Heiken Ashi Scanner

4.25

Heikin-Ashi charts, developed by Munehisa Homma in the 1700s. Munehisa Honma was a rice merchant from Sakata, Japan who traded in the Dojima Rice market in Osaka during the Tokugawa Shogunate. He is considered to be the father of the candlestick chart. The man who invented the use of candlestick charts for finding and profiting from chart patterns.He was a billionaire trader on those days if we compared his net-worth with todays dollar.

Heikin Ashi Scanner is an Multi-Currency and Multi-Timeframe Dashboard Indicator.This Indicator will display certain codes to identify the underlying instrument Price structure based on TimeFrames.I'll share few of my trade signal patterns along with this indicator through Blogs and Screenshots.

The Heikin Ashi Chart is used by technical traders to identify a given trend more easily. Because the Heikin-Ashi technique smooths price information and reduces Noise effectively, it makes trends, price patterns, and reversal points easier to spot. Candles on a traditional candlestick chart frequently change from up to down, which can make them difficult to interpret. Heikin-Ashi charts typically have more consecutive colored candles, helping traders to identify past price movements easily.


HEIKEN ASHI SCANNER Codes: 

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/743856


Traditional On chart Heiken Ashi: Available Here Free: https://www.mql5.com/en/code/7835 


Heiken Ashi Scanner Codes:

B - STRONG BULL HEIKEN CANDLESTICK

S - STRONG BEAR HEIKEN CANDLESTICK

H - WEAK BULL HEIKEN CANDLESTICK

L - WEAK BEAR HEIKEN CANDLESTICK

> - BULL TREND REVERSAL

< - BEAR TREND REVERSAL

>| - BULL TREND REVERSAL ABOVE MOVING AVERAGE

|< - BEAR TREND REVERSAL BELOW MOVING AVERAGE

Benefits You Get

Quickly identify the Underlying Price structure of Assets/Symbols.

Enter the trend at the right time.

Analyze Multiple Timeframes & Multiple Symbols on one chart.

This Indicator is the Ideal combination with any trading strategy.

Works in all symbols and all timeframes.

Integrated pop-up, email, push notification, and sound alerts.


Parameters

Symbols Parameters - Add multiple number of symbols separated with comma(",").

TimeFrame Parameters - Add multiple number of Timeframe seperated with comma(",").

M1 - 1minute

M5 - 5 minute

M15 - 15 minute

M30 - 30 minute

H1 - 1 hour

H4 - 4 hour

D1 - 1 day

W1 - 1 week

MN1 - 1 month

Position Parameters - controls the position of objects drawn on the chart.

Graphics Parameters - controls the appearance and colors of drawn objects on the chart.

Alert Parameters - controls the alert options enabled.

Reviews 6
76773
282
76773 2023.08.03 22:50 
 

Indicator is excellent and very user friendly.

Viktor
52
Viktor 2022.10.24 14:12 
 

This Heiken Ashi scanner is possibly the only indicator on the market that scans all trading instruments on all time frames at the same time. Combining it with some sort of oscillator will give you a decent edge in the market. This scanner works without a problem and Philip will work with you if you have any problems or suggestions.

Stephen J Martret
3467
Stephen J Martret 2022.08.07 01:30 
 

This scanner works perfectly, I can rate this high enough, been doing this manually for years scanning every pair using Heiken Ashi candles with no wicks on top for sells etc and this is the only one in existence that does this and scans all timeframes at a glance as i find this is the most powerful way to get the trade bias direction for the day for any strategy to become alot more profitable. Philip added a feature to this for me within days!! great support 5 stars

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76773
282
76773 2023.08.03 22:50 
 

Indicator is excellent and very user friendly.

Driri
125
Driri 2023.02.17 20:52 
 

I bought it some times ago. The idea is beautiful but in reality understanding the signals is chaotic. The signal quality is not ok. I checked the signal from the scanner with a normal Heiken Ashi chart..... Is there any PDF with the precise how to use it? What kind of strategy is used to produce the signals? I should ask the money back if this were possible. Anyway it works fine on MT$ and is light for the pc.

Philip Pankaj Suthagar
6675
Reply from developer Philip Pankaj Suthagar 2023.02.18 02:09
Matthew 7:7
ROBERT EDWARD BIRD
2943
ROBERT EDWARD BIRD 2023.02.10 16:47 
 

I find it very difficult to decipher the codes on the indicator. You have to keep referring to another file to figure out what it's telling you. Not user friendly

Philip Pankaj Suthagar
6675
Reply from developer Philip Pankaj Suthagar 2023.02.10 17:34
Hi sir, Thanks for your review. Please contact me directly for any doubts. Im here to support you. Best regards ,
Philip
Viktor
52
Viktor 2022.10.24 14:12 
 

This Heiken Ashi scanner is possibly the only indicator on the market that scans all trading instruments on all time frames at the same time. Combining it with some sort of oscillator will give you a decent edge in the market. This scanner works without a problem and Philip will work with you if you have any problems or suggestions.

Stephen J Martret
3467
Stephen J Martret 2022.08.07 01:30 
 

This scanner works perfectly, I can rate this high enough, been doing this manually for years scanning every pair using Heiken Ashi candles with no wicks on top for sells etc and this is the only one in existence that does this and scans all timeframes at a glance as i find this is the most powerful way to get the trade bias direction for the day for any strategy to become alot more profitable. Philip added a feature to this for me within days!! great support 5 stars

qq228811
19
qq228811 2021.04.06 02:30 
 

I would caution anybody buying anything from Philip Pankaj that is forex related. He doesn't trade forex yet he makes programs for it. Does this make sense to anybody? just be aware he is not using his own programs assuming he is the one that made them.

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