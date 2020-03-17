ReitakFX ProTrend

Most accurate BUY/SELL indicator on this market.





It works based on the result of multiple EMAs, with some specific averaging and algorithm . Output of an EMA is the input for another EMA.



Works on Forex, Commodities, Indicies, Stocks, Crypto, ... on all timeframes (but recommend 1H or 4H) and on every brooker.





I tested this indicator on account on deposit 1000 USD with 38 pairs and max DD was 22 % and relative DD 2 % !!! If you want, you can use it on many pairs too. !!!! WARNING !!!! This is trend indicator, it searching trend. You need patience, there can be some lose trades in row (so please dont panic and put negative review) But when it find trend, this trade will cover all previous loses + give you nice profit.





Presentation videos

- Gold 4H https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6YX7rCLG-wo

- Eurusd 4H https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XfpZalL_9_c

You will get this advantages



easy, nice visual and effective trend detection

nonstrop trading

works on all pairs Forex, Crypto, Commodities, Stocks, Indicies

works on all timeframes, but recommend higher TF 1-4h

integrated notify - popup, push, email and sound alerts





How to use it :

- install indicator on your mt4

- open chart where you want use indicator (eurusd, gold, us30, btcusd, ...) and set timeframe (recommend 1h-4h)

- put indicator on chart, open indicator setting: let Heiken Ashi true and set notify to true (depend on you, if you want popup, email, or notify to phone)

- wait for new signal (depend on tf you set).

- if you get your first signal sell, open sell and wait. Dont set SL or TP. Sell trade you can close manualy when you want, or wait for oposite buy signal.

- if you get buy signal, then immediately close your sell trade and open buy.

- with this indicator you trade nonstop on that pair you use.











































































































































































































































