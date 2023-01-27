R Wavy Dash
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.0
The R Wavy Dash indicator transforms price data into an excellent trend-following signals indicator that works for trade entry and exit.
It appears in the main chart as a colored signals line and can be used as a standalone trading tool.
The R Wavy Dash indicator is very reliable, lightweight, and will not slow down your trading platform.
Key Points
- Trend signal indicator
- Newbie friendly
- Non-repaint
- Well worth adding to your indicator collection
This indicator can work together with any existing trading strategy or system as a possible trend reversals confirmation tool.
Basic Trading Signals
Signals from the R Wavy Dash indicator are easy to interpret and goes as follows:
BUY
- A new buy signal is given when the green colored signal line starts painting on the chart.
- Place stop loss below support.
- Exit the buy trade for a predetermined profit target or wait for a sell signal.
SELL
- A new sell signal is given when the red colored signal line starts painting on the chart.
- Place stop loss above resistance.
- Exit the sell trade for a predetermined profit target or wait for a buy signal.
Feel free to explore the indicator’s different parameters and settings to create your own personalized indicator setup.
Characteristics
Currency pairs: Any
Platform: Metatrader 4
Time Frames: Any
Indicator Type: Trend Signal