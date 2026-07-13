The Parabolic Sar Multicurrency Scanner MT4 is an advanced trading indicator designed specifically for MetaTrader 4 users. It allows traders to monitor multiple currency pairs and timeframes effortlessly, providing critical insights for effective trading strategies.

This tool enhances trading efficiency by offering real-time signals based on the Parabolic SAR indicator, perfect for traders looking to capitalize on market trends and reversals across various currency pairs.

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Key Features

Buffer Integration: Exposes indicator values as accessible buffers for Expert Advisors to utilize in automated trading.

Visual Arrow Signals: Plots clear BUY/SELL arrows directly on the chart for easy visual reading at signal candles.

Fast and Backtestable: Built on MetaTrader's native OnCalculate() engine, ensuring fast computations and full compatibility with the Strategy Tester.

Pop-Up Alerts: Fires MetaTrader alert pop-ups for signal events, ensuring you never miss a potential trade setup.

Push Notifications: Sends real-time push notifications to your MetaTrader mobile app for on-the-go monitoring.

Email Alerts: Provides email notifications on signal events for remote monitoring when away from the terminal.

On-Chart Dashboard: Displays a real-time information panel directly on the chart for an instant status overview.

Multi-Symbol Scanner: Monitors multiple currency pairs simultaneously from a single chart, maximizing market coverage.

Multi-Timeframe Support: Operates across all standard MetaTrader timeframes from M1 to MN, ensuring comprehensive analysis.

Customizable Parameters: Offers flexibility in configuring input parameters for tailored trading strategies.

The Parabolic Sar Multicurrency Scanner MT4 is an essential tool for traders using the Parabolic SAR strategy. It provides actionable insights and a user-friendly interface, making it a valuable addition to your MetaTrader 4 trading toolkit.

You can also check out the MT5 version of this product:

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