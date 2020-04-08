Analyzer multi timeframe multi indicator

Analyzer is a multiple indicator multi timeframe that allow you to know the status of RSI, Stochastic and ADX in all time frame, from 5 minute to monthly.

In input you can insert your preferred setting which will be applied to the whole indicator.

Trade with this indicator is very simple. You can follow the trend or find the best opportunity for reversal.

A green histogram is shown when the indicator report a bullish tendency.

A red histogram appears whether the indicators indicate a bearish tendency.

The convergence between multiple indicators and multiple timeframes indicates extreme strength.

If you click on timeframe label you can change timeframe on selected chart.

You will discover how important it is to understand the strength of the price on timeframes other than the selected one.