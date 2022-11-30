Lows And Highs MT4
- Indicators
- Ali Gokay Duman
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 30 November 2022
This indicator draws on the chart high and low prices of different periods . And If you want, Indicator can alert you when the current price arrive these levels.
Alert Options: Send Mobil Message, Send E-mail, Show Message, Sound Alert
Time Periods: M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN
Inputs:
- TimeShift: You can set start hour for calculating. And that way you can see levels independently from broker server's time-zone.
- PipDeviation: You can set price sensibility for alert (Default: 3)
- Lines: You can chose short line or horizontal line for showing prices
- Style: You can change line's style (Color, Width, Type)