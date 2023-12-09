The R Alligator indicator was introduced by Bill Williams, it follows the trend with the help of 3 smoothed moving averages.

By default, the following values are used:



The 13-period smoothed moving average (known as the Jaw)

smoothed moving average (known as the Jaw) The 8-period smoothed moving average (known as the Teeth)

smoothed moving average (known as the Teeth) The 5-period smoothed moving average (known as the Lips)

The R Alligator indicator reduces the number of false trend trades through the use of smoothening moving averages.

Basic Trading Signals



The R Alligator indicator is a typical crossover system indicator.

Buy trade conditions:

The 5-period smoothed moving average above the 8-period smoothed moving average and above the 13-period smoothed moving average

the 8-period smoothed moving average and the 13-period smoothed moving average The 8-period smoothed moving average above the 13-period smoothed moving average

Sell trade conditions:

The 5-period smoothed moving average below the 8-period smoothed moving average and below the 13-period smoothed moving average

the 8-period smoothed moving average and the 13-period smoothed moving average The 8-period smoothed moving average below the 13-period smoothed moving average

Characteristics

Currency pairs: Any Platform: Metatrader 4 Type: chart pattern indicator Customization options: Variable (Jaws Period, Jaws Shift, Teeth Period, Teeth Shift, Lips Period, Lips Shift) Colors, width & Style. Time frames: 1-Minute, 5-Minutes, 15-Minutes, 30-Minutes, 1-Hour, 4-Hours, 1-Day, 1-Week, 1-Month Type: trend





