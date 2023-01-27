The R Wavy Dash indicator transforms price data into an excellent trend-following signals indicator that works for trade entry and exit.

It appears in the main chart as a colored signals line and can be used as a standalone trading tool.

The R Wavy Dash indicator is very reliable, lightweight, and will not slow down your trading platform.

Key Points



Trend signal indicator

Newbie friendly

Non-repaint

Well worth adding to your indicator collection

This indicator can work together with any existing trading strategy or system as a possible trend reversals confirmation tool. Basic Trading Signals

Signals from the R Wavy Dash indicator are easy to interpret and goes as follows: BUY A new buy signal is given when the green colored signal line starts painting on the chart.

signal is given when the colored signal line starts painting on the chart. Place stop loss below support.

Exit the buy trade for a predetermined profit target or wait for a sell signal. SELL A new sell signal is given when the red colored signal line starts painting on the chart.

signal is given when the colored signal line starts painting on the chart. Place stop loss above resistance.

Exit the sell trade for a predetermined profit target or wait for a buy signal.

Feel free to explore the indicator’s different parameters and settings to create your own personalized indicator setup.

Characteristics

Currency pairs: Any

Platform: Metatrader 4

Time Frames: Any

Indicator Type: Trend Signal



