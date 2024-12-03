Parabolic Sar Multicurrency Scanner MT5

The Parabolic Sar Multicurrency Scanner MT5 is an advanced trading indicator designed specifically for MetaTrader 5 users. It allows traders to monitor multiple currency pairs and timeframes effortlessly, providing critical insights for effective trading strategies.

This tool enhances trading efficiency by offering real-time signals based on the Parabolic SAR indicator, perfect for traders looking to capitalize on market trends and reversals across various currency pairs.

Installation Guide for MQL Products | Updating Purchased MQL Products on MT4/MT5 | General Troubleshooting Guide | Indicator Settings / Guide

Key Features

  • Buffer Integration: Exposes indicator values as accessible buffers for Expert Advisors to utilize in automated trading.
  • Visual Arrow Signals: Plots clear BUY/SELL arrows directly on the chart for easy visual reading at signal candles.
  • Fast and Backtestable: Built on MetaTrader's native OnCalculate() engine, ensuring fast computations and full compatibility with the Strategy Tester.
  • Pop-Up Alerts: Fires MetaTrader alert pop-ups for signal events, ensuring you never miss a potential trade setup.
  • Push Notifications: Sends real-time push notifications to your MetaTrader mobile app for on-the-go monitoring.
  • Email Alerts: Provides email notifications on signal events for remote monitoring when away from the terminal.
  • On-Chart Dashboard: Displays a real-time information panel directly on the chart for an instant status overview.
  • Multi-Symbol Scanner: Monitors multiple currency pairs simultaneously from a single chart, maximizing market coverage.
  • Multi-Timeframe Support: Operates across all standard MetaTrader timeframes from M1 to MN, ensuring comprehensive analysis.
  • Customizable Parameters: Offers flexibility in configuring input parameters for tailored trading strategies.

The Parabolic Sar Multicurrency Scanner MT5 is an essential tool for traders using the Parabolic SAR strategy. It provides actionable insights and a user-friendly interface, making it a valuable addition to your MetaTrader 5 trading toolkit.

You can also check out the MT5 version of this product:

I would greatly appreciate a positive review if you are happy with your purchase. Please contact me to find a solution if you are not.

Interested in a free 7-day trial? Feel free to reach out to me via my profile section.

Check all my products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/biswait50/seller

Contact me for support: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/biswait50

#tags Parabolic Sar Multicurrency Scanner MT5 trading indicator, forex trading, market analysis, currency pairs, MT5 tools, trend analysis, trading alerts, automated trading, financial markets, Parabolic SAR, trading strategies, technical analysis, real-time signals, multi-timeframe trading, forex indicators, trading dashboard

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LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
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Van Minh Nguyen
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FiboSniper Pro – Professional Multi-Filter Fibonacci Grid Trading System FiboSniper Pro is an advanced technical trading indicator system that combines Fibonacci Envelopes with multi-layer filters including ADX, EMA, RSI, ATR, and Time Filters to help identify   filtered entry opportunities , along with automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit levels based on ATR volatility. It is specifically designed for traders who focus on M5 scalping strategies. After purchase, please contact me to receive instr
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Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
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