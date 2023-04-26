Auto SL TP Trailing

Here is a utility that helps automatically setup stoploss, takeprofit and trailing stops for hand trades.

This is not an auto-trading EA, it only supports manual trading of orders, helping you to better monitor your account management.

Irrespective of symbol, server, timeframe.

SETUP:

  • On/Off: On or Off EA
  • Take profit points:  take profit value in points
  • Stoploss points:  stoploss  value in points
  • Average price of all orders of one type: when this function is enabled, the average take profit for all orders of the same type will be created
  • Trailing stop points: the distance between the stop loss and the market price is always guaranteed by this distance
  • Step trailing point: distance each stop loss moves, not continuous moves, to reduce the load on the system

