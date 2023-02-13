Send Screen To Telegram

5

You can send MetaTrader screenshot easily to your identified telegram channel via press the send button that on the chart.

  • TelegramBotToken: Telegram API credentials. You can create API credentials on my.telegram.org web page
  • ChatId: Your telegram chatId. Secreenshots will be sending this channel

- Please do not press the button repeatedly. This may cause your bot or ip address to be blocked.

- You have to add telegram api address (https://api.telegram.org) in Option > Expert Advisors > Allow Web Request List


Reviews 4
Darrel Balucos
275
Darrel Balucos 2024.08.05 18:57 
 

The product is working well.

AlphaTraderZen
305
AlphaTraderZen 2024.02.18 19:45 
 

looking for this.. Thank u..Can u add auto send per timeframe or per indicator signal alert? That would be great...

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MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT4 Version ] [ Discord Version ]     New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
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All in One Pivot Point
Ali Gokay Duman
5 (8)
Indicators
This indicator calculates support and resistance prices in multi-timeframe with different formulation and draw them on the chart that style do you choose. And If you want, Indicator can alert you when the current price arrive these pivot levels. Formulations: Classic, Camarilla, Woodie, Demark, Floor, Fibonacci Alert Options: Send Mobil Message, Send E-mail, Show Message, Sound Alert Levels: PP, S1, S2, S3, S4, S5, R1, R2, R3, R4, R5, TC, BC  and Middle Points Why do you need this indicator: Ti
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Auto Fibonacci
Ali Gokay Duman
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This indicator calculates fibonacci levels via moving averages trend and draw these lines. You can change fast and slow Moving Averages settings for customization. Inputs: Fast MA Time Period :  64 Fast MA Shift: 0 Fast MA Method: Smoothed Fast MA Apply To: Median Price Slow MA Time Period: 32 Slow MA Shift: 0 Slow MA Method: Smoothed Slow MA Apply To: Median Price ZigZag: False ZigZag Color: Red ZigZag Type: DashDot ZigZag Width: VeryThin Fibo Settings TrendFibonacci: True FiboTrendColor: Black
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Channel Trading Strategy
Ali Gokay Duman
Experts
This Expert Advisor follows your channel lines that you draw. and when the price reaches these support and resistance trend lines, EA send open or close order automatically. You must draw two trend line with same color for EA to work, not equidistant channel line. and this color must be specified in ChannelColor parameter Strategies: Inside Channel Strategy: If the price reaches bottom trend line, the EA will place a buy order. and when the price reaches the top trend point, EA send close order
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Gann Pivot Levels
Ali Gokay Duman
4.17 (6)
Indicators
This indicator calculates gann support and resistance prices with use gann pyramid formulation and draw them on the chart. And If you want, Indicator can alert you when the current price arrive these pivot levels. Alert Options: Send Mobil Message, Send E-mail, Show Message and Sound Alert Levels: S1, S2, S3, S4, S5, R1, R2, R3, R4, R5 Inputs:  GannInputPrice: Input price for gann pyramid formulation. GannInputDigit: How many digit do you want to use for calculation formula. (The number and the
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MA ZigZag
Ali Gokay Duman
5 (2)
Indicators
This indicator calculates trend via two different moving averages and draw zigzag trend lines. You can change fast and slow Moving Averages settings for customization. Inputs: Fast MA Time Period :  64 Fast MA Shift: 0 Fast MA Method: Smoothed Fast MA Apply To: Median Price Slow MA Time Period: 32 Slow MA Shift: 0 Slow MA Method: Smoothed Slow MA Apply To: Median Price ZigZag Color: Red ZigZag Type: DashDot ZigZag Width: VeryThin 
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Auto Create Limit Orders
Ali Gokay Duman
4.5 (2)
Utilities
You can use this tool to create as many pending orders (limit order) as you want in one button press. All inputs must be in points. You can use this useful tool when such as FED speech times. User Inputs: MagicNumber = Magic number DeviationPoint = Deviation point number for limit orders Level = You can choise how many level do you want to create pending orders. BuyOrder = true/false SellOrder = true/false StartDistance = Distance between each level. StepDistance = Distance to be added increment
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Lows And Highs
Ali Gokay Duman
5 (5)
Indicators
This indicator draws the highest and the lowest prices of the previous periods on the chart. And If you want, Indicator can alert you when the current price arrives   these levels. For example: If you are watching the H1 timeframe, Indicator shows you the  lowest and the highest prices of H4, D1, W1 and M1 periods. So you don't need to open the other periods of chart windows. Alert Options: Send Mobil Message, Send E-mail, Show Message, Sound Alert Time Periods:  M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H2, H3, H
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Pivot Point Expert
Ali Gokay Duman
5 (1)
Indicators
This indicator calculates support and resistance prices in multi-timeframe with different formulation and draw them on the chart that style do you choose. And If you want, Indicator can alert you when the current price arrive these pivot levels. Formulations: Classic, Camarilla, Woodie, Demark, Floor, Fibonacci Alert Options: Send Mobil Message, Send E-mail, Show Message, Sound Alert Levels: PP, S1, S2, S3, S4, S5, R1, R2, R3, R4, R5, TC, BC and Middle Points Why do you need this indicator: Tim
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Gann Pivot Levels MT4
Ali Gokay Duman
Indicators
This indicator calculates gann support and resistance prices with use gann pyramid formulation and draw them on the chart. And If you want, Indicator can alert you when the current price arrive these pivot levels. Alert Options: Send Mobil Message, Send E-mail, Show Message and Sound Alert Levels: S1, S2, S3, S4, S5, R1, R2, R3, R4, R5 Inputs:  GannInputPrice: Input price for gann pyramid formulation. GannInputDigit: How many digit do you want to use for calculation formula. (The number and the
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Lows And Highs MT4
Ali Gokay Duman
Indicators
This indicator draws on the chart high and low prices of different periods . And If you want, Indicator can alert you when the current price arrive these levels. Alert Options:   Send Mobil Message, Send E-mail, Show Message, Sound Alert Time Periods:  M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN Inputs:  TimeShift: You can set start hour for calculating. And that way you can see levels independently from broker server's time-zone. PipDeviation: You can set price sensibility for alert (Default: 3) Lines
FREE
Export Candle Data to CSV
Ali Gokay Duman
Utilities
This utility exports candle data   which you chosed by input parameter  to CSV  file. Time Frames:  M1,M5,M15,M30,H1,H4 Inputs: StartTime: Start time for exporting data. EndTime:   End time for exporting data. DataType: Close, Open, High, Low, Median(HL/2), Typical(HLC/3), Weighted(HLCC/4), Pip(H-L). DecimalSeperator: Decimal seperator for candle price data. (Default = ".") CSVDelimiter: Delimiter character for CSV file.  (Default = ";") * This utility exports candle data horizontally. That me
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Send ScreenShot To Telegram
Ali Gokay Duman
Utilities
You can send MetaTrader screenshot easily to your identified telegram channel via press the send button that on the chart. TelegramBotToken: Telegram API credentials. You can create API credentials on my.telegram.org web page ChatId: Your telegram chatId. Secreenshots will be sending this channel  - Please do not press the button repeatedly. This may cause your bot or ip address to be blocked. - You have to add telegram api address ( https://api.telegram.org ) in Option > Expert Advisors > Allow
FREE
Filter:
Darrel Balucos
275
Darrel Balucos 2024.08.05 18:57 
 

The product is working well.

Ali Gokay Duman
17317
Reply from developer Ali Gokay Duman 2024.09.09 08:29
Thanks
Abdelmedjed Nabed
150
Abdelmedjed Nabed 2024.05.06 22:59 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Ali Gokay Duman
17317
Reply from developer Ali Gokay Duman 2024.05.07 10:33
thank you.
AlphaTraderZen
305
AlphaTraderZen 2024.02.18 19:45 
 

looking for this.. Thank u..Can u add auto send per timeframe or per indicator signal alert? That would be great...

Ali Gokay Duman
17317
Reply from developer Ali Gokay Duman 2024.05.07 10:35
thank you. I'll add this to my notes
BenditO
48
BenditO 2023.02.14 07:12 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Ali Gokay Duman
17317
Reply from developer Ali Gokay Duman 2023.02.14 08:41
thank you.
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