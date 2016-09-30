Moving Average Price Proximity Alert
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 17 November 2021
- Activations: 5
The Moving Average / Price Proximity Alert system is a highly configurable MT4 indicator which incorporates a fully automated alert system for monitoring a trader defined moving average in relation to price action.
- Automatically receive alerts when price action touches or crosses over a trader defined moving average
- Push alert capability
- Email alert options
- On screen pop up options
- Configurable alert module
Precision Alert Controls
Traders can control:
- The minimum time between alerts in seconds
- The maximum number of alerts they want to receive
- When the alert counter is reset
External Parameter List
- Enable Alert System - enable/disable the alert system at a generic level
- Enable Push Alerts - if enabled, the system will send push alerts to devices configured in MT4 for receiving push notifications
- Enable MT4 On-screen pop-up alerts - define the period for the fast period moving average
- Enable Email Alerts - define the period for the slow period moving average
- Price/MA Proximity Alert Sound - define the calculation method for both moving averages. Options are: Simple, Exponential, Smoothed and Linear Weighted
- Maximum Number of Alerts - define the maximum number of alerts allowed within the alert window. The alert window is controlled by the 'Minimum Time Between each alert in seconds' parameter below.
- Minimum Time Between each alert in seconds - set the minimum time interval between successive alerts
- Reset Alert Counter after (x) minutes - allow the trade to reset the alert counter after a defined number of minutes
- Type of Proximity Alert - there are two types of alert - 'Printed' where price action has physically crossed over the moving average when the last bar closed and 'Touch' where price action has momentarily touched the moving average
- Moving Average Period - allow the trader to control the moving average period
- Moving Average Shift - allow the trader to shift the moving average by X bars - we do not recommend using this as moving averages are already lagging indicators and it serves no purpose using negative shift values to try and get an earlier signal. Just use a shorter MA Period
- Moving Average calculation method - define the calculation method for the moving average. Options are: Simple, Exponential, Smoothed and Linear Weighted
- Moving Average Applied Price - define the applied price for the moving average calculation. Options are: Close, Open, High, Low, Median, Typical and Weighted
- Suppress Information Alerts - if enabled, the system produces no alert when the alert counter is reset
Installation Guide
To install:
- Copy the ex4 file into your MetaTrader 4 Indicators folder
- Open the MT4 Navigator (Use Control and 'N' Keys)
- Right click on any indicator in the Navigator folder and select 'Refresh' from the drop-down menu.
- The 'Moving Average Price Proximity Aler' indicator will now be displayed in the MT4 Navigator window in the Indicators folder.
- Simply drag the indicator onto your chart and you are good to go!
Works pretty much as shown except I can not change the sound alert in the indicator. I've tried numerous times to no avail. The only sound I'm getting is the alert bells . It's the 1st sound in mt4 file and can not be changed as far I can tell so far. Anyone can help with this issue I would appreciate it. My email jbmann49@hotmail.com Thanks