Export Candle Data to CSV

This utility exports candle data which you chosed by input parameter to CSV file.

Time Frames: M1,M5,M15,M30,H1,H4

Inputs:

  • StartTime: Start time for exporting data.
  • EndTime: End time for exporting data.
  • DataType: Close, Open, High, Low, Median(HL/2), Typical(HLC/3), Weighted(HLCC/4), Pip(H-L).
  • DecimalSeperator: Decimal seperator for candle price data. (Default = ".")
  • CSVDelimiter: Delimiter character for CSV file.  (Default = ";")

* This utility exports candle data horizontally. That means, candles' time will be written in the column's title. And dates will be written in the first column's rows too. For more information, please see the screenshots.

* The CSV file generates in the MetaTrader Common Folder. You can see the full path of the file in the terminal's expert section. For more information, please see the screenshots.


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The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Trading Panel PRO MT5
Prime Horizon
Utilities
Trade Panel PRO MT5 Trade Panel PRO MT5 is a manual trading panel for MetaTrader 5 designed to prepare, execute and manage positions directly from the chart, with visual risk control at every step. The tool combines order preparation, automatic position sizing based on risk, interactive Entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit zones, and several trade management functions into a single interface. Version 2.0 updates Version 2.0 introduces several improvements to streamline the execution workflow: Automa
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