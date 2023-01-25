The R Stoploss Signals indicator is based on a trend following exponential moving average.

This forex indicator generates buy and sell trading signals in the form of blue and red lines drawn on the activity chart.

Blue colored lines indicate the trend is upwards and this is a signal to buy the currency pair.

and this is a signal to the currency pair. Red colored lines indicate the trend is downwards and this is a signal to sell the currency pair.

A suggested stop-loss line is also included with this forex indicator.

For buy signals, put the stop-loss 1 pip below the blue stop-loss line and trail it up.

signals, put the stop-loss 1 pip below the blue stop-loss line and trail it up. For sell signals, put the stop-loss 1 pip above the red stop-loss line and trail it down.

The default indicator input settings including the Trend EMA Period can be changed directly from the indicator’s inputs tab.

Basic Trading Signals



Signals from the R Stoploss Signals indicator are easy to interpret and goes as follows:

Buy Signal : Initiate a buy trade when the R Stoploss Signals indicator starts painting a blue line. Sell Signal : Initiate a sell trade when the R Stoploss Signals indicator starts painting a red line. Trade Exit : Close the open trade when an opposite signal occurs, or use your own method of trade exit.

Characteristics



Currency pairs: Any

Platform: Metatrader 4

Customization options: Variable (TrendEMAPeriod, StopLineStyle, EntryLineStyle, SellColor, BuyColor) Colors, width & Style.

Time frames: 1-Minute, 5-Minutes, 15-Minutes, 30-Minutes, 1-Hour, 4-Hours, 1-Day, 1-Week, 1-Month

Type: Trend



