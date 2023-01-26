R Inside Bar

The R Inside Bar indicator for Metatrader 4 provides simple to use price breakout levels based on inside bars.

It works on pure price action and does not repaint whatsoever, and pops up in the main MT4 chart window in the form of 2 colored horizontal lines above and below the actual inside bar.

The green horizontal line acts as resistance and the red line acts as support.

Long & short trade idea

  • Open a buy order if the candlestick closes above the green inside bar line and the overall trend is upwards.
  • Open a sell order if the candlestick closes below the red inside bar line and the overall trend is downwards.

The R Inside Bar indicator works equally well on all currency pairs (majors, minors and exotic) and shows promising results if used correctly.

Tip

Feel free to use your own favorite trade entry, stop loss and take profit method to trade with the R Inside Bar indicator.

As always, trade in agreement with the overall trend and practice on a demo account first until you fully understand this indicator.

Please note that even the best trading indicator cannot yield a 100% win rate over long periods.

Specifications & Inputs

Trading Platform: Metatrader 4 (MT4)

Currency pairs: Works for any pair

Time frames: Works for (1-M, 5-M, 15-M, 30-M, 1-H)

Trade Style: Works for scalping, day trading and swing trading

Input Parameters: Variable (inputs tab), color settings & style

Indicator type: Price action


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Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (15)
Indicators
Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
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R Wolfe Wave
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The R Wolfe Wave indicator analyses price action and transforms the accumulated data into a powerful Wolfe Wave chart pattern technical tool. In essence, the R Wolfe Wave chart pattern can be either bullish or bearish and might help traders to open buy and sell trades without any lagging indicators. Key Points Identifies powerful Wolfe Wave patterns For advanced traders Works for any currency pair Well worth adding to your indicator collection This indicator can work together with any existing
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R Var Moving Average
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The R Var Moving Average Indicator is a trend following indicator designed for die-hard trend followers. It is a quite popular forex trading indicator among stock traders, as well as commodity traders, and its popularity stems from its ability to deliver genuine money making signals to its users. The indicator is comprised of green and red dots that are placed on a sienna line. The green dot is pointing to a bullish signal, while the red dot depicts a bearish signal. Basic Trading Signals Buy S
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R 2EMA Color
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The R 2EMA Color indicator for MT4 provides solid trading signals based on the crossover of 2 EMA’s. Key Points When price crosses and closes above the two green EMA’s, it creates a buy trade signal. When price crosses and closes above the two red EMA’s, it creates a sell trade signal. The R 2EMA Color Forex indicator makes it even more easy to determine when it’s time to buy and sell A buy signal occurs when the 2 EMA lines turn green . A sell signal occurs when the 2 EMA lines turn red . How
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R Alligator
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The R Alligator indicator was introduced by Bill Williams, it follows the trend with the help of 3 smoothed moving averages. By default, the following values are used: The 13-period smoothed moving average (known as the Jaw) The 8-period smoothed moving average (known as the Teeth) The 5-period smoothed moving average (known as the Lips) The R Alligator indicator reduces the number of false trend trades through the use of smoothening moving averages. Basic Trading Signals The R Alligator indic
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R Silver Trend
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The R Silver Trend indicator is a trend following trading indicator that displays the current trend directly on the activity Metatrader 4 chart. It draws two types of candlesticks: Blue ones for bullish price action. Red ones for bearish price action. Trading the R Silver Trend indicator is pretty simple, even for absolute beginners, and it can be used for scalpin g (M1, M5) , day trading (M5, M15, M30) and swing trading (H1, H4, D1) currencies. Basic Trading Signals Signals from the R Silver T
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R Wavy Dash
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The R Wavy Dash indicator transforms price data into an excellent trend-following signals indicator that works for trade entry and exit. It appears in the main chart as a colored signals line and can be used as a standalone trading tool. The R Wavy Dash indicator is very reliable, lightweight, and will not slow down your trading platform. Key Points Trend signal indicator Newbie friendly Non-repaint Well worth adding to your indicator collection This indicator can work together with any existin
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R Show Ticks
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The R Show Ticks indicator for Metatrader 4 shows the up/down ticks in real-time on the main trading window. Key Takeaways A white arrow is an uptick . A red arrow is a downtick . The indicator works for any currency pair and time frame of your preference. Indicator Specifications Trading Platform: Developed for Metatrader 4 (MT4) Currency pairs: Works for any pair Time frames: Works for any time frame Input Parameters: Input symbol, style, color. Indicator type: Data How to edit the indicator
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R Scalper Arrows
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The R Scalper Arrows indicator delivers easy to read buy and sell signal arrows for any forex pair. It works good for short-term trend predictions: Up arrows suggest the pair is short-term trending up. Down arrows suggest the pair is short-term trending down. For long trades, place your stop-loss below the dots. For short trades, place your stop-loss above the dots. Tip You can use this indicator together with a longer term period trend-following forex indicator such as a simple moving average o
R Chimp Scalper
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Indicators
The R Chimp Scalper is a great trading tool for both forex scalpers and intraday traders. The signals from this scalper indicator are very clear and easy to read. It paints green and red bars above and below the zero level in a separate trading window: Green bars are aligned above the zero level suggest the scalpers trend is bullish Red bars are aligned below the zero level suggest the scalpers trend is bearish Indicator readings above the zero level suggest the scalp trend is bullish and trader
R 3MA Cross
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Indicators
The R 3MA Cross indicator is a popular trend indicator with alerts based on the crossover of 3 moving averages, it is composed of a faster, medium and slower moving average. Key Points A buy alert will occur when the faster moving average crosses both the medium and slower moving average upwards . A sell alert will occur when the faster moving average crosses both the medium and slower moving average downwards . How to trade with it? Open a buy trade whenever the green colored R 3MA Cross arro
R Signals
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This indicator uses multiple indicators to generate high-winning signal trades The R Signals indicator is a complete FX trading system that prints accurate buy & sell arrows on the chart. The indicator appears in the main MT4 chart window as colored green and red arrows. Using signals generated by a single indicator can be risky while trading. This is because using just one indicator to trade can give more false signals. Thus, many forex traders used three or more indicators to filter out goo
R Stoploss Signals
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Indicators
The R Stoploss Signals indicator is based on a trend following exponential moving average. This forex indicator generates buy and sell trading signals in the form of blue and red lines drawn on the activity chart. Blue colored lines indicate the trend is upwards and this is a signal to buy the currency pair. Red colored lines indicate the trend is downwards and this is a signal to sell the currency pair. A suggested stop-loss line is also included with this forex indicator. For buy signals, put
R Delta RSI
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Indicators
The R Delta RSI indicator draws a buy and sell colored histogram based on the crossover of a fast RSI (period 14) and slow RSI (period 50) together with a signal level. A red colored histogram indicates the trend is bullish (buy signal). A green colored histogram indicates the trend is bearish (sell signal). A gray colored histogram indicates the trend is flat or range-bound (no signal). This forex indicator can be traded as a standalone or together with other trend following indicators. Scalper
R Ease Of Movement
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Indicators
The R Ease Of Movement Metatrader 4 forex indicator is a blue colored EMZ trading oscillator. It’s an oscillator type forex indicator that generates a bullish and bearish trading area. Values above the zero level are said to be bullish while values below the zero level are said to be bearish. The R Ease Of Movement oscillator does not produce good results on its own, it needs to be traded in conjunction with a trend following technical indicator. Good forex trend indicators include: SMA, EMA, PS
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