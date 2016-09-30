Moving Average Price Proximity Alert

The Daily pivots indicator calculates and displays daily pivot levels on MT4 charts. The indicator allows the trader to adjust the calculation window so that the pivots can be synchronised with the market the trader is active within. So traders looking to trade the London open or the US open can adjust the calculation basis of the pivot system so that the pivots on their chart are the same as the majority of the market participants. All the FX AlgoTrader pivot systems use HOURLY data for their p