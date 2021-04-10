I Triple Cross

This indicator is trading Ichimoku Triple Cross strategy, that means price crosses Tenkan-sen, Chikou Span crosses price, and Chikou Span crosses Tenkan-sen. Tenkan Sen is not straight as well but towards the new trend.

Triple cross happens just before Ichinoku Breakout it signals the creation of a new trend (Reversal) and it is more valid in bigger timeframes like 1 and 4 hours.

When there is buy signal the indicator draws a blue arrow below price.

When there is sell signal the indicator draws a red arrow above price.

You can trade this strategy with the Ichimoku Triple Cross EA.

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