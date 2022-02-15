MA ZigZag
- Indicators
- Ali Gokay Duman
- Version: 1.4
- Updated: 30 November 2022
This indicator calculates trend via two different moving averages and draw zigzag trend lines. You can change fast and slow Moving Averages settings for customization.
Inputs:
- Fast MA Time Period : 64
- Fast MA Shift: 0
- Fast MA Method: Smoothed
- Fast MA Apply To: Median Price
- Slow MA Time Period: 32
- Slow MA Shift: 0
- Slow MA Method: Smoothed
- Slow MA Apply To: Median Price
- ZigZag Color: Red
- ZigZag Type: DashDot
- ZigZag Width: VeryThin
Very helpfull Tool