repaint System for Spotting Market Reversals and Breakouts – Built for traders who value structure, clarity, and confirmation-based trading workflows. The BlueDigitsFx Easy 123 System is a vis
      BlueDigitsFx Spike And Strike Reversal
      Ziggy Janssen
      4.72 (153)
      Indicators
      Official BlueDigitsFx Ecosystem Access Get infrastructure updates, workflow resources, product releases, and ecosystem access through the official BlueDigitsFx ecosystem. Telegram Ecosystem Website MT5 Version BlueDigitsFx Spike And Strike Reversal MT4 — Mixed Oscillator for Market Reversal & Momentum Analysis BlueDigitsFx Spike And Strike Reversal is a composite oscillator that combines multiple indicator signals to help traders identify possible market reversals, momentum shifts, and exhau
      Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
      Bernhard Schweigert
      4.43 (7)
      Indicators
      Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
      Scalper Vault
      Oleg Rodin
      5 (37)
      Indicators
      Scalper Vault is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFT
      All in One Trade
      Alexey Minkov
      4.48 (27)
      Indicators
      All-in-One Trade Indicator (AOTI) – Since 2015. The All-in-One Trade Indicator (AOTI) determines daily targets for EURUSD, EURJPY, GBPUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURCAD, EURAUD, AUDJPY, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, GBPJPY, AUDUSD, and USDJPY. All other modules work with any trading instruments. The indicator includes various features, such as Double Channel trend direction, Price channel, MA Bands, Fibo levels, Climax Bar detection, and others. The AOTI indicator is based on several trading strategies, and
      Smart Trend Trading System
      Issam Kassas
      4.71 (7)
      Indicators
      This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Smart Trend Trading System   is currently available for $99. The price will   increase to $199   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Smart Trend Trading System, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. Smart Trend Trading System is a complete non-repainting, non-re
      FX Power MT4 NG
      Daniel Stein
      4.95 (21)
      Indicators
      FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
      Trend Reader Indicator
      Lachezar Krastev
      Indicators
      BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Trend Reader Indicator with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $117 (Regular Price: $297 — You Save $180! Don't Miss!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Trend Reader Indicator is a revolutionary trading indicator designed to empower forex traders with the tools they need to make informed trading decisions. This cutting-edge indicator utilizes compl
      Market Reversal Alerts
      Lee Samson
      4.19 (114)
      Indicators
      Profit from market structure changes as price reverses and pulls back. The Market Reversal Alerts indicator identifies when a trend or extended price move is approaching exhaustion, alerts you the moment market structure shifts, and confirms the entry when price re-tests the reversal zone, so you trade defined areas instead of guesses. How it works As price forms new highs or lows near potential exhaustion points, the indicator identifies the breakout and momentum, then draws a rectangle on the
      Trending Volatility System
      Vitalyi Belyh
      5 (3)
      Indicators
      Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays. The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries. The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading ins
      Market Structure Break Out
      Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
      5 (8)
      Indicators
      Detect Indirection Break Out Signal with high success rate. Price will increase to 119$ By 15th August Introduction to Market Structure Break Out (MSB) , this indicator is an advanced tool designed for both MT4 and MT5 platforms , helping traders view market movement through the lens of price structure. It identifies and highlights key trading signals using arrows and alerts, both in the direction of the trend and against it (reversal signals). One of its standout features is the ability to draw
      Atomic Analyst
      Issam Kassas
      5 (11)
      Indicators
      This product was   updated   for   the 2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging price action trading indic
      Market Reversal Alerts Dashboard
      Lee Samson
      5 (9)
      Indicators
      This dashboard is an alert tool for use with the market structure reversal indicator. It's primary purpose is to alert you to reversal opportunities on specific time frames and also to the re-tests of the alerts (confirmation) as the indicator does. The dashboard is designed to sit on a chart on it's own and work in the background to send you alerts on your chosen pairs and timeframes. It was developed after many people requested a dash to monitor multiple pairs and time frames at once rather th
      Advanced Supply Demand
      Bernhard Schweigert
      4.91 (302)
      Indicators
      Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the pot
      Institutional Blueprint MT4
      Do Thi Phuong Anh
      Indicators
      Institutional Blueprint   (MT4) — Market Structure, Order Blocks & Risk/Reward Zones Institutional Blueprint reads the chart the way professional price-action traders do. On every closed bar it maps live market structure, marks the Order Block behind each move, and turns the most relevant block into a ready-to-read trade plan with a clear Entry, Stop Loss and three Take-Profit targets — drawn as a green reward zone and a red risk zone, so the trade geometry is obvious at a glance. Based on Sm
      More from author
      Telegram Notify Activator MT5
      Narashimman N
      Indicators
      ️ Important Note This indicator   "Telegram Notify Activator"   unlocks the full functionality of  "Telegram Notify EA" . Try out " Telegram Notify EA" b efore making purchase   (comp l ete  details are given beow) Telegram Notify EA – Never Miss  MT5 Alerts Forward MT5 popup alerts and trade events with chart screenshots to Telegram instantly — works with any EA, indicator, or script. Reduce screen time and stay connected with real-time notifications. Universal Alert Capture Captur
      FREE
      Filter:
      Trader2475
      44
      Trader2475 2026.05.29 15:24 
       

      User didn't leave any comment to the rating

      Narashimman N
      320
      Reply from developer Narashimman N 2026.05.30 05:30
      Thank you for your support. Yeah, this product was mainly designed to reduce screen time.
      Reply to review