R Alligator
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.0
The R Alligator indicator was introduced by Bill Williams, it follows the trend with the help of 3 smoothed moving averages.
By default, the following values are used:
- The 13-period smoothed moving average (known as the Jaw)
- The 8-period smoothed moving average (known as the Teeth)
- The 5-period smoothed moving average (known as the Lips)
The R Alligator indicator reduces the number of false trend trades through the use of smoothening moving averages.
Basic Trading Signals
The R Alligator indicator is a typical crossover system indicator.
Buy trade conditions:
- The 5-period smoothed moving average above the 8-period smoothed moving average and above the 13-period smoothed moving average
- The 8-period smoothed moving average above the 13-period smoothed moving average
Sell trade conditions:
- The 5-period smoothed moving average below the 8-period smoothed moving average and below the 13-period smoothed moving average
- The 8-period smoothed moving average below the 13-period smoothed moving average
Characteristics
Currency pairs: Any
Platform: Metatrader 4
Type: chart pattern indicator
Customization options: Variable (Jaws Period, Jaws Shift, Teeth Period, Teeth Shift, Lips Period, Lips Shift) Colors, width & Style.
Time frames: 1-Minute, 5-Minutes, 15-Minutes, 30-Minutes, 1-Hour, 4-Hours, 1-Day, 1-Week, 1-Month
Type: trend