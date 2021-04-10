I Triple Cross

This indicator is trading Ichimoku Triple Cross strategy, that means price crosses Tenkan-sen, Chikou Span crosses price, and Chikou Span crosses Tenkan-sen. Tenkan Sen is not straight as well but towards the new trend.

Triple cross happens just before Ichinoku Breakout it signals the creation of a new trend (Reversal) and it is more valid in bigger timeframes like 1 and 4 hours. 

When there is buy signal the indicator draws a blue arrow below price.  

When there is sell signal the indicator draws a red arrow above price.  

You can trade this strategy with the Ichimoku Triple Cross EA. 

Join the Discord Eas Community for support, recommedations etc. Eas Trading.


 


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This EA is using 3 Mas with different periods. A Buy Signal occurs when Green on the top, yellow in the middle, red at the bottom.  A Sell Signal occurs when Red on the top, yellow in the middle, green at the bottom. When this happens, means a trend has just been established. A Close Signal occurs when the setup of the Mas is broken.  You may customize the periods, and method of the MAs. The default values for 5M time frame are: MAGreen = 180 MAYellow = 720 MaRed = 2880 The default values for
Ichimoku Triple Cross
Nikolaos Nikolis
Experts
This EA is trading Ichimoku Triple Cross, that means price crosses Tenkan-sen, Chikou Span crosses price, and Chikou Span crosses Tenkan-sen. Tenkan Sen is not straight as well but  towards the new trend .  Triple cross happens just before Ichinoku Breakout it signals the creation of a new trend (reversal)  and it is more valid in bigger timeframes like 1 hour and 4 hours. There is option to alert only, so  it’s left to your discretion whether you want to trade based on the buy-sell signals or n
Moving Averages Swing Strategy
Nikolaos Nikolis
Indicators
This Indicator is using 3MA's with different periods.  A Buy Signal occurs when Green on the top, yellow in the middle, red at the bottom. A Sell Signal occurs when Red on the top, yellow in the middle, green at the bottom. When there is buy signal the indicator draws a blue line below price.   When there is sell signal the indicator draws a red line above price.   In the comments section you may find a template file with the 3 MAs.    You can use this strategy alone or compined with anoth
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