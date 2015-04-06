Bollinger Band EA

This strategy enters orders according to the Bollinger band indicator.

Recommend:

  • The smaller the timeframe, the greater the risk, please consider before using, the timeframe H1 or more is recommended
  • Recommend minimum deposit 1000 USD/0.01 start lots
  • Any forex pair can use
  • Bollinger band indicator parameter is default

Setup:

  • Magic: magic code for each order
  • Auto increase lots: if true, the volume per order will increase exponentially by 1.2
  • Start lots: first order volume
  • Profit close ($/0.01 lots): Profit for each 0.01 lots to close all orders, in addition, orders will also be closed if there is a reversal signal according to the BB indicator



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NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
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