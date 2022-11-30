Lows And Highs MT4

This indicator draws on the chart high and low prices of different periods . And If you want, Indicator can alert you when the current price arrive these levels.

Alert Options: Send Mobil Message, Send E-mail, Show Message, Sound Alert

Time Periods: M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN

Inputs: 

  • TimeShift: You can set start hour for calculating. And that way you can see levels independently from broker server's time-zone.
  • PipDeviation: You can set price sensibility for alert (Default: 3)
  • Lines: You can chose short line or horizontal line for showing prices
  • Style: You can change line's style (Color, Width, Type)



