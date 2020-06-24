Heiken Ashi Scanner
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.30
- Updated: 18 October 2022
- Activations: 11
Heikin-Ashi charts, developed by Munehisa Homma in the 1700s. Munehisa Honma was a rice merchant from Sakata, Japan who traded in the Dojima Rice market in Osaka during the Tokugawa Shogunate. He is considered to be the father of the candlestick chart. The man who invented the use of candlestick charts for finding and profiting from chart patterns.He was a billionaire trader on those days if we compared his net-worth with todays dollar.
Heikin Ashi Scanner is an Multi-Currency and Multi-Timeframe Dashboard Indicator.This Indicator will display certain codes to identify the underlying instrument Price structure based on TimeFrames.I'll share few of my trade signal patterns along with this indicator through Blogs and Screenshots.
The Heikin Ashi Chart is used by technical traders to identify a given trend more easily. Because the Heikin-Ashi technique smooths price information and reduces Noise effectively, it makes trends, price patterns, and reversal points easier to spot. Candles on a traditional candlestick chart frequently change from up to down, which can make them difficult to interpret. Heikin-Ashi charts typically have more consecutive colored candles, helping traders to identify past price movements easily.
HEIKEN ASHI SCANNER Codes:
https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/743856
Traditional On chart Heiken Ashi: Available Here Free: https://www.mql5.com/en/code/7835
Heiken Ashi Scanner Codes:
B - STRONG BULL HEIKEN CANDLESTICK
S - STRONG BEAR HEIKEN CANDLESTICK
H - WEAK BULL HEIKEN CANDLESTICK
L - WEAK BEAR HEIKEN CANDLESTICK
> - BULL TREND REVERSAL
< - BEAR TREND REVERSAL
>| - BULL TREND REVERSAL ABOVE MOVING AVERAGE
|< - BEAR TREND REVERSAL BELOW MOVING AVERAGE
Benefits You Get
Quickly identify the Underlying Price structure of Assets/Symbols.
Enter the trend at the right time.
Analyze Multiple Timeframes & Multiple Symbols on one chart.
This Indicator is the Ideal combination with any trading strategy.
Works in all symbols and all timeframes.
Integrated pop-up, email, push notification, and sound alerts.
Parameters
Symbols Parameters - Add multiple number of symbols separated with comma(",").
TimeFrame Parameters - Add multiple number of Timeframe seperated with comma(",").
M1 - 1minute
M5 - 5 minute
M15 - 15 minute
M30 - 30 minute
H1 - 1 hour
H4 - 4 hour
D1 - 1 day
W1 - 1 week
MN1 - 1 month
Position Parameters - controls the position of objects drawn on the chart.
Graphics Parameters - controls the appearance and colors of drawn objects on the chart.
Alert Parameters - controls the alert options enabled.
Indicator is excellent and very user friendly.