Auto Create Limit Orders

4.5

You can use this tool to create as many pending orders (limit order) as you want in one button press. All inputs must be in points. You can use this useful tool when such as FED speech times.

User Inputs:

  • MagicNumber = Magic number
  • DeviationPoint = Deviation point number for limit orders
  • Level = You can choise how many level do you want to create pending orders.
  • BuyOrder = true/false
  • SellOrder = true/false
  • StartDistance = Distance between each level.
  • StepDistance = Distance to be added incrementally after the first level  (zero for disable)
  • Startvolume = Volume size for each level.
  • StepVolume = Volume size to be added incrementally after the first level  (zero for disable)
  • StartTakeProfit = Take profit for each level (zero for disable)
  • StepTakeProfit = Take profit to be added incrementally after the first level  (zero for disable)
  • StartStopLoss =  Stop loss for each level (zero for disable)
  • StepStopLoss =  Stop loss to be added incrementally after the first level  (zero for disable)
Reviews 2
Adilmalik35
16
Adilmalik35 2023.02.17 14:58 
 

the best tool

Sandeep Das
83
Sandeep Das 2024.08.27 14:52 
 

The expert advisor comes with enhanced functionality. It not only opens pending orders, but one can also set the direction of trades, increment in lots and step distance. However, it lacks a trading dashboard on the chart. Maybe a small panel with configurable input parameters could do the work.

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4.87 (31)
Utilities
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT4 Version ] [ Discord Version ]     New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
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Filter:
Sandeep Das
83
Sandeep Das 2024.08.27 14:52 
 

The expert advisor comes with enhanced functionality. It not only opens pending orders, but one can also set the direction of trades, increment in lots and step distance. However, it lacks a trading dashboard on the chart. Maybe a small panel with configurable input parameters could do the work.

Ali Gokay Duman
17317
Reply from developer Ali Gokay Duman 2024.08.28 09:29
Thank you for your feedback.
Adilmalik35
16
Adilmalik35 2023.02.17 14:58 
 

the best tool

Reply to review